Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Dubai, Live Score: Chandimal Falls for 62

The weather looks good for a game of cricket. What would be interesting to see is, how the Pink ball would behave under lights. That's for later. For now, the umpires are making their way out to the middle followed by the players. Everybody is set for play. KAUSHAL SILVA and DIMUTH KARUNARATNE are all ready with the bat in hand. MOHAMMAD AMIR will begin the proceedings with the brand new pink cherry! Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Team Changes - One change for Pakistan as WAHAB RIAZ comes in for Hasan Ali. Sri Lanka ring in two changes. SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA is handed a Test debut and he will replace Lahiru Thirimanne. Lakshan Sandakan makes way for LAHIRU GAMAGE.

TOSS - Sri Lanka call it right! They win the toss and opt to bat.

Sri Lanka would be delighted at the prospect of winning a Test series away from home after a while. They would miss an experienced Lahiru Thirimanne, who also has been affected by a back injury, increasing the tourists' prospects of playing a debutant for them. Even though Sarfraz Ahmed ruled out their side having any advantage of playing this format earlier, Dinesh Chandimal would know the advantage of acquaintance that sides possess. The visiting skipper also made his intentions of his side going for a win clear. So this game promises to thrill to no ends. Stay tuned with us as an exciting game between bat and ball ensues.

Hello and a warm welcome... well, a rosy welcome to our coverage of the Pink-ball Test! The Dubai International Stadium will be playing host for the second and final game in this series and it is also the venue which hosted the previous day-night Test in the sub-continent. Pakistan would look to give their all, in a bid to win and keep their clean sheet at UAE intact. Apart from that, the ICC rankings are also at stake as the hosts are in danger of slipping down the order to 7th if they end up on the wrong side of the result in this match. As far as the team is concerned, Hasan Ali would be making way for another pacer due to his back troubles.

108.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, No run. 326/4

108.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR. 326/4

108.4 M Abbas to N Dickwella, Short ball around leg, Niroshan looks to pull but gets it off the bottom half of his bat to fine leg for a run. 322/4

108.3 M Abbas to Dickwella, Fuller delivery outside off, Niroshan mistimes his drive towards covers. 321/4

108.2 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, Another short delivery around leg, pulled away to deep square leg for a run. 321/4

108.1 M Abbas to Dickwella, Slow short ball down the leg side, Dickwella swivels and pulls it to fine leg for a run. 320/4

107.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Shah fires it short, Dickwella stays in the crease and pulls it to deep square leg for a run. Ahmed is heard yelling from behind the stumps. His frustrations get evident with every passing ball. 319/4

107.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around off, Karunaratne charges down and drives it straight back. Yasir gets some hand onto that and the ball deflects onto the stumps at his end. But the ball goes towards covers post that, enabling the batsmen to run one. 318/4

107.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, A tad short outside off, slapped through covers for a single. 317/4

107.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This ball is flicked off his pads to deep backward square leg for one run. 316/4

107.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy ball around off, Niroshan taps it towards covers and sets off for a run. Yasir runs to get the ball but the batsmen complete the run easily. 315/4

107.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Yasir goes wide of the crease and bowls a googly outside off. Dickwella stays in the crease and cuts it to the fielder at point. 314/4

106.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! Well-driven. And he wouldn't miss out on these they way he is playing! Abbas spears it full around middle and off, Karunaratne shows the full face of the bat and drives it down he ground for a boundary. 314/4

106.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length around off, bunted to the off side from within the crease. 310/4

106.4 M Abbas to Dickwella, Full delivery outside off, Dickwella hits it to covers and takes a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 309/4

106.3 M Abbas to Dickwella, This delivery is clipped to square leg. 309/4

106.2 M Abbas to Dickwella, Abbas lands it on a length around middle and leg, defended from the crease. 309/4

106.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, flicked through square leg for one run. 309/4

MOHAMMAD ABBAS back on for another spell. We are seeing Amir going off the field. Hopefully, he hasn't done great damage to him and we see him back soon.

105.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery is worked down the leg side for a single. 308/4

105.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, Dimuth looks to reverse sweep that but misses. 307/4

105.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up outside off, Karunaratne charges down and blocks it. 307/4

105.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Now Niroshan sweeps this off his stumps, through backward square leg for a run. 307/4

105.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Flatter and quicker down the leg side, Niroshan looks to flick it but misses. Needs to bowl more of these. 306/4

Sarfraz is seen having a chat with Yasir. The talk might be about bowling the right lines as per the field. They have a 7-2 leg side field. Also, to bowl quicker should be the plan in order to give less time for the batsmen to play.

105.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, FOUR! Risky but effective! The dimunitive batsman is intent on attacking the spinner. Shah tosses this around off, Dickwella reverse sweeps it aerially over backward point for a boundary. Probably the leg side heavy field might have made him play this shot. 306/4

104.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Karunaratne plays this delivery from within the crease. 302/4

104.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, punched towards covers. 302/4

104.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, This ball around off is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 302/4

104.3 M Amir to Dickwella, A tad fuller around middle, Dickwella clips it through mid-wicket. Before the fielder retrieves the ball, the batsmen get back for three. 300 up for Sri Lanka! 302/4

During the drinks break, the physio was seen tending to Amir's shin. Seems like that was what troubled him yesterday.

104.2 M Amir to Dickwella, FOUR! Imperious against pace too! It is full outside off, Dickwella times the cover drive perfectly. The ball beats the dive from the mid off fielder and races away to the fence. 299/4

104.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Karunaratne clips it through backward square leg for a run. 295/4

Drinks have been taken! Sri Lanka's hour yet again. Although they lost the sole wicket of Chandimal, Karunaratne has carried from where he left last night and has crossed 150 yet again. Pakistan seem to have run out of ideas to dismiss him and sometimes they look like going through the motions. They would look to restrict the batsmen to as less as possible now.

103.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, FOUR! Make no mistake, Dickwella absolutely treats the spinners with disdain. Period. Yasir tosses this up, the diminutive batsman charges down and smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 294/4

103.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, 150 for Karunaratne, his third score in the 150s! Shah serves a loopy ball around off, Dimuth looks to defend it off his front foot but the extra bounce makes the ball take the inside edge, hit his pads and lob past short leg. He takes a single that takes him to the milestone. Soaks in all the applause that he gets and deserves. 290/4

103.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated outside off, Dimuth reverse sweeps it to backward point. 289/4

103.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery in line of the stumps is flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 289/4

103.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy delivery around off, Dickwella looks to sweep but gets it off the top edge through backward square leg for a run. 287/4

103.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery outside off, Dickwella charges down and drives it through covers for a brace. Stresses the fact that how good he is against spin. 286/4

102.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a length outside off, Dimuth stays in the crease and bunts it. 284/4

102.5 M Amir to Dickwella, Serves it around off, Niroshan taps it towards covers for a run. 284/4

Two slips in place now. Ramiz Raja quips on-air that they are thankful for that field change, which he had wanted from ball one of this over.

102.4 M Amir to Dickwella, Aah! Beauty from Amir! Lands it on a good length outside off, Dickwella looks to push at it from the crease but misses. The ball passes close to the outside edge of his bat. 283/4

102.3 M Amir to Dickwella, Amir bowls it around off, ND defends it off his front foot towards covers. 283/4

102.2 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery outside off, pushed to point from the crease. 283/4

102.1 M Amir to Dickwella, Spears it on a length outside off, Niroshan flays at that but misses. 283/4

101.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 283/4

101.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Dickwella gets going straightaway with a sweep. He collects a run after playing it through backward square leg. 283/4

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman NIROSHAN DICKWELLA walks in to replace his captain at the crease.

101.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, OUT! The leg spinner strikes to provide a big breakthrough! Yasir Shah bowls a flatter and straighter delivery around off, Chandimal offers his pad to that instead of the bat. The ball strikes the pad and he looks a dead duck. The players appeal and the umpire upholds the appeal. The Lankan skipper doesn't bother reviewing that as he knows he makes a cardinal sin there. That ends a good 146-run stand. But hang on, Hawk Eye shows that the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps! My goodness! It looked like a straighter delivery but the technology showed it to spin a bit and miss the stumps. Going by it, Pakistan could count themselves lucky to get away with that. 282/4

101.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up delivery around leg, Dinesh allows it to spin and blocks it from the crease. 282/3

101.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, A bit of confusion but all safe. Loopy ball around off, Chandimal taps it towards covers. He is interested to get a run but is sent back. 282/3

101.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it gently around middle, Chandimal watches the ball well and blocks it off his front foot. 282/3

100.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth pushes it towards point. 282/3

100.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller ball around middle and leg, he clips it off his pads through mid-wicket for a brace. 282/3

A silly mid off and a silly mid on in place.

100.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Drives this ball to mid off. 280/3

100.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Ahh! Glorious! You hardly associate the word with the cut shot but that's how it is! Length delivery outside off, Karunaratne stays deep in the crease and plays it through cover-point. The ball teases the fielders before making contact with the boundary cushions. Brings up 3000 runs for the southpaw in the longest format of the game. 280/3

100.2 M Amir to D Karunaratne, A tad fuller around off, driven back to mid off. 276/3

100.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir runs in and lands it on a length outside off, Karunaratne stays in the crease and punches it towards covers. 276/3

Finally! MOHAMMAD AMIR to bowl for the first time today. Will he end up delivering what is expected of him?

