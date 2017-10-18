Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi, Highlights: As It Happened

Preview:
Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series in Abu Dhabi. The home side have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, after winning the first and second ODIs convincingly. Babar Azam scored a second succesive hundred while Shadab Khan gave his career best bowling and batting to help Pakistan thump Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second day-night international. One-drop batsman Babar knocked a fighting 133-ball 103 while Shadab scored a career best 52 not out to lift Pakistan from a struggling 79-5. That was before Shadab the bowler returned with his best figures of 3-47 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 187 all out in 48 overs.The 23-year-old Babar and Shadab, who turned 19 earlier this month, were engaged in a match-turning 109-run seventh wicket stand which helped Pakistan reach 291-9 on a sluggish Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The victory gives Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series while this becomes Sri Lanka's ninth defeat in a row.
Skipper Upul Tharanga became the first Sri Lankan and 11th batsmen in the one-day history to carry his bat through a complete innings with a fighting 144-ball 112 not out with 14 boundaries -- his 15th ODI century. It were bowlers who helped Pakistan defend a low total despite Tharanga and Jeffrey Vandarsay (22) put up a fighting 76-run eighth wicket stand, but it wasn't enough.
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage