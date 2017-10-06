Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Dubai

Yasir Shah. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

37.1 Y Shah to K Mendis, OUT c Asad Shafiq b Yasir Shah. Sri Lanka have lost their third wicket. 136/3

YASIR SHAH gets a change of ends.

36.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 136/2

36.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Unlucky Amir, as it could have easily crashed onto the stumps! He serves it on a length around off, Karunaratne pushes at that with hard hands. Gets an inside edge and the ball passes close to the off stump and races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 136/2

36.4 M Amir to Mendis, Pitched up a bit further around off, Mendis pushes it towards covers for a run. He gets off the mark with that. 132/2

36.3 M Amir to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 131/2

36.2 M Amir to Mendis, Lands it around off, Mendis blocks it showing the full face of the bat. 131/2

KUSAL MENDIS walks in at the fall of the second wicket. The youngster would love to get among the runs and cash in on the conditions here.

36.1 Amir to Samarawickrama, OUT! Mohammad Amir, you beauty! What a brilliant catch to dismiss the newcomer and end the flourishing stand. He bowls it at a back of a length around middle, Samarawickrama looks to whip it away to the on side. But the ball gets big on him and he gets a leading edge which flies to the left of the bowler. Amir shows good athleticism to rush there and catch that with a dive. Top, top effort by the pacer. The debutant looked in good flow but now the knock has come to an end. Amir gets his first wicket in the series and what a way that is! 131/2

MOHAMMAD AMIR is back on for another spell. Will he be able to break this stand? He has a silly mid off in place.

35.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, On a length around off, blocked off the back foot. 131/1

35.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball us flicked off his pads towards square leg. 131/1

35.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Wahab lands it around off, Dimuth defends showing the full face of the bat. 131/1

35.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball around off, defended off the front foot. 131/1

35.3 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, Short delivery around middle and leg, nicely pulled away through mid-wicket for a run. What's more, it is a no ball as Riaz has overstepped! 131/1

Sarfraz Ahmed is seen having a conference with Riaz and Amir. He might be getting concerned at the inability of his bowlers to restrict the run flow.

35.2 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, This delivery around off is driven to mid off. 129/1

35.1 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Shot! If you ask me, he isn't a newcomer and has been batting since ages at this level and on this ground! Riaz hurls it outside off, Samarawickrama strides forward and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 129/1

34.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah comes round the wicket and lands it around off, Dimuth goes back and flicks it towards square leg. 125/1

34.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, A tad shorter around off, punched through covers for a run. 125/1

34.4 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Fired shorter around middle, pulled towards square leg. 124/1

34.3 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Floated ball in line of the stumps, bunted off the front foot onto the ground. 124/1

34.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, SIX! High and handsome! Tossed up delivery around off, Samarawickrama charges down the track and goes over mid off. The ball goes high and over the ropes for a maximum. Is he playing a Test match or what! Such a confident shot against one of the better spinners going around. 124/1

34.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 118/1

33.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery is kept out from within the crease. A maiden from Riaz! 118/1

33.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Karunaratne blocks this ball from within the crease. 118/1

33.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/1

33.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This delivery around off is defended from within the crease. 118/1

33.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball is defended off the back foot towards point. 118/1

33.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery around off, pushed towards backward point. 118/1

32.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, This is landed around middle and leg, the batsman goes back and turns it towards mid on. 118/1

32.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Ooooh! Deceived in flight! Yasir Shah floats it gently outside off, Samarawickrama looks to go downtown but had to abort the shot as he was just flummoxed by the bowler. Thankfully, he didn't get an edge there. 118/1

32.4 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 118/1

32.3 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Tossed up ball outside off, cut towards point. 118/1

32.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, In response, Yasir bowls it quicker around off. Sadeera defends it off the front foot. 118/1

32.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Goodness, glorious, gracious! Shah tosses this one generously around off, Samarawickrama charges down the track and plays it inside out over covers for a boundary. Beautifully played. 118/1

31.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery around off is blocked off the front foot. 114/1

