Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Highlights: As It Happened

Sri Lanka players celebrate a wicket on Day 5 of Dubai Test. (AP)

That's it from us then! Once again Tests in UAE seem to be toothless for the first three days but all of a sudden it sparks as we head towards the end. Well, we had two terrific Tests and Sri Lanka came out on top on both the occasions. The fact that both the games were taken into day 5, speaks volumes regarding how competitive the series panned out. The battle between the Asian Giants doesn't stop here. They will now face each other for the ODI series starting from 13th October, 2017 at 1500 local (1100 GMT) in Dubai. Do join us for that. Till then, goodbye and take care! Cheers!

Dinesh Chandimal is absolutely elated with the win. Credits the team and management for the same. Feels they had a tough time against the Indians but informs they had a game plan here which they executed really well. Praises the efforts put in by his team to pull off a historic win. Informs that with the dew around, it was difficult to bowl later in the night on day 4 but was confident of doing the job this morning as they knew the ball would grip more. Ends by saying he is happy to be on the winning side.

Sarfraz Ahmed starts by saying it was a tough series for them but feels they came close in both the games. Adds they weren't up to the mark and didn't deserve to win. Points out the batting which has let them down every time. Opines the batsmen didn't show any fight and had they stayed there for a bit, things would have been different. Reckons Sri Lanka had an edge in the spin department. On his captaincy, he admits it is a tough job but it's been a good learning curve for him. Promises for improvement in the upcoming games.

Man of the Match and Series, Dimuth Karunaratne is really delighted to have contributed for the team. Adds after the loss against India they practiced really hard and it paid off here. Further says his plan was to bat big and knew the runs would come once he gets set. He tried to be positive and it worked for him and his side.

For Sri Lanka, it was a team effort. Right from their lower middle order contributing useful runs in the first innings total, to their pacers leaving an impact, they managed to dominate the crunch moments. They did feel the heat last night but didn't lose confidence. Once again showed the heart to fight today by sticking to their guns and achieving a historic series win.

With Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed taking away all the limelight for their partnership, there is one more Pakistani player who deserves a mention. Yasir Shah! He bowled a marathon spell in the first innings, picking up 6 wickets, his fifth consecutive 5-wicket haul in Tests (first spinner to do so) and was the only bowler who looked penetrative enough to pose any threat. Although, Wahab Riaz's second innings efforts cannot be overlooked.

The chase fell completely on its face as Pakistan found themselves reeling on 52/5 but then we all witnessed a stupendous partnership between Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq. They reignited hope in the hosts' camp and stretched this Test match to the final day. With 119 runs needed and five wickets left, this game was nicely set up for today but once again Pakistan showed us their unpredictable side. Sarfraz Ahmed departed soon and the tail didn't offer much resistance after that. Asad Shafiq who completed a valiant century fell to Lakmal and that proved to be the final nail. Dilruwan Perera finished with 8 wickets in the match and was the best bowler on show for the visiting team.

A Test match to remember! Sri Lanka won the all-important toss and powered by Dimuth Karunaratne's daddy hundred, they posted a big first innings total. In reply, Pakistan's batting didn't click and they ended up conceding a massive 220-run lead to the Islanders. The home team, though, managed to claw their way back in the game after bundling out Sri Lanka under 100 but they still were behind the 8-ball with a target of 317 set in front.

What a win for Sri Lanka! They were down and out after the India series but have shown tremendous character to bounce back and register a series win in that part of the world where no one has! The Lankan team is in a huddle near the pitch, all the players are excited and it's showing in their celebration. High fives in the Sri Lankan dressing room, they are all smiles and hugging each other. This victory means a lot for Chandimal and his boys.

90.2 R Herath to Riaz, OUT! Chandimal takes it! Sri Lanka create history! They have sealed the series 2-0! Coming to the ball, Herath floats it up around off, Riaz dances down the track to slog it over the leg side but the ball turns away and he ends up slicing it over covers. Chandimal comes running in a few yards and settles under the skier. He roars in joy. SRI LANKA WIN BY 68 RUNS! 248/10

90.1 R Herath to Riaz, Bowls a slider around middle, punched off the back foot towards the left of the bowler. 248/9

89.6 S Lakmal to Abbas, Fuller on the pads, Abbas gets across and flicks it down to fine leg and refuses the single. 248/9

89.5 S Lakmal to Abbas, Angles it in on middle, Abbas stands back and defends it towards mid on. 248/9

89.4 S Lakmal to Riaz, Fuller and fired on the stumps, clipped to deep square leg for one. 248/9

89.3 S Lakmal to W Riaz, Riaz runs out of patience as he looks to pull this length ball. Mistimes it towards mid-wicket. 247/9

89.2 S Lakmal to Riaz, Skids off the surface on middle and leg, wristed towards the leg side. 247/9

89.1 S Lakmal to Abbas, Shortish ball on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket for a single. 247/9

88.6 R Herath to Riaz, Slider around middle, Riaz stays leg side to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. 246/9

88.5 R Herath to Riaz, Flattish outside off, slapped towards cover. 246/9

88.4 R Herath to Riaz, WR has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 246/9

88.3 R Herath to W Riaz, Floats it up on middle, Riaz dances down the track to give it a thwack but gets it off the inner half past short leg. He quickly gets back inside the crease. 246/9

88.2 R Herath to Riaz, Gives it some more air, Riaz makes room and drives it towards mid off. 246/9

88.1 R Herath to Riaz, Slower through the air, turning away to beat the outside edge of the bat. 246/9

87.6 S Lakmal to Abbas, Fuller and swinging further away, left alone by Abbas. 246/9

87.5 S Lakmal to Abbas, Bumper on off, doesn't rise that much. Abbas could have shouldered his arms to it but instead he ducks. Looked really funny! 246/9

87.4 S Lakmal to M Abbas, Good length delivery outside off, Abbas tries to have a push at it. He gets it off the outer part through backward point. They run two before Karunarante retrieves it. 246/9

87.3 S Lakmal to Abbas, Pretty harmless delivery, bowled outside off, left alone. 244/9

87.2 S Lakmal to Abbas, Good length delivery on leg, Abbas misses his tuck and it goes on the bounce to the keeper. 244/9

Mohammad Abbas is the last man in!

87.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, OUT! That's the final nail in the coffin! Asad Shafiq departs to an excellent catch! Lakmal serves it on a fuller length, it swings away after pitching. Asad Shafiq comes forward a touch and tries to play it with an angled bat. It takes the outside edge and flies quickly towards widish slip where Kusal Mendis dives to his right to take it inches above the ground. Superb effort from Kusal, that. Sri Lanka just a wicket away from a win here! 244/9

86.6 R Herath to Riaz, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 244/8

Wahab Riaz is the next man in!

86.5 R Herath to Shah, OUT! Stumped! Herath has his first wicket. Beautifully tossed up delivery, drifting in around leg and spinning away sharply with extra bounce. Yasir is completely deceived in flight and turn, gets forward with a big stretch to keep it out but is beaten comprehensively. The momentum takes him well outside the crease and Dickwella breaks the stumps after fumbling a bit initially. They appeal, the square leg umpire takes it upstairs and the replays confirm that Yasir was outside the line. Sri Lanka inch closer to series win! 244/8

You can't keep Herath away from wickets! A stumping appeal against Yasir Shah is taken upstairs. He seems to be struggling here...

86.4 R Herath to Shah, Tossed up ball on off, Yasir draws forward and confidently defends it back. 244/7

86.3 R Herath to Shah, Flighted and outside off, left alone by Yasir. 244/7

Field change. A silly point comes in for Yasir Shah. Already a slip and short leg in place.

86.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy again, full and outside off, Asad lunges and drives it to long off for a single. 244/7

86.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flighted and full, drifting in around leg, Shafiq is forward to play on the leg side but misses. A stifled appeal follows but nothing from the umpire. 243/7

85.6 S Lakmal to Shah, Angles it in again, Shah goes back and works it towards mid-wicket. 243/7

85.5 S Lakmal to Shah, Length ball on off, it stays a bit low, Shah adjusts well to keep it out. 243/7

85.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Back of a length delivery outside off, Asad Shafiq stays back and cuts it through point for an easy single. 243/7

85.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Serves it fuller on off, Shafiq shoulders his arms to it. 242/7

85.2 S Lakmal to Shah, Back of a length delivery on middle, Yasir Shah shuffles a bit and tucks it around the corner to bring Shafiq back on strike. 242/7

85.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Angles in a length delivery on middle, tucked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single. 241/7

Drinks are on the field! Good hour of play for Sri Lanka after an ordinary beginning. They have removed the dangerman Sarfraz Ahmed and thereby have gained the upper hand again on this Test match. Perera got both the wickets to fall. Pakistan are relying big time on Asad Shafiq who has crossed the 100-run mark. He survived an LBW scare already. 77 runs needed, 3 wickets in hand, which way is this Test heading? Stay with us... Suranga Lakmal is brought into the attack now.

84.6 R Herath to Y Shah, Edged and away! Slows it through the air, it turns away after landing. Yasir Shah comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge which evades the first slip fielder. Collects two this time. 240/7

84.5 R Herath to Shah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 238/7

84.4 R Herath to Shah, Floats it up outside off, Shah leans forward and defends. 238/7

84.3 R Herath to Shah, Takes a stride forward and drives it towards the cover region. 238/7

84.2 R Herath to Shah, Steps out a bit and blocks it down. 238/7

84.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flatter around middle, worked off the inner half past short leg for a single. 238/7

Ranagan Herath comes into the attack. He is still wicketless, can he open his wicket tally?

