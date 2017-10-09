Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Dubai, Live Scores: SL Lose Dickwella

A file photo of Wahab Riaz. (AFP)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

19.5 Y Shah to Herath, 1 run. 69/7

19.4 Y Shah to Herath, FOUR. 68/7

19.3 Y Shah to Herath, FOUR. 64/7

Rangana Herath is the new man in!

19.2 Shah to Perera, OUT lbw b Yasir Shah. Sri Lanka have lost their seventh wicket. 60/7

19.1 Y Shah to Mendis, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 60/6

Dilruwan Perera walks out to bat next!

18.6 W Riaz to Dickwella, OUT! Edged and that's a stunner from Sarfraz! What a marvelous take that is. Reminds me of Quinton de Kock! Riaz slants it away on a length outside off, the slip was taken out on the previous ball and so maybe, Dickwella tried to drive it away from the body. An outside edge is induced and Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps dives full length to his left to take a one-handed catch. Simply outstanding! Sri Lanka lead by 279 runs! 59/6

Slip moves out and third man in place now...

18.5 W Riaz to Dickwella, FOUR! Easily done! On a length and angling away a touch, Dickwella stays put, uses the pace on the ball and glides it down to third man for another boundary. He is already hurting Pakistan here! 4th boundary for the Lankan keeper already. 59/5

18.4 W Riaz to Dickwella, Back of a length delivery outside off, Niroshan punches it towards the cover region. 55/5

18.3 W Riaz to Dickwella, FOUR! Cracked that! Slants it away on a length outside off, Dickwella sees the width and goes hard at it. Gets it through cover-point and picks up a boundary. 55/5

18.2 W Riaz to Dickwella, Good length delivery on middle and off, from around the wicket, Dickwella stays behind the line to defend. 51/5

18.1 W Riaz to Mendis, Fuller ball on middle and leg, nudged through square leg for a single. 51/5

17.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Drops it short and outside off, punched off the back foot through covers for a couple of runs. 50/5

17.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, NOT OUT! Still I would say it wasn't a bad review by them! Yasir floats it up on the stumps, Dickwella gets down to play the reverse sweep but the ball lobs off something towards Masood at short leg. They all appeal but umpire Kettleborough shakes his head. Sarfraz has a word with his mates and then takes the review. Snicko shows some spikes as the ball passes the gloves but from the side angle the bat was hitting the turf at the same time. So the spike could be of that as well. TV umpire, S Ravi takes a lot of time and because he doesn't have enough evidence, he stays with the on-field call. Pakistan lose a review. Not sure why? The third umpire didn't have any conclusive evidence which in a way meant that the decision made by umpire Kettleborough was a marginal one. In such cases, to take a review away from the team doesn't look justified. After all, it's not Pakistan's fault. Also, want to add that they must be using Hot Spot in all Tests. 48/5

A shout for a catch at short leg. The umpire stays put. Pakistan think about it for a while and then opt to review it. Is it off the gloves?

17.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy ball outside off, Niroshan gets down to sweep but the ball goes off something towards leg gully. The ball falls short of the man there. Replays show there was no bat or glove involved, it lobbed off the the forearm. 48/5

17.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Goes back and tucks it it past short leg for a single. 48/5

17.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Loops it up around middle and off, the batsman comes forward and blocks. 47/5

17.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter on the stumps, Mendis shows the full face of the bat. 47/5

16.6 W Riaz to Dickwella, Goes too straight on this occasion, Dickwella flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket for a couple. 47/5

Riaz was seen stepping on the danger area. The umpire gives him a friendly warning. Needs to be careful here!