99.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 276/3

99.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, This delivery around middle and off is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 276/3

99.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it around off, Chandimal defends it from within the crease. 276/3

99.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Chandimal reads the spin and smothers it off his front foot. 276/3

99.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne lets the ball turn and come to him, and nudges it through backward square leg for a run. 276/3

99.1 Y Shah to D Karunaratne, Tossed up ball outside off, Karunaratne looks to fetch the sweep. Gets an inside edge onto his thigh as the ball rolls to the off side. 275/3

98.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, Bangs it short around middle, Dinesh gets low to duck under that and let that go. 275/3

98.5 W Riaz to Chandimal, Now Riaz runs in from over the wicket and serves a length delivery around middle and off. Chandimal stays in the crease and blocks it off the inside half of his bat. 275/3

98.4 W Riaz to Chandimal, On a length around off, Chandimal defends it from the crease. 275/3

98.3 W Riaz to Chandimal, This is too wide of off to make the batsman play. 275/3

98.2 W Riaz to Chandimal, Sprays this full outside off, the Lankan skipper is not bothered to play that. 275/3

98.1 W Riaz to Chandimal, Wahab runs in and bowls it with a slightly slingy action around off. Chandimal stays in the crease and plays it watchfully. 275/3

97.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Another ball around off, defended off the front foot by Dimuth. 275/3

97.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah lands it around middle and off, Karunaratne camps back and blocks it with a dead bat. 275/3

97.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, pushed from the crease towards mid-wicket. 275/3

97.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is a flipper around off, Dimuth picks it and defends it by getting behind the line of the delivery. 275/3

97.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, A tad quicker outside off, the ball spins into DK. He goes back and is watchful in his defense. 275/3

97.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery outside off, Karunaratne gets a nice stride forward and defends it off the front foot with his bat and pad close to each other. 275/3

A leg slip and a short leg in place for Karunaratne. What's more, it's a 7-2 on-side heavy field!

96.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, This ball is bunted off the front foot onto the ground. 275/3

Wahab Riaz is always susceptible of landing in the danger area. This might be the reason why he is continuously seen coming from round the wicket today. Although it eliminates his landing problem, his effectiveness is reduced a bit.

96.5 W Riaz to D Karunaratne, Short delivery around leg, pulled through backward square leg for a run. 275/3

96.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball in line of the stumps is played from within the crease. 274/3

96.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, On a length around middle and off, DK pushes it towards point. 274/3

96.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another effort ball from Wahab down the leg side. Karunaratne watches it go to the keeper without bothering to play that. 274/3

96.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, A slower delivery around leg, Dimuth plays it from the crease. 274/3

96.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz bangs it short again, but Karunaratne pulls it along the ground through backward square leg for a brace. In a bid to put in that extra effort, Wahab has overstepped and it is a no ball! 274/3

95.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, This floated up ball around off is played from the crease. 271/3

95.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Gives it a bit more air around middle and off, Chandimal defends it off the front foot, back towards the bowler. 271/3

95.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 271/3

95.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Outside off, Dinesh guides it past backward point for a brace. 271/3

95.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, This delivery is flicked towards mid-wicket. 269/3

95.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Starts off with a loopy delivery in line of the stumps, which is met with the full face of Chandimal's bat. 269/3

YASIR SHAH to bowl now. Ahmed is resorting to spin before Amir's spell!

94.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Snorter! But the absence of a silly point means that Karunaratne gets away with it! Riaz bangs it short around leg, the angle across makes it a tad difficult for the southpaw. Looks to fend, but takes his eyes off the ball and ends up getting it off the shoulder of the bat to the vacant area in the off side. 269/3

94.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz continues round the wicket even to Karunaratne. He bangs it short around leg, Dimuth ducks in response. 269/3

94.4 W Riaz to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery on the body, Chandimal stays back and clips it down to fine leg for one run. 269/3

94.3 W Riaz to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chandimal ducks and lets it go. Wasn't really too short to duck under, but the delivery was well away from the batsman so he got away with that. 268/3

94.2 W Riaz to Chandimal, Length ball around off, Chandimal stays in the crease and watches the ball onto the bat from the crease. 268/3

94.1 W Riaz to Chandimal, Wahab steams in and lands a length delivery outside off. Dinesh stays in the crease and chops it next to the pitch on the off side. 268/3

93.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Yet another delivery outside off is left alone. 268/3

93.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Serves a ball that is well outside off, the southpaw doesn't bother fiddling with that. 268/3

93.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is bowled outside off, Dimuth lets it be. 268/3

93.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Excellent running yet again! Abbas serves a full delivery coming in to the batsman, Chandimal clips it in front of square on the leg side. They run three before the fielder retrieves the ball. 268/3

93.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Very full outside off, Karunaratne doesn't need a second invitation to score runs the way he is playing. Drives it away from the body through covers and collects three as the ball slows down near the fence. 265/3

93.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Runs in and bowls it full around off and middle, Dimuth drives it back to the bowler. 262/3

92.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, Very full ball outside off, Dinesh leaves it alone. 262/3

92.5 W Riaz to Chandimal, Length delivery around middle and leg, Chandimal looks to fend it away but is a bit early into the shot. Gets it off his thigh pads towards square leg. 262/3

92.4 W Riaz to Chandimal, Full outside off, nicely driven to mid off. 262/3

92.3 W Riaz to Chandimal, Comes round the wicket and sprays it outside off, Chandimal just lets it be. 262/3

92.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, First runs of the day for the centurion! Riaz slants a full delivery around off and middle, Karunaratne clips it wide of the mid on fielder to take off for a quick run and complete it. 262/3

92.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Playing his first ball of the day, Karunaratne pushes that fullish ball around off, back towards the bowler. 261/3

The players are profusely sweating already. Shows how humid it is in Dubai!

91.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, This is bowled in line of the stumps, the Lankan skipper pushes it to mid-wicket. 261/3

91.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, Beaten! A hint of movement there, as signaled by Chandimal! Full ball outside off, Dinesh strides forward to play, but the ball moves away to beat the edge of the bat. 261/3

91.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a length outside off, Dinesh pushes it towards point. 261/3

91.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Lands it on a fuller length outside off, Chandimal gets a bit squared up and ends up defending it towards backward point. 261/3

91.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, A tad fuller around off, Chandimal lunges forward and pushes it towards covers. 261/3

91.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, He begins with a delivery around off, Chandimal stays in the crease and blocks it. 261/3

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.

90.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, Fuller outside off, pushed towards covers with soft hands for a run. 7 runs off the first over of the day, the tourists are up and running! 261/3

90.5 W Riaz to Chandimal, Now Riaz comes round the wicket and lands it outside off, Chandimal points his bat skywards in response. 260/3

90.4 W Riaz to Chandimal, A tad fuller around off, Chandimal plays it through backward point for a brace. 260/3

90.3 W Riaz to Chandimal, FOUR! 13th Test fifty for the Sri Lankan skipper! And what a way to get the first runs of the day! Length delivery around middle and leg, Chandimal stays deep in the crease and just clips it through backward square leg for a boundary. 258/3

90.2 W Riaz to Chandimal, Another full delivery outside off, Dinesh covers the stumps and lets that through. 254/3

90.1 W Riaz to Chandimal, Starts off with a full delivery sprayed wide of the off stump. Chandimal has nothing to do with it first up and lets the keeper do the rest, by shouldering arms to that. 254/3

So we are all set for play! The home side has a short huddle just for some final discussions. The news is that Mohammad Amir is available and fit to bowl. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal stride out to resume their innings with the bat. Amir cannot bowl for 12 minutes as he was off yesterday and so Pakistan begin with Wahab Riaz! Two slips in place. Let's roll...

The way they are playing, who would have imagined that Sri Lanka were the underdogs at the start of this series. Dimuth Karunaratne is still unbeaten after scoring a century and would look to continue from where he left off last night. He is amidst an unbeaten century stand with Chandimal, who has looked poised to say the least. The hosts would be happy that the scoring rate has been fairly low and the game isn't out of their grasps yet. Stay tuned for what promises to be another absorbing day of Test cricket!

Hello everybody! Mohammad Amir walked out of the field without completing his over late in the final session - it is with this memory that I welcome you to our coverage of Day 2 of this pink ball Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. How is he now? Would he take part in the proceedings of the day's play? Is he fit enough to bowl menacing spells to make life difficult for the opposition batsmen? These are the questions that every cricket enthusiast will have in mind. The home side would want him and the other bowlers, too, to skittle out the opposition as quickly as they can.

DAY 2, SESSION ONE...

It already seems to be slipping away from Pakistan, although Sri Lanka have not run away with the game yet, owing to their slow scoring rate. The home team needs wickets and that too in heaps to stay relevant. It's them who are behind the 8-ball at this point as far as the series is concerned and will have to make the move. Sri Lanka on the other hand will be satisfied with their progress and will look to bat for as long as possible. Promises to be a riveting day tomorrow. Do join us at 1400 local (1000 GMT) for all the action. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!

Pakistan did manage to claw their way back after the tea break, picking two wickets in quick time but what followed next was an unbeaten century stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and skipper Dinesh Chandimal. It's been a nearly chanceless knock from the pair (Chandimal dropped on 1 by Abbas) and the opener, in particular, batted with a lot of composure. The Sri Lankan skipper has batted in his typical style, consuming too many balls but his concentration has been top notch to tire the opposition bowlers who anyways were flat on most occasions. Amir rushed off the field close to the end of day's play and his fitness will be closely monitored for tomorrow.

End of a satisfying day's play for Sri Lanka. They won an important toss on a batting-friendly track and their openers provided a decent start after weathering the early storm. Yasir Shah provided Pakistan with their first breakthrough but after that we witnessed a young man, on his debut, giving us a glimpse of some extraordinary batting, reminding many of the great Mahela Jayawardene. Yes, I'm talking about Sadeera Samarawickrama who was absolutely brilliant in his little knock which was studded with delightful strokes.

89.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball on of, Karunaratne gets it away from the inner half of the bat to square leg. Stumps on day 1! 254/3

Some tweaking in the field. More close-in fielders now.

89.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Gets it from the middle of the bat, plays with the spin but towards square leg. 254/3

89.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Turning down the leg side, Dimuth tries to flick but misses. 254/3

89.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Walks down to the pitch of the delivery and blocks. 254/3

89.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Spinning down the leg side, Dimuth lets it takes his pads on its way towards leg gully. 254/3

89.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Sharp spin back into the batsman from outside off, Karunaratne tries defending but misses and is hit on the pads. 254/3

88.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Too straight in line on this occasion. Chandimal eases it behind square leg and takes a couple of runs. 254/3

88.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, This is beautiful bowling by Abbas. He is getting the ball to nip around. Another one in the trajectory outside off, Chandimal pushes inside the line, flat-footed, and gets beaten. 252/3

88.4 M Abbas to D Chandimal, Not out! It was an excellent delivery, angling in around off on a fuller length and nipping away a shade after pitching. Chandimal lunges to work it on the leg side but is squared up while doing so. It takes his pads and runs past the keeper and the slip fielders for a boundary. They appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. Sarfraz thinks for a while and then opts for the DRS. The replays roll in and it detects a tiny outside edge. The decision stays as it is, only change - it's been told to the umpire to give it as FOUR runs as umpire Kettleborough gave it leg byes initially. 250 up for Sri Lanka. 252/3

Shout for an lbw, not given. Sarfraz Ahmed thinks for some time before taking the referral.