31.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 114/1

31.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Bowled around off, defended off the front foot by Dimuth. 114/1

31.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This is defended off the back foot. 114/1

31.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Confusion, but all's well that ends well! It is a yorker around middle and leg, Karunaratne digs it to the leg side! He wants a run and Samarawickrama is quick to respond, but the senior partner sends him back. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Sadeera had made it in though. 114/1

31.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, Dimuth defends it from the crease. 114/1

30.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 114/1

30.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This ball is worked through square leg for a run. 114/1

30.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is a tad short around off, Dimuth goes back to pull but mistimes it next to short leg. 113/1

30.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! Sri Lanka are dealing in boundaries here! Shah loops it up around off, Karunaratne takes it on the full and bashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between these two off just 46 deliveries! They have just not let the fall of wicket affect their momentum. 113/1

30.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This loopy delivery around off is defended off the front foot. 109/1

30.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah comes round the wicket and serves it around off, Karunaratne goes back and blocks that. 109/1

29.6 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Ahh! Shows that the youngster is watching the ball and picking the length early and perfectly! Riaz gives him a short ball around middle and leg, Samarawickrama stays deep in the crease, watches the ball till the last moment and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 109/1

29.5 W Riaz to S Samarawickrama, Another ball outside off, this time driven towards covers. 105/1

29.4 W Riaz to S Samarawickrama, Fuller ball around off, driven to mid off. 105/1

29.3 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, This delivery is played defensively off the front foot. 105/1

29.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball around off, the opener stays deep in the crease and pushes it towards point for a run. It is a no ball as Riaz has overstepped there. 105/1

Replays show that Wahab Riaz is close to the danger area in the pitch with his followthrough. Although he hasn't been warned officially yet, he'd do well to improve before the warning comes.

29.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball outside off is knocked towards point. 103/1

29.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz starts with a fuller ball around off, Karunaratne pushes it back towards the bowler. 103/1

Wahab Riaz will bowl from the other end.

28.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Shah floats it around off, the batter bunts it off his front foot onto the ground. 103/1

28.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, FOUR! What a shot that! Samarawickrama looks as if he belongs to the league already! Shah tosses this full outside off, Sadeera stays put and times his cover drive perfectly. The ball beats the diving fielder there and races away to the fence. 103/1

28.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah serves it a tad shorter around middle, pulled away through square leg for a single by Dimuth. 99/1

28.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Quicker on the pads, Karunaratne gets back and works it past leg slip for a brace. 98/1

28.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah floats it around off and middle, Dimuth goes back and defends it from the crease. 96/1

28.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Begins with a full loopy delivery outside off, Karunaratne drives it to mid off. 96/1

DAY 1, SESSION TWO... The men who matter make their way out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne will resume his innings with the bat with newcomer Sadeera Samarawickrama at the other end. Yasir Shah will continue his spell.

Pakistan began well with the new moving pink ball as Amir looked very threatening. Sadly for the hosts, that spell couldn't translate into a wicket for them. There would be a lot of introspection in their camp during the break. They would want to have some magic beverage in order for them to pick up some quick wickets. Join us in a while after the break.

Sri Lanka would be very happy with how their first day-night Test has panned out for them as yet! Their openers did a very good job of first being watchful and seeing off the threat of the new ball and then cashing in on the loose balls and accumulating runs. Yasir Shah got rid of Silva to end the opening stand, but the man playing his first game, Samarawickrama, has looked assured so far.

