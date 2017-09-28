Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test, Day 1: Chandimal Departs After Scoring fifty

Yasir Shah (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

87.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, No run. 218/4

87.4 Shah to Chandimal, Not Out! Pakistan have exhausted both their reviews now! Quicker through the air around leg stump, spinning back sharply. Chandimal looks to keep it out but misses to be rapped on the pads. 218/4

Sarfraz after a thought decides to opt for the review against an LBW decision. Chandimal is the man in question. Seems to be pitching outside leg.

87.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fullish delivery around off, Chandimal defends it solidly. 218/4

87.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated on off, Chandimal lunges forward in defense. 218/4

87.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up on middle and leg, played with soft hands to mid on. 218/4

The players are taking a bit of a breather. Three overs are left in the day. Meanwhile, Yasir Shah is called back for a bowl.

86.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Full delivery attacking the base of the off stump. Dickwella does well to jam it out to mid off. 218/4

86.5 M Amir to Dickwella, Good length delivery outside off, played with an angled bat to backward point. 218/4

86.4 M Amir to Dickwella, Change of pace. Off-cutter outside off on a fullish length. Dickwella taps it with an open face of the bat to point. 218/4

86.3 M Amir to Dickwella, Fuller in length outside off, Dickwella leans ahead to stroke it to covers. 218/4

86.2 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery outside off, pushed off the back foot back to the bowler. 218/4

86.1 M Amir to Dickwella, FOUR! Cheeky! He plays such shots with a lot of command! Short delivery outside off, takes ages to come towards Dickwella. He rises up on his toes and ramps it deftly over the slip cordon to find the fence. 218/4

85.6 M Abbas to Dickwella, On the hips this time, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 214/4

85.5 M Abbas to Dickwella, Fullish delivery outside off, Dickwella goes for the drive but mistimes it to mid off. Got it from the toe-end of his bat. 213/4

85.4 M Abbas to Dickwella, Length delivery around off, Dickwella pushes it with minimal foot movement and gets it off the outer half past gully. Masood sprints after it, slides near the fence and makes a terrific stop. The umpires check for it upstairs but it is fine. He saves two for his side. 213/4

85.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Straying on the hips, Chandimal tickles it down to fine leg for a run. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. Good batting from them. 211/4

85.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Dinesh doesn't fiddle with it. 210/4

85.1 M Abbas to Dickwella, Fullish delivery outside off, eased through covers for a single. 210/4

84.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Leg bye! On a length, angling in sharply. Dickwella looks to play it across but is struck on the thigh pad. There is a stifled appeal from Amir and Co. but the umpire is not interested. That was clearly heading down leg. 209/4

84.5 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery on off, Dickwella works it to mid-wicket. 208/4

84.4 M Amir to N Dickwella, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Fullish delivery well outside off, swinging away. Dickwella plays away from the body and ends up getting a thick outside edge past the diving second slip fielder and through to the fence. 208/4

84.3 M Amir to Dickwella, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 204/4

84.2 M Amir to Dickwella, On a length, Niroshan covers the line to keep it out. 204/4

Due to that shot by Dickwella the square leg goes out now.

84.1 M Amir to Dickwella, SIX! What a shot! Hint of Jayasuriya in that stroke! Fuller in length on off, Dickwella just picks it up and dumps it over the deep square leg fence. First maximum of the game. Wristwork at its best. 204/4

83.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fullish around off, eased to covers. 198/4

83.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, Not Out! Good use of the review by the Sri Lankan skipper! Fullish delivery outside off, swinging in. Chandimal plants his front foot across and decides to pad it away. The Pakistanis roar in unison and umpire Richard Kettleborough, after a thought, decides to rule it out. However, Dinesh opts to review it. The repays roll in. The ball hasn't come back enough to hit the off stump. Dinesh survives! 198/4

Chandimal opts to take a review against an LBW decision. He hasn't offered any stroke. Looks close to the naked eye.

83.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Straying on the pads, Dinesh turns it through backward square leg. Masood sprints after it and slides to stop it. Two runs taken. 198/4

83.3 M Abbas to Dickwella, Full length delivery outside off, Dickwella drives it towards backward point for a run. 196/4

83.2 M Abbas to Dickwella, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 195/4

83.1 M Abbas to N Dickwella, Back of a length delivery outside off, Dickwella punches it towards gully where Masood dives full length to his right to save a certain boundary. The fast bowlers are pairing well. 195/4

Mohammad Abbas to share the second new ball from the other end.

82.6 M Amir to Chandimal, In the zone outside off, angling away. Chandimal leaves it alone. 195/4

82.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it watchfully. 195/4

82.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Amir brings out his stock delivery, the inswinger but the line is down the leg side. Chandimal looks to play it across but wears it on the pads. 195/4

82.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Rush of blood from Chandimal! Full length delivery outside off, slanting across. The Sri Lankan skipper goes for an expansive drive but is beaten on the inside edge. He needs to be careful, can't afford to lose a wicket at the fag end of the day. 195/4

82.2 M Amir to Dickwella, Fullish delivery on off, Dickwella clips it to backward square leg to rotate strike. 195/4

Dickwella has a change of bat. He might not be happy with the old one.

Second new ball has been taken.

82.1 M Amir to Dickwella, Good length delivery around off, Dickwella camps back and dabs it to point. 194/4

Mohammad Amir returns for his final spell of the day.

