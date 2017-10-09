Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Dubai, Live Scores: Pakistan Lose Three Quick Wickets

File image of Azhar Ali. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

32.5 D Perera to Azam, OUT c Kaushal Silva b Dilruwan Perera. Pakistan have lost their fifth wicket. 52/5

32.4 D Perera to Azam, No run. 52/4

Babar Azam is the new man in!

32.3 D Perera to Masood, OUT c Niroshan Dickwella b Dilruwan Perera. Pakistan have lost their fourth wicket. 52/4

32.2 D Perera to Masood, 2 runs. 52/3

32.1 D Perera to Masood, Was it bat-pad? Masood comes down the track, Perera drags his length back a bit. Shan looks to defend but it bobbles off something towards short extra cover. The fielder tries catching it but it falls short of him. Replays show the ball hit the pads first but then took some part of the bat as well and that is why there was excitement from the fielders. 50/3

Suranga Lakmal is walking off the field again...

31.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Ahead of a length on off, defended watchfully. 50/3

31.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 50/3

A slip comes out and moves to the same position where Azhar Ali was out. Maybe, it's called deepish short leg...

31.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Comes forward and blocks it towards the off side. 50/3

31.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shows no interest. He simply leaves it alone. 50/3

31.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fullish ball on off, defended by coming forward. 50/3

31.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Asad shows his defensive skills. 50/3

30.6 D Perera to Masood, On middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 50/3

30.5 D Perera to Shafiq, 50 up for Pakistan at last! Shafiq gets down the track, isn't to the pitch of the ball but manages to clip it wide of mid on for a single. 50/3

30.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy ball around off, Shafiq leans ahead in defense. 49/3

30.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Quicker ball around off, Shafiq goes back and punches it towards cover. 49/3

30.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Lunges forward and blocks it out. 49/3

Asad Shafiq walks out to bat next. He hasn't clicked since a while. Will he put his hands up now?

30.1 D Perera to Sohail, OUT! A loud appeal and it's given! Haris Sohail has to make his way back to the pavilion. He fails to make his promotion count here. Pakistan in some serious trouble now. What a delivery from Perera, this! He lands it around off, Haris Sohail prods forward to defend but the ball turns away a bit, takes a faint edge and Dickwella behind the stumps is excited as ever after catching the ball. Umpire Kettleborough takes his time before raising his finger. Sri Lanka rejoice and are 7 wickets away from victory here. 49/3

29.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slower through the air, landed full on off, defended again. 49/2

29.5 S Lakmal to S Masood, Spears in a fuller ball outside off, driven straight to silly mid on. 49/2

29.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Fuller ball on off, driven off the inner half towards mid on. 49/2

29.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Nearly does him in! Fuller ball on middle and leg, Masood is a bit early into his flick shot. Gets a soft leading edge which rolls back to the bowler. 49/2

29.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with his bat and pad close. 49/2

29.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery outside off, defended by getting right behind the line. 49/2

28.6 D Perera to Sohail, Floats it up on the stumps, it skids a bit off the deck. Sohail lunges forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. Perera is getting a lot of assistance from the pitch now. 49/2

28.5 D Perera to Sohail, Edged but doesn't carry! Perera is getting the ball to grip from the rough outside off. Sohail leans forward to defend, gets an edge which doesn't carry to man at first slip. 49/2

28.4 D Perera to H Sohail, Flatter ball on middle, Sohail dances down the track but the ball turns away. Sohail somehow keeps it out. 49/2

28.3 D Perera to Sohail, On middle and off, played back to Dilruwan. 49/2

28.2 D Perera to Masood, Once again shimmies down the track and milks a single down to long off. 49/2

28.1 D Perera to Masood, Seeing the batsman coming down, Perera drags his length back. Masood wears it on the pads. 48/2

27.6 S Lakmal to Sohail, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled bat towards point. 48/2

27.5 S Lakmal to Sohail, Fuller in length on middle, Sohail drives it back down the ground. Lakmal in his followthrough, bends down and gets his left hand on it. The ball rolls towards mid on. 48/2

27.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Stands tall to another back of a length delivery and then steers it past gully. Karunaratne from point gives it a chase and keeps them down to two. 48/2

27.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, Hits the back of a length area, defended comfortably. 46/2

27.2 S Lakmal to H Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards the cover fielder. 46/2

27.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Back of a length outside off, played off the back foot towards point. Replays show, the plaster that he had applied on his thumb came off when he released the ball. 46/2

Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack. He injured his thumb a while back but kudos to him to recover and take the ball.