16.5 W Riaz to Dickwella, Beaten! Drops it on a length and it holds its line, Dickwella has a tentative poke inside the line. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. 45/5

16.4 W Riaz to Dickwella, On a good length and outside off, defended by covering the line. 45/5

16.3 W Riaz to Dickwella, Fires in a yorker on the stumps, Dickwella does well to jam it out back to Wahab. 45/5

16.3 W Riaz to Dickwella, No ball! Riaz and no balls can't stay away for long! He keeps it on a length outside off, Dickwella punches it off the back foot towards point. The umpire calls it a no ball as Riaz oversteps. 45/5

16.2 W Riaz to Dickwella, Changes the pace this time! Bowls a cutter, fuller on off, Dickwella defends it down safely. 44/5

16.1 W Riaz to Dickwella, Spears in a fuller ball on the stumps, a gentle push towards the fielder at mid off. 44/5

15.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Kusal leans forward and blocks it out watchfully. 44/5

15.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Good ball! Shah floats it up around off, Mendis lunges forward to defend but the ball turns away and nearly takes the outside edge of Mendis' bat. 44/5

15.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, A bit fuller around middle, just a shimmy from Niroshan as he clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 44/5

15.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, An appeal from Yasir for an LBW! But the bounce would have saved him! Tossed up delivery outside off, turning in massively. Dickwella goes back and offers no stroke to wear it on the pads. An appeal is made but the umpire shakes his head. 43/5

15.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tosses it up outside off, it turns down leg as Dickwella moves inside the line to let his counterpart collect it. 43/5

15.1 Y Shah to Mendis, A loopy full toss dipping in around off, driven through covers for a quick single. 43/5

Yasir Shah to bowl from the other end!

14.6 W Riaz to Dickwella, FOUR! In the air... safely through the gap! Hurls it on a length outside off, Dickwella looks to drive. He does so uppishly but it safely goes through backward point for another boundary. Ideal start for Sri Lanka, this! 42/5

14.5 W Riaz to Dickwella, Pitches it up around off this time, Niroshan eases it towards the fielder at mid off. 38/5

14.4 W Riaz to Dickwella, FOUR! A false start from Riaz! Not what his captain would have liked! He comes from over the wicket and slips out a full toss down leg. All too easy for Dickwella who just helps it on its way down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 38/5

It's time to get underway then. The cracks have opened up and the spinners will be licking their lips to have a go. Niroshan Dickwella joins Kusal Mendis out in the middle. The former might counterattack. Let's see what will be his approach. Here comes Wahab Riaz steaming in to complete his pending over. A slip in place for him...

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are still ahead as they have already stretched the lead past the 250-run mark. Another 50 odd runs will surely set the tone for their bowlers. It's the hosts who are under the pump at the moment. A lot is at stake for them as they have never lost a series in their adopted home since 2010. Will we see them keeping that record intact or will Sri Lanka create history? It promises to be an enticing day of Test cricket...

Hello and a warm welcome for what could be the final day of this Test. Pakistan after getting bundled out for 262 later in the evening on day 3, came out all guns blazing and have scalped 5 Lankan wickets in a jiffy to still stay relevant. Wahab Riaz has not let his side miss Amir and it would be interesting to see if he can bowl with the same venom today. With the wicket expected to deteriorate further, batting by no means would be an easy task.

... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...

The tourists wouldn't be too worried about the last few minutes of play, as they would believe they have the attack which would make life difficult for the opposition as well. This is where they would be thankful for their bowlers' efforts to help them get a 200-plus lead. All that they would hope for, is for their remaining batsmen to put up some runs, thereby setting a target they would be comfortable defending with. Even now, they have their noses ahead. It surely promises to be an exciting and a thrilling contest, come the penultimate day. Do join us tomorrow at 1400 local time (1000 GMT). Till then, ciao!

Wahab Riaz has been the man for Pakistan. With a spell of 3.3-0-10-3, he has broken the back of the Lankan batting. The main moment was Riaz knocking Karunaratne's poles off to end his stay. The southpaw is known to be a thorn in the oppositions' flesh when it comes to batting in the second innings or battling tough conditions out. However, he followed it with the wickets of Samarawickrama and Chandimal to pin Sri Lanka against the wall. Earlier, Abbas started it all with a peach that got rid of the opener Silva. But the hosts' most potent weapon Yasir Shah also joined the party with a dismissal.

What has just happened here? 10 wickets in the session - 5 in the visitors' second essay! All talks of Sri Lanka running away with the game could be swept under the carpet as of now, as Pakistan have come out breathing fire! Talk all that about they being a spinner short or their key pacer being absent, the fit-n-fine bowlers have the opposition on the mat right now. What an inspired turnaround this has been.

