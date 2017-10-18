Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 19, 2017, 1:46 AM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 18 October, 2017

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Imam-ul-Haq

Highlights

23:57(IST)

Pakistan now need just 10 runs to win off 60 deliveries. Imam is batting on 98 while Hafeez on 27. Pakistan will take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the 5-match series.

23:51(IST)

Four: Mohammed Hafeez joins the party as he stands tall off the bowling of Chameera and pulls the ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. Pakistan are now doing it in style.

23:46(IST)

Four: Poor delivery from Perera as he bowls a slower delivery and Imam comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the bowler for a boundary. With that Imam reaches 95 and just 5 runs away from history. 

23:40(IST)

CHANCE: Imam thought his dream debut had come to end when he gave a catch to Dickwella off the bowling of Chameera. But replays showed that the keeper had grassed it and Imam gets another chance to script history. Pakistan need 28 runs off 78 balls.

23:26(IST)

Pakistan are slowly and steadily moving towards their target. Imam and Hafeez aren't taking too many risks as the match is all but in their bag. Also, Imam is playing more cautiously as he is inching towards the historic three figure mark. Pakistan need 39 off 96 deliveries now.

23:13(IST)

Mohammed Hafeez has come out all guns blazing and he has already slammed couple of boundaries. Pakistan now need just 50 runs to clinch the series 3-0.

23:12(IST)

Rare failure for Babar Azam in the middle east as this is only the third score under 50 out of 10 innings in the UAE in ODIs. 

23:02(IST)

OUT: Sri Lanka get their breakthrough of the day as Gamage castles Babar Azam for 30. Crucial wicket for the visitors as they have a glimmer of hope. Pakistan still need 65 runs to win the contest but they have eight wickets in hand.

22:49(IST)

Pakistan need just 77 runs now to clinch the series and with these two set batsmen, it seems that they will go over the line with few overs to spare. A special word for debutant Imam who has batted so well till now and is going towards his well deserved century in this clash.

22:40(IST)

Four: Vandersay bowls short and wide and Imam waits for the ball to come to him and hits the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. Third four of the innings for Imam who is working ever so hard out there for his team to be in this commanding position in the match.

22:29(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Imam-ul-Haq becomes only the 6th Pakistan opener to score 50+ on ODI debut. The last man to do so was also a left-hander, Sharjeel Khan, who made 61 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2013. 

22:28(IST)

Pakistan's required rate is well under four now and they have two set batsmen out there. Imam has slammed his maiden fifty in this clash while Babar is in scintillating form, having slammed centuries in previous two innings in the series.

22:20(IST)

FIFTY: Imam Ul Haq is going great guns as he takes a single to bring up his maiden fifty. What an innings by the debutant but he must look to continue and score a big innings here.

22:14(IST)

SIX: Zaman may have departed by debutanat Imam continues to shine as he slams his second six of the day. He comes down the track and hits the ball over mid on boundary ropes of the bowling of Dananjaya. Imam is now batting on 47 in his maiden innings.

22:11(IST)

OUT: The bowling change as worked as Vandersay has dismissed Zaman for 29 to provide Sri Lanka their first breakthrough of the day. The 78-run opening partnership is broken by Vandersay who gets Zaman stumped.

22:08(IST)

Bowling Change: Jeffery Vandersay has been introduced into the attack for the first time today as Sri Lanka look to break this good opening partnership between Imam and Zaman.

22:06(IST)

Debutant Imam Ul Haq has moved into the 40s in his maiden ODI innings. The southpaw has looked positive in his first innings and has been batting really well so far. Good find he is turning out to be Pakistan but it is still very early to say things like this. However, early signs are good.

21:59(IST)

In the last five overs, there haven't been a single boundary and Imam and Zaman have together taken 18 runs. Dananjaya and Chameera are bowling well at the moment to restrict these players from hitting freely, as was the case in the first few overs. After 15 overs, Pakistan are 71/0.

21:57(IST)

Pakistan's run-rate has come down to 4.7 from 5+ as boundaries have all but dried up in the last few overs. However, Imam and Zaman are keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and doubles. The hosts are increasingly getting closer to their target.