81.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker delivery outside off, cut to cover-point. 194/4

81.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shah slips in the googly this time. Chandimal shuffles across and decides to pad it away. The ball lobs over the keeper and goes to the fence. It has been signaled a dead ball as no stroke was offered. 194/4

81.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up delivery, Chandimal negotiates it off the front foot. 194/4

81.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fullish on off, patted back to the bowler. 194/4

81.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Outside off, spinning away. Dinesh lets it go. 194/4

81.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Dickwella takes on the sweep from outside off but gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg. Chandimal calls for the run straightaway. He beats the throw at the striker's end with ease. 194/4

80.6 H Ali to Chandimal, Well-directed bouncer from Ali. Chandimal ducks under it in time to evade it. 193/4

80.5 H Ali to Chandimal, FOUR! Easy pickings! Ali loses hid radar this time. Slips this on a length down the leg side. The Sri Lankan skipper moves inside the line and tucks it through short fine leg to find the fence. 193/4

80.4 H Ali to Chandimal, In the channel outside off, Chandimal doesn't fiddle with it. 189/4

80.3 H Ali to Chandimal, Hint of reverse swing this time! Fullish delivery outside off, tailing in nicely. Chandimal knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. When you get rhythm right, things start happening. 189/4

80.2 H Ali to Dickwella, Full length delivery outside off, eased to covers for an easy run. 189/4

80.1 H Ali to Chandimal, Starts off with a loose delivery down the leg side, helped to backward square leg to rotate strike. 188/4

Asad Shafiq is back on. Well, he was about to bowl, but then Pakistan change their mind and Hasan Ali is brought onto bowl. Also, the new ball is now available and as per the new rules the reviews are not refreshed.

79.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Drifting in to Chandimal. Worked with the spin through mid-wicket and he will retain the strike. 187/4

The short leg goes out to a deepish mid-wicket.

79.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker delivery outside off, Chandimal covers his off stump and leaves it alone. 186/4

79.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Half-tracker on off, Chandimal rocks back and pulls it with aplomb over mid-wicket for a boundary. This brings up his 13th Test fifty! It has been a measured knock by him. Needs to convert it into a big one. 186/4

79.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated outside off, pushed off the front foot to the same region. 182/4

79.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, eased to covers. 182/4

79.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shortish around off, cut to short cover. 182/4

78.6 H Ali to Dickwella, Length delivery on off, Dickwella opts to stay back and defend it. 182/4

78.5 H Ali to N Dickwella, Full length delivery well outside off, Dickwella goes for a drive but is early into his shot. Gets it off the outer half past Shah at backward point. He rushes after it, slides near the fence and keeps the ball in play. Saves a couple for his side. He is perhaps the fastest Pakistani fielder, good commitment. 182/4

78.4 H Ali to Dickwella, Length delivery on off, Dickwella camps back and defends it. His bottom hand came off while blocking it. 180/4

78.3 H Ali to Dickwella, Hurled a bit wider outside off this time. Niroshan plants his front foot across to leave it. 180/4

78.2 H Ali to Dickwella, That's a peach! Good length delivery outside off, angling in initially and seaming away a touch after hitting the deck. Dickwella pushes at it with minimal foot movement but gets beaten. 180/4

78.1 H Ali to Dickwella, Fuller in length around off, Dickwella eases it to covers. 180/4

77.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter one outside off, forced off the back foot to the same fielder again. 180/4

77.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Slow through the air outside off, Chandimal drives it crisply to short cover. 180/4

77.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated on off, the Sri Lankan skipper lunges forward in defense. 180/4

77.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Spinning into Dinesh. Played with the spin to mid-wicket. 180/4

77.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Dickwella kneels and goes for the big sweep this time. Gets it towards the backward square leg fielder who dives to his right to make a great stop. A run taken. 180/4

77.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floated delivery on off, Dickwella paddles it around the corner. The short fine leg fielder hares after it and does well to stop two runs for his side. 179/4

76.6 H Ali to Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, stays low again. Chandimal tries to cut it but misses. 177/4

76.5 H Ali to Chandimal, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, holding its line. Dinesh points his bat skywards to allow it through. 177/4

76.4 H Ali to Chandimal, FOUR! Good wristwork from the Sri Lankan skipper. Angling into Chandimal, he tucks it through square leg with good timing and the ball whistles away to the fence. 177/4

76.3 H Ali to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, Dinesh puts his head down and defends it calmly. 173/4

76.2 H Ali to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, stays low. Chandimal is beaten on the cut. 173/4

76.1 H Ali to Chandimal, Length delivery around off, kept out off the back foot. 173/4

75.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Sweeps this one again but finds the man at short leg. 173/4

75.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Down the leg side, Dickwella looks to play it across but misses. 173/4

75.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Not out! Pakistan waste a review! Floated around off, Dickwella kneels to sweep but seems to have missed it. Ahmed takes it down the leg side and appeals loudly. He is confident that there is some glove on it. Time for the replays. The Snickometer doesn't spot any glove. In fact, there is no deflection. A review goes down the drain. 173/4

Sarfraz Ahmed is confident regarding a caught behind shout and straightaway takes the review. Is there glove involved?