26.6 D Perera to Masood, Slider around middle, Masood comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to short leg. 46/2

26.5 D Perera to Sohail, Pushes it through the air, milked down to long off for a single. 46/2

26.4 D Perera to Sohail, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/2

26.3 D Perera to Sohail, FOUR! Glorious! This lad bats really well! Isn't afraid to come down the track on seeing the flight. Makes a bit of room and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. 45/2

26.2 D Perera to Masood, Gets to the pitch of the ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 41/2

26.1 D Perera to Sohail, Bowls a slider around middle and off, Haris Sohail comes forward to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 40/2

25.6 N Pradeep to Sohail, Goes for the yorker but bowls a low full toss on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 39/2

A leg slip comes in place...

25.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/2

25.4 N Pradeep to Sohail, Driven off the middle of the bat but finds mid off. 38/2

25.3 N Pradeep to Sohail, Keeps it in the corridor of uncertainty, Haris offers no shot. 38/2

25.2 N Pradeep to Sohail, Fuller ball on off, driven on the up towards Sadeera Samarawickrama at extra cover who mimes a throw at the bowler's end. Good aggression from the debutant. 38/2

25.1 N Pradeep to Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, Sohail shoulders his arms to it. 38/2

24.6 D Perera to Masood, Takes a stride forward and kills it into the pitch. 38/2

24.5 D Perera to Masood, Fires in a yorker on middle, Masood jams it out. 38/2

24.4 D Perera to Masood, Comes down the track again but once again it turns away and squirts off the outside edge of the bat. 38/2

24.3 D Perera to Sohail, Drops it on a length around off, Sohail comes down the track but the ball turns away. Goes off the outside edge and rolls towards point for a single. 38/2

24.2 D Perera to Sohail, Loops it up outside off, driven into the cover region. 37/2

24.1 D Perera to Masood, Perera start his spell from around the wicket and bowls a quicker ball on middle. Shan Masood comes down the track and drives it towards mid off for a single. 37/2

Dilruwan Perera comes on to bowl now.

23.6 Pradeep to Sohail, Fine welcome to the new batsman. Hits the yorker mark, Sohail digs it out safely. 36/2

Haris Sohail is the next man in. The captain shows confidence and promotes him up the order. Can he live up to his skipper's expectations?

23.5 N Pradeep to Ali, OUT! A fancy fielding position has bought Sri Lanka a wicket here, a big one too. It's neither a short leg nor a square leg, somewhere in between. Russel Arnold (on air) can't stop himself from asking - Why will you have a fielder there? Well, it has worked for the visiting team, so maybe that's why. Pradeep angles in a length ball on off, Azhar gets forward with a lunge, in an attempt to block it but it takes the inside edge and pops out off his pads. Kaushal Silva manning that strange fielding position uses every bit of his height to catch that ball. The Sri Lankans jump in joy. They needed this breakthrough badly, not because they are on the back foot but just to make their bowlers feel better after an hour's toil since the tea break. 36/2

23.4 N Pradeep to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/1

23.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 36/1

23.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length ball on off, Ali defends it off his back foot to the off side. 36/1

23.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Full in length outside off, Ali is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers. 36/1

Drinks break. Meanwhile, Suranga Lakmal is back on the field with a smiling face. All seems good with him now. Sri Lanka will be relieved as he has looked in good rhythm in this Test match. As far as the match situation is concerned, Sri Lanka have their noses in front, as they had during the tea break, but they have been made to sweat hard since then. Good first hour of play for Pakistan, although it seems that both the batsmen have gone into a shell. It's good or bad, time will tell.