88.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, FOUR! Sweetly timed! Full in length on middle, Chandimal leans forward and across before clipping it beautifully in front of square leg for a glorious boundary. 248/3

88.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, Another one in the region outside off, Dinesh allows it through. 244/3

88.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Wide outside off, left alone. 244/3

87.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Skidding away from the batsman, Dimuth pushes inside the line and misses. 244/3

87.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker ball on middle, Chandimal works it square of the wicket on the leg side for one. 244/3

87.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted and outside off, spinning away, Chandimal allows it through. 243/3

Mohammad Amir pulls out in his delivery stride. Not sure what happened. Maybe, hammy. Yasir Shah to finish the over.

87.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length ball angling into the batsman, Chandimal shuffles across the stumps a bit and defends it back. 243/3

87.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Wayward delivery. Short and way wide outside off, another comfortable leave for the Sri Lankan skipper. 243/3

87.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Runs in from around the wicket and bowls a harmless length delivery outside off, Chandimal leaves it alone. 243/3

86.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 243/3

86.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Straighter in line, worked on the leg side but straight to the fielder. 243/3

86.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Beaten! Fine delivery. Full in length just around off, bringing the batsman forward. Karunaratne tries blocking it but it nips away to beat the outside edge. 243/3

86.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Way wide outside off, an easy leave for Karunaratne. 243/3

86.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Play and a miss! On a good length outside off, a little too close to cut but Dimuth still goes after it. Ends up swishing and missing. 243/3

86.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full in length outside off, Karunaratne drives it off his front foot to covers. 243/3

Dinesh Chandimal is still down. He looks to be in some serious pain out there. The physio attends him and after a few sprays and some treatment, he's alright to play.

85.6 M Amir to Chandimal, NOT OUT! Pakistan lose a review! For the last ball of the over, Amir goes around the wicket for the last ball of the over, pitches it on off and it comes back into Chandimal who offers no stroke and is hit on the back leg somewhere near the knee. He is down in pain but Pakistan are desperately appealing. Umpire Nigel Llong stays unmoved. Sarfraz Ahmed after a chat with his bowler, opt for the review. Replays show the ball was not doing much and would have missed the stumps. Impact cannot be an issue here anyway as the batsman was not offering shot. 243/3

A loud shout for an LBW but umpire Nigel Llong stays put. It has hit Chandimal on the back leg, near the knee roll. After a thought, Sarfraz opts to review it...

85.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Fuller and wider outside off, Chandimal shoulders his arms to it. 243/3

85.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Comes back in from outside off, Chandimal defends it down. 243/3

85.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Chandimal nearly falls! Amir offers width as he slants it outside off, Chandimal looks to drive and nearly takes the outside edge. That was close. 243/3

85.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Slants it away on a length outside off, shouldered arms to. 243/3

85.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Slightly short and served around off, blocked off the back foot gently. 243/3

84.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A bit fuller outside off, driven on the up towards the cover fielder. 243/3

84.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 243/3

84.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another length delivery outside off, left alone. 243/3

84.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 243/3

84.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Fuller and sprayed wider outside off, Karunaratne goes after it. Gets it off the outside edge which flies behind point for a boundary. 243/3

84.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas keeps it on a length and it nips back in to ping Karunaratne on the back leg. He appeals but replays show there was an inside edge. 239/3

83.6 M Amir to D Chandimal, Gets forward but mistimes his drive towards mid off. 239/3

83.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Spears in a full ball, straightening a touch, Chandimal defends. 239/3

83.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Stays back and works with the angle behind square on the leg side for a single. 239/3

83.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, How did that miss the off pole? Amir is down on his haunches! Sarfraz wears a surprise smile on his face. Amir angles one in around off, it straightens a touch and beats Karunaratne to nearly take his off pole apart. 238/3

83.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards point. 238/3

Pakistan have finally taken the second new ball. Mohammad Amir to steam in first up. Straightaway two slips for him.

83.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Starts off from over the wicket and angles one into the batsman, Dimuth is solid in his defense. 238/3

82.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 238/3

82.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a good length and outside off, Chandimal is early into his tuck shot and as a result he gets a leading edge towards the off side. Luckily, it falls in no man's land. 238/3

82.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards the mid off fielder. 238/3

82.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Angling in on middle, worked with the angle towards mid-wicket. 238/3

82.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chandimal goes back to cut but gets it off the bottom edge towards the off side. 238/3

82.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 238/3

Mohammad Abbas back on for another spell.

81.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Karunaratne stays on the leg side, Shafiq fires it there. The batsman defends it past short leg. 238/3

81.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Quicker one on leg, tucked on the bounce towards the short leg fielder. 238/3

81.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Wide! Fires it down the leg side, Dimuth leaves it alone. 238/3

81.4 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Short and outside off, Chandimal camps back and punches it through the line for a single. 237/3

81.3 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Charges down the wicket and eases it down to long on for a comfortable single. Brings up the 100-run partnership as well. These two continue to make merry. 236/3

81.2 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Once again bowls it around leg, Chandimal clips it through square leg for a single. 235/3

81.1 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Flatter one down the leg side, Chandimal clips it towards the short fine leg fielder. 234/3

80.6 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Dimuth gets to the pitch of the ball and turns it to mid-wicket. 234/3

Mohammad Amir is loosening up. Should be in next to have a crack with the new cherry...

80.5 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Loopy delivery around off, Karunaratne strides forward and defends. 234/3

80.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, This delivery is turned round the corner by Dimuth. 234/3

80.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Bowls it around middle and leg, Chandimal turns it through backward square leg for a run. 234/3

80.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Lands it around leg, Dinesh lunges forward and blocks it showing the full bat face. 233/3

80.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 233/3

Second new ball is available now. Pakistan aren't too keen to take it.

79.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Once again keeps it outside leg, padded away by the southpaw. 233/3

79.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Keeps the line outside leg, Karunaratne just pads it away past short leg. 233/3

79.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Full and around leg, bunted back to Shafiq. 233/3

79.3 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Floats it up around middle and off, Dimuth lunges forward and defends it down. 233/3

79.2 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Once again spills one down the leg side, the batsman lets it be. Ramiz Raja on air informs that, if he bowls one more down the leg side, he may face some issue. He adds, Shafiq was already given a warning for bowling the negative lines. 233/3

79.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Flatter and down the leg side, Dimuth lets it be. 233/3

78.6 H Sohail to Chandimal, Gets behind the line and blocks it out into the ground. 233/3

78.5 H Sohail to Chandimal, Chandimal takes a good stride forward and stonewalls it. 233/3

78.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a single. 233/3

78.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Bowls it a bit short outside off, goes back and tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 232/3

78.2 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Flattish around middle and leg, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 231/3

78.1 H Sohail to D Chandimal, Dances down and drives it down to long on for a single. 230/3

77.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 229/3

77.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Floated delivery outside off, steps out again and drives it straight to the silly mid off fielder. 229/3

77.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Karunaratne steps out, it's too full. All he could do is bunt it back to the bowler. 229/3

77.3 A Shafiq to D Karunaratne, Flighted ball outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 229/3

77.2 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it down to long on for a single. 229/3

77.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked it behind square on the leg side for a single. 228/3

76.6 H Sohail to Chandimal, Gives it a nice flight outside off, Dinesh Chandimal leans forward and pushes it towards the fielder at cover. 227/3

76.5 H Sohail to Chandimal, Darted on the pads, worked away towards square leg. 227/3

76.4 H Sohail to D Chandimal, Loopy delivery outside off, pushed towards the mid off fielder. 227/3

76.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Lunges forward and blocks it down watchfully. 227/3

76.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Fires it full on the stumps, jammed out towards mid on. 227/3

76.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Floated delivery outside off, Chandimal comes down a couple of steps and pushes it towards the cover fielder. 227/3

75.6 A Shafiq to D Karunaratne, A tad shorter outside off, cut away to point. 227/3

75.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Lands it full outside off, Dimuth drives it towards covers. 227/3

75.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, This ball is again played with a dead bat off the front foot. 227/3

75.3 A Shafiq to D Karunaratne, This is bowled a bit more slower through the air, Karunaratne blocks it off the front foot onto the ground. 227/3

75.2 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Fired on the pads, Dinesh works it off his pads for a run. 227/3

75.1 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Shafiq tosses this up outside off, Chandimal pushes it back towards the bowler. 226/3

74.6 H Sohail to Karunaratne, He serves a shortish ball outside off, Karunaratne goes back and cuts it in front of point for a brace. 226/3

74.5 H Sohail to D Chandimal, Sohail lands it around off, Chandimal drives it through covers for one. 224/3

74.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Floated delivery around middle, Dimuth drives it and collects a run to long on. 223/3

74.3 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Bowled in line of the stumps, he works it round the corner. 222/3

74.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Tossed up ball around middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for one run. 222/3

74.1 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Haris lands it around middle and leg, Karunaratne clips it through backward square leg for a run. 221/3

Drinks are on the field!

73.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and off, helped through the same region but for a single this time. 220/3

73.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Floats it up outside off, flicked wide of the mid-wicket fielder for a brace. 219/3

73.4 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Flatter one outside off, punched towards mid on for a single. 217/3

73.3 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Darts it on the stumps, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 216/3

73.2 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Around middle and off, Dimuth lunges forward in defense. 215/3

73.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Flatter one outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 215/3

Asad Shafiq is back on!