75.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Uses his feet to the quicker delivery, is not to the pitch of it and ends up taking it on the body. 173/4

75.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, FOUR! Innovative! He is such a kind of a player who likes to take on the bowler. Tossed up outside off, Dickwella reverse sweeps it through short third man for a boundary. 173/4

75.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Fullish around off, Dickwella sweeps it the short leg fielder. 169/4

74.6 H Ali to Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, Chandimal goes for a drive but gets it off the inner half towards the bowler. 169/4

74.5 H Ali to Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 169/4

74.4 H Ali to Chandimal, FOUR! Great shot! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Chandimal knocks it through extra cover to find the fence. 169/4

74.3 H Ali to Dickwella, Back of a length outside off, Niroshan punches it to covers and takes off. It is a tight run but the shy at the non-striker's end misses. Running has been dodgy after the break. 165/4

74.2 H Ali to Dickwella, Similar length delivery outside off, Dickwella plays it with soft hands to the off side. 164/4

74.1 H Ali to Dickwella, Length delivery around off, Dickwella hangs back to block it to covers. 164/4

Hasan Ali is back into the attack.

Time for Drinks.

73.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Stays back to this one and blocks it. 164/4

73.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, This time the Sri Lankan skipper decides to pad away the delivery outside leg. 164/4

73.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Spinning in sharply from outside leg. Chandimal looks to defend but is struck on the back pad. 164/4

73.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 164/4

73.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fullish on middle and leg, Chandimal taps it towards mid-wicket. Looks for a run but it is not on offer. 164/4

73.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Spinning away from Chandimal. He stays back and punches it to point. 164/4

72.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Angling in sharply on a fuller length on middle. Dickwella plays it with soft hands to mid-wicket. End of a testing over. 164/4

72.5 M Amir to N Dickwella, Short delivery outside off, takes ages to come to Dickwella. He thinks about the ramp but doesn't go for it. 164/4

72.4 M Amir to Dickwella, Very full delivery on middle, tailing in. Dickwella does well to bring his bat down in time. 164/4

72.3 M Amir to Dickwella, Full length delivery outside off, Dickwella drives it to extra cover where Azam dives to his left to stop it. 164/4

72.2 M Amir to Dickwella, On a length and angling into Niroshan. Played with the angle to mid-wicket. 164/4

72.1 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery on off, Dickwella camps back and defends it stoutly. 164/4

71.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 164/4

71.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Leg stump line again, padded away. 164/4

71.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Spinning away sharply from around the leg stump, Chandimal lunges to block but gets it off the outer half to backward point. This is a good angle to operate from. 164/4

71.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Full delivery outside leg stump, Chandimal uses his feet and somehow manages to jam it out. 164/4

71.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, On the pads again, clipped to mid-wicket. 164/4

71.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Around leg stump, Chandimal prods forward and defends it off the outer half to silly point. 164/4

70.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Just ahead of a length outside off. Niroshan, off the front foot pushes it to covers. 164/4

70.5 M Amir to Dickwella, A tad fuller in length outside off. Dickwella pushes it to covers. 164/4

70.4 M Amir to Dickwella, Brilliant, brilliant bowling by Amir. He bowls an inswinging yorker from wide of the crease. It was delivered at a good pace. Dickwella does extremely well to keep it out. 164/4

70.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Errs in line and drifts it on the pads. Chandimal flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 164/4

70.2 M Amir to D Chandimal, Slower ball on a fuller length outside off. Dinesh tries to drive but is early on the shot. He mistimes it to mid off. 163/4

70.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Amir comes steaming in and lands it on a length around off. Chandimal defends it towards covers. 163/4

69.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Flatter delivery, spinning down. Dickwella looks to block it but wears it on the thigh pad. 163/4

69.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 163/4

69.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Not Out! Umpire's call saves a review for Pakistan! Flatter delivery around off, spinning in. Dickwella looks to keep it out but misses to get rapped on the pads. There is a huge appeal for an LBW but it is turned down. Yasir Shah has a look at his skipper and they look confident. Pakistan take the review. The replays show that the impact is umpire's call and it is also clipping the top of off stump. Since there was umpire's call involved, the home side does not lose a review according to the new rules. 163/4

A review for LBW has been taken against Dickwella. The impact might be just outside off.

69.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 163/4

69.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floated around off, Dickwella goes for a paddle sweep but gets a top edge towards fine leg. Two runs taken and he is away. 163/4

Niroshan Dickwella comes out to bat.

69.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, OUT! What a sad way to depart! Tossed up delivery on off, Karunaratne clips it wide of mid on and straightaway calls for a run. Chandimal takes off initially but then refuses. Abbas goes across to his right, picks up the ball and returns an accurate throw to Sarfraz who does the rest. Dimuth is absolutely gutted. The southpaw surely deserved a century but has to walk back disappointed. The Sri Lankan skipper sold him a dummy down the river. This is the second time in the space of five innings that he has lost his wicket in the nineties in Test cricket. Nevertheless, a terrific knock comes to an end and also the 100-run stand. Can the hosts trigger a collapse now? 161/4

68.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, some extra bounce on that. Chandimal is surprised by it but does well to punch it to covers. 161/3

68.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, perhaps the slower one. Chandimal is drawn early into the drive and hence, gets it off the inner half down the track. 161/3

68.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Good length delivery outside off, angling in. Chandimal with a high elbow blocks it to covers. 161/3

68.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, angling in. Dinesh doesn't fiddle with it. 161/3

68.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Full length delivery on middle and leg this time. Helped with the angle to mid-wicket. 161/3

68.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Fullish delivery slanting across Chandimal. He covers his off stump and allows it to go through. 161/3

Mohammad Amir is back for a burst.

