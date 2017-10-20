Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 4th ODI - When And Where to Watch

There have been two things common in Sri Lanka's apathy thus far; their spineless batting display, and the lone fighter in Upul Tharanga who despite a hundred and a fifty has failed to reverse the fortunes of his side.
In the fourth ODI, where Sri Lanka know they can't alter the result of the series, and would look to overhaul their batting display. Tharanga aside, only Lahiru Thirimanne has scored a fifty in the series so far but that wasn't enough to topple Pakistan. Sri Lanka's bowling, though, has been in stark contrast to their batting as the bowlers, especially Suranga Lakmal, have delivered consistently.
A special mention for Lahiru Gamage cannot be denied either after he picked up three top-order wickets in the second game to ensure Pakistan couldn't end up with a big total.
On the other hand, Pakistan discovered a new hero in their opener Imam-ul-Haq, who became only the second Pakistani batsman after Saleem Elahi to score a century on debut. Babar Azam's form has been the biggest highlight of Pakistan's growth as a cricketing nation and by pinning their hopes on him, they are setting sights for bigger targets.
Even though Mohammad Hafeez being reported for the third time for a suspect action, Pakistan seem to have all bases covered in the bowling department. However, the think-tank will be a little worried about Fakhar Zaman's inability to convert starts. Despite the minor glitches, Pakistan look set to take a leap in rankings by the end of the series.
This also serves as the perfect chance for them to extend their winning streak past seven while it is becoming more and more imperative for Sri Lanka to arrest their ODI slide which stands at 10 defeats on the trot at the moment.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will begin at 3:30 PM and will be played in Sharjah. It will be a day and night fixture.
First Published: October 20, 2017, 3:09 PM IST