22.6 R Herath to Masood, Tossed it up around middle and off, Shan Masood defends it down. 36/1

22.5 R Herath to Masood, NOT OUT! Impact is outside the line! Sri Lanka waste a review here! Floated delivery outside off, Masood gets down and across to sweep. But the ball turns in and strikes him on the pads. A loud appeal to which the umpire pays no interest. Chandimal has a chat with his bowler and then takes it upstairs. Replays show there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching outside off, impact is well outside off. End of the story. Shan Masood is lucky again, he has survived another LBW call. 36/1

An appeal for an LBW against Shan Masood is taken upstairs. Where is the impact?

22.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter through the air outside off, Masood pokes at it only to get beaten. 36/1

The news coming in is that, Suranga Lakmal is deemed fit and should be out on the field...

22.3 R Herath to Masood, FOUR! A boundary finally after 83 balls! Sees the flight, dances down the track and hits it down to long on for a boundary to break the shackles. 36/1

22.2 Herath to Masood, Floats it up outside off, Masood gets down to sweep it away but misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the impact seems to be well outside the line. 32/1

22.1 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball outside off, defended off the front foot. 32/1

21.6 N Pradeep to A Ali, Gets forward and drives it towards mid off. 32/1

21.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali defends it off the front foot. 32/1

21.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, Shortish and outside off, Masood cuts it towards gully where the fielder halfstops and parries it towards Karunaratne at point. A single taken. 32/1

21.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Goes around the wicket and hurls a length delivery outside off. Pretty harmless and hence no shot offered. 31/1

21.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Drops it on a length outside off, a bit of bounce as well. Masood drops his wrists to let it go. 31/1

21.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, Masood shoulders his arms to it. 31/1

20.6 R Herath to Ali, Flattish ball on middle, double A hangs back in defense. 31/1

20.5 R Herath to Ali, NOT OUT! But good glovework from Dickwella! Herath gives it decent air and lands it around off, Ali presses forward to deal with it but there is some away turn and hence he gets beaten. Dickwella behind the stumps quickly takes the bails off and appeals. It is taken upstairs. Replays show Ali's back leg was in the air but he managed to ground it in time. 31/1

Dickwella whips the bails off quickly and appeals for a stumping. Is the back leg of Ali in the air?

20.4 R Herath to Ali, Quicker ball on middle, Ali skips down the track and pads it away. Herath appeals but to no avail. 31/1

20.3 R Herath to Ali, Floated delivery around off, a bit of turn as Ali pats it off the outer half towards point. 31/1

20.2 R Herath to Ali, Keeps his bat and pad close to defend it again. 31/1

20.1 R Herath to Ali, Dances down the track and blocks it out towards the cover fielder. 31/1

19.6 N Pradeep to Masood, There you go! Don't go after it Masood! Pradeep is making you fall for it. He slants it across the southpaw, Masood feels for it. The ball shapes away to beat the outside edge of the bat. 31/1

19.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/1

19.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, A bit fuller and outside off, driven on the up towards the cover fielder. 31/1

19.3 N Pradeep to Masood, A bit shorter in length on off, Masood punches it off the back foot towards cover. 31/1

19.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Masood punches it towards covers where Sadeera Samarawickrama lets it through. They don't run. 31/1

19.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Pitches it on a length and outside off, Shan stays back and defends. 31/1

18.6 R Herath to Ali, Loops it up outside off, driven towards the extra cover fielder. 31/1

18.5 R Herath to Masood, Sees the flight does Masood and eases it down to long off for a single. 31/1

18.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter ball outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 30/1

18.3 R Herath to Ali, Gets down and across to paddle sweep it towards fine leg for a single. 30/1

18.2 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up delivery outside off, Ali comes down the track and drives it towards the cover fielder. 29/1