21:51(IST)

STAT ATTACK: On the previous occasions that a team has made 208 or less in an ODI against Pakistan, the Men in Green have lost only 31 times. The last instance of this happening was way back in 2013 - interestingly in the Middle East - Sharjah. South Africa defended 183 against Pakistan by a solitary run.

21:50(IST)

The run-rate seems to have dropped a bit in the last couple of overs as both these batsmen are relying more on singles and doubles. Pakistan dont have the need to play risky cricket and they are going strong towards the target in this fashion. Even singles and doubles will do the trick for them.

21:38(IST)

Freak Injury: During the change of overs, Dickwella throws the ball at Chamara Kapugedera and it hits his cheeks. There is a huge lump that has grown just underneath his eye and it doesn't look good. Kapugedera has left the field now and doctors will be tending to him.

21:34(IST)

Four: Fakhar now sits down on one knee and sweeps the ball on the onside off the bowling of Dananjaya for a boundary. And with that, Pakistan have also crossed the 50-run mark in the chase. These two are making things easy for Pakistan.

21:27(IST)

SIX: Dhananjaya bowls a bit up and Zaman comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the long on boundary for his first six of the day. Pakistan are going along nicely in the chase. 

21:22(IST)

Bowling Change: This is the first bowling change of the innings as Akila Dhananjaya is being introduced for the first time today. Sri Lanka need wickets to have any chance of winning this clash.

21:21(IST)

STAT ATTACK: It is after 19 innings that Pakistan have had two left-hand openers in ODIs. The previous instance was Sami Aslam and Sharjeel Khan against England in Leeds in 2016.

21:18(IST)

Four: Fakhar Zaman now joins the party as he slams his first four of the day. Gamage this time comes around the wicket to the left hander and bowls short and wide. The southpaw had enough time to slash had at the ball and hit it over the point fielder for a boundary. 

21:12(IST)

SIX: Imam is show what he is made of on his debut as he bludgeons his first maximum in international cricket. The left hander comes dancing down the track and slogs the ball off the bowling of Gamage for a six. Believe it or not, this is only his second six of his list A career. 

21:01(IST)

Four and Four: Imam Ul Haq gets into the act and hits two boundaries off successive deliveries against Gamage. The pacer bowls onto the pads of the debutant and he hits his first boundary in international cricket on the onside. Then on the next delivery, he slashes hard and the ball takes and edge and flies behind the slip cordon for the second boundary of the over. 

20:55(IST)

Good first over from Gamage as he gives away just one run, that too a leg bye, from it. Dushmantha Chameera is now bowling the second over. Sri Lanka will have to put pressure by bowling more these econimical overs.

20:50(IST)

Pakistan are now beginning their chase with debutant Imam Ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman starting the innings for the hosts. Lahiru Gamage is bowling the first over for the visitors.

(Image Credits: ICC/Twitter)

Catch all the action of the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series in Abu Dhabi. The home side have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, after winning the first and second ODIs convincingly. Babar Azam scored a second succesive hundred while Shadab Khan gave his career best bowling and batting to help Pakistan thump Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second day-night international. One-drop batsman Babar knocked a fighting 133-ball 103 while Shadab scored a career best 52 not out to lift Pakistan from a struggling 79-5. That was before Shadab the bowler returned with his best figures of 3-47 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 187 all out in 48 overs.The 23-year-old Babar and Shadab, who turned 19 earlier this month, were engaged in a match-turning 109-run seventh wicket stand which helped Pakistan reach 291-9 on a sluggish Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The victory gives Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series while this becomes Sri Lanka's ninth defeat in a row.
Skipper Upul Tharanga became the first Sri Lankan and 11th batsmen in the one-day history to carry his bat through a complete innings with a fighting 144-ball 112 not out with 14 boundaries -- his 15th ODI century. It were bowlers who helped Pakistan defend a low total despite Tharanga and Jeffrey Vandarsay (22) put up a fighting 76-run eighth wicket stand, but it wasn't enough.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
