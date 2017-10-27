Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Abu Dhabi

Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez. (AP Image)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

16.1 V Sanjaya to S Ahmed, Short in length on middle, Sarfraz gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 95/5

Imad Wasim arrives. There is a bowling change too. Vikum Sanjaya is brought back into the attack.

15.6 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, OUT! Hafeez holes out! Flighted delivery outside off, slower through the air, 80 kph and landing full. Hafeez uses his feet with the intention to clear long on but fails to middle his shot. It's caught in the deep by Thisara Perera. 31 needed off 24 balls, this game is not done yet, folks. 4-0-18-1 - Pathirana is done for the night, brilliant stuff! 94/5

15.5 S Pathirana to S Ahmed, Keeps it short and on off, it's stroked to deep cover for one. 94/4

15.4 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Pathirana drags his length short and drops it on middle, Hafeez plays a powerful pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a run. 93/4

15.3 S Pathirana to S Ahmed, Fires it in this time, short and on middle, 88 kph, Sarfraz makes room by going deep inside the crease and slaps it through cover-point for one. 92/4

15.2 S Pathirana to S Ahmed, Floated one, 81 kph, drifting in on middle, Sarfraz sweeps but finds short fine leg. 91/4

15.1 S Pathirana to S Ahmed, Flatter on off, punched back to the bowler. 91/4

15.1 S Pathirana to S Ahmed, Appeal for a stumping! Pathirana fires in a full ball down the leg side, Sarfraz goes down on one knee to sweep but misses. It's an excellent take by the keeper who immediately removes the bails and appeals. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs and the replays find that Sarfraz never left his crease. Hmm... 91/4

Sachith Pathirana is back on.

14.6 I Udana to S Ahmed, Short in length on middle, Sarfraz jumps and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a run. 90/4

14.5 I Udana to S Ahmed, FOUR! Smart batting! Clever from the skipper. He knew about the fielding change. Udana follows him with a full delivery down the leg side, Sarfraz still manages to make room and squeezes it past short third man. A boundary off the bat after some time, 69 balls to be precise. 89/4

Third man comes in, mid-wicket drops back.

14.4 I Udana to M Hafeez, Goes full this time and puts it outside off, Hafeez plays a crisp cover drive and takes a single as the ball is stopped in the deep. 85/4

14.3 I Udana to M Hafeez, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hafeez stands back and taps it down to point. 84/4

14.2 I Udana to S Ahmed, Short and wide outside off, cut to sweeper cover for one. 84/4

14.1 I Udana to M Hafeez, Shortish and on middle, worked in the gap on the leg side for a run. 83/4

Isuru Udana is back on.

13.6 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Four leg byes! Fuller in length and angling down the leg side, Sarfraz winds up for a big heave across the line but fails to make any connection. It brushes his pads and speeds away to the fine leg fence. 11 from the over. 82/4

Change of helmet for Sarfraz Ahmed. Quite humid out there and the skipper is sweating profusely. Hang on, it's the wrong helmet which has been handed over to him. Ahmed is furious with his teammate who rushes back to get the correct gear. Meanwhile, he is sipping some water. Sri Lanka shouldn't be liking it as it's hampering their momentum.

13.5 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Short in length on middle, pulled to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. 78/4

13.4 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Run out appeal is taken upstairs! It's a good piece of wickekeeping. Sarfraz kneels to fetch a full toss from around off and works it through square leg. He rushes back for the second run as the fielder fires in the throw at the striker's end. Sadeera Samarawickrama collects the ball and flicks it onto the stumps as Ahmed puts in a dive. It's referred upstairs but Sarfraz is found safe in the replays. 76/4

13.3 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Pitches it full and outside off, Hafeez drives it square of the wicket on the off side and collects a single. 74/4

13.2 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Shortish and on middle, glanced through square leg for a run. 73/4

13.1 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Too full in length on middle, Hafeez plays a paddle shot in front of square leg and takes a single. 72/4

12.6 T Perera to M Hafeez, Full and outside off, driven through covers for a run. The run-rate is quietly approaching 8. 54 needed off 42 balls. 71/4