27.6 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Beautifully played! Fuller delivery around off, the debutant drives it through covers for a brace. THAT'S TEA, DAY 1! 96/1

27.5 M Amir to Samarawickrama, This ball is defended by getting behind the line of the ball. 94/1

27.4 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Another ball outside off, left alone by Sadeera. 94/1

27.3 M Amir to S Samarawickrama, FOUR! Now Samarawickrama collects a streaky boundary! Amir bowls it outside off, the batsman gets a thick edge past backward point. The ball speeds away to the fence. 94/1

27.2 M Amir to Samarawickrama, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 90/1

27.1 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Length ball outside off, Sadeera shoulders arms and lets that one go. 90/1

26.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is flicked towards square leg. 90/1

26.5 Y Shah to D Karunaratne, Floated delivery around middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 90/1

26.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! 14th Test fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne! Well played, young man! Yasir Shah tosses this one around middle, the southpaw charges down, gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball eludes all the close-in fielders and rushes away to the fence. The opener has been really going through a good patch of late, and he needs to convert this into a big one. 90/1

26.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter around off, blocked off the back foot. 86/1

26.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Played towards mid-wicket. 86/1

26.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Now these are free runs. Shah bowls a shortish ball around off, Sadeera stays back and cuts it through backward point. The batsmen get three runs. 86/1

25.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir bangs this short outside off, the southpaw ducks and lets it go. An expensive over by Amir as 12 came off that. 83/1

25.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is well outside off, left alone by Dimuth. 83/1

25.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! And another one, the third of the over! Amir hurls a full ball around leg, Karunaratne gets some bat onto that as he looks to flick it. The ball speeds away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 83/1

25.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 79/1

25.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! This is gloriously well played! Bowled in line of the stumps, Karunaratne flicks it a tad aerially through mid-wicket for another boundary. Back-to-back fours here! 79/1

25.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Karunaratne gets a streaky boundary! Amir hurls it full outside off, Dimuth looks to drive at that but ends up getting a thick edge that raced away to the fence through the gap between the slip cordon and the gully. 75/1

MOHAMMAD AMIR is back on!

24.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Beaten all ends up! That was a straighter ball just around off, he looked to defend off the front foot but missed the ball completely. The ball wasn't too far away from the stumps! 71/1

24.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Edged but safe! Shah bowls it flatter around off, Samarawickrama goes back and plays that with a half mind. Gets a thick edge past the slip fielder for a brace. 71/1

24.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne collects a run after punching it towards covers. 69/1

24.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter in line of the stumps, Dimuth goes back and shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 68/1

24.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, flicked away towards mid-wicket. 68/1

24.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This tossed up ball is turned away round the corner. 68/1

23.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Short delivery around middle, pulled away through square leg for a run. 68/1

23.5 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, This ball is flicked away towards mid-wicket for one run. 67/1

23.4 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/1

23.3 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, First runs for Samarawickrama in Tests! Abbas bowls it around middle and leg, he flicks it towards fine leg for a brace. 66/1

Two slips in place for the debutant!

23.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it away through square leg for a single. 64/1

23.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This delivery outside off is punched towards covers. 63/1

22.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Floated ball around off, Samarawickrama drives it towards mid off. 63/1

The debutant SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA walks out to bat! He is the 143rd player to represent Sri Lanka in Tests.

22.5 Y Shah to Silva, OUT! Silva has to depart! On some days, good deliveries fail to get you a wicket, while on others, even the most unlikeliest ones earn you one! This is a half-tracker around off, spinning away a bit, Silva goes deep and looks to pull it away. Ends up getting an under edge which is gleefully accepted by the keeper Sarfraz Ahmed. The batsman seemed a tad too early into the shot and that brought about his downfall. The fielding effort off the previous ball also is a contributory to this wicket. End of a good opening stand for Lanka! 63/1

22.4 Y Shah to Silva, Shah lands it a tad shorter outside off, Kaushal goes deep in the crease and cuts it in front of point. The fielder at backward point, Sami Aslam gets there, puts in the dive and prevents a run. 63/0

22.3 Y Shah to Silva, Similar sequence of actions on this delivery. 63/0

22.2 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up leg break around off, Silva allows the ball to come to the bat and defends it off the front foot. 63/0

22.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah bowls a flatter one around middle and leg, Karunaratne gets low and paddles it towards short fine leg for a single. 63/0

21.6 M Abbas to Silva, The fast bowler bangs in a bouncer around off to end the over. Silva responds by ducking under it. 62/0