83.6 L Gamage to Shah, Ahhhh... What a delivery! Serves it on a length around off, Yasir Shah looks to drive it away but the ball swings back in, beats the inside edge and nearly missed the stumps. Peach! 237/7

83.5 L Gamage to Shah, Sprays a pacy delivery, fuller in length and on middle and leg, Yasir Shah is undone by the pace and wears it on the pads. No real appeal as it was going down leg. 237/7

83.4 L Gamage to Shah, Lunges forward to a length ball and defends it in an awkward manner. 237/7

83.3 L Gamage to Shah, Short ball outside off, Yasir Shah doesn't bother looking at it. 237/7

83.2 L Gamage to Shah, On a length and outside off, Shah is squared up a bit but manages to keep it out. 237/7

83.1 L Gamage to Shafiq, Hits it on a back of a length, Shafiq stabs it off the back foot towards cover for a single. 237/7

82.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted ball outside off, Shafiq comes down the track and looks to work it away but gets it off the leading edge towards mid off. A single picked up. 236/7

82.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Goes back and flicks it with the turn towards mid-wicket. 235/7

82.4 D Perera to Y Shah, Floated delivery outside off, Yasir Shah leans ahead and drives it wide of the cover fielder. Herath gives it a chase and keeps them down to one. 235/7

82.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Takes a stride forward and eases it down to long off for a single. 234/7

82.2 D Perera to Shah, Short and outside off, Yasir Shah looks to cut but ends up chopping it towards point for a quick single. 233/7

82.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Flatter ball outside off, punched through covers for a single. 232/7

81.6 L Gamage to Shah, Short ball, going down leg, Shah looks to clip it away but misses. Dickwella flies full length to his left to collect it. 231/7

81.5 L Gamage to Shah, Length ball wide outside off, left alone by Yasir. 231/7

81.4 L Gamage to Y Shah, Fuller on the stumps, driven straight to mid on. 231/7

Extra slip in place. Now there are three slips and a gully... Good move!

81.3 L Gamage to Shah, Good length outside off, pushed away from the body towards the off side. 231/7

81.2 L Gamage to Shafiq, Opens the face of the bat and dabs it towards the left of the point fielder for a single. 231/7

81.1 L Gamage to Shafiq, NOT OUT! Missing the stumps! Asad Shafiq survives a scare here! That would calm some nerves in the Pakistan dressing room. Gamage from over the wicket, drops it on a length around off, it nips back in appreciably and hits Shafiq on the pads who misses his attempted flick shot and nearly falls over. Lahiru turns back and keeps appealing. The umpire gives it out. Asad takes the review. Replays roll in. Snicko shows no bat. But Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching in line but would have missed the stumps. Gamage can't believe it! Massive moment in this Test match. 230/7

Asad Shafiq is adjudged LBW now! Sri Lankans are absolutely delighted. Is the angle taking it down leg? Let's wait and find out...

80.6 D Perera to Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 230/7

Yasir Shah is the new man in!

80.5 D Perera to Amir, OUT! The decision stands! 5-fer for Dilruwan Perera, his 5th overall and 2nd vs Pakistan! What a sensational display of bowling from this man! He lands it on a length around off, the ball skids off the surface and strikes Amir on the front pad. A loud appeal and umpire Kettleborough raises his finger after giving it a thought. Amir takes the DRS! Snicko shows no bat and Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching outside off, impact is umpire's call but it would have hit the stumps. That's it for Amir! Sri Lanka are now 3 wickets away from victory! 230/7

Amir is given LBW! Amir walks across to his partner and takes the review. Only inside edge can save him...

80.4 D Perera to Amir, That didn't rise at all! Flatter ball outside off, Amir has a slog at it but the ball stays really low, beats the bat and just goes past the off stump. 230/6

80.3 D Perera to Amir, FOUR! That will do for the hosts! Perera drifts it around the pads, Amir gets some part of bat on it. The ball goes past short leg and races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 230/6

80.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Flatter delivery on middle, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 226/6

80.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery around middle, Shafiq presses forward in defense. 225/6

Second new ball is available now! Sri Lanka have taken it straightaway. A slip, short leg and short mid-wicket in place for Perera.

79.6 L Gamage to M Amir, Comes from around the wicket and angles it in on middle, driven with a full face of the bat towards mid on. 225/6

79.5 L Gamage to M Amir, Edged but no harm done! Length delivery served around off, Amir covers the line and looks to block. The ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards the gully fielder. He played it with soft hands, hence the edge didn't carry. 225/6

79.4 L Gamage to M Amir, Fuller ball on off, Amir drives it on the up but finds the fielder at mid off. 225/6

79.3 L Gamage to Amir, On a length and angling away, Amir goes after it and gets beaten. 225/6

79.2 L Gamage to Amir, Good length delivery in the channel on off, Mohammad Amir keeps his bat inside the line to let it be. 225/6

79.1 L Gamage to Amir, Slants it away on a fuller length outside off, Amir doesn't go after it. 225/6

Lahiru Gamage is into the attack now.

78.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up on off, driven towards the cover region. 225/6

Mohammad Amir strides out to bat next!

78.5 D Perera to Ahmed, OUT! In the air... Pradeep takes it! What a catch to dismiss the Pakistan skipper. Perera is all smiles. Sri Lanka finally get the breakthrough. Dilruwan tosses it up outside off, it turns in with some bounce, Sarfraz Ahmed looks to get down and sweep it away. All this while this shot paid off but on this occasion it takes the top edge. Shouts of CATCH IT from the Lankans. Pradeep at deep backward square leg keeps his sight on the ball and takes a well-judged catch. He seems to have hurt his ankle as well but looks fine for now. Can Sri Lanka force a collapse here? Pakistan still need 92 more to win. 225/6

78.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Drops it short outside off, punched through covers for one. 225/5

78.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Flatter delivery around middle and off, Shafiq stays behind the line to keep it out. 224/5

78.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Leans forward and blocks it out watchfully. 224/5

78.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted ball around middle, defended by lunging forward. 224/5

77.6 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, defended off the back foot towards the cover region. 224/5

77.5 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Digs in a short ball on middle and off, Ahmed calmly sits under it. 224/5

77.4 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Gets across and tucks it through the leg side for a single. 224/5

77.3 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Chance of a catch at leg gully! Short ball around leg, Asad Shafiq tries clipping it away but it goes off something towards leg gully who dives to take it but it lands just short of him. Replays show it went off the thigh pad. 223/5

77.2 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Shafiq ducks to evade it. 223/5

77.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Good length ball on middle, clipped down to fine leg for a single. 223/5

76.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Edged and it's dropped! Drifting in from around the wicket, Shafiq comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge. Karunaratne at first slip dives forward to take it but the ball bursts off his fingers. How costly will this drop prove to be? 222/5

76.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Stays back and glides it past first slip for a single. 222/5

76.4 D Perera to Shafiq, 11th Test century for Asad Shafiq! What a knock under pressure! He was demoted down the order and look what he has come up with. He had scored a century in the 4th innings of a day-night Test against Australia as well. Well played, Shafiq! He didn't score a single fifty in his last 11 innings and he needed this to prove his mettle. Ball - Gets down and paddles it behind square on the leg side for a single. Now, can he see Pakistan through? 221/5

76.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Comes down the track and milks a single down to long on for a single. 220/5

76.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Flighted delivery around off, defended gently off the front foot. 219/5

76.1 Perera to Ahmed, NOT OUT! But it was really close! Tossed up ball outside off, slightly overpitched, Ahmed gets down to play the sweep but misses. Dickwella behind the stumps whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show Sarfraz did drag his back foot out but got back in time. Should be careful here. 219/5

A stumping appeal against Sarfraz is referred upstairs. Looks safe though...

75.6 N Pradeep to Shafiq, FOUR! Moves to 99 now with that shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Shafiq stands tall, rides the bounce and slaps it through covers for a boundary. No need to run for those. 219/5

75.5 N Pradeep to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 215/5

75.4 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Chance of a run out! Sarfraz taps this length delivery towards point and calls for the single. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end as the batsman dives to get back in. Replays show had it hit, it would have been very close. 215/5

75.3 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Stays back and defends it off the back foot again. 214/5

75.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched square of the wicket on the off side. 214/5

75.1 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Spears it on middle and leg, flicked off the pads through backward square leg for a single. 214/5

74.6 D Perera to Shafiq, On middle and leg, Shafiq dances down the track and drives it past the bowler for a single. 8 off the over! 213/5

74.5 D Perera to A Shafiq, Edgyy! Loopy ball around off, drifting off the surface, Shafiq lunges forward to defend but it goes off the outer edge and rolls past first slip for a couple more. 212/5

74.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Leans forward and blocks it down gently. 210/5

74.3 D Perera to Ahmed, In the air... just past the short leg fielder! Flighted delivery around off, turning in, Ahmed comes down the track and the ball squirts off the inner half and flies past the diving short leg fielder for a single. 210/5

74.2 D Perera to Ahmed, FOUR! That's flayed! Perera drops it short and outside off, Ahmed camps back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. Runs keep coming for Pakistan! 209/5

74.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Loopy delivery outside off, Ahmed dances down the track and drives it towards Herath at mid off. He wants the single but is sent back immediately. 205/5

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end!

73.6 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Touch fuller and bowled outside off, punched through covers for a single. 7 runs of the first over! Good positive start by Pakistan! 205/5

73.5 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ahmed stands tall and punches it towards cover. 204/5

73.4 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Once again strays near the pads, Asad clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 204/5

73.3 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Beaten! Good ball from Pradeep! On a good length and holds it line around off, Shafiq has a poke at it and nearly falls in the trap. The ball just whizzes past the outside edge of his bat. 203/5

73.2 N Pradeep to Shafiq, FOUR! That's a bad line to bowl! Sprays on the pads, Shafiq just clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary. This is not what Sri Lanka would have liked. 150-run stand comes up between the two now. 203/5

73.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Pradeep starts off from over the wicket and hurls on the pads, Sarfraz tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single. Pakistan are underway on day 5 straightaway. 199/5

Right then! It's time to get underway. All eyes on the two set batsmen, Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq as they walk out to the middle. Chandimal is seen sharing some inspirational words to his mates near the boundary rope. The new ball is around the corner as well. It shall be Nuwan Pradeep to steam in first up. Two slips in place...