72.6 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Runs down to the pitch if the delivery and eases it down to long on for a single. 215/3

72.5 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Keeps his bat close to the pad and blocks it down. 214/3

72.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Tosses it up outside off, Karunaratne gets down and plays the reverse sweep. Mohammad Abbas from backward point gives it a chase and keeps them down to two. 214/3

72.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Drops it short on off, punched through covers for a single. 212/3

72.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Leans ahead and drives it towards the mid off fielder this time. 211/3

72.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Tosses it up around off, pushed off the front foot towards cover. 211/3

Haris Sohail is asked to roll his arm over.

71.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Outside off, turning way down leg, Dimuth moves inside the line to keep Ahmed busy behind the sticks. 211/3

71.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Around off, coming back in, defended off the back foot. 211/3

71.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, It's the attempted wrong 'un which doesn't turn! Dimuth cracks it through covers and collects two before Ali mops it up. 211/3

71.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated delivery outside off, blocked into the ground. 209/3

71.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tosses it outside off, it spins massively down leg. DK moves inside the line to let it be. A good take from Ahmed behind the stumps too. 209/3

71.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up delivery outside off, defended by lunging forward. 209/3

70.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, Shortish and bowled in the channel outside off, tapped with soft hands. 209/3

70.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 209/3

70.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Beaten! Slower one outside off, Karunaratne gets deceived by it. The ball sneaks under his bat, goes behind to Sarfraz who gets a bad bounce and fumbles. 208/3

70.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Short of a length delivery outside off, cut away straight to the man at point. 208/3

70.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Sprays it wide outside off, shouldered arms to it. 208/3

70.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Wahab is bending his back here! Bangs in a short ball on middle, Karunaratne ducks to let that one over him to the keeper. 208/3

69.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, FOUR! Smacked! Drops it short and a bit wide outside off. The Lankan skipper takes the bait as he camps back and slashes it through backward point for a boundary to end the over. 208/3

69.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Beautiful! Flighted delivery on off, Chandimal plays down the wrong line. The ball turns away and just beats the outside edge of his bat. 204/3

69.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 204/3

69.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted delivery around off, blocked watchfully. 204/3

69.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Bowls a quicker full ball on off, defended nicely by lunging forward again. 204/3

69.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it up around middle and off, defended into the ground. 204/3

68.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, After two full balls, Riaz bangs in a short ball on middle, Karunaratne is quick to take the evasive action. He ducks under it. 204/3

68.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Once again bowls the slower one, well outside off. Left alone by the southpaw. 204/3

68.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Slower delivery around off, whipped towards the fielder at mid on. 204/3

68.3 W Riaz to Chandimal, Angles one on the hips, tucked fine down the leg side for a single. 204/3

68.2 W Riaz to Chandimal, Tries to hit the deck hard, keeps it a bit wide outside off, crunched off the back foot but finds the fielder at point. 203/3

68.1 W Riaz to Chandimal, Riaz changes the angle, comes around the wicket and hurls a fuller ball on off. Chandimal lunges forward and keeps it out gently. 203/3

67.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, A bit fuller around the pads, nudged towards mid-wicket. 203/3

67.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Bowls it outside off, turning way down the leg side. DK moves inside the line to let it be. 203/3

67.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, SIX! Goes with the turn and it's a biggie! Tossed up delivery outside off, turning in, Dimuth Karunaratne skips down the track and goes bang over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. That's some way to bring up the 200 for the Lankans. 203/3

67.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Allows the ball to turn back in and defends it down. 197/3

67.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Once again attempts a similar shot but this time the fielder is quick to stop the ball by diving to his right. 197/3

67.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it up outside off, Karunaratne gets into the position early and reverse sweeps it through point to collect a brace. 197/3

66.6 W Riaz to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle and off, covers the line and offers a straight bat in defense. 195/3

Wahab Riaz was seen landing near the danger zone. The umpire, however, failed to spot that and Riaz gets lucky to get away with that one. Needs to be careful here.

66.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Full and pacy ball on the stumps, Dimuth once again fails to jam it out cleanly. Gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a single. 195/3

66.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Spears in a fuller ball at the base of middle stump, Karunaratne looks to dig it out but gets it off the inner half towards square leg. 194/3

66.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Touch fuller and served outside off, blocked off the front foot and into the ground. 194/3

66.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery outside off, stays back and defends it down. 194/3

66.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, On a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards the off side. 194/3

65.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 194/3

65.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, That was a lovely ball! Quicker full ball, served on off, Chandimal is undone by the away turn and Ahmed behind the stumps fumbles to take it on the second attempt. There was some noise but nothing doing. The sound was of the bat hitting the pad. 194/3

65.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it up around middle and off, defended by leaning forward. 194/3

65.3 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Chandimal comes forward to this tossed up ball but gets an inside edge on the pads. 194/3

65.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter through the air outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 194/3

65.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up delivery around middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 194/3

Yasir Shah is back into the attack.

64.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended off the front foot. 194/3

64.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! There it is, 7th Test ton for Dimuth Karunaratne! It's been a calm and composed knock from the southpaw and look at the joy on his face. Takes the helmet off and the arms go aloft. Chandimal runs towards him and gives him a tight hug. Coming to the ball, back of a length delivery outside off, Karunaratne opens the bat face and gets it behind point to the third man fence for a boundary. Well played, DK! 194/3

64.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Bang! Short ball from Amir, Karunaratne rocks back in a jiffy and pulls it off the meat of the bat through deep backward square leg to pick up a boundary. He has timed the pants off that one. Yasir Shah in the deep seemed to have lost it under the lights. 190/3

64.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Fuller and curling back in on the pads, Chandimal clips it towards wide mid on and takes a single. Brings up the 50-run stand too. 186/3

64.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Chandimal leans forward and pushes it towards the point fielder. 185/3

64.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Sprays it away on a length outside off, Chandimal lifts his bat to let Sarfraz do some work. 185/3

63.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery on off, defended with a straight bat towards cover. 185/3

63.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Gets a bit forward and pushes it towards cover. 185/3

63.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Good stop, Yasir! Riaz is once again on the shorter side, cracked off the back foot towards point where Yasir dives full length to his left to stop some runs. 185/3

63.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Short of a length delivery outside off, Dimuth gets on top of it and punches it off the back foot towards Azam at cover. 185/3

63.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, stabbed off the back foot towards point this time. 185/3

63.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Starts from over the wicket, tries to hit the deck hard, Karunaratne punches it towards Yasir Shah at cover-point. Wants the single but is sent back. 185/3

The two umpires converge during the break as there is some issue with the ball. My colleague jokes saying they have come together due to bad light! Anyway, the ball seems to have lost its shape and another one is handed over. Wahab Riaz to have a go with it first up. Can the change in ball work wonders for Pakistan?

62.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Once again slants it away from the Lankan skipper, Chandimal has got nothing to do with that one. 185/3

62.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Now changes the pace! An off cutter, served full on off, Dinesh prods forward in defense. 185/3

62.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Covers the sticks and defends it showing the full face of the bat back to the bowler. 185/3

62.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Angles it away this time, around off, Chandimal lunges forward to it and defends it down gently. 185/3

62.2 M Amir to Chandimal, On a length around middle and off, blocked by leaning forward. 185/3

62.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Good length delivery on middle, coming back in, Chandimal is undone by the inward movement there as he somehow manages to tuck it towards mid-wicket. 185/3

61.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller and trying to bring the back back into the southpaw. Dimuth looks to drive but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards mid on. 185/3

61.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a back of a length outside off, Chandimal gets back and punches it towards covers for a single. 185/3

61.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Much better from the bowler! Length ball outside off, Dinesh Chandimal is right behind the line to defend it down. 184/3

61.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Drifts it again around the pads, flicked in front of square leg by Chandimal. Adds two more to his tally. 184/3

61.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, Angles it in on middle, Chandimal clips it off his hips behind square on the leg side. Amir from fine leg mops it up. They take two. Abbas shakes his head as he walks back near the run-up mark. 182/3

61.1 M Abbas to D Chandimal, Abbas tries to attack the stumps, it's fuller on the pads, pushed off the front foot towards mid on. 180/3

60.6 M Amir to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Shot! Amir goes short, but it sits up at a good height for Karunaratne! He swivels just a touch and pulls it with full control through backward square leg. There were two men in the deep but the ball pierces right between them to cross the fence. Into the 90s goes Dimuth. 180/3

60.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle and leg, lucky to get away with that one. Flicked straight to mid-wicket. 176/3

60.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Marginally ahead of a length on off, Karunaratne leans forward and drives it towards the cover-point fielder. 176/3

60.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good lines from Amir! Sprays it a bit wider on off, Dimuth isn't keen to go after it. 176/3

60.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Once again bowls it around middle, on a length, kept out solidly. 176/3

60.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle and off, Karunaratne stays behind to defend it with a straight bat. 176/3

Mohammad Amir to bowl from the other end!

59.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Pretty harmless outside off, Chandimal shoulders his arms. 176/3

59.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, Slightly fuller on off, driven on the up but straight to mid off. 176/3

59.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Goes too straight on this occasion, Chandimal flicks it through backward square leg and hares back for a couple. 176/3

59.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Angles it in on middle and off, a solid back foot defense from Dinesh. 174/3

59.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a good length and pitched on off, zipping a touch off the surface, left alone with ease. 174/3

59.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Abbas comes in from over the wicket and angles it on from around off, Chandimal is right behind the line to defend it down. 174/3

The players and the umpires make their way out to the center one last time today. The ball will start to do more under the lights and given that Pakistan have three pacers, expect them to do the talking with the ball. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal will resume their innings with the bat. Mohammad Abbas to kickoff proceedings.

DAY 1, SESSION THREE...

Amir had a sensational spell where he got rid of Samarawickrama with a one-man effort. Shah also bowled a long spell and he is beginning to get more assistance from the track as some deliveries are turning sharply. The hosts will be vary of the threat that this pair possesses and would look to break this stand as quickly as they can after the break. Do join us for the post-supper session in a while.

31 overs, 78 runs, 2 wickets - these are the relevant figures for the session. While Pakistan were clinical to begin with, the visiting skipper Chandimal and the opener Karunaratne have ensured that there are no more slip-ups. The southpaw is looking good to get to another big score. The former, after being dropped on 1, would look to make it count, although it was a very hard chance.