21.5 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery around off, angling into the batsman, Silva taps it in front of him and wants a run. Changes his mind seeing the bowler rush to the ball. 62/0

21.4 M Abbas to Silva, This ball is pushed to covers by the opener. 62/0

21.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Mohammad lands it a tad fuller around middle and leg, Karunaratne works it through square leg for a single. 62/0

21.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowled outside off, DK punches it straight to the point fielder. 61/0

21.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas continues round the wicket and lands it on a fuller length around off. Dimuth pushes it defensively back towards the bowler. 61/0

20.6 Y Shah to Silva, This loopy ball is clipped towards mid-wicket by Silva. 61/0

20.5 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter in line of the stumps, Kaushal gets behind the line of the ball and blocks that. 61/0

20.4 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/0

20.3 Y Shah to Silva, FOUR! Scintillating shot from Silva! Shah tosses it up around middle and leg, Kaushal charges down the track quickly and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Very good looking shot that, as he picked up the length and line pretty early. 61/0

20.2 Y Shah to Silva, This delivery is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 57/0

20.1 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter ball around off, Silva stays deep in the crease and punches it towards point. The fielder puts in a dive and concedes no run. 57/0

19.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Landed on the pads, the opener flicks it towards square leg. 57/0

19.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Mohammad serves it full around middle and leg, Dimuth pushes it off the front foot towards mid on. 57/0

19.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length around off, DK punches it off the back foot towards bowler. 57/0

19.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is a tad fuller around off and middle, Karunaratne defends it with an angled bat towards mid-wicket. 57/0

19.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another delivery well outside off is left alone by Dimuth. 57/0

19.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas steams in from round the wicket and hurls it full outside off, Karunaratne points his bat skywards in response. 57/0

18.6 Y Shah to Silva, This ball is played towards covers off the front foot. He wanted a run but is denied by his partner. 57/0

18.5 Y Shah to K Silva, FOUR! That ball had to be punished and it is! Shah bowls a half-tracker around middle, giving Silva ample time to collect runs. He goes deep in the crease and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. The head of the short leg fielder wasn't too far from the line of the ball! 57/0

18.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 53/0

18.3 Y Shah to Silva, 50 up for Sri Lanka! Shah flights this outside off, Silva gets to the pitch of the delivery and drives it through covers. Before the fielder retrieves that, the batsmen run three. These two have done really well here and now it's time to reap rewards of the hard work. 52/0

18.2 Y Shah to Silva, Yasir floats it around off, Silva defends it off the front foot towards point. 49/0

18.1 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up delivery around off, Silva paddles it towards fine leg for a brace. 49/0

17.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Dimuth ducks under that as he lets that go. 47/0

17.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery around middle, clipped away wristily through mid-wicket for a brace. 47/0

17.4 M Abbas to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva taps it towards covers and sets off for a run. Masood gets there and hurls a throw at the striker's end but misses. Karunaratne had made it in though. 45/0

17.3 M Abbas to Silva, Hurls it down the leg side, Silva looks to flick but misses. 44/0

17.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is bowled outside off, Karunaratne drives it to the right of mid off. Azhar Ali gets there, puts in the dive and restricts the batsmen to just one. He saved a certain boundary there. 44/0

17.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller ball around off, driven back down the ground. 43/0

Mohammad Abbas is back on for another spell here.

16.6 Shah to Silva, Beaten! Loopy ball just outside off, Silva looks to defend it off the front foot. But he gets beaten as the ball spins away to the keeper. Ahmed puts in a withdrawn stifled appeal! 43/0

16.5 Y Shah to Silva, Miscommunication, but all safe! Shah floats it around middle and leg, Silva turns it in front of square on the leg side and sets off for a run. But Karunaratne sends him back. Kaushal does well to get in there, in spite of there being a direct hit at the striker's end. 43/0

16.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery on the pads, flicked past short leg for a run. 43/0