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, should forget what happened in the last session after they had the hosts on the mat. They would look to come out afresh as they still have plenty of runs to play with. With the wicket expected to crack up even more, their spinners have the potential to turn the game in their favour again. It's just a matter of wicket for them. With three full sessions to go, a result is a surety. Rangana Herath is wicketless and his side would be itching for the senior man to exploit the conditions. So, once again a cracking finish on the final day is on the cards here. Who will come out on top? Stay with us as you wouldn't want to miss something like this...

Welcome for day 5 of the final Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Just when Pakistan were down and out at 52/5 yesterday, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq took it upon themselves. They stood tall, mixed caution with aggression and now have given their team a sniff of winning this Test. They are 119 runs adrift but what will be interesting to see is, if these two can continue in the same vein and take their side through.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

Another key factor is a certain 39-year old senior citizen. He has not had a single wicket in this innings in 19 overs. Is he saving his best for the final day? Sri Lanka will definitely hope that Rangana Herath comes to the party tomorrow. As far as Pakistan are concerned, they are 119 runs away from a series-levelling win but a wicket at any stage could just shut the game then and there. Do join us at 1400 local (1000 GMT) for all the action from what we hope will be a riveting Day 5. Until then, ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

One good thing done by Sarfraz as he came at the crease was singles. Pakistan needed 317 runs to reach their destination but travelling by a goods train would not help. They needed some fire, some ignition and that was provided by the skipper himself. Sri Lanka would be thinking what went wrong from 52/5. Dilruwan Perera was all over the Pakistan batsmen like a rash. But some careful batting along with some common sense has given a lesson to all the dismissed batsmen that this pitch is not an impossible one to play on. Difficult, yes. But not unconquerable.

The session started with Pakistan going nowhere and Sri Lanka all over them as the home side was reeling at 52/5. But this unbroken 146-run stand, which is also the highest partnership for Pakistan this series and the joint highest for both teams, has brought the game to life. Did seem like the Lankans will take the series 2-0 tonight itself. But Pakistan had other plans.

B-R-I-L-L-I-A-N-T. Nothing much seems needed to be written more. That word signifies the way this pair of Shafiq and Sarfraz has kept the Lankan Lions at bay.

72.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up ball outside off, Shafiq dances down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. Dilruwan picks it up and has a shy at the striker's end. Fails to connect and anyway Asad was safely in. STUMPS ON DAY 4! 198/5

72.5 D Perera to Shafiq, NOT OUT! It was a desperate review anyway. Loopy off spinner landing full around middle, turning in, Shafiq tries to defend it off his front foot but misses. It lobs off his pads to leg gully where the fielder catches the ball and appeals. The umpire remains unmoved and Chandimal opts for the DRS. Nothing on the Ultra Edge, Sri Lanka have no reviews left now. 198/5

Huge shout for a bat-pad! Not given and Sri Lanka take the referral.

72.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Floated ball on off, defended back. 198/5

72.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Spinning back in with some extra bounce, Shafiq once again leans forward to block it. 198/5

72.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy and full on off, Shafiq draws forward and blocks. 198/5

72.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted off spinner on off, defended off the front foot. 198/5

71.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Slower through the air this time, again on the shorter side though, Shafiq cuts it from the crease but Lakmal makes a stupendous dive at covers to stop the racing ball. They still take a single. 198/5

71.5 R Herath to Ahmed, Flatter and shorter on off, it's cut through cover-point for one. 197/5

71.4 R Herath to Ahmed, Skidding in from around off, Sarfraz defends it by drawing forward. 196/5

71.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Loopy and on middle, Sarfraz leans forward and defends it close to his front pad. 196/5

71.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Flighted and full on off, driven square of the wicket on the off side but straight to the fielder. 196/5

71.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery landing very full on middle, it's played down to long on for a single. 196/5

70.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Ahmed plays the sweep shot this time but fails to middle it properly. It rolls towards leg gully. 195/5

70.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery, Shafiq kneels and fetches it from outside off to play the sweep shot. It travels to deep backward square leg for a single. 195/5

70.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Goes on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a run. 194/5

70.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 193/5

70.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Jumps out of the crease and gets deceived in flight and turn. He is lucky that his pads come in way to stop the ball from going to the keeper. 192/5

70.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Lunges to a full ball and plays it with the spin to mid-wicket. 192/5

69.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Tossed up ball on off, pushed back to the bowler. 192/5

69.5 R Herath to Shafiq, This one is flatter on the pads, it's nudged to mid-wicket for one. Highest 6th wicket partnership for Pakistan against Sri Lanka and it has come in good time. 192/5

69.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 191/5

69.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Another back foot shot by Shafiq, he punches the shortish ball but finds the cover fielder. 191/5

69.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Almost a run out! Short and on off, Shafiq cuts it to covers and wants a run. His skipper initially responds but then sends him back. Luckily for Pakistan, no harm done. 191/5

69.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flatter and shorter length ball on off, Shafiq punches it from the crease to covers. 191/5

Rangana Herath is back on.

68.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Full floated ball on off, Ahmed leans forward and helps it to square leg. 191/5

68.5 D Perera to A Shafiq, Presses forward and knocks it down to long on for one. 191/5

68.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run. 190/5

68.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Uses his feet and flicks it aerially over mid-wicket. A single taken. 190/5

68.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Fuller in length on middle, worked to mid-wicket. 189/5

68.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Lunges to a full ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 189/5

67.6 L Gamage to Ahmed, Gamage tries to cook a yorker but it remains raw. You can call it a half-cooked yorker, yes a full toss, Ahmed pushes it out to mid on. 188/5

67.5 L Gamage to Ahmed, Tries to tap and run but it has gone too straight towards the active cover fielder and hence Sarfraz aborts the plan. 188/5

Short mid-wicket in place.

67.4 L Gamage to Shafiq, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 188/5

67.3 L Gamage to Shafiq, Slants in a full ball on off, Shafiq gets forward and across after walking down the track and flicks it wide of mid on. Herath gives it a funny tumble but vitally stops the ball. They take two. 187/5

67.2 L Gamage to Shafiq, Full and on off, Asad defends it by getting on the front foot. 185/5

67.1 L Gamage to Ahmed, Angling into the batsman, fuller in length, Sarfraz uses his feet and flicks it in the air over mid-wicket. It doesn't carry to the fielder in the deep and they take a run. 185/5

66.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Slower full ball on off, Asad presses forward and defends it on the leg side. 184/5

66.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Jumps out of the crease to a full ball and digs it out to short mid-wicket. 184/5

66.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Short and on off, turning in, Asad goes back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 184/5

66.3 D Perera to S Ahmed, Loopy and outside off, Sarfraz kneels across to sweep but misses. It goes off his pads to backward point. It's given as a run. Interesting. 182/5

66.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Plays with the spin again and punches it from the back foot to mid-wicket. 181/5

66.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Flighted full ball on middle, played with the spin to mid-wicket. 181/5

Change of pads for Asad Shafiq.

65.6 L Gamage to Shafiq, Drops it on a fuller length outside off, stopping a bit on the batsman, Shafiq plays across the line. A bit uppish but safely goes to mid on. 181/5

65.5 L Gamage to Shafiq, Slower one, 119 kph, on a length around off, Shafiq plays from the crease to mid-wicket. 181/5

65.4 L Gamage to Shafiq, Back of a length delivery on off, Shafiq fails to middle his pull shot. It comes off the inner half of the bat and rolls to mid-wicket. 181/5

65.3 L Gamage to Shafiq, Identical to the last delivery, Asad covers the line and blocks. 181/5

65.2 L Gamage to Shafiq, Full and angling in around off, Shafiq gets forward and eases it down to mid on. 181/5

65.1 L Gamage to A Shafiq, Serves it on a length around off, Asad defends it from the crease to the off side, finds covers. 181/5

64.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Loopy and turning in from outside off, Sarfraz lunges and brings his bat and pad together in defense. 181/5

64.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Gets on the front foot and pushes it towards short mid-wicket. 181/5

64.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Flatter and on off, Sarfraz pushes it from the outer half of the bat to point. 181/5

64.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Lovely shot! Shafiq sees the flight and jumps out of the crease. He lifts it over covers and Chandimal chases it down. Three runs added to the total. 181/5

64.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Quicker and fuller on middle, defended off the front foot to mid-wicket. 178/5

A leg gully comes in now.

64.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted off spinner around leg, Shafiq flicks it straight to square leg. 178/5

63.6 L Gamage to Ahmed, Slips a full length ball down the leg side, Ahmed tries to flick initially but then pulls his bat away. 178/5

63.5 L Gamage to Ahmed, Lands it on a fuller length outside off, it's driven off the front foot to mid off. 178/5

63.4 L Gamage to Ahmed, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 178/5

63.3 L Gamage to Ahmed, A touch short and around off, angling in, Ahmed covers the line and blocks it from the crease again. 178/5

63.3 L Gamage to Ahmed, Oversteps and bowls a length ball on off, Ahmed defends it solidly from the crease. 178/5

63.2 L Gamage to Ahmed, Full and on middle, Sarfraz uses his wrists to push it towards short mid-wicket. 177/5

63.1 Gamage to Shafiq, Length ball angling into the batsman, around middle, Shafiq tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to backward square leg and they cross for a leg bye. 177/5

Lahiru Gamage is back on after just one over by the part-timer.

62.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a run. 176/5

62.5 D Perera to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 175/5

62.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Great fielding effort by Chandimal. A flighted full ball outside off, Shafiq dances down the track and clobbers it through the line. Chandimal stationed at short cover dives to his left to make a brilliant stop. Not a clean one but good enough to not concede any run. 175/5

62.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Sarfraz goes back and pushes it down to long on for a run. 175/5

62.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler. 174/5

62.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Taps it down in the gap at covers for a single. 174/5

61.6 K Mendis to Ahmed, Skidding down the leg side, Ahmed tries to flick but misses. 173/5

61.5 K Mendis to Shafiq, Stays back and hammers it down to long off for one. 173/5

61.4 K Mendis to Shafiq, Quicker one again, on middle, defended off the back foot to the leg side. 172/5

61.3 K Mendis to Shafiq, Flatter and shorter outside off, Asad tries to cut but misses. 172/5

61.3 K Mendis to Ahmed, Whoa! A high full toss, Sarfraz pulls it to deep backward square leg for a run. Called a no ball for being over waist. 172/5

61.2 K Mendis to Ahmed, FOUR! Fifty for Sarfraz, his 14th in Tests. The skipper is leading from the front. Long hop by Mendis, on middle, Sarfraz shows no mercy and pummels it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 170/5

61.1 K Mendis to Ahmed, Nearly a wicket first ball. Spinning away from the batsman, outside off, Ahmed tries to cut but misses. It sped past the edge of the bat, almost kissed it in the process. 166/5

It's time for the part-time leg break of Kusal Mendis.