58.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Shafiq lands it around middle, Karunaratne pushes it towards mid-wicket. That's DINNER, DAY 1! 174/3

58.5 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, Chandimal knocks it down to long on for a run. Strangely, he shouted 'no' before going through with the run. 174/3

58.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Shafiq fires this on the pads at 96 kph, Dimuth works it away through square leg for a run. 173/3

58.3 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Karunaratne gets behind the line of the ball and blocks that. 172/3

58.2 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, This delivery outside off is pushed towards covers. 172/3

58.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, What a ball! Shafiq tosses it up outside off, Karunaratne lunges forward to block. But the ball closely passes the edge of the bat. 172/3

57.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, Dinesh lunges forward and blocks. 172/3

57.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 172/3

57.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, This leg spinning ball outside off is left alone by Chandimal. 172/3

57.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Served on the pads, turned away towards deep mid-wicket for one run. 172/3

57.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Yasir floats it around middle, Karunaratne gets down and sweeps it over square leg. Riaz runs to his left, puts in the dive and saves a couple of runs for his side. 171/3

57.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around off is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 169/3

56.6 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Shafiq comes round the wicket and lands it around leg, Chandimal turns it to mid-wicket. 169/3

56.5 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Around middle and leg, this is pushed to mid-wicket. 169/3

56.4 Shafiq to Chandimal, Loopy ball outside off, Chandimal looks to paddle but misses and gets hit on the front pad. The players put in an appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. The impact could have been outside off. 169/3

56.3 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Tossed up ball around off and middle, turned away off his pads. 169/3

56.2 A Shafiq to Chandimal, This ball is flicked away to the square leg fielder. 169/3

56.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, A tad shortish outside off, slapped through covers for a run. 169/3

55.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 168/3

55.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Another delivery outside off, left alone. 168/3

55.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, This ball is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 168/3

55.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shah comes round the wicket and lands it around leg, Chandimal offers no stroke and pads it away. The players appeal but to no avail. 168/3

55.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is driven through mid on for a run. 168/3

55.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it around off, Karunaratne goes back and turns it behind square in the leg side. 167/3

54.6 A Shafiq to Chandimal, This ball is flicked round the corner. 167/3

54.5 A Shafiq to D Chandimal, This ball is driven through mid off. 167/3

54.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Karunaratne collects a run by pushing it towards covers. 167/3

54.3 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Karunaratne defends this ball off the back foot. 166/3

54.2 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, This ball is defended off the front foot by Karunaratne. 166/3

54.1 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Begins with a loopy ball outside off, Karunaratne stays back and cuts it towards backward point. 166/3

Off spinner Asad Shafiq is brought in to bowl now.

53.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, This is driven towards covers. 166/3

53.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 166/3

53.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, This ball is defended by getting right behind the line of the ball. 166/3

53.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated outside off, Chandimal drives it through covers, where Sohail dives to prevent runs. 166/3

53.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, Chandimal gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a brace. 166/3

53.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slow loopy ball around off, spinning away from the batter. Dinesh covers the stumps and shoulders arms. 164/3

52.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A tad fuller around off, driven to the fielder at mid off. 164/3

52.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is bowled in line of the stumps, Dimuth plays that from within the crease. 164/3

52.4 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, Length around off, driven to mid off. 164/3

52.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Abbas hurls a length ball outside off, Chandimal pushes it to the left of mid off and rushes for a quick run. Ali the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Could have been close had he hit, shows the replay. 164/3

52.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, This length delivery is punched to covers. 163/3

52.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Abbas runs in and bowls a gentle fuller ball at around 126 kph. The Lankan skipper drives it to the fielder at mid off. 163/3

51.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery is worked round the corner. 163/3

51.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle, turned towards mid-wicket. 163/3

51.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This ball is flicked to mid-wicket. 163/3

51.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, It was an attempted wrong 'un around off, Karunaratne goes back and blocks that. Extra bounce on that occasion and the batsman did well to ride the bounce there. 163/3

51.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Only one, shouts Ahmed as Chandimal sweeps the ball towards fine leg. The fielder does keep it down to one. 163/3

51.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Serves a loopy ball around middle and leg, turning away. Chandimal offers the full face of the bat as he blocks that. 162/3

50.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller ball outside off, swings away as it passes the batsman. Karunaratne doesn't bother playing at that. Back-to-back maidens for Abbas! 162/3

50.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length well outside off, Dimuth takes a stride forward and points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 162/3

50.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another length delivery bowled by Abbas outside off, DK covers his stumps and watches the ball fly to the keeper. 162/3

50.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Spears this full outside off, Karunaratne covers his stumps and lets that go. 162/3

50.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, clipped to the fielder at mid-wicket. 162/3

50.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full ball outside off, driven to mid off. 162/3

49.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up ball around off is blocked showing the full face of the bat. 162/3

49.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 162/3

49.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Loopy ball bowled from over the wicket, Chandimal defends it off his front foot. 162/3

49.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery is worked around the corner for one run. 162/3

49.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne reverse sweeps yet again! Loopy ball outside off, he gets a top edge playing that shot. The ball flies over backward point. The batsmen get a couple. Wonder why he has to resort to this shot, as without that he is doing well enough. 161/3

49.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball delivered wide off the crease, Dimuth takes a couple of steps down and bunts it. 159/3

48.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, This is again landed outside off, Chandimal covers his stumps and lets that go. A non-testing maiden over from Abbas! 159/3

48.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, A tad fuller around off, pushed towards covers from the crease. 159/3

48.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Abbas hurls a length delivery outside off, Dinesh stays deep in the crease and slaps it to the fielder at cover-point. 159/3

48.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, This is bowled around off, Dinesh flicks it towards mid-wicket. 159/3

48.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, He lands it on a length outside off, Chandimal doesn't bother playing that. 159/3

48.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a length around off, Chandimal defends it from within the crease. 159/3

47.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around off, Dimuth charges down the track and blocks that. 159/3

47.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated ball around off, blocked off the front foot. 159/3

47.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This ball is flicked off his pads towards square leg. 159/3

47.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around off, Dimuth defends with his bat and pad close together. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads that lands well short of the diving short leg fielder. 159/3

47.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is flatter and quicker around off and middle, turning down the leg side, Dimuth goes back and looks to turn it away but misses. 159/3

47.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Goes wide of the crease from round the wicket and lands it outside off. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 159/3

46.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fuller delivery tailing into the batsman, Chandimal pushes it towards mid-wicket. 159/3

46.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery around middle and leg, Karunaratne stays deep and works it with soft hands in front of square on the leg side. He crosses over for a run. 159/3

46.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length outside off, the southpaw points his bat skywards as he lets that one go to the keeper. 158/3

46.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Similar delivery outside off, Karunaratne shoulders arms to let that go. 158/3

46.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas now comes over the wicket and spears it on a length outside off. Karunaratne covers his stumps and watches the ball go to the keeper. 158/3

46.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas lands it outside off, driven to mid off. 158/3

45.6 Y Shah to D Chandimal, This ball is pushed towards covers. 158/3

45.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 158/3

45.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 158/3

45.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Lovely comeback from Yasir! Loopy delivery outside off, Chandimal strides forward to defend but the ball spins away to beat the edge of the bat. 158/3

45.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, FOUR! Chandimal's plan is to attack the spinner, it seems! Yasir tosses it up in line of the stumps, Dinesh gets down and slogs it yet again. This time the ball flies over the square leg fielder and rolls away to the fence. 158/3

45.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Loopy ball around off, blocked off the front foot. 154/3

44.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length ball, defended off the back foot by Dimuth. 154/3

44.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This ball is flicked round the corner. 154/3

44.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! That isn't the ideal line to bowl to anyone, leave alone a set batsman! Abbas strays on the pads, Karunaratne is just too happy to flick it away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 154/3

44.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This delivery is pushed towards covers. 150/3

44.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowled in line of the off stumps, Karunaratne defends it from the crease. 150/3

44.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 150/3

Mohammad Abbas is back into the attack. He is getting small spells here.

43.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Chandimal defends this ball off the back foot. 150/3

43.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, This is bowled outside off, left alone. 150/3

43.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, FOUR! What happened there! Shah loops it up in line of the stumps, Chandimal gets down on one knee and slogs it in front of square on the leg side. The ball passes the fielder at short leg, who ducks and races away to the fence. On replays, it is seen that technically, it's a DROPPED CHANCE as Abbas at square leg got some fingertips onto that. 150 up for Sri Lanka! 150/3

43.3 Y Shah to D Chandimal, This ball is driven to mid off. 146/3

43.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Similar delivery, this time worked to the right of short leg. 146/3

43.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up ball on the pads, turned towards square leg from the left of short leg. 146/3

Drinks have been taken! Pakistan would be pretty happy with this hour's proceedings as they have managed to pick up two wickets. What would be more encouraging for them is the fact that Amir is looking good with the ball and so is Shah. The set Karunaratne was also troubled on a couple of occasions. The tourists would look to continue scoring runs, and even if not runs, they would guard well against losing further wickets.

42.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! As straight as it gets! Amir spears it full on off, Karunaratne gets his front foot forward and drives it down the ground for a boundary. Neither the bowler nor the mid off fielder could do anything to stop that! 146/3

42.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, This delivery around off is pushed back towards the bowler. 142/3

42.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a length around off, Karunaratne shows the full face of the bat and defends that. 142/3

The lights are starting to take effect at the Dubai International Stadium!