67.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Quicker and flatter outside off, Karunaratne makes good use of the depth of the crease to block it. 161/3

67.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floated outside off, Dimuth prods forward in defense. 161/3

67.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Once again Karunaratne finds Masood at short leg. Tight bowling from Shah. 161/3

67.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fullish on middle, worked towards short leg where Masood shows good reflexes to stop it. 161/3

67.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, flicked towards Azam at mid-wicket again who dives to his left to save certain runs for his side. 161/3

67.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fullish on off, clipped nicely to mid-wicket. 161/3

66.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery outside off, Dimuth pushes at it but gets it off the outer half to point. A run taken. That brings up the 100-run stand. These two are ticking along nicely. They have been patient and haven't taken any unnecessary chances. 161/3

66.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowls this on a driving length wide outside off, trying to bring the wide slip and two gully fielders into play. Karunaratne resists the temptation and leaves it alone. 160/3

66.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Slower delivery outside off, Karunaratne plays it with an angled bat to point and looks for a run. However, his partner shouts no. 160/3

66.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fullish in length, angling in. Defended solidly off the front foot. 160/3

66.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Straying on the pads, helped through backward square leg for a couple. These two are playing sensible cricket. 160/3

66.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, No ball! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Dimuth drives it sweetly to extra cover where Azhar Ali dives to his right to make a good stop. Abbas has overstepped this time. This is the second no ball of the innings. 158/3

66.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fullish in length angling in from around off. Karunaratne stays low and clips it to short mid-wicket. 157/3

65.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker through the air outside off, Chandimal plants his front foot across to let it go. 157/3

65.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Allows the ball to come to him again and punches it with the spin to mid off. 157/3

65.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Similar length delivery outside off, cut to covers. 157/3

65.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, A fraction short outside off, punched off the back foot to extra cover. 157/3

65.2 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Fullish outside off, driven crisply to mid off. 157/3

65.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Drifting onto the pads, worked past short leg for a run. Karunaratne moves into the nineties with that. 157/3

64.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, tapped to covers. 156/3

64.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, Full length delivery on middle, clipped to mid-wicket this time. 156/3

64.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fullish delivery on the boots, the Sri Lankan skipper turns it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder. Shah sprints after it and keeps it down to a couple. The back up was once again not good as Abbas failed to stop it but fortunately, a cover fielder was in place. 156/3

64.3 M Abbas to Chandimal, Good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Chandimal watches it closely and allows it to go through. 154/3

64.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, On a length, angling in. Chandimal works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 154/3

64.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fullish delivery in the off stump channel. Chandimal answers it with a straight bat. 154/3

63.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery, kept out watchfully. 154/3

63.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Rare attempt to play a sweep shot! Floated outside off, Karunaratne looks to paddle it to fine leg but the extra bounce deceives him. Gets hit on the arm and the ball lobs towards the vacant silly point region. 154/3

63.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 154/3

63.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Outside off, turning in. Dimuth prods forward and pads it away. 154/3

63.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on off, Karunaratne clips it to mid on. 154/3

63.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shortish delivery, punched off the back foot to covers. 154/3

62.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, eased to covers off the front foot. 154/3

62.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, In the channel outside off, Dinesh doesn't flirt with it. 154/3

62.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fullish delivery around off, shaping in. Chandimal covers the line and defends it stoutly. 154/3

62.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Five runs! Fullish around off, tapped with an open bat face to point. Dimuth sets off for a run. There is a shy at the non-striker's end which misses. The fielder, Hasan Ali who is backing up makes a mess of it. Allows it to go through to the fence. Sloppy work! 154/3

62.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, worked off the back foot to mid-wicket. 149/3

62.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a length outside off, a bit of inward shape on that and after pitching, it seams away. Karunaratne knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 149/3

61.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Sharp turn on this occasion! Slow through the air around off, Chandimal initially looks to drive it with the spin but bails out at the last moment. 149/3

61.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/3

61.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fullish outside off, played with soft hands to covers. 149/3

61.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated outside off, knocked to mid off. Chandimal looks for a run but decides against it. 149/3

61.2 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Shorter in length again, Chandimal cuts it with the spin through point. Two runs taken. 149/3

61.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shortish around off, eased towards point. 147/3

60.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on the pads, Dimuth clips it through in front of square leg for a couple. Ruins a maiden over which was there for the taking. 147/3

60.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good fielding! Coming in with the angle. Karunaratne clips it to mid-wicket and sets off for a run but is sent back by his partner. The fielder there runs to his left, dives and makes a good stop. Has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 145/3

60.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery around off, Dimuth taps it to the same region. 145/3

60.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, patted to covers. 145/3

60.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A bit ahead of a length on off, the southpaw puts his head down and defends it calmly. 145/3

60.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, Karunaratne clips it with the angle to mid-wicket. 145/3

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end. He was decent in his first spell. Will he break this flourishing partnership? Two slips in place for him.

59.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 145/3

59.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Short on off, Dimuth pulls it to deepish mid-wicket for a run. He will feel that he missed out there. 145/3

59.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Slow through the air around off, Karunaratne prods forward to defend but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 144/3

59.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shortish on off, punched off the back foot to mid on. 144/3

59.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Spinning in from outside off, Dimuth camps back and defends it solidly. 144/3

59.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, worked to square leg for a brisk single. 144/3

We are back for the final session. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal to continue their innings. An inspiring bowling effort is the need of the hour for Pakistan. Yasir Shah to start off with the ball after Tea. A slip and silly point in place. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Pakistan have tried out everything but without any success. Yasir Shah has bowled well and if the hosts are to trigger a collapse, he is the man to do it. Hasan Ali has also bent his back, bowling his heart out. Will Sri Lanka continue their good show with the bat or will the home side come back with a bang in the evening session? Join us to find out.