60.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Stays back inside the crease and forces it to square leg. 166/5

60.5 D Perera to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 166/5

60.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Another aerial shot, this time through a reverse sweep. It travels through point for a single. 166/5

60.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Works it with the spin on the leg side, a shade aerial but not carrying to mid-wicket. 165/5

60.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Advances down the track, a little too early and as a result gets deceived in flight. He pads it away eventually. 165/5

60.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Good fielding by Lakmal, top effort. Gives it his all, doesn't even care about his trousers getting pulled down a bit. Flighted full ball on off, Sarfraz plays a firm sweep shot and it speeds through. Lakmal rushes across to his left from fine leg, puts in a full length dive and makes a half stop. He parries it towards the deep mid-wicket fielder who has come running in to do the rest of the job. Two runs taken. 165/5

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

59.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 163/5

59.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, FOUR! Lakmal gets predictable now. Bangs it short and puts it on the middle stump line. Asad turns inside the crease and pulls it effortlessly behind square leg for a boundary. A man short in stature, riding the bounce is a delight to watch. 163/5

59.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Another bouncer, this time the line is towards middle, Shafiq is happy to duck underneath it. 159/5

59.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Here comes the bouncer. But it's wrongly put. Outside off, Asad has an easy leave. 159/5

59.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Lakmal switches to around the wicket and steams in with a leg gully in place. No he doesn't bowl it short straightaway, lands it on a length instead to which Asad offers a straight-bat-defense. 159/5

59.1 S Lakmal to Ahmed, An off pace delivery, a touch short around off, Sarfraz steers it square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 159/5

58.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back safely. 158/5

58.5 R Herath to Shafiq, FOUR! Goes against the spin and finds the fence. Herath sticks to his line just around leg, Shafiq does well to scale it down with his footwork and whips it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep was squarer and had no chance of cutting it off. Only thing he did was retrieving the ball from the boundary line. Rangana getting too predictable here with his line. 158/5

58.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Tossed up ball on middle, Shafiq presses forward and presents a straight bat in defense. 154/5

58.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy and around off, Shafiq gets back and pushes it to the off side. 154/5

58.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Flighted and on leg, swept behind square leg for a single. 154/5

58.1 R Herath to Ahmed, It's down the leg side, easily left by Sarfraz. 153/5

57.6 S Lakmal to A Shafiq, Full in length outside off, Asad this time pushes it down to mid on to end the over. 153/5

57.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, FOUR! 150 up for Pakistan, also the 100-run stand between the current pair. Lakmal overpitches it outside off, Shafiq takes a step down the track and then leans into the cover drive. Times it to perfection and away she screams to the boundary rope. Beautiful! 153/5

57.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Full in length around off, angling in a bit, Asad is on the front foot in defense. There are two mid-wicket fielders waiting for any miscued shot. 149/5

57.3 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Turns it off his pads to the leg side and rotates the strike. 149/5

57.2 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, Sarfraz punches it through the gap at covers and takes a couple of runs. Moves to 40! 148/5

57.1 S Lakmal to Ahmed, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. No run. 146/5

56.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Goes down on one knee and sweeps it through the gap on the leg side for a run. 146/5

56.5 R Herath to Shafiq, The first slip fielder tries to be smart but it falls in the category of over-smart, or should I say he over-anticipated? Let's stick to the latter to be fair. Karunaratne picks it early that Shafiq is shaping up to play the reverse sweep and that's why moves to his right. But it's a shot not middled well. Hence the bottom edge takes the ball past the left side of the fielder. They've managed to run three. 145/5

56.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 142/5

56.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Herath pushes this one quicker through the air, around leg and turning a bit away, Ahmed works it through mid-wicket for a single. 142/5

56.2 R Herath to Ahmed, And again. Sarfraz uses his pads to keep a delivery away as it pitched outside leg and was harmless. 141/5

56.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Flighted ball landing outside leg and spinning towards off, Sarfraz feels it's not worthy enough to be played. Pads it away. 141/5

Drinks break. Once again Pakistan have done well in the first hour after a break. Will Sri Lanka bounce back in the last hour? Must say, the approach of Sarfraz and Shafiq has been top class. Their footwork to spinners and intention to stay positive against the seamers have worked well so far. The Lankan team is in a huddle at the moment. Trying to regroup and rethink their strategies. Something strange has also happened which is delaying the resumption. The umpires want to get the ball changed as it has lost its shape but they are not finding the right match. Hopefully, they will find it soon. 21 overs left in the day's play.

55.6 S Lakmal to Ahmed, A little short in length delivery, straighter in line, Ahmed gets it placed through square leg for a run. 141/5

55.5 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 140/5

55.4 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Play and a miss! Shortish ball on off, angling away, Sarfraz stays back to play the square cut but misses. Won't say it's a risky option but he needs to be careful. 140/5

55.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Full and angling in, Shafiq moves across the stumps and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 140/5

55.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, FOUR! Fifty for Asad Shafiq, the little man is standing up and delivering. A valuable knock but still a long way to go. It's a poor delivery, on back of a length and outside off, Asad camps back and whacks it through cover-point for a boundary. He was going through a lean patch but it seems he is finding his groove just when Pakistan required the most. 19th Test fifty for him, his first this year. 139/5

55.1 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Angles in a length ball on middle, Sarfraz works it off his pads through mid-wicket. The mid on fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and they cross for a single. 135/5

Suranga Lakmal is brought back into the attack.

54.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Another sweep shot by Sarfraz, finds the gap through square leg for a single. 134/5

54.5 R Herath to Ahmed, Action replay of the previous delivery. No need to offer bat to those deliveries landing outside leg. 133/5

54.4 R Herath to Ahmed, Identical to the last delivery, pitching outside leg, Sarfraz pads it away. 133/5

54.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Brings out the sweep shot this time to deal with a full ball outside leg, finds the backward square leg fielder. 133/5

54.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Loopy full ball landing outside leg, Sarfraz fails to flick and it goes off his pads to short fine leg. 133/5

54.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, a shade shorter in length, Shafiq moves back inside the crease and cuts it through cover-point for a run. 133/5

53.6 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Good length ball on off, Ahmed remains back footed and defends it to the off side. 132/5

53.5 N Pradeep to Ahmed, A slower delivery this time, full and on the pads at 118 kph, Ahmed plays it softly off his pads to the 'deepish' short leg fielder. 132/5

53.4 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Angling away from the batsman, on a fuller length around off, a cracking drive has been played by Sarfraz but he finds the short cover fielder. 132/5

53.3 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Waste of energy. If you want to bowl a bouncer, at least make sure it's right at the batsman. Not in this case, an easy duck for the Pakistan skipper. 132/5

53.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery around leg, Sarfraz goes on his toes and taps it down safely on the leg side. 132/5

53.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Oversteps this time and bowls another bouncer. Ahmed ducks underneath it this time. No ball signalled by the umpire. 132/5

53.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Pradeep starts the over from around the wicket and digs in a bouncer around off. Sarfraz sways away from the line at the last moment. 131/5

52.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Flatter on off, Shafiq goes back and cuts it towards point. Pradeep, there dives to his right to stop some runs for his side. A misfield on the first ball of the over, followed with a good fielding effort on the last ball. 131/5

52.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Asad gets down, takes it from outside off and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a couple. 131/5

52.4 R Herath to Shafiq, FOUR! Up and over! Floated delivery around off, dipping in, Shafiq charges down the track and goes with the turn over mid-wicket for a boundary. Runs keep coming for the hosts! 129/5

52.3 R Herath to A Shafiq, Nearly a wicket! Shafiq dances down the track but Herath nicely slows it through the air around off. Shafiq is undone by the flight as the ball takes the outside part of the bat but dies down safely. 125/5

52.2 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/5

52.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Slight hesitation! Slower through the air outside off, Sarfraz taps it towards the right of Pradeep at backward point and scampers through. Nuwan comes charging in towards the ball but takes his eyes off the ball which allows them to take the single easily. 125/5

Herath is back on!

51.6 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Short ball down the leg side, why would you play at those? Asad Shafiq nearly falls for it. He tries to pull but the ball just whizzes past the gloves to the keeper. 124/5

51.5 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 124/5

51.4 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Pradeep once again hits the deck hard, Asad is quick to duck under it. 124/5

51.3 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Short ball on middle and leg, Shafiq tries to pull it away but fails to get any wood on it. 124/5

51.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Shortish on leg, pulled down to fine leg by swiveling a bit. A single taken. 124/5

51.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Pradeep from around the wicket, digs in a short ball on leg, Ahmed ducks under it. 123/5

50.6 D Perera to Shafiq, FOUR! Risky shot but it has paid off this time! Perera switches the angle, goes around the wicket for the last ball of the over. He sees Shafiq coming down the track and hence tosses it up wider outside off. Asad still manages to connect it well to get it over extra cover for a boundary. 12 off the over! 123/5

50.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy delivery around off, Shafiq sweeps it down to fine leg for a couple. 119/5

50.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Good running! Played well too! Sarfraz goes back, the ball is short and served outside off. The Pakistan skipper dabs it wide of the man at first slip and the batsmen run three. 117/5

50.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Floated delivery outside off, eased down to long on for a single. 114/5

50.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up outside off, driven towards cover. 113/5

50.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Short and turning in from outside off, Shafiq goes back, opens the face of the bat and glides it past first slip for a couple. 113/5

There is some issue with the ball. The umpires are having a look at it. They pass the ball through that 8-shape gauge and feel it's good enough to continue...