42.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery outside off, Karunaratne drives it towards covers. 142/3

42.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, This ball is knocked towards mid-wicket. 142/3

42.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir hurls it around off, Dimuth pushes it towards mid off. 142/3

41.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up ball outside off, Chandimal allows it to turn and go to the keeper as he points his bat skywards. 142/3

41.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Serves it around off, Dinesh blocks it getting a stride forward. 142/3

41.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, This is bowled outside off, he doesn't bother playing that. 142/3

41.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy delivery around off and middle, Dimuth turns it past short leg for a run. For some reason, Ahmed is seen yelling at the fielder from behind the stumps. 142/3

41.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Oh Karunaratne, what's that! Shah loops it up around off and the ball spins in. Dimuth for some reason looks to play the reverse sweep but misses the ball completely. It's so unlike DK! 141/3

41.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah continues round the wicket and serves it full around off. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot towards mid-wicket. 141/3

40.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Similar delivery outside off, Dinesh covers his stumps and doesn't bother playing that. 141/3

40.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Spears it on a length outside off, Chandimal shoulders arms to let that go to the keeper. 141/3

40.4 M Amir to Chandimal, A tad fuller around off, DC defends it off the front foot. 141/3

40.3 M Amir to Chandimal, On a length outside off, the skipper pushes it towards the cover region. 141/3

40.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Length delivery around off, Dinesh defends it from within the crease. 141/3

40.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Beautifully played! Amir hurls it full around off and middle, Karunaratne gets forward and clips it past mid on. Before the fielder retrieves the ball, the batsmen pick up three runs. 141/3

39.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah serves it around off, after coming round the wicket. Karunaratne goes back and works it away through square leg for a run. 138/3

39.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Chandimal collects a run to get off the mark, after flicking this off his pads. 137/3

39.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Loopy ball, turned round the corner off his pads. 136/3

39.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 136/3

39.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Served in line of the stumps, defended from the crease. 136/3

39.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shah floats it up gently in line of the stumps, Chandimal lunges forward and blocks that. 136/3

38.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Another delivery around off that is defended off the front foot. 136/3

38.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Outside off, pushed towards covers. 136/3

38.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, This ball is blocked from within the crease. 136/3

38.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 136/3

38.2 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Look what the quick wickets have done to the set batsman! Amir bowls an off-cutter outside off, Karunaratne gets a thick outside edge that lands just short of the slip fielder. 136/3

38.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, Dimuth looks to cut and ends up chopping it onto the ground. 136/3

37.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated in line of the stumps, Dinesh gets a stride forward and bunts it. 136/3

37.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Chandimal gets behind the line of the ball and keeps it out. 136/3

37.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Another delivery around off is blocked off the front foot. 136/3

37.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 136/3

37.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, This is bowled around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 136/3

Skipper DINESH CHANDIMAL strides out to bat next. Two quick wickets mean that now he will have to put his head down and bail the side out of trouble.

37.1 Y Shah to K Mendis, OUT! No, Mendis! You shouldn't have gone for it so early! Now Yasir Shah gets a wicket! The change of ends works for him. He tosses it up around middle and off, Mendis cannot resist the loop. Looks to go over mid on for a biggie and fails to watch the ball till the end. Ends up getting a thick outside edge that flies to the right of Shafiq at slip, who takes it smartly. It was a poor shot to say the least, as he could have taken the leaf from the innings that the youngster, Samarawickrama, earlier played. Pakistan sniff a chance here and the skipper's two inspired changes have got them two quick wickets, both off the first ball of the respective overs! 136/3

YASIR SHAH gets a change of ends.

36.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 136/2

36.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Unlucky Amir, as it could have easily crashed onto the stumps! He serves it on a length around off, Karunaratne pushes at that with hard hands. Gets an inside edge and the ball passes close to the off stump and races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 136/2

36.4 M Amir to Mendis, Pitched up a bit further around off, Mendis pushes it towards covers for a run. He gets off the mark with that. 132/2

36.3 M Amir to Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 131/2

36.2 M Amir to Mendis, Lands it around off, Mendis blocks it showing the full face of the bat. 131/2

KUSAL MENDIS walks in at the fall of the second wicket. The youngster would love to get among the runs and cash in on the conditions here.

36.1 Amir to Samarawickrama, OUT! Mohammad Amir, you beauty! What a brilliant catch to dismiss the newcomer and end the flourishing stand. He bowls it at a back of a length around middle, Samarawickrama looks to whip it away to the on side. But the ball gets big on him and he gets it off the top half of his bat. The ball flies to the left of the bowler, who shows good athleticism to rush there and catch that with a dive. Top, top effort by the pacer. The debutant looked in good flow but now the knock has come to an end. Amir gets his first wicket in the series and what a way that is! 131/2

MOHAMMAD AMIR is back on for another spell. Will he be able to break this stand? He has a silly mid off in place.

35.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, On a length around off, blocked off the back foot. 131/1

35.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball us flicked off his pads towards square leg. 131/1

35.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Wahab lands it around off, Dimuth defends showing the full face of the bat. 131/1

35.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball around off, defended off the front foot. 131/1

35.3 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, Short delivery around middle and leg, nicely pulled away through mid-wicket for a run. What's more, it is a no ball as Riaz has overstepped! 131/1

Sarfraz Ahmed is seen having a conference with Riaz and Amir. He might be getting concerned at the inability of his bowlers to restrict the run flow.

35.2 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, This delivery around off is driven to mid off. 129/1

35.1 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Shot! If you ask me, he isn't a newcomer and has been batting since ages at this level and on this ground! Riaz hurls it outside off, Samarawickrama strides forward and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. 129/1

34.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah comes round the wicket and lands it around off, Dimuth goes back and flicks it towards square leg. 125/1

34.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, A tad shorter around off, punched through covers for a run. 125/1

34.4 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Fired shorter around middle, pulled towards square leg. 124/1

34.3 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Floated ball in line of the stumps, bunted off the front foot onto the ground. 124/1

34.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, SIX! High and handsome! Tossed up delivery around off, Samarawickrama charges down the track and goes over mid off. The ball goes high and over the ropes for a maximum. Is he playing a Test match or what! Such a confident shot against one of the better spinners going around. 124/1

34.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 118/1

33.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery is kept out from within the crease. A maiden from Riaz! 118/1

33.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Karunaratne blocks this ball from within the crease. 118/1

33.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/1

33.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This delivery around off is defended from within the crease. 118/1

33.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball is defended off the back foot towards point. 118/1

33.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery around off, pushed towards backward point. 118/1

32.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, This is landed around middle and leg, the batsman goes back and turns it towards mid on. 118/1

32.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Ooooh! Deceived in flight! Yasir Shah floats it gently outside off, Samarawickrama looks to go downtown but had to abort the shot as he was just flummoxed by the bowler. Thankfully, he didn't get an edge there. 118/1

32.4 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 118/1

32.3 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Tossed up ball outside off, cut towards point. 118/1

32.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, In response, Yasir bowls it quicker around off. Sadeera defends it off the front foot. 118/1

32.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Goodness, glorious, gracious! Shah tosses this one generously around off, Samarawickrama charges down the track and plays it inside out over covers for a boundary. Beautifully played. 118/1

31.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery around off is blocked off the front foot. 114/1

31.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 114/1

31.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Bowled around off, defended off the front foot by Dimuth. 114/1

31.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This is defended off the back foot. 114/1

31.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Confusion, but all's well that ends well! It is a yorker around middle and leg, Karunaratne digs it to the leg side! He wants a run and Samarawickrama is quick to respond, but the senior partner sends him back. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Sadeera had made it in though. 114/1

31.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, Dimuth defends it from the crease. 114/1

30.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 114/1

30.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This ball is worked through square leg for a run. 114/1

30.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is a tad short around off, Dimuth goes back to pull but mistimes it next to short leg. 113/1

30.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! Sri Lanka are dealing in boundaries here! Shah loops it up around off, Karunaratne takes it on the full and bashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between these two off just 46 deliveries! They have just not let the fall of wicket affect their momentum. 113/1

30.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This loopy delivery around off is defended off the front foot. 109/1

30.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah comes round the wicket and serves it around off, Karunaratne goes back and blocks that. 109/1

29.6 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Ahh! Shows that the youngster is watching the ball and picking the length early and perfectly! Riaz gives him a short ball around middle and leg, Samarawickrama stays deep in the crease, watches the ball till the last moment and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 109/1

29.5 W Riaz to S Samarawickrama, Another ball outside off, this time driven towards covers. 105/1

29.4 W Riaz to S Samarawickrama, Fuller ball around off, driven to mid off. 105/1

29.3 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, This delivery is played defensively off the front foot. 105/1

29.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball around off, the opener stays deep in the crease and pushes it towards point for a run. It is a no ball as Riaz has overstepped there. 105/1

Replays show that Wahab Riaz is close to the danger area in the pitch with his followthrough. Although he hasn't been warned officially yet, he'd do well to improve before the warning comes.

29.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This ball outside off is knocked towards point. 103/1

29.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz starts with a fuller ball around off, Karunaratne pushes it back towards the bowler. 103/1

Wahab Riaz will bowl from the other end.

28.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Shah floats it around off, the batter bunts it off his front foot onto the ground. 103/1

28.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, FOUR! What a shot that! Samarawickrama looks as if he belongs to the league already! Shah tosses this full outside off, Sadeera stays put and times his cover drive perfectly. The ball beats the diving fielder there and races away to the fence. 103/1

28.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah serves it a tad shorter around middle, pulled away through square leg for a single by Dimuth. 99/1

28.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Quicker on the pads, Karunaratne gets back and works it past leg slip for a brace. 98/1

28.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah floats it around off and middle, Dimuth goes back and defends it from the crease. 96/1

28.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Begins with a full loopy delivery outside off, Karunaratne drives it to mid off. 96/1

DAY 1, SESSION TWO... The men who matter make their way out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne will resume his innings with the bat with newcomer Sadeera Samarawickrama at the other end. Yasir Shah will continue his spell.

Pakistan began well with the new moving pink ball as Amir looked very threatening. Sadly for the hosts, that spell couldn't translate into a wicket for them. There would be a lot of introspection in their camp during the break. They would want to have some magic beverage in order for them to pick up some quick wickets. Join us in a while after the break.

Sri Lanka would be very happy with how their first day-night Test has panned out for them as yet! Their openers did a very good job of first being watchful and seeing off the threat of the new ball and then cashing in on the loose balls and accumulating runs. Yasir Shah got rid of Silva to end the opening stand, but the man playing his first game, Samarawickrama, has looked assured so far.