14.3 Riaz to Chandimal, OUT! The decision stands as it is! Dinesh Chandimal departs for a duck! He walks back and takes the review along with himself. Riaz drops it on a length around off, Chandimal gets across to tuck it away but the ball skids off the surface and hits him near the knee roll. Pakistan appeal long and hard and umpire Nigel Llong raises his finger. The Lankan skipper takes the review. Replays roll in - Ultra Edge shows no spike and Hawk Eye shows three reds! The hosts have skittled the top five Lankan batsmen here. Mickey Arthur in the dressing room is all smiles! Impressive comeback from Pakistan although Sri Lanka lead by 254 runs! STUMPS, DAY 3! 34/5

Another review by Sri Lanka. This time it's their skipper, Chandimal who opts for one. Is it going down leg? Big moment in the game this could be!

14.2 W Riaz to Mendis, Length ball, angling in, tucked behind square on the leg side by hopping a bit in the crease. One run taken. 34/4

14.1 W Riaz to Mendis, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Mendis is quick to duck under it. 33/4

Last over of the day coming up... Can Pakistan pick one more? Here comes Riaz steaming in!

13.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Yasir Shah is getting the ball to turn big time here! Bowls it on middle, turning away massively off the deck. Chandimal stays back to keep it out. 33/4

13.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up delivery outside off, Chandimal defends watchfully. 33/4

13.4 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Sharp! Pitches it around middle, it turns away, Chandimal goes back and somehow manages to block it out. 33/4

13.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Loops it up outside off, defended by lunging forward. 33/4

The skipper, Dinesh Chandimal walks out next.

13.2 Shah to Lakmal, OUT! LBW! The decision stands! The nightwatchman fails to do his job! Yasir Shah strikes for the first time in this innings! He bowls a googly around off, Lakmal doesn't read it at all. Comes forward to defend but it turns in to strike him low on the pads. A loud appeal and the umpire after giving a thought, raises his finger. Lakmal takes the DRS! Snicko shows there is no involvement of bat and Hawk Eye shows the impact to be umpire's call and it would have gone onto hit the stumps. Sri Lanka retain the review though! But one thing is for sure, Pakistan are not going down without a fight here. Sri Lanka lead by 253 runs! 33/4

A long thought after which the umpire has adjudged Lakmal LBW. Is it batpad? Anyway, Lakmal has taken a review here.

13.1 Y Shah to Lakmal, Bowls the wrong one but it skids off the surface, Lakmal tries cutting it away but fails to do so. 33/3

12.6 W Riaz to Mendis, Switches the angle for the last ball of the over, goes around the wicket and hurls a fuller ball outside off. KM has got nothing to do with it. 33/3

12.5 W Riaz to Mendis, FOUR! Slapped! That should get Kusal Mendis going. Riaz goes over the wicket and bowls a short ball slanting away. Mendis gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 33/3

12.4 W Riaz to Mendis, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 29/3

12.3 W Riaz to Lakmal, Leg bye! Short ball on leg, Lakmal tries to move out of the line but the ball goes off the pads and rolls down to fine leg. A leg bye taken. 29/3

12.2 W Riaz to Mendis, Once again keeps it on middle, this time Kusal clips it through square leg for a single. 28/3

12.1 Riaz to Mendis, Riaz comes steaming in and angles it in on middle and leg. Mendis fails to clip it away and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal but it was going down leg. 27/3

11.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Drifts it on middle and leg, Lakmal looks to defend but the ball goes off the pads and dies down safely in front of short leg. 27/3

11.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, Gets behind the line and defends it watchfully. 27/3

11.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, Loopy delivery outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 27/3

11.3 Y Shah to Lakmal, Drifting in on middle, blocked off the front foot gently. 27/3

11.2 Y Shah to Lakmal, Pushes it through the air, around off, defended by coming forward. 27/3

11.1 Y Shah to Lakmal, Drops it short on middle, pulled towards mid-wicket. 27/3

10.6 W Riaz to Mendis, Good length delivery on off, zipping off the surface a touch, Mendis has a tentative poke at it only to get beaten. 27/3

10.5 W Riaz to Mendis, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Mendis is quick to duck under it. 27/3

10.4 W Riaz to Lakmal, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Lakmal fends it awkwardly towards leg gully to get over. 27/3

The nightwatchman, Suranga Lakmal walks out to bat. Can he see off the day? Big task for him as Riaz has his tail up.