18.1 R Herath to Ali, Round-armish action, lands it full around off, Azhar Ali is solid in defense. 29/1

17.6 N Pradeep to Masood, On a good length and outside off, stabbed once again towards the same region. A maiden to start off for Pradeep. 29/1

17.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Shortish on off, patted towards Karunaratne at point. 29/1

17.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Beaten! Lands it on a length on off, Masood comes forward to defend but the ball shapes away and beats the southpaw. Pradeep has his hands on his head. 29/1

17.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Stands back and pushes it back to the bowler again. 29/1

17.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Drops it on a shorter length on middle, Shan stands back and shows the full face of the bat. 29/1

17.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Masood has got nothing to do with it. 29/1

Nuwan Pradeep is brought into the attack now.

16.6 R Herath to Ali, Lunges forward and defends it into the ground. 29/1

16.5 R Herath to Masood, Quicker fuller ball on middle, Masood comes down the track and drives it past the man at mid-wicket. Akila Dananjaya, the substitute fielder in the deep stops the ball and keeps them down to one. 29/1

16.4 R Herath to Masood, Flighted delivery around off, Masood stonewalls it. 28/1

16.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 28/1

16.2 R Herath to Ali, Steps down the track and defends it back to the bowler. 27/1

16.1 R Herath to Ali, On middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 27/1

15.6 L Gamage to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali looks to push it through the line but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 27/1

15.5 L Gamage to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/1

15.4 L Gamage to A Ali, Short stuff from Gamage, Ali pulls it towards mid-wicket. 26/1

15.3 L Gamage to Ali, Good length delivery on middle and off, Ali defends it down. 26/1

15.2 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller in length and outside off, Shan Masood drives it towards mid off. Herath puts in a dive but fails to prevent the single. 26/1

15.1 L Gamage to S Masood, Pitches it fuller on off, Masood drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 25/1

14.6 R Herath to Ali, Quicker ball around off, Ali goes back and defends. 25/1

14.5 R Herath to Ali, Brings his bat close to the pads and defends. 25/1

14.4 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up on off, blocked solidly. 25/1

14.3 R Herath to Ali, Once again steps out! So, Ali has a plan. He doesn't want Herath to settle in. Flatter delivery on the stumps, slogged off the inner half through backward square leg for another couple. 25/1

14.2 R Herath to Ali, In the air... safe! Herath floats it up around middle, Azhar Ali dances down the track to go big over the off side. The ball turns away and he ends up slicing it over covers. It wasn't too far away from Perera there. Gets a brace this time. 23/1

14.1 R Herath to Ali, Gets forward and pushes it towards the cover fielder. 21/1

13.6 L Gamage to S Masood, Fuller on off, driven straight to mid off. 21/1

13.5 L Gamage to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/1

Russel Arnold on air makes a good point. He says in the previous over, Azhar Ali was seen lunging forward and defending the ball. This is because he thinks Herath won't spin the ball and would more often bowl his sliders...

13.4 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller ball on middle and off, driven off the inner half towards the leg side. 21/1

13.3 L Gamage to Masood, Shortish delivery outside off, the batsman drops his wrists. 21/1

13.2 L Gamage to Masood, Goes over the wicket and angles it away from a length, Masood leaves it alone. 21/1

13.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, served outside off, left alone by the southpaw. 21/1

12.6 R Herath to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/1

12.5 R Herath to Ali, Floats it up on the stumps, Ali stonewalls it. 21/1

12.4 R Herath to S Masood, Around middle and leg, pushed down to long on for a single. 21/1

12.3 R Herath to Masood, Comes down the track and defends it down. 20/1

Things not looking good for Lakmal as he is walking off the field.