27.6 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Beautifully played! Fuller delivery around off, the debutant drives it through covers for a brace. THAT'S TEA, DAY 1! 96/1

27.5 M Amir to Samarawickrama, This ball is defended by getting behind the line of the ball. 94/1

27.4 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Another ball outside off, left alone by Sadeera. 94/1

27.3 M Amir to S Samarawickrama, FOUR! Now Samarawickrama collects a streaky boundary! Amir bowls it outside off, the batsman gets a thick edge past backward point. The ball speeds away to the fence. 94/1

27.2 M Amir to Samarawickrama, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 90/1

27.1 M Amir to Samarawickrama, Length ball outside off, Sadeera shoulders arms and lets that one go. 90/1

26.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This is flicked towards square leg. 90/1

26.5 Y Shah to D Karunaratne, Floated delivery around middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 90/1

26.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! 14th Test fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne! Well played, young man! Yasir Shah tosses this one around middle, the southpaw charges down, gets to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball eludes all the close-in fielders and rushes away to the fence. The opener has been really going through a good patch of late, and he needs to convert this into a big one. 90/1

26.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter around off, blocked off the back foot. 86/1

26.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Played towards mid-wicket. 86/1

26.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Now these are free runs. Shah bowls a shortish ball around off, Sadeera stays back and cuts it through backward point. The batsmen get three runs. 86/1

25.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir bangs this short outside off, the southpaw ducks and lets it go. An expensive over by Amir as 12 came off that. 83/1

25.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is well outside off, left alone by Dimuth. 83/1

25.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! And another one, the third of the over! Amir hurls a full ball around leg, Karunaratne gets some bat onto that as he looks to flick it. The ball speeds away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 83/1

25.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 79/1

25.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! This is gloriously well played! Bowled in line of the stumps, Karunaratne flicks it a tad aerially through mid-wicket for another boundary. Back-to-back fours here! 79/1

25.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! Karunaratne gets a streaky boundary! Amir hurls it full outside off, Dimuth looks to drive at that but ends up getting a thick edge that raced away to the fence through the gap between the slip cordon and the gully. 75/1

MOHAMMAD AMIR is back on!

24.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Beaten all ends up! That was a straighter ball just around off, he looked to defend off the front foot but missed the ball completely. The ball wasn't too far away from the stumps! 71/1

24.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Edged but safe! Shah bowls it flatter around off, Samarawickrama goes back and plays that with a half mind. Gets a thick edge past the slip fielder for a brace. 71/1

24.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne collects a run after punching it towards covers. 69/1

24.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter in line of the stumps, Dimuth goes back and shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 68/1

24.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, flicked away towards mid-wicket. 68/1

24.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This tossed up ball is turned away round the corner. 68/1

23.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Short delivery around middle, pulled away through square leg for a run. 68/1

23.5 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, This ball is flicked away towards mid-wicket for one run. 67/1

23.4 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/1

23.3 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, First runs for Samarawickrama in Tests! Abbas bowls it around middle and leg, he flicks it towards fine leg for a brace. 66/1

Two slips in place for the debutant!

23.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it away through square leg for a single. 64/1

23.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This delivery outside off is punched towards covers. 63/1

22.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Floated ball around off, Samarawickrama drives it towards mid off. 63/1

The debutant SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA walks out to bat! He is the 143rd player to represent Sri Lanka in Tests.

22.5 Y Shah to Silva, OUT! Silva has to depart! On some days, good deliveries fail to get you a wicket, while on others, even the most unlikeliest ones earn you one! This is a half-tracker around off, spinning away a bit, Silva goes deep and looks to pull it away. Ends up getting an under edge which is gleefully accepted by the keeper Sarfraz Ahmed. The batsman seemed a tad too early into the shot and that brought about his downfall. The fielding effort off the previous ball also is a contributory to this wicket. End of a good opening stand for Lanka! 63/1

22.4 Y Shah to Silva, Shah lands it a tad shorter outside off, Kaushal goes deep in the crease and cuts it in front of point. The fielder at backward point, Sami Aslam gets there, puts in the dive and prevents a run. 63/0

22.3 Y Shah to Silva, Similar sequence of actions on this delivery. 63/0

22.2 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up leg break around off, Silva allows the ball to come to the bat and defends it off the front foot. 63/0

22.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah bowls a flatter one around middle and leg, Karunaratne gets low and paddles it towards short fine leg for a single. 63/0

21.6 M Abbas to Silva, The fast bowler bangs in a bouncer around off to end the over. Silva responds by ducking under it. 62/0

21.5 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery around off, angling into the batsman, Silva taps it in front of him and wants a run. Changes his mind seeing the bowler rush to the ball. 62/0

21.4 M Abbas to Silva, This ball is pushed to covers by the opener. 62/0

21.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Mohammad lands it a tad fuller around middle and leg, Karunaratne works it through square leg for a single. 62/0

21.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowled outside off, DK punches it straight to the point fielder. 61/0

21.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas continues round the wicket and lands it on a fuller length around off. Dimuth pushes it defensively back towards the bowler. 61/0

20.6 Y Shah to Silva, This loopy ball is clipped towards mid-wicket by Silva. 61/0

20.5 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter in line of the stumps, Kaushal gets behind the line of the ball and blocks that. 61/0

20.4 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/0

20.3 Y Shah to Silva, FOUR! Scintillating shot from Silva! Shah tosses it up around middle and leg, Kaushal charges down the track quickly and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Very good looking shot that, as he picked up the length and line pretty early. 61/0

20.2 Y Shah to Silva, This delivery is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 57/0

20.1 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter ball around off, Silva stays deep in the crease and punches it towards point. The fielder puts in a dive and concedes no run. 57/0

19.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Landed on the pads, the opener flicks it towards square leg. 57/0

19.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Mohammad serves it full around middle and leg, Dimuth pushes it off the front foot towards mid on. 57/0

19.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length around off, DK punches it off the back foot towards bowler. 57/0

19.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is a tad fuller around off and middle, Karunaratne defends it with an angled bat towards mid-wicket. 57/0

19.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another delivery well outside off is left alone by Dimuth. 57/0

19.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas steams in from round the wicket and hurls it full outside off, Karunaratne points his bat skywards in response. 57/0

18.6 Y Shah to Silva, This ball is played towards covers off the front foot. He wanted a run but is denied by his partner. 57/0

18.5 Y Shah to K Silva, FOUR! That ball had to be punished and it is! Shah bowls a half-tracker around middle, giving Silva ample time to collect runs. He goes deep in the crease and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. The head of the short leg fielder wasn't too far from the line of the ball! 57/0

18.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, This delivery is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 53/0

18.3 Y Shah to Silva, 50 up for Sri Lanka! Shah flights this outside off, Silva gets to the pitch of the delivery and drives it through covers. Before the fielder retrieves that, the batsmen run three. These two have done really well here and now it's time to reap rewards of the hard work. 52/0

18.2 Y Shah to Silva, Yasir floats it around off, Silva defends it off the front foot towards point. 49/0

18.1 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up delivery around off, Silva paddles it towards fine leg for a brace. 49/0

17.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bouncer in line of the stumps, Dimuth ducks under that as he lets that go. 47/0

17.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery around middle, clipped away wristily through mid-wicket for a brace. 47/0

17.4 M Abbas to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva taps it towards covers and sets off for a run. Masood gets there and hurls a throw at the striker's end but misses. Karunaratne had made it in though. 45/0

17.3 M Abbas to Silva, Hurls it down the leg side, Silva looks to flick but misses. 44/0

17.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is bowled outside off, Karunaratne drives it to the right of mid off. Azhar Ali gets there, puts in the dive and restricts the batsmen to just one. He saved a certain boundary there. 44/0

17.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller ball around off, driven back down the ground. 43/0

Mohammad Abbas is back on for another spell here.

16.6 Shah to Silva, Beaten! Loopy ball just outside off, Silva looks to defend it off the front foot. But he gets beaten as the ball spins away to the keeper. Ahmed puts in a withdrawn stifled appeal! 43/0

16.5 Y Shah to Silva, Miscommunication, but all safe! Shah floats it around middle and leg, Silva turns it in front of square on the leg side and sets off for a run. But Karunaratne sends him back. Kaushal does well to get in there, in spite of there being a direct hit at the striker's end. 43/0

16.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery on the pads, flicked past short leg for a run. 43/0

16.3 Y Shah to Silva, Silva clips it through mid-wicket and collects a run. 42/0

16.2 Y Shah to Silva, Shah tosses this one, Silva charges down and takes it on the full but finds the square leg fielder. Doesn't get any run. 41/0

16.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around middle and leg, Karunaratne charges down and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for one run. 41/0

15.6 W Riaz to Silva, On a length around off, defended off the back foot by Kaushal. 40/0

15.5 W Riaz to Silva, Comes round the wicket and bowls it short down the leg side. Silva ducks under that. Riaz didn't land too well as his back leg just twisted a bit. 40/0

15.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 40/0

Wahab Riaz looks to be in some pain. After delivering the previous ball, as he was walking back, he clutched his knee and crouched in pain. But he seems good to continue.

15.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, Karunaratne punches it towards point. 39/0

15.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Lands it fuller around middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 39/0

15.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Wahab runs in and hurls it on a length around off at 140 kph. Dimuth defends it from within the crease. 39/0

14.6 Y Shah to Silva, This ball is defended by getting right behind the line of the ball. 39/0

14.5 Y Shah to Silva, Yasir floats it around off, Silva hangs back in the crease and looks to defend. Gets it off the inside half of his bat. 39/0

14.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tossed up delivery around middle, turned away to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.3 Y Shah to Silva, Loopy delivery around leg, pushed towards short leg. 39/0

14.2 Y Shah to Silva, Now he bowls a full toss around leg but is lucky to get away with it. Silva clips it to mid-wicket. 39/0

14.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah tosses this in line of the stumps, Karunaratne goes back and works it in front of square on the leg side for a run. 39/0

Drinks are on the field now! Sri Lanka have done well to negotiate the new ball in their first-ever day-night Test. What has been impressive here is that Karunaratne has done really well to stay in there after surviving Amir's probing initial burst. Pakistan would love this break to get them a breakthrough!