12.5 T Perera to S Ahmed, On a good length outside off, Ahmed plays it down through point for one. 70/4

12.4 T Perera to S Ahmed, Clever change in pace by Perera. He foxes his counterpart there who is early into his shot and fails to put bat on ball. 69/4

12.3 T Perera to S Ahmed, A mistimed pull shot by Sarfraz. He just manages to clear the infield at mid-wicket and takes another couple of runs. 69/4

12.2 T Perera to S Ahmed, A little short in length outside off, Sarfraz fetches it from there and pulls it in front of square leg. A sliding stop made in the deep and they collect a couple. Have to say, fielding has been top notch tonight, from both teams. 67/4

12.1 T Perera to M Hafeez, A gentle length delivery outside off, Hafeez steers it through point for a single. 65/4

11.6 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Angling in a full ball on off, Hafeez leans forward and across to pushes it down towards long on for a run. 64/4

11.5 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Sarfraz hits a length ball on the up and pierces the gap through cover-point for one. 63/4

11.4 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it through covers for a run. 62/4

11.3 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Good length ball on off, defended from the crease by Hafeez. 61/4

11.2 D Shanaka to S Ahmed, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 61/4

11.1 D Shanaka to M Hafeez, Fullish and on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 60/4

Dasun Shanaka is into the attack.

10.6 T Perera to S Ahmed, Short and angled into the batsman, a mistimed pull shot played by Sarfraz towards mid on. 4 runs and a wicket from the over! 59/4

10.5 T Perera to M Hafeez, Works a straighter delivery around the corner for a single. 59/4

10.4 T Perera to S Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, stroked through point for one. 58/4

10.3 T Perera to S Ahmed, A little bit of width outside off, Sarfraz throws his bat at it, trying to go square of the wicket on the off side but edges it down to third man for a brace. 57/4

10.2 T Perera to S Ahmed, Shortish and on off, Sarfraz punches it to point. 55/4

10.1 T Perera to S Malik, OUT! Perera leading from the front. He hunts down the big fish this time. Don't mind me saying but it was a pretty innocuous delivery. Landing on a length and going almost straight on. Malik pushes at it tamely and gets a faint edge behind to the keeper. Samarawickrama makes no mistake, they all scream in a joyous appeal and the finger goes up. This match is becoming interesting with the passage of every minute. 70 needed from 59 balls. Over to Sarfraz Ahmed. 55/4

9.6 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Quicker one, flatter through the air and shorter in length, Hafeez taps it to point. 55/3

9.5 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Too full in length outside off, Hafeez comes down the track but only manages to squeeze it out as far as covers. 55/3

9.4 S Pathirana to S Malik, Uses his feet and eases it down to long on for one. 55/3

9.3 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and drives it through covers for a run. 54/3

9.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Another shot played with gentle hands by Malik. He calmly flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 53/3

9.1 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Flighted ball on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 52/3

8.6 T Perera to S Malik, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 51/3

8.5 T Perera to M Hafeez, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 51/3

Mohammed Hafeez is in next.

8.4 T Perera to A Shehzad, OUT! Wow, now go to the third ball and imagine the kind of impact that exceptional piece of fielding has on this wicket. Firstly it kept Shehzad on strike, frustrated him too and now has uprooted him from the crease. It's that fielder again, Dasun Shanaka, playing his part in this wicket. A short ball is pulled by Shehzad, not a proper connection and Shanaka times his jump to perfection at short mid-wicket to catch it over his head. Awesome display! 50/3

8.4 T Perera to A Shehzad, Wide called for a height! A bouncer goes over the batsman's head. 50/2

8.3 T Perera to A Shehzad, Dasun Shanaka, you Jonty Rhodes! The ball was travelling but he made a brilliant diving stop. A short ball on off, Shehzad blasts his pull shot across the line and will feel hard done by that exceptional piece of fielding. Robbing him of a certain boundary. 49/2

8.2 T Perera to A Shehzad, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 49/2

8.1 T Perera to A Shehzad, Opportunity at the bowler's end! Back of a length delivery angling back into the batsman, Shehzad skips down the track and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. They cross for a run and Malik is taken by surprise that Shehzad hurries back for the second run. Shoaib is always ready for those, he responds but is casually watching back as the throw was fired at the striker's end. Samarawickrama senses that and immediately has a shy at the bowler's end. Malik had to stretch there. Would have been touch and go in case of a direct hit. 49/2

Thisara Perera brings himself into the attack.