A very good session for Sri Lanka. They have scored 83 runs in 30.5 overs without losing any wicket. Though the track has a bit of variable bounce, it is still good for batting and the visitors are utilizing it well. Karunaratne has been really impressive, continuing his good form from the home series against India. A century is in the offering for him.

58.6 H Ali to Karunaratne,Lands it on a length outside off, the batsman does not play at it. THAT IS TEA ON DAY 1! 143/3

Sarfraz Ahmed goes to Hasan Ali for a chat with him. A few field changes. First slip goes wide. There is also an extra man in the gully region.

58.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 143/3

58.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, Karunaratne camps back and defends it. 143/3

58.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length outside off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 143/3

58.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, A surprise bouncer there! A very, very good one. Dimuth does well to duck under it. 143/3

58.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Comes running in and angles it into the pads, Karunaratne flicks it to the man at square leg. 143/3

57.6 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, this time. Dimuth cuts it through covers for a run. 143/3

57.5 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, FOUR! A freebie! Karunaratne won't be missing out on this. Shafiq tosses it up on leg stump. Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket and into the boundary. 142/3

57.4 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Very full on middle, Dimuth jams it out to mid-wicket. 138/3

57.3 A Shafiq to D Karunaratne, Drives the ball on off back to the bowler. 138/3

57.2 A Shafiq to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, straightens with the arm. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 138/3

57.1 A Shafiq to Chandimal, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run. 138/3

Asad Shafiq comes into the attack. Pakistan trying out everything to pick up a wicket.

56.6 H Ali to Karunaratne, Well bowled Hasan Ali! He hurls it on a length around middle and gets it to shape away after pitching. Karunaratne is squared up a touch but defends it off the outer half to the man at gully. 137/3

56.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, Dimuth lunges forward in defense. 137/3

56.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 137/3

56.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 137/3

56.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, EDGY FOUR! Not where Karunaratne intended but he won't mind. Fuller in length on off, shapes away a touch. Dimuth tries to force it through the off side but gets an edge through backward point for a boundary. 137/3

56.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 133/3

55.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Dinesh uses his feet to the quicker delivery and works it to Amir at mid-wicket. There is a bit of fumble but Chandimal decides against the run. 133/3

55.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slow through the air on off, Chandimal defends it solidly. He needs to watch out for the straighter one. Shah is really good with his variations. 133/3

55.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fullish on middle and leg, turned to mid-wicket. 133/3

55.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, More revolutions on that delivery, landing around leg stump and spinning sharply. Chandimal prods forward to defend but gets it off the outer half to covers. 133/3

55.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shortish delivery outside off, cut to point. 133/3

55.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery outside off, turning in sharply and also staying low. Karunaratne adjusts well to tuck it through backward square leg for a run. 133/3

54.6 H Ali to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 132/3

54.5 H Ali to Chandimal, Shorter in length outside off, Chandimal tries to cut but gets a bottom edge which rolls besides the pitch. 132/3

54.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Dimuth defends it off the back foot towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. No harm done. 132/3

54.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Lucky Karunaratne! Hasan Ali angles it into the batsman. Karunaratne tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an inside edge which goes past the off stump and down to fine leg for a couple. 131/3

54.2 H Ali to D Karunaratne, Good length around off, Karunaratne guides it down to third man, the fielder from gully gives it chase and keeps it down to two. 129/3

54.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Yorker outside off, Dimuth jams it out off the toe-end towards the slip fielder. 127/3

54.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, NO BALL! The first of the day. Hasan lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. He has overstepped there. 127/3

53.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it on off, Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 126/3

53.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 126/3

53.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter on middle, Chandimal flicks it to mid-wicket. 126/3

53.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Comes down to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards mid on for a run. 126/3

53.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, Karunaratne pushes it to the man at covers. 125/3

53.1 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Tosses it up on middle, Chandimal drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Chandimal also puts in a dive and hence even if there was a direct hit, he was safe. Also, according to the new rules even if the bat is in the air inside the crease the batsman is not out if he has grounded the bat before. 125/3

Yasir Shah is back into the attack. He has been the best bowler for Pakistan so far. Can he provide the breakthrough?

52.6 H Ali to Karunaratne, Fullish ball outside off, Dimuth drives it to the man at covers. 124/3

52.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, Slower delivery and full in length outside off, Karunaratne lunges forward and blocks it. 124/3

52.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller in length this time on off, Karunaratne mistimes his drive to mid-wicket. 124/3

52.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 124/3

52.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length outside off, Dimuth opts not to play at it. 124/3

52.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 124/3

51.6 H Sohail to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 124/3

51.5 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 124/3

Russel Arnold on-air makes a good point. He says that the Pakistanis are easily giving away the singles. They need to apply more pressure.