13.6 W Riaz to Silva, Another aimless bouncer at 137 kmph down the leg side. Silva ducks under that and lets it go. 38/0

13.5 W Riaz to Silva, Now Wahab bowls a bouncer in line of the stumps, the short Silva ducks under that and lets it go. 38/0

13.4 W Riaz to Silva, Very full ball outside off, Silva digs it out towards cover-point. Good strategy by Riaz to follow-up a short ball with a full one, but he needs to be better with his lines. 38/0

13.3 W Riaz to Silva, This is on a good length around off, Silva stays in the crease and defends it showing the full face of the bat. 38/0

13.2 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab lands it on a back of a length around middle and leg, Silva pushes it towards mid on. 38/0

13.1 W Riaz to Silva, Riaz hurls it full outside off, Silva shoulders arms to let that go. 38/0

12.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery in line of the stumps, blocked from the crease. 38/0

12.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated around middle, turned towards mid on by Dimuth. 38/0

12.4 Y Shah to Silva, Full loopy ball around leg, Silva pushes it towards mid-wicket for one run. 38/0

12.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket for a run. 37/0

12.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Lands it in line of the stumps, Dimuth goes back and defends from the crease. 36/0

12.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball around off, Karunaratne charges down and drives it back towards the bowler. The ball rolled away towards mid off past the diving Yasir Shah. 36/0

11.6 W Riaz to Silva, Wonderfully bowled! Riaz spears this fuller outside off, Silva looks to block it off the front foot but the ball moves just a bit to beat the outside edge of the bat. 36/0

11.5 W Riaz to Silva, Back of a length delivery around middle and off, Silva pushes it towards point from within the crease. 36/0

11.4 W Riaz to Silva, On a length outside off, Silva covers the stumps and shoulders arms to that. 36/0

11.3 W Riaz to Silva, Hurled on a length outside off, Kaushal punches it through the gap between covers and point. Gets a couple before the fielder retrieves the ball. 36/0

11.2 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab bangs in a bouncer around middle, Silva crouches down low and lets that go. 34/0

11.1 W Riaz to Silva, Length ball outside off, Silva looks to block it but gets it off the inside half to the right of the pitch. 34/0

10.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shortish ball around middle and leg, pulled towards square leg. Yasir Shah begins with a maiden! 34/0

10.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated delivery around off, driven towards mid off. 34/0

10.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball around off, Dimuth pushes it back towards the bowler. 34/0

10.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Karunaratne blocks it off his front foot showing the full face of the bat. 34/0

10.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball around middle and leg, Dimuth flicks it towards mid on. 34/0

10.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah begins with a tossed up ball around off, Karunaratne strides forward and defends it off the front foot. 34/0

Spin time! Leg break bowler YASIR SHAH is introduced into the attack. Shows how desperate Ahmed is for a breakthrough.

9.6 W Riaz to Silva, Bowled well outside off, Silva points his bat skywards as he lets that go. 34/0

9.5 W Riaz to Silva, Length delivery around middle and leg, Silva taps it towards square leg. He wants a run but is rightly sent back by his partner. 34/0

9.4 W Riaz to Silva, Full delivery but very wide of off. Silva just lets it be and lets the keeper collect the ball. 34/0

9.3 W Riaz to Silva, Riaz hurls it on a length outside off, the batsman covers his stumps and watches the ball go to the keeper. 34/0

9.2 W Riaz to Silva, This is bowled outside off, Kaushal shoulders arms in response. 34/0

9.1 W Riaz to Silva, Wahab runs in and spears it full outside off, Silva watches the ball and lets it go through to the keeper. 34/0

8.6 M Amir to K Silva, Fuller ball outside off, driven towards covers over the leaping fielder there. The batsmen run one. 34/0

8.5 M Amir to Silva, Back of a length delivery around off, Kaushal defends it from the crease onto the ground. 33/0

8.4 M Amir to Silva, Silva defends this length ball from the crease. He played it off the inside of his bat. 33/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Fuller delivery outside off, Silva doesn't bother playing at that. 33/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Amir bangs in a bouncer around leg, Kaushal ducks under that and lets the keeper do the rest. 33/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Good length ball around off, Silva blocks it off the front foot. 33/0

7.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery around off, Karunaratne drives it uppishly down the ground. It fell just short of the diving Riaz and rolls down the ground for a brace. Wahab starts off with a 7-run over! 33/0

7.6 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz's perennial problem continues! He oversteps, just! Landed around off, Dimuth defends it from the crease. 31/0

7.5 W Riaz to Karunaratne, FOUR! In the air but safe! Riaz angles it full on the pads, Karunaratne clips it uppishly over mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. 30/0

7.4 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Another delivery around off, defended from the crease by Dimuth. 26/0

As compared to Abu Dhabi, the ball is coming onto the bat much better here in Dubai. So ideally, we should see more runs flow here than a block, block game.

7.3 W Riaz to Karunaratne, This delivery around off is punched towards covers. 26/0

7.2 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, Karunaratne mistimes his cut off the back foot. Ends up chopping it next to the pitch. 26/0

7.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, Riaz starts off with a length ball well outside off, Dimuth lets it be. 26/0

Quick change! WAHAB RIAZ is brought into the attack. He's taken a four-wicket haul with the pink ball earlier.

6.6 M Amir to Silva, Fuller delivery outside off, Kaushal drives it to the cover-point fielder. 26/0

6.5 M Amir to Silva, Amir comes round the wicket and lands it full outside off, Silva covers his stumps and lets that go to the keeper. 26/0

Just two slips now. The third slip is moved towards covers.

6.4 M Amir to Silva, Another delivery outside off, shouldered arms to, by Silva. 26/0

6.3 M Amir to Silva, Length delivery outside off moving away from the batsman. Silva stays in the crease and lets it go. 26/0

6.2 M Amir to Silva, This ball is played defensively off the front foot. 26/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir hurls it full on the pads, Karunaratne misses the flick, but the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 26/0

5.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on the pads, flicked away to fine leg for one run. 25/0

5.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas comes round the wicket and hurls it fuller around off. Karunaratne drives it back to the bowler. 24/0

5.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length outside off, Karunaratne points his bat skywards as he lets that one go. 24/0

5.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good looking shot, but a dot ball! It is a full delivery around off, Dimuth drives it off the front foot to the cover fielder. 24/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas bowls it a tad fuller around middle and leg, Silva pushes it to the right of mid on for one run. 24/0

5.1 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas runs in and lands it around off, Kaushal shows the full face of the bat in defending that. 23/0

4.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! The second of the over! After all the initial probing balls, Amir serves it full around middle and leg. Karunaratne gleefully clips it through mid-wicket for another boundary. 9 runs off that over! 23/0

4.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is landed outside off, Dimuth leaves it alone. 19/0

4.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir responds to the previous delivery with a bouncer! It was outside off, Karunaratne sways away from the line and lets that go. 19/0

4.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! The first of the match! Amir serves a half volley around middle and leg, Karunaratne does the needful by flicking it off his pads through square leg for a boundary. 19/0

4.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery around middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler off the front foot. 15/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Amir runs in and hurls it on a length around middle and off. Silva gets an inside edge past short leg for a run, as he looks to block that. 15/0

3.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Another delivery on the pads, Karunaratne clips it off his pads through square leg. The batsmen get a couple there. 14/0

3.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowled on a length around leg, Dimuth defends it off the inside half of his bat from the crease. 12/0

3.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas serves it on a length around leg, Karunaratne gets it off the inside half of his bat through backward square leg for a brace. 12/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Another quick run! On a length outside off, Silva taps it towards covers and sets off for another quick run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batsman was safely in though. 10/0

3.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Hurled a tad fuller around leg, Karunaratne taps it towards the left of mid on for a single. 9/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery around off, Silva camps back and plays it towards covers with soft hands. He sets off and gets a quick run. 8/0

2.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir bowls it full and down the leg side, Dimuth fails to flick and the keeper does the rest. 7/0

2.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Another beauty from Amir here! He spears it full outside off, Karunaratne gets beaten yet again as he looks to play that being glued to the crease. 7/0

2.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Landed in line of the stumps, Dimuth blocks it off the front foot. 7/0

2.3 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Edged but safe! Karunaratne looks all at sea against Amir here! This is on a length just outside off, he hangs his bat at that. The ball takes the outside edge and flies through the gap between the third slip and gully. He gets two to get off the mark. 7/0

2.2 M Amir to Silva, Amir hurls it full around off, Silva pushes it towards covers for a single. 5/0

2.1 M Amir to Silva, Full inswinging delivery on the pads, Silva clips it through backward square leg for a brace. 4/0

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is defended off the front foot onto the ground. 2/0

A slight delay! The sightscreen was changed thinking it to be the end of the over. So play had to be halted for it to be rectified.

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas hurls it around off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. A no ball has been signaled as the bowler broke the stumps at his end with his bowling arm as he got into his delivery stride. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, This is landed around off and middle, Dimuth blocks it from the crease. 1/0

1.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Just short! Abbas bowls it around good length on the pads, Karunaratne clips it. The ball falls agonizingly short of the short leg fielder. Probably the first over is still playing in his mind. 1/0

1.3 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller delivery in line of the stumps, Silva pushes it towards mid-wicket off the front foot and sets off for a run. He gets going in the game. 1/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas bowls it full and very wide of off, Silva doesn't bother playing that. 0/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, Starts off with a delivery outside off, Silva responds by shouldering arms to that. 0/0

MOHAMMAD ABBAS to share the new ball from the other end. He has three slips, a gully and a short leg in place.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Third time in the over Karunaratne gets beaten! Full outswinging ball outside off, Dimuth pushes at it again. Misses the ball and the keeper collects that. Excellent testing first over to start the game! 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, And now beaten by the one that comes in! It's bowled on a length around off, Karunaratne pushes at it but the inswing means that he is beaten on the inside this time. Beautiful swing bowling. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery swinging away from the batsman, Dimuth shoulders arms and lets that go. 0/0

Short leg in place now.

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, This is around off on a fuller length, pushed towards covers off the front foot. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, A fuller delivery around off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot towards point. A hint of movement on that occasion as well. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Beauty straightaway! Amir runs in from over the wicket and spears it on a length just around off. Karunaratne pushes at it from the crease. But the slight movement away means that the ball eludes the edge of the bat. Just! 0/0