16.3 Y Shah to Silva, Silva clips it through mid-wicket and collects a run. 42/0

16.2 Y Shah to Silva, Shah tosses this one, Silva charges down and takes it on the full but finds the square leg fielder. Doesn't get any run. 41/0

16.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around middle and leg, Karunaratne charges down and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for one run. 41/0

15.6 W Riaz to Silva, On a length around off, defended off the back foot by Kaushal. 40/0

15.5 W Riaz to Silva, Comes round the wicket and bowls it short down the leg side. Silva ducks under that. Riaz didn't land too well as his back leg just twisted a bit. 40/0

15.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 40/0

Wahab Riaz looks to be in some pain. After delivering the previous ball, as he was walking back, he clutched his knee and crouched in pain. But he seems good to continue.

15.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, Karunaratne punches it towards point. 39/0

15.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Lands it fuller around middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 39/0

15.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Wahab runs in and hurls it on a length around off at 140 kph. Dimuth defends it from within the crease. 39/0

14.6 Y Shah to Silva, This ball is defended by getting right behind the line of the ball. 39/0

14.5 Y Shah to Silva, Yasir floats it around off, Silva hangs back in the crease and looks to defend. Gets it off the inside half of his bat. 39/0

14.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up delivery around middle, turned away to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.3 Y Shah to Silva, Loopy delivery around leg, pushed towards short leg. 39/0

14.2 Y Shah to Silva, Now he bowls a full toss around leg but is lucky to get away with it. Silva clips it to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah tosses this in line of the stumps, Karunaratne goes back and works it in front of square on the leg side for a run. 39/0

Drinks are on the field now! Sri Lanka have done well to negotiate the new ball in their first-ever day-night Test. What has been impressive here is that Karunaratne has done really well to stay in there after surviving Amir's probing initial burst. Pakistan would love this break to get them a breakthrough!

13.6 W Riaz to Silva, Another aimless bouncer at 137 kmph down the leg side. Silva ducks under that and lets it go. 38/0

13.5 W Riaz to Silva, Now Wahab bowls a bouncer in line of the stumps, the short Silva ducks under that and lets it go. 38/0

13.4 W Riaz to Silva, Very full ball outside off, Silva digs it out towards cover-point. Good strategy by Riaz to follow-up a short ball with a full one, but he needs to be better with his lines. 38/0

13.3 W Riaz to Silva, This is on a good length around off, Silva stays in the crease and defends it showing the full face of the bat. 38/0

13.2 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab lands it on a back of a length around middle and leg, Silva pushes it towards mid on. 38/0

13.1 W Riaz to Silva, Riaz hurls it full outside off, Silva shoulders arms to let that go. 38/0

12.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery in line of the stumps, blocked from the crease. 38/0

12.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated around middle, turned towards mid on by Dimuth. 38/0

12.4 Y Shah to Silva, Full loopy ball around leg, Silva pushes it towards mid-wicket for one run. 38/0

12.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket for a run. 37/0

12.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Lands it in line of the stumps, Dimuth goes back and defends from the crease. 36/0

12.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around off, Karunaratne charges down and drives it back towards the bowler. The ball rolled away towards mid off past the diving Yasir Shah. 36/0

11.6 W Riaz to Silva, Wonderfully bowled! Riaz spears this fuller outside off, Silva looks to block it off the front foot but the ball moves just a bit to beat the outside edge of the bat. 36/0

11.5 W Riaz to Silva, Back of a length delivery around middle and off, Silva pushes it towards point from within the crease. 36/0

11.4 W Riaz to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva covers the stumps and shoulders arms to that. 36/0

11.3 W Riaz to Silva, Hurled on a length outside off, Kaushal punches it through the gap between covers and point. Gets a couple before the fielder retrieves the ball. 36/0

11.2 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab bangs in a bouncer around middle, Silva crouches down low and lets that go. 34/0

11.1 W Riaz to Silva, Length ball outside off, Silva looks to block it but gets it off the inside half to the right of the pitch. 34/0

10.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shortish ball around middle and leg, pulled towards square leg. Yasir Shah begins with a maiden! 34/0

10.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated delivery around off, driven towards mid off. 34/0

10.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball around off, Dimuth pushes it back towards the bowler. 34/0

10.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne blocks it off his front foot showing the full face of the bat. 34/0

10.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, Dimuth flicks it towards mid on. 34/0

10.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah begins with a tossed up ball around off, Karunaratne strides forward and defends it off the front foot. 34/0

Spin time! Leg break bowler YASIR SHAH is introduced into the attack. Shows how desperate Ahmed is for a breakthrough.