12.2 R Herath to Ali, Good stop, Lakmal! But he is in pain! Floats it up around middle, Azhar Ali steps out and drives it towards widish mid off. Lakmal, puts in a dive and stops the ball. It seemed like the seam of the ball hit him on his thumb nail. He is bleeding and I can really feel the pain. Hope that he recovers soon. Stat - With that single, Azhar Ali reaches the 1000-run mark in Dubai in Tests! 20/1

12.1 R Herath to Ali, Slides it in on off, Ali comes down the track and drives it straight to the fielder at cover. 19/1

11.6 L Gamage to Masood, Keeps his bat inside the line and makes an easy leave. 19/1

11.5 L Gamage to Masood, The southpaw gets across and defends it solidly off the front foot towards the cover fielder. 19/1

11.4 L Gamage to Masood, Serves a length delivery in the channel on off, shouldered arms to. 19/1

11.3 L Gamage to Masood, Goes fuller, curling back in a touch, Masood looks to drive it through the line but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 19/1

11.2 L Gamage to Masood, Stays behind the line and defends it down besides the pitch. 19/1

11.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, hurled on off, Masood pushes it off the front foot towards cover. 19/1

10.6 R Herath to Ali, Loopy delivery outside off, Azhar Ali presses forward and counters it well. A good first over from Herath! 19/1

10.5 R Herath to Masood, Around the pads, worked past the man at mid-wicket for a single. 19/1

10.4 R Herath to Masood, Shan has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/1

10.3 R Herath to Masood, Turns in from outside off, a lot of air from Herath. Masood leans across to defend but gets an inside edge past short leg. 18/1

10.2 R Herath to Masood, Flighted delivery around off, defended by coming forward. 18/1

10.1 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball outside off, helped towards short mid-wicket. 18/1

Here comes Rangana Herath into the attack. A slip and short leg in place...

9.6 L Gamage to Ali, Length ball outside off, stabbed off the back foot towards the cover region. 18/1

9.5 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 18/1

9.4 L Gamage to Masood, Back of a length on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. Herath gives it a chase, but slips. Then gets up quickly to retrieve it. Stops a run for his side. 18/1

9.3 Gamage to Masood, NOT OUT! Clipping wickets and it's the umpire's call! Gamage angles it in from around off, it skids off the surface, stays low as well. Shan Masood tries working it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. Sri Lanka put in an appeal but umpire Nigel Llong shakes his head. Chandimal opts for the review! The front foot is fine, there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it's pitched outside off, impact is line but the ball is clipping the stumps. Sri Lanka retain the review though! 15/1

This one stays low says the commentator on-air. Shan Masood is the man in question. Sri Lanka have reviewed an LBW appeal against him...

9.2 L Gamage to Masood, Masood comes forward a touch and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 15/1

9.1 L Gamage to Masood, Comes running in from around the wickets and keeps it on a back of a length outside off. Masood stands tall and shows the full face of the bat. 15/1

We're back and so are the players. A daunting task awaits Pakistan. Azhar Ali and Shan Masood to continue the fight for the home team. It's Gamage to begin proceedings with two slips and a gully in place.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Pakistan are under the pump at the moment. Ideally they should take it session by session but it's easier said than done. A lot of hopes shall be pinned on Azhar Ali as he has the nature to bat through and tire out the opposition. What will the middle session produce? Wickets falling in heaps or the batsmen dictating terms? Join us back shortly to catch all the action...

What an eventful session it turned out to be! We saw Sri Lanka counterattacking, Pakistan chipping away at the wickets but the end story is - Sri Lanka setting a target of 317. The visitors then started off in a perfect manner as Gamage removed Aslam after the opener got a life a delivery back as the bowler overstepped. Shan Masood has already survived an LBW scare in the very first over of the innings. Chandimal persisted with his pacers in the little period but it won't be long before he throws the ball to his go-to man, Herath.

8.6 S Lakmal to Ali, On a back of a length outside off, shaping away a bit. Ali gets squared up as he hangs his bat out and defends it towards point. TEA ON DAY 4! 15/1

8.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Spears in a fuller ball, angling in, Ali shuffles a bit and strokes it towards mid on. 15/1

8.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Hurls it on a fuller length, Azhar blocks it out gently. 15/1

8.3 S Lakmal to Ali, FOUR! There was an element of risk involved! Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Ali walks across and flicks it off the pads. He does so neatly and the ball scoots through mid-wicket for a boundary. Had he missed it, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. 15/1

8.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Fuller delivery on off, Ali leans ahead and drives it towards the cover fielder. 11/1

8.1 S Lakmal to Ali, On a length and served just around off, blocked towards the cover region off the front foot. 11/1

Last over before tea coming up.