7.6 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Pitches it full and on off, it's driven through covers for another run. Tidy over. 47/2

7.5 S Pathirana to S Malik, Finds the gap this time with his forward press and push through the line. Goes through to sweeper cover and they cross. 46/2

7.4 S Pathirana to S Malik, Fires this one in, getting closer to the off stump line, thereby not allowing much room. Malik drives it back. 45/2

7.3 S Pathirana to S Malik, Nice delivery, good flight and it's on the fuller length around off, Malik lunges and defends it back. 45/2

7.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler. 45/2

7.1 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Flighted full ball on middle, nudged behind square leg for one. 45/2

6.6 I Udana to S Malik, Udana switches to around the wicket and bangs in a bouncer on off, Malik is in no mood to take unnecessary risk. He ducks underneath it. 44/2

6.5 I Udana to A Shehzad, Full and on off, angling away, Ahmed stays back to push at it but it takes the inside edge and ricochets off his pads to point. They steal another run. 44/2

6.4 I Udana to S Malik, Shortish and outside off, Malik packs a punch from the back foot, a ferocious square cut but Danushka Gunathilaka makes a brilliant half stop. Only a single taken. Sri Lanka need to be on top of their game in the field. 43/2

6.3 I Udana to S Malik, Tries to run it down to third man but it's too close to his body. He fails to middle and as a result it goes off the high half of the bat to the keeper. 42/2

6.2 I Udana to S Malik, Brilliant piece of running between the wickets! A touch short in length again, Malik goes on his toes and taps it in front of square leg. The fielder rushes from the deep but cannot prevent the second run. 42/2

6.1 I Udana to A Shehzad, Back of a length delivery on middle, Shehzad pulls it through backward square leg for a single. 40/2

5.6 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Flatter through the air, a touch short and outside off, Shehzad plays a late cut down to third man and picks up three runs. 39/2 in the Powerplay overs! 39/2

5.5 S Pathirana to S Malik, With Malik in the middle, the scoreboard will keep ticking. He works a full ball down the ground to long off for a single. 36/2

5.4 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Arm ball on middle, skidding in, Shehzad dances down the track to heave it over mid-wicket but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls behind square leg for a run. 35/2

5.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Shehzad has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 34/2

5.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Wide! Skidding down the leg side with the angle, Ahmed fails to flick it. 34/2

5.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Flighted ball on off, knocked down to long off for a run. 33/2

5.1 S Pathirana to S Malik, Tossed up ball on off, Malik gets forward to block it. 32/2

Sachith Pathirana is into the attack now.

4.6 I Udana to S Malik, Outside off, tapped down towards point for a run. 32/2

4.5 I Udana to S Malik, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/2

4.4 I Udana to S Malik, A good looking drive by Malik again but he finds the cover fielder. 31/2

4.3 I Udana to S Malik, Fullish and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. 31/2

4.2 I Udana to S Malik, Full and on middle, defended back. 31/2

Shoaib Malik is the new batsman.

4.1 I Udana to B Azam, OUT! Babar has been adjudged lbw, yet another single digit score for him. This game is a great leveller. He struggled in Tests, showed Bradmanesque form in the ODIs and once again is going through a lean form in the shortest version. Shifting between formats ain't easy. Coming to the wicket, it's angled away from the batsman, landing around middle and off and skidding through in the direction of the bowler's arm. Azam gets across a shade trying to defend but misses and is rapped on the pads. They appeal and the umpire raises his finger after thinking for a while. No DRS available (not sure why, as according to the new rules of ICC it should have been there) and a dejected Azam returns to the pavilion. The replays show that the impact was umpire's call but it was missing the off stump. A harsh call. 31/2

Udana is brought into the attack.