49.6 N Pradeep to S Ahmed, Fuller on off, Sarfraz looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge on the pads. 111/5

49.5 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Sarfraz presses forward to a full ball and defends it down gently. 111/5

49.4 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for an easy brace. 111/5

49.3 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Uppish but safe! Fuller ball on the stumps, Ahmed looks to drive but the ball lobs off the inner half and falls safely towards the mid-wicket region. 109/5

49.2 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Fuller and once again targeting the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 109/5

49.1 N Pradeep to Ahmed, Good length delivery, angling in, Ahmed blocks it out. 109/5

Nuwan Pradeep is brought back into the attack!

48.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery outside off, driven back to the bowler by coming down the track. 109/5

48.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Gets half forward and buries it into the ground. 109/5

48.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Backs away just like Ahmed does and slaps it through covers for a couple. 109/5

48.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Fires it full on the stumps, jammed out well by AS. 107/5

48.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Drops it short, it turns back in, Sarfraz goes deep in the crease and punches it through covers for a single. 107/5

48.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Floats it up around off, Ahmed comes down the track and gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 106/5

47.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Just a shimmy down the track and drives it straight to mid off. 106/5

47.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Dances down the track but the ball skids off the surface to hit him on the pads. 106/5

47.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Comes in with the arm this time as Shafiq keeps it out. 106/5

47.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 106/5

47.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Shafiq wears his dancing skates, almost yorks himself but does well to block it out. 106/5

47.1 R Herath to Shafiq, A loud shout for an LBW! Tossed up delivery around middle, Shafiq gets down to play the sweep but seems to have missed it. The Lankans appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show it didn't even hit the pad, it went off the bat. 106/5

46.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Dances down the track does Sarfraz and drills it down to long on for a single. 106/5

46.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Gets down and sweeps it towards backward square leg for a single. 105/5

46.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Keeps it full on the stumps, worked on the bounce to FSL. 104/5

46.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Flatter and turning in, helped down to fine leg for a single. 104/5

46.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up ball outside off, blocked. 103/5

46.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Fuller and darting in on off, driven through covers for a single. 103/5

45.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Asad gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 102/5

45.5 R Herath to Ahmed, 50-run stand comes up! The only moment of solace for Pakistan in this innings! Ahmed camps back and punches it through covers for a single. 102/5

45.4 R Herath to A Shafiq, Lunges forward and eases it through mid off for one. 101/5

45.3 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 100/5

45.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Comes down the track and jams it out towards the leg side. 100/5

45.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Flat and quick on the stumps, punched off the back foot towards covers. 100/5

44.6 D Perera to Ahmed, On middle, clipped towards mid-wicket. 100/5

44.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Comes forward and buries it into the ground. 100/5

44.4 D Perera to Ahmed, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 100/5

44.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Once again it's Kusal Mendis into the act! Sarfraz Ahmed goes back and tucks it straight to Kusal Mendis who gets hit on the right shoulder this time. Twice in two balls the chance goes down abegging. 100/5

44.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Dropped! A tough chance though! Around middle and leg, Shafiq works it straight to Kusal Mendis at short leg who fails to cling onto that one. He juggles as the ball bursts off his palms and rolls behind. 100 up for Pakistan! 100/5

44.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Stays back and turns it towards mid-wicket. 99/5

43.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Sarfraz comes down the track to defend but the ball pops off something towards the cover region. The fielder there tries catching it but it falls short of him. 99/5

43.5 R Herath to Ahmed, Tossed up ball outside off, defended towards cover. 99/5

43.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Comes down the track and milks it past the bowler towards mid off. Pradeep picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Shafiq was safely in though. 99/5

43.3 R Herath to Shafiq, FOUR! Floats it up outside off, Shafiq leans forward and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 98/5

43.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Once again gives it a loop around off, pushed back to the bowler. 94/5

43.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Floats it up around middle and off, defended by lunging forward. 94/5

42.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Takes a stride forward and pushes it towards covers for a single. 94/5

42.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Flatter and shorter outside off, punched off the back foot through covers for a single. 93/5

42.4 D Perera to Shafiq, On the pads, swept through backward square leg for a single. 93/5

42.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery, dipping in, nudged towards the man at mid-wicket. 91/5

42.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Short and bowled outside off, cut away off the back foot through point for a couple of runs. 91/5

42.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Shimmies down the track and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 89/5

41.6 R Herath to Ahmed, Ahmed is down on one knee and brooms it down to fine leg to keep strike. 88/5

41.5 R Herath to Ahmed, Bowls it outside leg, it turns in and hits Rangana on the pads. 87/5

41.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy ball outside off, swept towards deep backward square leg for a single. 87/5

41.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Comes down the track and bunts it straight to deepish mid on. 86/5

41.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Flat and short outside off, punched down to long off for a single. 86/5

41.1 R Herath to Ahmed, From over the wicket comes Herath, lands it outside leg. Ahmed pads it away. 85/5

Rangana Herath to operate from the other end!

40.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Gets down and paddles it fine down the leg side to collect a brace. 85/5

40.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Shafiq presses forward and drives it towards mid off. This is what Perera wants him to do. 83/5

40.4 D Perera to A Shafiq, Lunges forward and goes against the spin towards mid off. 83/5

40.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Quicker through the air, bowls it outside off and turns in with some bounce. Shafiq tries flaying it through the off side but gets beaten. 83/5

40.2 D Perera to Shafiq, A bit too full this time, Asad lunges forward in defense. 83/5

40.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Floats it up outside off, the batsman tries sweeping it but misses and is hit on the pads. 83/5

39.6 L Gamage to Shafiq, Quick single! Gamage bowls a cutter on off, Shafiq reads it. He comes forward and wrists it towards mid-wicket. Herath charges towards the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 83/5

39.5 L Gamage to Ahmed, Short ball, angling in on middle and leg. Not much bounce behind it which gives Sarfraz time to swivel and pull it down to fine leg for a single. 82/5

39.4 L Gamage to Ahmed, Angles it in from outside off, Ahmed stands back and defends. 81/5

39.3 L Gamage to Ahmed, Short ball, down the leg side, Sarfraz initially tries to go after it but then bails out at the last moment. 81/5

39.2 L Gamage to Ahmed, FOUR! Beautifully done! Gamage keeps it full, angles it in, Sarfraz Ahmed leans forward and nails the drive past mid on for a boundary. 81/5

39.1 L Gamage to Ahmed, Angles it in from outside off, driven towards the fielder at mid on. Shouts NO straightaway! 77/5

38.6 D Perera to Ahmed, A bit too full around off, driven down to long on for a single. 77/5

38.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Tad short and turning in with some bounce, Ahmed looks to cut but is cramped for room. Gets an inside edge as the ball rolls behind the sticks. 76/5

38.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Nicely tossed up outside off, gripping in off the surface and beats Sarfraz's outside edge. 76/5

38.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Gets forward and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 76/5

38.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Loops it up outside off, defended by lunging forward. 75/5

38.1 D Perera to Shafiq, FOUR! Down the track and drags it over mid on. Perera loops it up outside off, Shafiq comes dancing down the track and drags it off the toe-end of the bat. It has enough meat behind it to clear mid on. A boundary to Asad! 75/5

37.6 L Gamage to Ahmed, Lands it on a length around off, Sarfraz puts it head down and defends it extra carefully. 71/5

37.5 L Gamage to Shafiq, Slants in a full ball on middle, Shafiq clips it off his pads in front of square leg. There is a sweeper in place and hence only a run. 71/5

37.4 L Gamage to Shafiq, Nicely played by Shafiq. He spots the room outside off immediately and plays it with gentle hands past the gully and point fielders. Till the time it gets chased down, they take a couple of runs. 70/5

37.3 L Gamage to Shafiq, Once again Gamage puts it on a fuller length outside off, Shafiq pushes it off his front foot to the off side. 68/5

37.2 L Gamage to Shafiq, Keeps it on a full length, just around off, not enough movement this time, Shafiq gets behind the line and presents a straight bat in defense. 68/5

37.1 L Gamage to A Shafiq, Full in length angling into the batsman, maybe some reverse swing there too, Asad leans forward and across to play it towards mid on. 68/5

Lahiru Gamage to bowl from the other end.

36.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Ahmed has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 68/5

36.5 D Perera to Shafiq, A little too straight in line, Shafiq works it with the spin through backward square leg for a run. 68/5

36.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Once again some spin and bounce for Dilruwan, Asad sticks back to defend and gets it done from the outer half of the bat. 67/5

36.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Goes on the back foot again, allows the ball to spin back in and then punches it towards mid on for a single. 67/5

36.2 D Perera to Ahmed, FOUR! He is a busy cricketer. Won't bog down and go into a shell, will score wherever there is an opportunity. Probably, that's the mindset you need. Short in length and on off, Sarfraz uses the depth of his crease and cracks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. 66/5

36.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Floated off spinner landing outside off, Ahmed gets on the front foot and blocks it down watchfully. 62/5

Back for the last session. The men concerned are out in the centre. The floodlights are in full flow making this beautiful stadium look even more beautiful. 10 wickets fell in the night session yesterday, Sri Lanka need only 5 more for a win. Let's see how long this Test match stretches. Dilruwan Perera to kickoff proceedings...

Day 4, third session...

Pakistan's batting once again failed to come to the fore. Sarfraz sent Sohail up the order, but the gamble didn't work. He now has Shafiq at the other end and it's a tall task for them from hereon. If Sri Lanka bowl with same intensity, this game could be wrapped up tonight itself. Join us in a short while to see if it happens or not...

Session highlights - 27 overs, 4 wickets and 47 runs! A session which had two contrasting halves! In the first one, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood tried their best to keep the Lankans at bay but some impressive captaincy and field placements from Chandimal saw his side break the stubborn stand. Pradeep was the one who removed Azhar Ali and since then Dilruwan Perera took over the reins. He got good purchase off the deck and made the ball talk. He struck thrice, two of them coming in the same over and thereby, pushing his side towards a remarkable win.