51.4 H Sohail to Chandimal, Eases it down to long on for a run. 123/3

51.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Angles it into the batsman, bowls a wrong one. Chandimal works it to mid-wicket. 122/3

51.2 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Works it with the turn down towards short fine leg for a run. 122/3

51.1 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Loopy ball on off, Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 121/3

50.6 H Ali to Chandimal, FOUR! Smart shot! Hasan Ali bowls a very full ball outside off, Chandimal squeezes it past the diving gully fielder and into the third man fence. 121/3

50.5 H Ali to Chandimal, Bowls it on a length on off, Chandimal defends it solidly. 117/3

50.4 H Ali to Chandimal, Length ball on off, Dinesh defends it off the back foot. 117/3

50.3 H Ali to Chandimal, BOUNCER! The batsman does well to evade it. 117/3

50.2 H Ali to Chandimal, Lands it on a length around off. Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 117/3

50.1 H Ali to D Chandimal, FOUR! EDGED BUT SHORT! Hasan Ali goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. The ball nips away after pitching. Chandimal feels for it and the ball takes the outside edge, which falls short of the first slip fielder and goes through his hands for a boundary. 117/3

49.6 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Floats it up on off, Karunaratne drives it to the man at covers. 113/3

49.5 H Sohail to D Chandimal, Shorter in length outside off, Dinesh cuts it through point for a run. 113/3

49.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Drags his length back on off, turns back in. Karunaratne camps back and pushes it down to long on for a run. 112/3

49.3 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 111/3

49.2 H Sohail to D Karunaratne, Tosses it up on off, turning back in. Dimuth drives it to mid on. 111/3

49.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Shorter in length around off, Chandimal punches it through the off side for a run. The run also brings up the 50-run stand between the two. 111/3

48.6 H Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman has driven it towards mid on. 110/3

48.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, Change in angle for Hasan Ali. He goes around the wicket and bowls it outside off. Karunaratne lets it be. 110/3

48.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length around off, Dimuth defends it off the back foot. 110/3

48.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! That was beautifully timed! You have to time it really well on this outfield if you want a boundary. Hasan bowls it fuller in length on off, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence. 110/3

48.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, A touch fuller outside off, angling away from the batsman. Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 106/3

48.1 H Ali to Chandimal, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 106/3

47.6 H Sohail to D Karunaratne, Tosses it up outside off, Karunaratne goes after it and slashes hard. He gets an outside edge through short third man for a couple. 105/3

47.5 H Sohail to Chandimal, Fuller outside off, Chandimal drives it towards cover-point for a run. 103/3

47.4 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Advances down the track seeing the flight on the ball. Karunaratne hits it through mid on for a run. 102/3

47.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Dances down the track and drives it down towards long on for a run. 101/3

47.2 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 100/3

47.1 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on off, turning back in. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 99/3

46.6 H Ali to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, inviting Chandimal to drive. He obliges but hits it straight to the man at covers. 99/3

46.5 H Ali to Chandimal, Good length on off, Dinesh defends it off the front foot. 99/3

46.4 H Ali to Chandimal, Stays low! There has been inconsistent bounce in the wicket. Hasan Ali lands it on a length around off, stays a touch low. Chandimal does well to get his bat down in time. 99/3

46.3 H Ali to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 99/3

46.2 H Ali to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Dinesh covers the line of the ball and defends it. 99/3

46.1 H Ali to Chandimal, Starts off on a length on off, Chandimal defends it off the back foot. 99/3

Hasan Ali is into the attack, change of ends for him. He has picked up a wicket but has bowled only 5 overs till now.

45.6 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Fuller ball outside off, Dimuth defends it off the front foot. 99/3

45.5 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on off, Karunaratne defends it watchfully. 99/3

45.4 H Sohail to Chandimal, Floats it full on middle, Chandimal drives it down to long on this time for a run. 99/3

45.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 98/3

45.2 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on off, Karunaratne drives it down to long off for a run. 98/3

45.1 H Sohail to Karunaratne, Action straightaway! He bowls a loosener down the leg side. Karunaratne tries to flick but it goes off something to Sarfraz who collects it and appeals but the umpire remains put. Replays show that it had gone off the pad, correct decision by the umpire. 97/3

Haris Sohail, the debutant comes on to bowl.

Time for Drinks!

44.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 97/3

44.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 97/3

44.4 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Poor from Hasan Ali! Floats it up on off, Chandimal drives it towards long off where Hasan Ali takes his eye of the ball and lets it through between his legs. Although he does well to recover and pull it back just before the rope. The batsmen get an extra run. 97/3

44.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up on middle, Dinesh defends it solidly. 95/3

44.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, A flipper on the stumps, Chandimal does well to defend it. 95/3

44.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Goes wide of the crease and bowls a leg break outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through square leg for a run. 95/3

43.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Lands it on a length around off, Chandimal defends it solidly. 94/3

43.5 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, Bangs in a short one on middle. Karunaratne pulls it through square leg for a run. 94/3

43.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Shorter in length but down the leg side. Karunaratne ducks under it. Sarfraz does well to run to his right and collect the ball. 93/3

43.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls it full outside off. Karunaratne drives it to the man at mid off. 93/3

43.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fuller in length on the pads, Chandimal is too good a player to miss out on these. He flicks it through mid-wicket and bags three runs. 93/3

43.1 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Chandimal drives it to mid off. 90/3

42.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Fuller in length on middle, Chandimal drives it towards long on and sets off for a run. The fielder gets to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A run added. 90/3

42.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 89/3

42.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up outside off, turns away. Chandimal knows Yasir Shah does not bowl a lot of googlies and he lets it be. 89/3

42.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 89/3

42.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Drags his length back on off, Dimuth has all the time in the world to rock back and flick it through mid-wicket for a run. 89/3

42.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Bowls it from around the wicket angle. Tosses it up outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne defends it solidly. 88/3

