Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Where to Watch, Live Streaming, TV Timings

File image of Pakistan cricket team in action. (Getty Images)

Medium pacer Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets to celebrate his rise to the top of the one-day rankings as Pakistan downed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the fourth day-night international in Sharjah on Friday.

Hasan took 3-37 while spinners Shadab Khan (2-29) and Imad Wasim (2-13) also chipped in with useful wickets as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 173 in 43.4 overs.

Only Lahiru Thirimanne resisted with a 94-ball 62 on a flat pitch at Sharjah stadium on which Babar Azam scored a stroke filled 69 not out and Shoaib Malik matched him, also with an unbeaten 69, to help Pakistan overhaul the low target in 39 overs.

Now, Sri Lanka will be fighting for glory in the 5th and final ODI, as they hope to avoid yet another whitewash.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will begin at 3:30 PM and will be played in Sharjah. It will be a day and night fixture.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten network from 3:30 PM IST with the toss and subsequent coverage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and you can follow the ball-by-ball action Cricketnext.com.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 12:20 PM IST