9.6 W Riaz to Silva, Bowled well outside off, Silva points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 34/0

9.5 W Riaz to Silva, Length delivery around middle and leg, Silva taps it towards square leg. He wants a run but is rightly sent back by his partner. 34/0

9.4 W Riaz to Silva, Full delivery but very wide of off. Silva just lets it be and lets the keeper collect the ball. 34/0

9.3 W Riaz to Silva, Riaz hurls it on a length outside off, the batsman covers his stumps and watches the ball go to the keeper. 34/0

9.2 W Riaz to Silva, This is bowled outside off, Kaushal shoulders arms in response. 34/0

9.1 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab runs in and spears it full outside off, Silva watches the ball and lets it go through to the keeper. 34/0

8.6 M Amir to K Silva, Fuller ball outside off, driven towards covers over the leaping fielder there. The batsmen run one. 34/0

8.5 M Amir to Silva, Back of a length delivery around off, Kaushal defends it from the crease onto the ground. 33/0

8.4 M Amir to Silva, Silva defends this length ball from the crease. He played it off the inside of his bat. 33/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Fuller delivery outside off, Silva doesn't bother playing at that. 33/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Amir bangs in a bouncer around leg, Kaushal ducks under that and lets the keeper do the rest. 33/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Good length ball around off, Silva blocks it off the front foot. 33/0

7.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery around off, Karunaratne drives it uppishly down the ground. It fell just short of the diving Riaz and rolls down the ground for a brace. Wahab starts off with a 7-run over! 33/0

7.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz's perennial problem continues! He oversteps, just! Landed around off, Dimuth defends it from the crease. 31/0

7.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, FOUR! In the air but safe! Riaz angles it full on the pads, Karunaratne clips it uppishly over mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 30/0

7.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery around off, defended from the crease by Dimuth. 26/0

As compared to Abu Dhabi, the ball is coming onto the bat much better here in Dubai. So ideally, we should see more runs flow here than a block, block game.

7.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This delivery around off is punched towards covers. 26/0

7.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, Karunaratne mistimes his cut off the back foot. Ends up chopping it next to the pitch. 26/0

7.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz starts off with a length ball well outside off, Dimuth lets it be. 26/0

Quick change! WAHAB RIAZ is brought into the attack. He's taken a four-wicket haul with the pink ball earlier.

6.6 M Amir to Silva, Fuller delivery outside off, Kaushal drives it to the cover-point fielder. 26/0

6.5 M Amir to Silva, Amir comes round the wicket and lands it full outside off, Silva covers his stumps and lets that go to the keeper. 26/0

Just two slips now. The third slip is moved towards covers.

6.4 M Amir to Silva, Another delivery outside off, shouldered arms to, by Silva. 26/0

6.3 M Amir to Silva, Length delivery outside off moving away from the batsman. Silva stays in the crease and lets it go. 26/0

6.2 M Amir to Silva, This ball is played defensively off the front foot. 26/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir hurls it full on the pads, Karunaratne misses the flick, but the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 26/0

5.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for one run. 25/0

5.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas comes round the wicket and hurls it fuller around off. Karunaratne drives it back to the bowler. 24/0

5.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length outside off, Karunaratne points his bat skywards as he lets that one go. 24/0

5.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good looking shot, but a dot ball! It is a full delivery around off, Dimuth drives it off the front foot to the cover fielder. 24/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas bowls it a tad fuller around middle and leg, Silva pushes it to the right of mid on for one run. 24/0