41.6 M Abbas to Chandimal, Shorter in length outside off, Chandimal goes after it but cuts it to the man at point. 88/3

41.5 M Abbas to Chandimal, Fuller in length outside off, Chandimal does not fiddle with it. 88/3

41.4 M Abbas to Chandimal, Good length outside off, Chandimal lets it be. 88/3

41.3 M Abbas to D Chandimal, Driven towards the mid off region. 88/3

41.2 M Abbas to Chandimal, Confusion but no harm done! Abbas bowls it full on middle, Chandimal flicks it towards square leg. Karunaratne wanted a run but was sent back by his partner seeing that the fielder was quick to the ball. 88/3

41.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fifty for Karunaratne, his 13th Test fifty. A really important one. A much-needed one for his team but he needs to carry on. Abbas angles it into the batsman on a length. Dimuth flicks it towards mid on and takes a quick single. 88/3

40.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter on off, turns away. Chandimal tries to defend but it goes off the outer half towards backward point for a couple. 87/3

40.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Slower through the air on middle, Karunaratne flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 85/3

40.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth charges down the track to cover the spin, does well and gets to the pitch of the ball. He works it to the man at mid-wicket. 84/3

40.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 84/3

40.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket and tosses it up outside off, turns into the batsman. Karunaratne tries to paddle sweep it with the angle but misses as the ball turns past the leg stump. That really spun a lot. 84/3

40.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 84/3

39.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle down to fine leg for a run. 84/3

39.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Lovely stuff from Abbas! He bowls it fuller outside off, Karunaratne goes after it and plays a loose shot away from his body to get beaten. There are two slips waiting for an edge. Needless shot from the southpaw. 83/3

39.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, wanting Dimuth to drive. He obliges but hits it straight back to the bowler. 83/3

39.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on middle. Karunaratne tries to hit it through mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 83/3

39.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket and bowls it full, also gets it to shape back in. Dimuth flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 83/3

39.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne guides it to the man at point. 83/3

38.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 83/3

38.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it on middle, turns away. Chandimal tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge back to the bowler. 83/3

38.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, BEAUTY! Yasir is getting the ball to rip here. He bowls it slower through the air on off. Drifts into the batsman and then turns away sharply. Chandimal tries to defend it but gets beaten. 83/3

38.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Shorter and quicker outside off, Chandimal goes for the cut shot but is beaten by the low bounce. Ahmed behind the stumps does well to collect it. 83/3

38.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, A leg spinner on off, turning away ever so slightly. Chandimal lunges forward to cover the spin and blocks it. 83/3

38.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Loopy ball on off, does not turn a lot. Chandimal lunges forward and blocks it. 83/3

37.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Again bowls it on a length outside off, hoping for an edge but Karunaratne is solid in defense. 83/3

37.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, angling away from the batsman. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 83/3

37.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 83/3

37.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! Karunaratne was waiting for this delivery! Abbas bowls it short and wide outside off. Karunaratne seeing the width on offer goes after it and cuts it through point for a boundary. 83/3

37.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and very wide outside off. Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 79/3

37.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne punches it off the back foot to the man at covers. 79/3

Mohammad Abbas is brought back into the attack. He bowled a tight first spell. Sarfraz would want him to continue the same.

36.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/3

36.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Gives it air and lands it outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 79/3

36.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Bowls it quicker on leg stump. Chandimal flicks it fine down the leg side for three. 78/3

36.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Drags his length back on middle, Dinesh has all the time in the world to rock onto the back foot and hit it towards mid on. 75/3

36.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slower through the air outside off. Chandimal opts not to play at it. 75/3

36.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter delivery on middle, Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 75/3

35.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, A yorker on middle, Karunaratne does really well to get his bat down in time and jam it to mid-wicket. 75/3

35.5 M Amir to Chandimal, An off cutter outside off, Chandimal plants his front foot forward and pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 75/3

35.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Bowls it wide outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Chandimal opts not to and lets it through to the keeper. 74/3

35.3 M Amir to D Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Dinesh drives it to the man at covers. 74/3

35.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length on off, Chandimal defends it off the back foot. 74/3

35.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter in length, comes slower off the wicket after pitching. Karunaratne pulls it uppishly but well short of the man at deep square leg for a run. 74/3

34.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Mistimes his reverse sweep past the diving slip fielder and the batsmen run three. 73/3

34.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Drags his length back on middle, skids off the surface. Dinesh goes on the back foot and works it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder and towards wide mid on for a run. 70/3

34.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slower through the air outside off, Dinesh eases it to the man at covers. 69/3

34.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flipper on off, Chandimal reads it well and defends it stoutly. 69/3

34.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up on off, Chandimal prods forward and defends it. 69/3

34.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter on off, turns away from the batsman. Chandimal does well to let it spin and guide it towards point. 69/3

33.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around middle, Karunaratne with the angle plays it to mid-wicket. 69/3

33.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Slower delivery outside off, Karunaratne plays it towards point. They think about a run but then opts not to. 69/3

33.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, A tad shorter in length outside off, Karunaratne gets into position and cuts it through covers for a couple. 69/3

33.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Comes over the wicket and lands it on a length on middle. Chandimal defends it towards mid-wicket for a run. 67/3

33.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter one and this time Karunaratne takes on the challenge of pulling it. He hits it towards deep square leg for a run. 66/3

33.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir comes steaming in and lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne with all the time in the world defends it towards covers. 65/3