10.3 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, OUT! Gone! Sadeera Samarawickrama departs! Riaz is leading the way for them! To be honest, it wasn't a wicket-taking delivery by any means but his side won't mind it at all. Short ball, angling down leg. The debutant could have left it alone but he attempts to pull it away. But much to his dismay he gets it off the gloves and Sarfraz behind the stumps takes it by moving to his left. They appeal and the finger goes up. The Pakistan captain is all pumped up. Pakistan are showing some fight here. Sri Lanka lead by 247 runs! 26/3

10.2 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, Switches the angle, goes around the wicket and tries to bowl a yorker. It dips into the batsman who lunges forward and defends it towards the cover region. 26/2

10.1 W Riaz to Samarawickrama, Angles it slightly away from over the wicket, Samarawickrama prods forward and defends it down. 26/2

9.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Tosses it up in the middle and lands it on middle, another forward defense by Mendis to end the over. 26/2

9.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Full and loopy on off, a forward defensive prod offered by Mendis. 26/2

9.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Yasir drags his length short and bowls it outside off, Mendis goes back and cuts it straight to the cover fielder. 26/2

9.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Floated and full outside off, nicely tossed up, Mendis draws forward and blocks. 26/2

9.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Mendis has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 26/2

9.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Flighted and on middle, worked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 26/2

8.6 W Riaz to Mendis, Bowls it on a length around off, Kusal is solid in his back foot defense. 25/2

8.5 W Riaz to Mendis, Once again the line is straight and Mendis nudges it through backward square leg for a brace. 25/2

8.4 W Riaz to Mendis, A touch short in length, sharp in pace and it's in the line of the sticks. Mendis is on the back foot in defense. 23/2

8.4 W Riaz to Mendis, And Wahab oversteps, his perennial issue. Angling away from the batsman, Mendis is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers. 23/2

8.3 W Riaz to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 22/2

8.2 W Riaz to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 22/2

Kusal Mendis in next.

8.1 W Riaz to Karunaratne, OUT! Deja vu for Dimuth Karunaratne. Riaz steams in and serves a shortish length ball wide outside off, Dimuth sticks back to play through the line (away from his body) but it kicks off the surface, takes the inside half of the bat and goes onto the stumps. Karunaratne got out in the exact same manner in the first innings when he missed out on his maiden double ton. He appears disappointed but Wahab is on cloud nine. This game is a great leveller. Big smile on Mickey Arthur's face. He was a worried man before the start of this over but will be relieved now. Sri Lanka lead by 242 runs! 22/2

Wahab Riaz into the attack. Hopefully, he has measured the run-up properly. A couple of slips in place...

7.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Turning away from a length outside off, left alone by SS. 22/1

7.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Sadeera presses forward and blocks it out gently. 22/1

7.4 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, In the air... safe! Yasir Shah gives it a nice loop and lands it on off. Samarawickrama goes with the turn as he lofts it over extra cover. The ball was in the air for a while but no damage done. Two runs picked up. 22/1

7.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 20/1

7.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Floated delivery outside off, driven past covers for a single. 19/1

7.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 18/1

6.6 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery outside off, Karunaratne goes back and dabs it towards gully. 18/1

6.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 18/1

6.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Keeps it in the corridor outside off, Dimuth leaves it alone. 18/1

6.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Shortish on off, defended with a straight bat. 18/1

6.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Leans ahead and drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 18/1

6.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, punched towards mid off. 18/1

5.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Skips down the track, takes it on the full and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 18/1

5.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Goes back and blocks it out on the ground. 17/1

5.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! Comes down the track and tries to go big on the leg side. Gets it off the inner half but well over mid-wicket for a boundary. 17/1

5.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it up outside off, turning down leg. Dimuth tries flicking it but misses. 13/1