5.1 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas runs in and lands it around off, Kaushal shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 23/0

4.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! The second of the over! After all the initial probing balls, Amir serves it full around middle and leg. Karunaratne gleefully clips it through mid-wicket for another boundary. 9 runs off that over! 23/0

4.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is landed outside off, Dimuth leaves it alone. 19/0

4.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir responds to the previous delivery with a bouncer! It was outside off, Karunaratne sways away from the line and lets that go. 19/0

4.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! The first of the match! Amir serves a half volley around middle and leg, Karunaratne does the needful by flicking it off his pads through square leg for a boundary. 19/0

4.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery around middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler off the front foot. 15/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Amir runs in and hurls it on a length around middle and off. Silva gets an inside edge past short leg for a run, as he looks to block that. 15/0

3.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another delivery on the pads, Karunaratne clips it off his pads through square leg. The batsmen get a couple there. 14/0

3.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowled on a length around leg, Dimuth defends it off the inside half of his bat from the crease. 12/0

3.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas serves it on a length around leg, Karunaratne gets it off the inside half of his bat through backward square leg for a brace. 12/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Another quick run! On a length outside off, Silva taps it towards covers and sets off for another quick run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batsman was safely in though. 10/0

3.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Hurled a tad fuller around leg, Karunaratne taps it towards the left of mid on for a single. 9/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery around off, Silva camps back and plays it towards covers with soft hands. He sets off and gets a quick run. 8/0

2.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir bowls it full and down the leg side, Dimuth fails to flick and the keeper does the rest. 7/0

2.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Another beauty from Amir here! He spears it full outside off, Karunaratne gets beaten yet again as he looks to play that being glued to the crease. 7/0

2.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Landed in line of the stumps, Dimuth blocks it off the front foot. 7/0

2.3 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Edged but safe! Karunaratne looks all at sea against Amir here! This is on a length just outside off, he hangs his bat at that. The ball takes the outside edge and flies through the gap between the third slip and gully. He gets two to get off the mark. 7/0

2.2 M Amir to Silva, Amir hurls it full around off, Silva pushes it towards covers for a single. 5/0

2.1 M Amir to Silva, Full inswinging delivery on the pads, Silva clips it through backward square leg for a brace. 4/0

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 2/0

A slight delay! The sightscreen was changed thinking it to be the end of the over. So play had to be halted for it to be rectified.

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas hurls it around off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. A no ball has been signaled as the bowler broke the stumps at his end with his bowling arm as he got into his delivery stride. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is landed around off and middle, Dimuth blocks it from the crease. 1/0

1.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Just short! Abbas bowls it around good length on the pads, Karunaratne clips it. The ball falls agonizingly short of the short leg fielder. Probably the first over is still playing in his mind. 1/0

1.3 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Silva pushes it towards mid-wicket off the front foot and sets off for a run. He gets going in the game. 1/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas bowls it full and very wide of off, Silva doesn't bother playing that. 0/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, Starts off with a delivery outside off, Silva responds by shouldering arms to that. 0/0

MOHAMMAD ABBAS to share the new ball from the other end. He has three slips, a gully and a short leg in place.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Third time in the over Karunaratne gets beaten! Full outswinging ball outside off, Dimuth pushes at it again. Misses the ball and the keeper collects that. Excellent testing first over to start the game! 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, And now beaten by the one that comes in! It's bowled on a length around off, Karunaratne pushes at it but the inswing means that he is beaten on the inside this time. Beautiful swing bowling. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery swinging away from the batsman, Dimuth shoulders arms and lets that go. 0/0

Short leg in place now.

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is around off on a fuller length, pushed towards covers off the front foot. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, A fuller delivery around off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot towards point. A hint of movement on that occasion as well. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Beauty straightaway! Amir runs in from over the wicket and spears it on a length just around off. Karunaratne pushes at it from the crease. But the slight movement away means that the ball eludes the edge of the bat. Just! 0/0