7.6 L Gamage to Masood, Harmless delivery outside off, Masood ignores. 11/1

7.5 L Gamage to Masood, Goes fuller and angling in on the pads, flicked towards the man at mid-wicket. 11/1

7.4 L Gamage to Masood, Once again drops it on a length outside off, Shan Masood offers a straight bat. 11/1

7.3 L Gamage to Masood, On a back of a length outside off, Shan Masood stabs it off the back foot towards the cover region. 11/1

7.3 L Gamage to Masood, No ball! Back of a length delivery outside off, Shan Masood shows no interest. Poor Gamage has to deliver it again as he oversteps. 11/1

7.2 L Gamage to Masood, Marginally ahead of a length on middle, pushed towards mid on. 10/1

7.1 L Gamage to Ali, Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Ali hops back and tucks it behind square on the leg side. The man at fine leg mops it up. A single taken. 10/1

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slants it wider outside off, Shan Masood leans across before shouldering his arms to it. 9/1

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, That's a great ball! Fires in a yorker on middle, Masood does well to bring his bat down in time to jam it out. 9/1

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Stays behind the line and offers a straight bat. 9/1

6.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Another length delivery outside off, Shan blocks it out gently. 9/1

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery, Masood comes forward and blocks it back to the bowler. 9/1

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards mid on. 9/1

5.6 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/1

5.5 L Gamage to Ali, FOUR! Easily done! Sprays on the pads, Ali walks across a touch and flicks it fine off the pads down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 9/1

5.4 L Gamage to Ali, Comes forward and squirts it off the inner half towards square leg. Masood wants the single but Ali sends him back. 5/1

5.3 Gamage to Ali, NOT OUT! Impact is umpire's call! Ali survives but Sri Lanka retain their review! Length ball outside off, nipping back in just a touch, Azhar Ali once again presses forward to defend only to miss it and get hit on the pads. Sri Lanka appeal again, nothing from the umpire. Chandimal goes for the review. Snicko confirms there is no bat. Ball Tracking shows, the impact is umpire's call and would have hit the middle stump. Not a bad review, then! 5/1

Azhar Ali is pinged on the pads again. Sri Lanka believe they have got their man and take the DRS! Impact seems to be outside the line here. Let's wait and find out...

5.2 L Gamage to Ali, A loud cry for an LBW! Gamage drops it on a length outside off, it nips back in a touch as Ali comes forward to defend. He misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire says not out. Impact was an issue there. 5/1

5.1 L Gamage to Ali, Fuller ball around middle and off, defended off the front foot gently. 5/1

4.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Touch fuller on the stumps, clipped towards mid-wicket. 5/1

4.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery, slanting away outside off, Shan defends it down. 5/1

4.4 Lakmal to Masood, Another shout for a caught behind! Fires it full on leg, Masood looks to clip it away. Dickwella takes it and starts to appeal. Now the bowler joins in as well. The umpire, however, shows no interest. Ramiz Raja on-air feels it's an ambitious appeal. Replays show there was no bat involved. 5/1

4.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Beaten! Fuller ball in the channel outside off, Masood looks to drive it away from the body and gets beaten. 5/1

4.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Stands tall and with an open face bat pushes it towards the point fielder. 5/1

4.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Zips off the surface a touch, Masood is opened up in his defense. In the end keeps it out. 5/1

3.6 L Gamage to Ali, Sprays one down the leg side, Ali tries to clip it away. He fails but a good work from Dickwella behind the stumps as he dives full length to his left to collect it. A successful over from Gamage! 5/1

3.5 L Gamage to Ali, Gets the ball to curl in a bit, Ali pushes it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 5/1

3.4 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 5/1

Azhar Ali is the new man in! He is known to bat through tough periods. With his side pushed to the corner, his team would hope that he weathers the storm.