35.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Loopy delivery outside off, Shafiq leans ahead and blocks it down safely. DINNER ON DAY 4! 62/5

35.5 R Herath to A Shafiq, Asad Shafiq gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 62/5

35.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Floats it up outside off, swept straight to square leg. 62/5

35.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Shorter outside off, Ahmed goes deep in the crease and punches it down to long on for a single. 62/5

35.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Bowls a slider on middle, Sarfraz lunges forward and blocks it out. 61/5

35.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Gives it a nice flight and lands it outside off, Ahmed comes down the track and wears it on the pads. 61/5

Should be the last over before the dinner break...

34.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/5

34.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Tosses it up and lands it full around off, Shafiq blocks it safely off the front foot. 61/5

34.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Short this time by Perera, around off, Shafiq goes deep inside the crease and cuts it through cover-point for a couple of runs. 61/5

34.3 D Perera to A Shafiq, Loopy full ball on off, not turning back in much, Asad leans forward to defend and gets it away from the outer half of his bat. 59/5

34.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Goes down on one knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a single. 59/5

34.1 D Perera to A Shafiq, Flighted ball on middle, Shafiq plays it down with soft hands to mid on and scampers across for a sharp single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 58/5

33.6 R Herath to Ahmed, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up ball on the stumps, Sarfraz gets down and nails the sweep shot behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 57/5

33.5 R Herath to Ahmed, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 53/5

33.4 R Herath to S Ahmed, Flighted delivery on off, driven towards cover. 53/5

33.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Backs away and slaps it straight to point. 53/5

33.2 R Herath to Ahmed, On middle, the batsman comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. 53/5

33.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Flatter on off, punched towards cover. 53/5

Rangana Herath is brought back into the attack. Spin from both ends now...

32.6 D Perera to Ahmed, Ahmed drives it past the non-striker and gets off the mark straightaway. 53/5

The skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed walks in next. His side is down and out at the moment. A lot of work has to be done, can he do it?

32.5 D Perera to Azam, OUT! Gone! Two in the over already! Perera is up and running! No stopping him today. Babar Azam bags another duck to his name, fifth this year and walks back dejected, putting his side in further trouble. Perera goes over the wicket, lands it around off, turning in a bit. Azam looks to work it away but gets an inside edge on the pads and it goes towards leg gully where Kaushal Silva takes a good catch diving forward. Half the Pakistan side back in the hut. Sri Lanka flying high! 52/5

32.4 D Perera to Azam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 52/4

Babar Azam is the new man in!

32.3 D Perera to Masood, OUT! Turn, bounce and Masood is gone! Sri Lanka are just unstoppable at the moment! Brilliant delivery again! Drops it a bit short around off, it turns away with extra bounce and opens Masood up completely. He was in two minds whether to go after it or leave it. He chooses the former. A faint edge is taken and Dickwella behind the stumps is really alert. He pouches it in his mitts at chest height and straightaway take the leap of joy. The finger goes up as well. 52/4

32.2 D Perera to Masood, Shan Masood rocks back and cuts it through backward point for a couple. 52/3

32.1 D Perera to Masood, Was it bat-pad? Masood comes down the track, Perera drags his length back a bit. Shan looks to defend but it bobbles off something towards short extra cover. The fielder tries catching it but it falls short of him. Replays show the ball hit the pads first but then took some part of the bat as well and that is why there was excitement from the fielders. 50/3

Suranga Lakmal is walking off the field again...

31.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Ahead of a length on off, defended watchfully. 50/3

31.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 50/3

A slip comes out and moves to the same position where Azhar Ali was out. Maybe, it's called deepish short leg...

31.4 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Comes forward and blocks it towards the off side. 50/3

31.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shows no interest. He simply leaves it alone. 50/3

31.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fullish ball on off, defended by coming forward. 50/3

31.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Asad shows his defensive skills. 50/3

30.6 D Perera to Masood, On middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 50/3

30.5 D Perera to Shafiq, 50 up for Pakistan at last, a laboured one! Shafiq gets down the track, isn't to the pitch of the ball but manages to clip it wide of mid on for a single. 50/3

30.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy ball around off, Shafiq leans ahead in defense. 49/3

30.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Quicker ball around off, Shafiq goes back and punches it towards cover. 49/3

30.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Lunges forward and blocks it out. 49/3

Asad Shafiq walks out to bat next. He hasn't clicked since a while. Will he put his hands up now?

30.1 D Perera to Sohail, OUT! A loud appeal and it's given! Haris Sohail has to make his way back to the pavilion. He fails to make his promotion count here. Pakistan in some serious trouble now. What a delivery from Perera, this! He lands it around off, Haris Sohail prods forward to defend but the ball turns away a bit, takes a faint edge and Dickwella behind the stumps is excited as ever after catching the ball. Umpire Kettleborough takes his time before raising his finger. Sri Lanka rejoice and are 7 wickets away from victory here. 49/3

29.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slower through the air, landed full on off, defended again. 49/2

29.5 S Lakmal to S Masood, Spears in a fuller ball outside off, driven straight to silly mid on. 49/2

29.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Fuller ball on off, driven off the inner half towards mid on. 49/2

29.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Nearly does him in! Fuller ball on middle and leg, Masood is a bit early into his flick shot. Gets a soft leading edge which rolls back to the bowler. 49/2

29.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with his bat and pad close. 49/2

29.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery outside off, defended by getting right behind the line. 49/2

28.6 D Perera to Sohail, Floats it up on the stumps, it skids a bit off the deck. Sohail lunges forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. Perera is getting a lot of assistance from the pitch now. 49/2

28.5 D Perera to Sohail, Edged but doesn't carry! Perera is getting the ball to grip from the rough outside off. Sohail leans forward to defend, gets an edge which doesn't carry to man at first slip. 49/2

28.4 D Perera to H Sohail, Flatter ball on middle, Sohail dances down the track but the ball turns away. Sohail somehow keeps it out. 49/2

28.3 D Perera to Sohail, On middle and off, played back to Dilruwan. 49/2

28.2 D Perera to Masood, Once again shimmies down the track and milks a single down to long off. 49/2

28.1 D Perera to Masood, Seeing the batsman coming down, Perera drags his length back. Masood wears it on the pads. 48/2

27.6 S Lakmal to Sohail, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled bat towards point. 48/2

27.5 S Lakmal to Sohail, Fuller in length on middle, Sohail drives it back down the ground. Lakmal in his followthrough, bends down and gets his left hand on it. The ball rolls towards mid on. 48/2

27.4 S Lakmal to Sohail, Stands tall to another back of a length delivery and then steers it past gully. Karunaratne from point gives it a chase and keeps them down to two. 48/2

27.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, Hits the back of a length area, defended comfortably. 46/2

27.2 S Lakmal to H Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, punched towards the cover fielder. 46/2

27.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Back of a length outside off, played off the back foot towards point. Replays show, the plaster that he had applied on his thumb came off when he released the ball. 46/2

Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack. He injured his thumb a while back but kudos to him to recover and take the ball.

26.6 D Perera to Masood, Slider around middle, Masood comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to short leg. 46/2

26.5 D Perera to Sohail, Pushes it through the air, milked down to long off for a single. 46/2

26.4 D Perera to Sohail, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/2

26.3 D Perera to Sohail, FOUR! Glorious! This lad bats really well! Isn't afraid to come down the track on seeing the flight. Makes a bit of room and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. 45/2

26.2 D Perera to Masood, Gets to the pitch of the ball and eases it down to long on for a single. 41/2

26.1 D Perera to Sohail, Bowls a slider around middle and off, Haris Sohail comes forward to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 40/2

25.6 N Pradeep to Sohail, Goes for the yorker but bowls a low full toss on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 39/2

A leg slip comes in place...

25.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 38/2

25.4 N Pradeep to Sohail, Driven off the middle of the bat but finds mid off. 38/2

25.3 N Pradeep to Sohail, Keeps it in the corridor of uncertainty, Haris offers no shot. 38/2

25.2 N Pradeep to Sohail, Fuller ball on off, driven on the up towards Sadeera Samarawickrama at extra cover who mimes a throw at the bowler's end. Good aggression from the debutant. 38/2

25.1 N Pradeep to Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, Sohail shoulders his arms to it. 38/2

24.6 D Perera to Masood, Takes a stride forward and kills it into the pitch. 38/2

24.5 D Perera to Masood, Fires in a yorker on middle, Masood jams it out. 38/2

24.4 D Perera to Masood, Comes down the track again but once again it turns away and squirts off the outside edge of the bat. 38/2

24.3 D Perera to Sohail, Drops it on a length around off, Sohail comes down the track but the ball turns away. Goes off the outside edge and rolls towards point for a single. 38/2

24.2 D Perera to Sohail, Loops it up outside off, driven into the cover region. 37/2

24.1 D Perera to Masood, Perera start his spell from around the wicket and bowls a quicker ball on middle. Shan Masood comes down the track and drives it towards mid off for a single. 37/2

Dilruwan Perera comes on to bowl now.

23.6 Pradeep to Sohail, Fine welcome to the new batsman. Hits the yorker mark, Sohail digs it out safely. 36/2

Haris Sohail is the next man in. The captain shows confidence and promotes him up the order. Can he live up to his skipper's expectations?

23.5 N Pradeep to Ali, OUT! A fancy fielding position has bought Sri Lanka a wicket here, a big one too. It's neither a short leg nor a square leg, somewhere in between. Russel Arnold (on air) can't stop himself from asking - Why will you have a fielder there? Well, it has worked for the visiting team, so maybe that's why. Pradeep angles in a length ball on off, Azhar looks to flick but it takes the inside edge and pops out off his pads. Kaushal Silva manning that strange fielding position uses every bit of his height to catch that ball. The Sri Lankans jump in joy. They needed this breakthrough badly, not because they are on the back foot but just to make their bowlers feel better after an hour's toil since the tea break. 36/2

23.4 N Pradeep to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/1

23.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 36/1

23.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length ball on off, Ali defends it off his back foot to the off side. 36/1

23.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Full in length outside off, Ali is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers. 36/1

Drinks break. Meanwhile, Suranga Lakmal is back on the field with a smiling face. All seems good with him now. Sri Lanka will be relieved as he has looked in good rhythm in this Test match. As far as the match situation is concerned, Sri Lanka have their noses in front, as they had during the tea break, but they have been made to sweat hard since then. Good first hour of play for Pakistan, although it seems that both the batsmen have gone into a shell. It's good or bad, time will tell.