3.6 D Munaweera to B Azam, Angles it in on the pads, tucked through square leg for a single. 31/1

Babar Azam is the new batsman.

3.5 D Munaweera to F Zaman, OUT! Miscommunication and Pakistan have lost their first wicket! But exceptional fielding in the deep from Udana. Seam-up delivery on the pads, Zaman whips it towards mid-wicket. Udana in the deep puts in a brilliant dive to stop the boundary. And then he gets up quickly and fires an accurate throw to the keeper. Zaman wanted the third, Shehzad called for it but then at the last moment sends him back. By the time Zaman dives to get back in, the keeper already dislodges the bails. They refer it upstairs and replays confirm that Fakhar is well short of his ground. He walks back fuming. 30/1

Another run out in the game, 4th one of the match to be precise! And to be honest, Zaman seems to be struggling here. It is taken upstairs...

3.4 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Drops it short outside off, Zaman pulls it straight to the man at mid on. 28/0

3.3 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Floats it up outside off, slapped straight to the fielder at cover. 28/0

3.2 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 28/0

3.1 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, FOUR! Cut away in style! Shorter in length and ample of width outside off, Shehzad goes deep in the crease and cuts it past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary. 27/0

2.6 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Gives a bit of width this time. Zaman drives it straight to the cover fielder. 23/0

2.5 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, FOUR! Change of bat doing it for Zaman! He just changed the bat and scores a boundary on the very first ball. Fuller in length, angling in, Zaman brings his bat down in time and nails it past the man at mid on for a boundary. 23/0

Change of bat for Zaman.

2.4 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Good length delivery, curling back in, Zaman awkwardly whips it through square leg and comes back for a double. 19/0

2.3 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Keeps it fuller on middle, driven straight to mid on. 17/0

2.2 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Leading edge... safe! Angles it in from a length around middle, Shehzad closes the bat face early to clip but the ball goes off the leading edge and nearly goes to the fielder at cover. Luckily, for Ahmed it lands just short of the man there. A single taken. 17/0

Slip goes to gully.

2.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, On a good length and just outside off, Shehzad defends it towards cover of the back foot. 16/0

1.6 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Loopy it up around middle and leg, wristed through the leg side for a single. 16/0

1.5 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, FOUR! Crashed! Flatter delivery outside off, Shehzad backs away and absolutely cracks it through covers for a boundary. 15/0

1.5 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Wide! Sprays it down leg, Shehzad gets down to sweep but fails to get nay wood on it. The keeper takes the bails off but the batsman was easily in. 11/0

1.4 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Comes forward and drives it towards mid off for a single. 10/0

1.3 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Darts it on the pads, whipped behind square on the leg side for a single. 9/0

1.2 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Loopy delivery around middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 8/0

1.1 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Starts off with a tossed up ball outside off, driven down to long off for a single. 8/0

So, spin from the other end! Dilshan Munaweera to roll his arm over...

0.6 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Nearly hits the yorker mark, Fakhar keeps it out on the leg side, finds the gap and crosses. 7/0

0.5 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, A little bit of width on offer outside off, Ahmed runs it down to third man for one. 6/0

0.4 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Swings and swings hard, yes too hard but not enough to clear ropes. Shehzad lofts it over mid-wicket, a lot of elevation there but not much distance. It falls safely in the deep mid-wicket region for a couple of runs. 5/0

0.4 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Shehzad tries flicking but missing. 3/0

0.3 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Angling in a full ball on off, Shehzad strides forward and defends it to the off side. 2/0

0.2 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Sees the movement last delivery and gets greedy, Sanjaya. Bowls it full and in the line of the middle stump, hoping for a dream ball but Shehzad nicely covers everything and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Pakistan are away and so is Ahmed Shehzad. 2/0

0.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Hint of swing first up. Full and on off, Shehzad is on the front foot as he pushes it gently towards mid off. 0/0

First Published: October 27, 2017, 8:37 PM IST