3.3 L Gamage to Aslam, OUT! Edged and taken! No it's not a no ball this time and it's indeed a clean catch! Well done, Kusal Mendis! Gamage sticks to around the wicket, hurls it on a length on off. Aslam comes forward a touch and tries to run it down. The ball takes the outside part of the willow and flies towards second slip where Mendis gets low to take it inches above the ground. He claims the catch but the umpire wants to be sure. He takes the help of the TV umpire but gives the soft signal as out. Replays show Mendis has cupped it cleanly. First one down, says an excited Russel Arnold on air! Sami Aslam fails to make the life count. 5/1

It's all happening here. First a wicket off a no ball and now Aslam has edged one again. Mendis claims the catch in the slips but this time Nigel Llong wants to make sure if the catch was clean or not. He gives the soft signal as OUT!

3.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Lunges ahead and defends it down gently. 5/0

3.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Caught off a no ball! Would you believe it! Fuller ball outside off, Aslam looks to drive it away but ekes out an edge that flies to Kusal Mendis at second slip. Sri Lanka start to celebrate but umpire Llong kills it all by stretching his right hand to call it a no ball as Gamage oversteps. Replays show it was a marginal call. Anyway, Sami Aslam survives a scare. 5/0

3.1 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller ball, angling in from around the wicket, Masood clips it wide of Herath at mid on and scampers through for a quick single. 4/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Length delivery on off, Sami Aslam covers the line and defends. 3/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Some bounce! Lakmal is bending his back here! Chandimal lauds the pacer! Hits the deck, gets a good amount of bounce. Aslam hops back to put bat on ball but the extra bounce nearly kisses the outside edge of his bat. 3/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, shouldered arms to. 3/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angles it away from a length outside off, Sami doesn't bother to play at it. 3/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Another fuller length delivery, close to the off stump line, defended towards the same region for a brisk single. 3/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fuller ball on off, coming back in a bit, Aslam taps it into the cover region and calls for a quick single. 2/0

1.6 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller and targeting the stumps, since it was on the stumps, Masood had to play at it. Bunted straight towards mid on. 1/0

1.5 L Gamage to Masood, Comes from around the wicket, hurls a fuller ball in the channel outside off. Shan lifts his bat to let it be. 1/0

1.4 L Gamage to Masood, Pitched on a fuller length outside off, driven off the front foot towards the cover fielder. 1/0

1.3 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller this time, sprayed wide outside off. Masood resists! 1/0

1.2 L Gamage to Masood, Slants it away on a good length, too wide to make the batsman play. 1/0

1.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, from over the wicket, Masood shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

Lahiru Gamage will share the new ball with Lakmal. He was pretty impressive, bowled well in the first innings.

0.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slips one down the leg side, Shan glances it behind square on the leg side for a single. Just one run from the first over and nearly a wicket off it. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, NOT OUT! Missing the stumps! Shan Masood will be a relieved man! Sri Lanka can't believe it! Lakmal keeps it on a length around middle and off, it nips back in a shade as hits Masood on the pads who tries clipping it away. They all appeal and umpire Kettleborough thinks long and hard before raising his finger. Masood walks towards his partner and then opts for the DRS! Snicko confirms no bat involved. Hawk Eye shows it to be pitching in line but would have missed the stumps. Good decision from Masood! 0/0

A loud shout for an LBW and the umpire has given it out. Shan Masood after having a chat with his partner takes the review. Where is it pitching? Is height an issue here? Let's wait and find out...

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery, bowled around off, pushed with soft hands towards mid off. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Not a bad line but you wouldn't want to waste this new ball. Fuller in length on off, some away movement, left alone. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Goes fuller, serves it outside off, some swing in the air. Shan has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal from over the wicket, hurls it on a length around off. It comes back in as Masood defends it with his bat close to the pad. 0/0