22.6 R Herath to Masood, Tossed it up around middle and off, Shan Masood defends it down. 36/1

22.5 R Herath to Masood, NOT OUT! Impact is outside the line! Sri Lanka waste a review here! Floated delivery outside off, Masood gets down and across to sweep. But the ball turns in and strikes him on the pads. A loud appeal to which the umpire pays no interest. Chandimal has a chat with his bowler and then takes it upstairs. Replays show there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching outside off, impact is well outside off. End of the story. Shan Masood is lucky again, he has survived another LBW call. 36/1

An appeal for an LBW against Shan Masood is taken upstairs. Where is the impact?

22.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter through the air outside off, Masood pokes at it only to get beaten. 36/1

The news coming in is that, Suranga Lakmal is deemed fit and should be out on the field...

22.3 R Herath to Masood, FOUR! A boundary finally after 83 balls! Sees the flight, dances down the track and hits it down to long on for a boundary to break the shackles. 36/1

22.2 Herath to Masood, Floats it up outside off, Masood gets down to sweep it away but misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the impact seems to be well outside the line. 32/1

22.1 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball outside off, defended off the front foot. 32/1

21.6 N Pradeep to A Ali, Gets forward and drives it towards mid off. 32/1

21.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali defends it off the front foot. 32/1

21.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, Shortish and outside off, Masood cuts it towards gully where the fielder halfstops and parries it towards Karunaratne at point. A single taken. 32/1

21.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Goes around the wicket and hurls a length delivery outside off. Pretty harmless and hence no shot offered. 31/1

21.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Drops it on a length outside off, a bit of bounce as well. Masood drops his wrists to let it go. 31/1

21.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, Masood shoulders his arms to it. 31/1

20.6 R Herath to Ali, Flattish ball on middle, double A hangs back in defense. 31/1

20.5 R Herath to Ali, NOT OUT! But good glovework from Dickwella! Herath gives it decent air and lands it around off, Ali presses forward to deal with it but there is some away turn and hence he gets beaten. Dickwella behind the stumps quickly takes the bails off and appeals. It is taken upstairs. Replays show Ali's back leg was in the air but he managed to ground it in time. 31/1

Dickwella whips the bails off quickly and appeals for a stumping. Is the back leg of Ali in the air?

20.4 R Herath to Ali, Quicker ball on middle, Ali skips down the track and pads it away. Herath appeals but to no avail. 31/1

20.3 R Herath to Ali, Floated delivery around off, a bit of turn as Ali pats it off the outer half towards point. 31/1

20.2 R Herath to Ali, Keeps his bat and pad close to defend it again. 31/1

20.1 R Herath to Ali, Dances down the track and blocks it out towards the cover fielder. 31/1

19.6 N Pradeep to Masood, There you go! Don't go after it Masood! Pradeep is making you fall for it. He slants it across the southpaw, Masood feels for it. The ball shapes away to beat the outside edge of the bat. 31/1

19.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/1

19.4 N Pradeep to S Masood, A bit fuller and outside off, driven on the up towards the cover fielder. 31/1

19.3 N Pradeep to Masood, A bit shorter in length on off, Masood punches it off the back foot towards cover. 31/1

19.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Masood punches it towards covers where Sadeera Samarawickrama lets it through. They don't run. 31/1

19.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Pitches it on a length and outside off, Shan stays back and defends. 31/1

18.6 R Herath to Ali, Loops it up outside off, driven towards the extra cover fielder. 31/1

18.5 R Herath to Masood, Sees the flight does Masood and eases it down to long off for a single. 31/1

18.4 R Herath to Masood, Flatter ball outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. 30/1

18.3 R Herath to Ali, Gets down and across to paddle sweep it towards fine leg for a single. 30/1

18.2 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up delivery outside off, Ali comes down the track and drives it towards the cover fielder. 29/1

18.1 R Herath to Ali, Round-armish action, lands it full around off, Azhar Ali is solid in defense. 29/1

17.6 N Pradeep to Masood, On a good length and outside off, stabbed once again towards the same region. A maiden to start off for Pradeep. 29/1

17.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Shortish on off, patted towards Karunaratne at point. 29/1

17.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Beaten! Lands it on a length on off, Masood comes forward to defend but the ball shapes away and beats the southpaw. Pradeep has his hands on his head. 29/1

17.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Stands back and pushes it back to the bowler again. 29/1

17.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Drops it on a shorter length on middle, Shan stands back and shows the full face of the bat. 29/1

17.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Masood has got nothing to do with it. 29/1

Nuwan Pradeep is brought into the attack now.

16.6 R Herath to Ali, Lunges forward and defends it into the ground. 29/1

16.5 R Herath to Masood, Quicker fuller ball on middle, Masood comes down the track and drives it past the man at mid-wicket. Akila Dananjaya, the substitute fielder in the deep stops the ball and keeps them down to one. 29/1

16.4 R Herath to Masood, Flighted delivery around off, Masood stonewalls it. 28/1

16.3 R Herath to Ali, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 28/1

16.2 R Herath to Ali, Steps down the track and defends it back to the bowler. 27/1

16.1 R Herath to Ali, On middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 27/1

15.6 L Gamage to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali looks to push it through the line but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a single. 27/1

15.5 L Gamage to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/1

15.4 L Gamage to A Ali, Short stuff from Gamage, Ali pulls it towards mid-wicket. 26/1

15.3 L Gamage to Ali, Good length delivery on middle and off, Ali defends it down. 26/1

15.2 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller in length and outside off, Shan Masood drives it towards mid off. Herath puts in a dive but fails to prevent the single. 26/1

15.1 L Gamage to S Masood, Pitches it fuller on off, Masood drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 25/1

14.6 R Herath to Ali, Quicker ball around off, Ali goes back and defends. 25/1

14.5 R Herath to Ali, Brings his bat close to the pads and defends. 25/1

14.4 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up on off, blocked solidly. 25/1

14.3 R Herath to Ali, Once again steps out! So, Ali has a plan. He doesn't want Herath to settle in. Flatter delivery on the stumps, slogged off the inner half through backward square leg for another couple. 25/1

14.2 R Herath to Ali, In the air... safe! Herath floats it up around middle, Azhar Ali dances down the track to go big over the off side. The ball turns away and he ends up slicing it over covers. It wasn't too far away from Perera there. Gets a brace this time. 23/1

14.1 R Herath to Ali, Gets forward and pushes it towards the cover fielder. 21/1

13.6 L Gamage to S Masood, Fuller on off, driven straight to mid off. 21/1

13.5 L Gamage to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/1

Russel Arnold on air makes a good point. He says in the previous over, Azhar Ali was seen lunging forward and defending the ball. This is because he thinks Herath won't spin the ball and would more often bowl his sliders...

13.4 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller ball on middle and off, driven off the inner half towards the leg side. 21/1

13.3 L Gamage to Masood, Shortish delivery outside off, the batsman drops his wrists. 21/1

13.2 L Gamage to Masood, Goes over the wicket and angles it away from a length, Masood leaves it alone. 21/1

13.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, served outside off, left alone by the southpaw. 21/1

12.6 R Herath to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/1

12.5 R Herath to Ali, Floats it up on the stumps, Ali stonewalls it. 21/1

12.4 R Herath to S Masood, Around middle and leg, pushed down to long on for a single. 21/1

12.3 R Herath to Masood, Comes down the track and defends it down. 20/1

Things not looking good for Lakmal as he is walking off the field.

12.2 R Herath to Ali, Good stop, Lakmal! But he is in pain! Floats it up around middle, Azhar Ali steps out and drives it towards widish mid off. Lakmal, puts in a dive and stops the ball. It seemed like the seam of the ball hit him on his thumb nail. He is bleeding and I can really feel the pain. Hope that he recovers soon. Stat - With that single, Azhar Ali reaches the 1000-run mark in Dubai in Tests! 20/1

12.1 R Herath to Ali, Slides it in on off, Ali comes down the track and drives it straight to the fielder at cover. 19/1

11.6 L Gamage to Masood, Keeps his bat inside the line and makes an easy leave. 19/1

11.5 L Gamage to Masood, The southpaw gets across and defends it solidly off the front foot towards the cover fielder. 19/1

11.4 L Gamage to Masood, Serves a length delivery in the channel on off, shouldered arms to. 19/1

11.3 L Gamage to Masood, Goes fuller, curling back in a touch, Masood looks to drive it through the line but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 19/1

11.2 L Gamage to Masood, Stays behind the line and defends it down besides the pitch. 19/1

11.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, hurled on off, Masood pushes it off the front foot towards cover. 19/1

10.6 R Herath to Ali, Loopy delivery outside off, Azhar Ali presses forward and counters it well. A good first over from Herath! 19/1

10.5 R Herath to Masood, Around the pads, worked past the man at mid-wicket for a single. 19/1

10.4 R Herath to Masood, Shan has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/1

10.3 R Herath to Masood, Turns in from outside off, a lot of air from Herath. Masood leans across to defend but gets an inside edge past short leg. 18/1

10.2 R Herath to Masood, Flighted delivery around off, defended by coming forward. 18/1

10.1 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up ball outside off, helped towards short mid-wicket. 18/1

Here comes Rangana Herath into the attack. A slip and short leg in place...

9.6 L Gamage to Ali, Length ball outside off, stabbed off the back foot towards the cover region. 18/1

9.5 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 18/1

9.4 L Gamage to Masood, Back of a length on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. Herath gives it a chase, but slips. Then gets up quickly to retrieve it. Stops a run for his side. 18/1

9.3 Gamage to Masood, NOT OUT! Clipping wickets and it's the umpire's call! Gamage angles it in from around off, it skids off the surface, stays low as well. Shan Masood tries working it across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. Sri Lanka put in an appeal but umpire Nigel Llong shakes his head. Chandimal opts for the review! The front foot is fine, there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it's pitched outside off, impact is line but the ball is clipping the stumps. Sri Lanka retain the review though! 15/1

This one stays low says the commentator on-air. Shan Masood is the man in question. Sri Lanka have reviewed an LBW appeal against him...