5.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, A loud shout for an LBW! Floats it it up outside off, it spins back in sharply. Karunaratne goes back to defend but is undone by the turn and wears it on the pads. They appeal long and hard but the umpire turns it down. Replays show the impact was well outside the line and the turn would have missed the leg stump by a mile. 13/1

5.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Flatter one on off, punched off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single. 13/1

4.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length and angling in on middle, blocked gently. 12/1

4.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle and off, Dimuth leans forward and offers a straight bat. 12/1

4.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Slants it away on a length outside off, Karunaratne lifts his bat and leaves it alone. 12/1

4.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Harmless length ball outside off, DK shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

4.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller delivery outside off, Dimuth leans forward and drives it towards the mid off fielder. 12/1

4.1 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, Fuller in length, curling back in a bit, worked towards mid on for a single. 12/1

3.6 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. 11/1

3.5 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Pushes it quicker through the air on off, pushed towards the point fielder. 10/1

3.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter on the stumps, flicked through square leg for a single. 10/1

3.3 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Leans forward and drives it through covers for a single. 9/1

3.2 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, Turning away from outside off, left alone. 8/1

3.1 Y Shah to Samarawickrama, On middle and off, pushed towards mid on. 8/1

2.6 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, Angles it in on middle, tucked with the angle towards fine leg for a single. 8/1

2.5 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, The batsman goes after this one but misses the line completely. 7/1

2.4 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, FOUR! Is off the mark this time! Too full, too straight on the stumps. This time Sadeera helps it down to fine leg for a boundary. 7/1

2.3 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, NOT OUT! The decision stands! Abbas targets the stumps, fuller on middle, Samarawickrama fails to put bat on ball. Pakistan put in an appeal but the umpire turns it down. Sarfraz takes his chance and opts to review. Replays show it is pitched in line but would have missed the leg stump by a mile. Pakistan waste a review here! 3/1

Pakistan have taken a review here against the debutant! The angle seems to be taking the ball down the leg side. Let's wait and find out...

2.2 M Abbas to Samarawickrama, Fuller and swinging back in on the pads, Samarawickrama tries flicking it away but misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire turns it down. It was surely going down leg. 3/1

Sadeera Samarawickrama is the next man in! He was very impressive in his cameo in the first innings. Will we see more of it?

2.1 Abbas to Silva, OUT! Abbas draws first blood! Really a good delivery, that! He spears in a fuller ball around off and it jags away pretty late. Silva plays down the wrong line as he looks to go across. The away movement takes the outside edge and Sarfraz behind the stumps accepts a dolly. Sarfraz Ahmed has now taken 100 catches in Test cricket as a designated wicketkeeper. Good start for Pakistan here. Can they sneak in a few more by the end of the day? 3/1

1.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, A loud shout for an LBW! Tossed up ball outside off, it turns back in a long way and hits Karunaratne on the pads. Yasir Shah keeps appealing but the umpire shows no interest. Maybe, going down leg. 3/0

1.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, Karunaratne comes down the track to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. 3/0

1.4 Y Shah to Silva, Steps out and eases it through covers for a single. 3/0

1.3 Y Shah to K Silva, Edged but it falls short! Yasir Shah tosses it up outside off, it turns away a bit. Silva comes forward to defend but the ball takes the outside edge. Luckily, for him it falls short of the man at gully. The key here was that, he played it with soft hands and hence the edge didn't carry. 2/0

1.2 Y Shah to Silva, Silva dances down the track, takes it on the full and wrists it through backward square leg for a single. 2/0

1.1 Y Shah to Silva, Tosses it up on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 0/0

Pakistan going with spin from the other end. Yasir Shah to have a go...

0.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A maiden to start off! Fuller ball on off, pushed straight to the fielder at mid off. 0/0

0.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, Karuaratne gets behind the line to keep it out. 0/0

0.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Once again slants it away on a length outside off, Dimuth lifts his bat to let it be. 0/0

0.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Serves it too wide outside off, Karunaratne has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, slapped off the back foot towards covers. 0/0

0.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas runs in and spears a full ball outside off. Karunaratne covers the stumps and shoulders arms to that. 0/0