9.2 L Gamage to Masood, Masood comes forward a touch and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 15/1

9.1 L Gamage to Masood, Comes running in from around the wickets and keeps it on a back of a length outside off. Masood stands tall and shows the full face of the bat. 15/1

We're back and so are the players. A daunting task awaits Pakistan. Azhar Ali and Shan Masood to continue the fight for the home team. It's Gamage to begin proceedings with two slips and a gully in place.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Pakistan are under the pump at the moment. Ideally they should take it session by session but it's easier said than done. A lot of hopes shall be pinned on Azhar Ali as he has the nature to bat through and tire out the opposition. What will the middle session produce? Wickets falling in heaps or the batsmen dictating terms? Join us back shortly to catch all the action...

What an eventful session it turned out to be! We saw Sri Lanka counterattacking, Pakistan chipping away at the wickets but the end story is - Sri Lanka setting a target of 317. The visitors then started off in a perfect manner as Gamage removed Aslam after the opener got a life a delivery back as the bowler overstepped. Shan Masood has already survived an LBW scare in the very first over of the innings. Chandimal persisted with his pacers in the little period but it won't be long before he throws the ball to his go-to man, Herath.

8.6 S Lakmal to Ali, On a back of a length outside off, shaping away a bit. Ali gets squared up as he hangs his bat out and defends it towards point. TEA ON DAY 4! 15/1

8.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Spears in a fuller ball, angling in, Ali shuffles a bit and strokes it towards mid on. 15/1

8.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Hurls it on a fuller length, Azhar blocks it out gently. 15/1

8.3 S Lakmal to Ali, FOUR! There was an element of risk involved! Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Ali walks across and flicks it off the pads. He does so neatly and the ball scoots through mid-wicket for a boundary. Had he missed it, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. 15/1

8.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Fuller delivery on off, Ali leans ahead and drives it towards the cover fielder. 11/1

8.1 S Lakmal to Ali, On a length and served just around off, blocked towards the cover region off the front foot. 11/1

Last over before tea coming up.

7.6 L Gamage to Masood, Harmless delivery outside off, Masood ignores. 11/1

7.5 L Gamage to Masood, Goes fuller and angling in on the pads, flicked towards the man at mid-wicket. 11/1

7.4 L Gamage to Masood, Once again drops it on a length outside off, Shan Masood offers a straight bat. 11/1

7.3 L Gamage to Masood, On a back of a length outside off, Shan Masood stabs it off the back foot towards the cover region. 11/1

7.3 L Gamage to Masood, No ball! Back of a length delivery outside off, Shan Masood shows no interest. Poor Gamage has to deliver it again as he oversteps. 11/1

7.2 L Gamage to Masood, Marginally ahead of a length on middle, pushed towards mid on. 10/1

7.1 L Gamage to Ali, Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Ali hops back and tucks it behind square on the leg side. The man at fine leg mops it up. A single taken. 10/1

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slants it wider outside off, Shan Masood leans across before shouldering his arms to it. 9/1

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, That's a great ball! Fires in a yorker on middle, Masood does well to bring his bat down in time to jam it out. 9/1

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Stays behind the line and offers a straight bat. 9/1

6.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Another length delivery outside off, Shan blocks it out gently. 9/1

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery, Masood comes forward and blocks it back to the bowler. 9/1

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery on middle and leg, worked towards mid on. 9/1

5.6 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/1

5.5 L Gamage to Ali, FOUR! Easily done! Sprays on the pads, Ali walks across a touch and flicks it fine off the pads down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 9/1

5.4 L Gamage to Ali, Comes forward and squirts it off the inner half towards square leg. Masood wants the single but Ali sends him back. 5/1

5.3 Gamage to Ali, NOT OUT! Impact is umpire's call! Ali survives but Sri Lanka retain their review! Length ball outside off, nipping back in just a touch, Azhar Ali once again presses forward to defend only to miss it and get hit on the pads. Sri Lanka appeal again, nothing from the umpire. Chandimal goes for the review. Snicko confirms there is no bat. Ball Tracking shows, the impact is umpire's call and would have hit the middle stump. Not a bad review, then! 5/1

Azhar Ali is pinged on the pads again. Sri Lanka believe they have got their man and take the DRS! Impact seems to be outside the line here. Let's wait and find out...

5.2 L Gamage to Ali, A loud cry for an LBW! Gamage drops it on a length outside off, it nips back in a touch as Ali comes forward to defend. He misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire says not out. Impact was an issue there. 5/1

5.1 L Gamage to Ali, Fuller ball around middle and off, defended off the front foot gently. 5/1

4.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Touch fuller on the stumps, clipped towards mid-wicket. 5/1

4.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery, slanting away outside off, Shan defends it down. 5/1

4.4 Lakmal to Masood, Another shout for a caught behind! Fires it full on leg, Masood looks to clip it away. Dickwella takes it and starts to appeal. Now the bowler joins in as well. The umpire, however, shows no interest. Ramiz Raja on-air feels it's an ambitious appeal. Replays show there was no bat involved. 5/1

4.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Beaten! Fuller ball in the channel outside off, Masood looks to drive it away from the body and gets beaten. 5/1

4.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Stands tall and with an open face bat pushes it towards the point fielder. 5/1

4.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Zips off the surface a touch, Masood is opened up in his defense. In the end keeps it out. 5/1

3.6 L Gamage to Ali, Sprays one down the leg side, Ali tries to clip it away. He fails but a good work from Dickwella behind the stumps as he dives full length to his left to collect it. A successful over from Gamage! 5/1

3.5 L Gamage to Ali, Gets the ball to curl in a bit, Ali pushes it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 5/1

3.4 L Gamage to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 5/1

Azhar Ali is the new man in! He is known to bat through tough periods. With his side pushed to the corner, his team would hope that he weathers the storm.

3.3 L Gamage to Aslam, OUT! Edged and taken! No it's not a no ball this time and it's indeed a clean catch! Well done, Kusal Mendis! Gamage sticks to around the wicket, hurls it on a length on off. Aslam comes forward a touch and tries to run it down. The ball takes the outside part of the willow and flies towards second slip where Mendis gets low to take it inches above the ground. He claims the catch but the umpire wants to be sure. He takes the help of the TV umpire but gives the soft signal as out. Replays show Mendis has cupped it cleanly. First one down, says an excited Russel Arnold on air! Sami Aslam fails to make the life count. 5/1

It's all happening here. First a wicket off a no ball and now Aslam has edged one again. Mendis claims the catch in the slips but this time Nigel Llong wants to make sure if the catch was clean or not. He gives the soft signal as OUT!

3.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Lunges ahead and defends it down gently. 5/0

3.2 L Gamage to Aslam, Caught off a no ball! Would you believe it! Fuller ball outside off, Aslam looks to drive it away but ekes out an edge that flies to Kusal Mendis at second slip. Sri Lanka start to celebrate but umpire Llong kills it all by stretching his right hand to call it a no ball as Gamage oversteps. Replays show it was a marginal call. Anyway, Sami Aslam survives a scare. 5/0

3.1 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller ball, angling in from around the wicket, Masood clips it wide of Herath at mid on and scampers through for a quick single. 4/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Length delivery on off, Sami Aslam covers the line and defends. 3/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Some bounce! Lakmal is bending his back here! Chandimal lauds the pacer! Hits the deck, gets a good amount of bounce. Aslam hops back to put bat on ball but the extra bounce nearly kisses the outside edge of his bat. 3/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, shouldered arms to. 3/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angles it away from a length outside off, Sami doesn't bother to play at it. 3/0

2.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Another fuller length delivery, close to the off stump line, defended towards the same region for a brisk single. 3/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fuller ball on off, coming back in a bit, Aslam taps it into the cover region and calls for a quick single. 2/0

1.6 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller and targeting the stumps, since it was on the stumps, Masood had to play at it. Bunted straight towards mid on. 1/0

1.5 L Gamage to Masood, Comes from around the wicket, hurls a fuller ball in the channel outside off. Shan lifts his bat to let it be. 1/0

1.4 L Gamage to Masood, Pitched on a fuller length outside off, driven off the front foot towards the cover fielder. 1/0

1.3 L Gamage to Masood, Fuller this time, sprayed wide outside off. Masood resists! 1/0

1.2 L Gamage to Masood, Slants it away on a good length, too wide to make the batsman play. 1/0

1.1 L Gamage to Masood, Good length delivery, from over the wicket, Masood shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

Lahiru Gamage will share the new ball with Lakmal. He was pretty impressive, bowled well in the first innings.

0.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Slips one down the leg side, Shan glances it behind square on the leg side for a single. Just one run from the first over and nearly a wicket off it. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, NOT OUT! Missing the stumps! Shan Masood will be a relieved man! Sri Lanka can't believe it! Lakmal keeps it on a length around middle and off, it nips back in a shade as hits Masood on the pads who tries clipping it away. They all appeal and umpire Kettleborough thinks long and hard before raising his finger. Masood walks towards his partner and then opts for the DRS! Snicko confirms no bat involved. Hawk Eye shows it to be pitching in line but would have missed the stumps. Good decision from Masood! 0/0

A loud shout for an LBW and the umpire has given it out. Shan Masood after having a chat with his partner takes the review. Where is it pitching? Is height an issue here? Let's wait and find out...

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length delivery, bowled around off, pushed with soft hands towards mid off. 0/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Not a bad line but you wouldn't want to waste this new ball. Fuller in length on off, some away movement, left alone. 0/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Goes fuller, serves it outside off, some swing in the air. Shan has got nothing to do with that one. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal from over the wicket, hurls it on a length around off. It comes back in as Masood defends it with his bat close to the pad. 0/0

First Published: October 10, 2017, 3:14 PM IST