32.6 Y Shah to D Chandimal, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 65/3

32.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Chandimal drives it to the man at mid off. 65/3

32.4 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Shah gives it air on off, Dinesh drives it to mid off. 65/3

32.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, A leg spinner which skids off the surface. Chandimal does well to defend it. 65/3

32.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker delivery on leg stump, Chandimal with the angle works it to mid-wicket. 65/3

32.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up outside off, Chandimal drives it to mid off. 65/3

31.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal pushes it towards covers for a run. 65/3

31.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Bowls it from behind the crease, from 24 yards. Lands it on a length. Chandimal punches it to mid off. 64/3

31.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Chandimal does not fiddle with it. 64/3

31.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Good length around off, angling away. Chandimal confidently punches it to the man at mid off. 64/3

31.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Shorter in length outside off, Chandimal need not play at it. 64/3

31.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne punches it down towards long on and sets off for a run. Abbas there runs to his right and makes a good diving stop but could not prevent the single. 64/3

30.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker on middle, Chandimal defends it watchfully. 63/3

30.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Fuller delivery on middle, Dinesh drives it to mid on. 63/3

30.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted ball on off, goes on with the arm. Chandimal tries to drive it through the off side but mistimes it to mid on. 63/3

30.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 63/3

30.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter delivery, flipper on middle. Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 63/3

30.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Gives it air on off, Karunaratne plays it down to long on with the spin for a run. 63/3

29.6 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Variation from Amir. He bowls a slower ball, full on middle. Karunaratne works it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A single added. It was a risky run. 62/3

29.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more. Dimuth tries to push it through the off side but gets it off the inner half to mid on. 61/3

29.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir is making good use of the crease here. He now goes wide of it and angles it on off. Karunaratne defends it solidly. 61/3

29.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Bangs in a short ball on off, Dimuth ducks under it. The umpire signals one for the over. 61/3

29.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Angles it on the pads of Dimuth who flicks it to mid-wicket. 61/3

29.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne who looked solid before the break defends it off the front foot. 61/3

Mohammad Amir will bowl from the other end.

28.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 61/3

28.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, This one turns sharply! He bowls it slower through the air outside leg, turns away from the batsman. Chandimal tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. It may have gone on to hit the stumps but was pitching outside leg. 61/3

28.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted ball on middle, does not turn a lot. Dinesh defends it off the front foot. 61/3

28.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it up on middle, Chandimal defends it solidly. 61/3

28.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Starts off with a flatter but shorter delivery on middle, a flipper you can say. Chandimal works it to the man at short leg. 61/3

We're all set to resume. The men who matter are out in the middle. Dinesh Chandimal, their skipper is the new man in. Dimuth Karunaratne will continue from where he left off. Yasir Shah to continue his over.

...Day 1, Session 2...

The away side would now hope their captain Chandimal and Karunaratne, who is batting well out there can stitch a good partnership together and bail them out of trouble. The hosts, on the other hand, would hope for more wickets to stay on top. Join us in a while for the second session.

So, Pakistan enter the break in cruise control. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss won't be happy with how things have panned out. They started the first hour really well without losing a wicket but after the drinks break, it went all wrong. Pakistan made it difficult for them to score and it resulted in Sri Lankan batsmen making more mistakes and losing their wickets.

28.1 Y Shah to Mendis, OUT! Just at the stroke of lunch, Yasir Shah strikes and it is an absolute gem to get rid of Kusal Mendis. Yasir goes wide of the crease and tosses it up on off, he gets it to drift into the batsman before turning it away. Mendis lunges forward in defense but gets an outside edge to Sarfraz, who grabs it on the second attempt and appeals. The umpire has no doubt as he raises his finger. A big, big wicket here for Pakistan. Yasir once again is the man who is waving his magic. He gets his second and there are smiles on the faces of the hosts. Sri Lanka in trouble here as they head into LUNCH ON DAY 1! 61/3

27.6 S Masood to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around middle, Karunaratne drives it back to mid on. 61/2

27.5 S Masood to Karunaratne, A good effort by the fielder there! Fuller in length by Masood, Karunaratne drives it towards mid on, who dives to his right and makes a good stop. 61/2

27.4 S Masood to Karunaratne, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 61/2

27.3 S Masood to Karunaratne, Fuller in length around off. Karunaratne drives it to mid off. 61/2

27.2 S Masood to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

27.1 S Masood to Karunaratne, Starts off with a full toss outside off. Karunaratne drives it to the man at covers. 61/2

Surprise, surprise! Shan Masood is into the attack just before lunch.

26.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker outside off, Mendis first thinks about cutting it but then lets it go. 61/2

26.5 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

26.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Very full ball on leg stump, almost a yorker by the spinner. Mendis does well to flick it to mid on. 61/2

26.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Gives it air and bowls it fuller on off. Mendis defends it off the front foot. 61/2

26.2 Y Shah to Mendis, That was nicely played by Mendis! He waits for the ball to turn away and then delicately guides it through backward point for a couple. 61/2

26.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shorter in length on middle, Dimuth lets it turn and works it through backward square leg for a run. 59/2

25.6 M Amir to Mendis, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Mendis defends it off the front foot. 58/2

25.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 58/2

25.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, He is putting in a lot of effort here! He bangs in another short one on a wicket which is very slow. That was just a little shorter than the last one. Karunaratne lets it through easily. 57/2

25.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, A sharp bouncer by Amir. Karunaratne ducks under it. 57/2

25.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, jags back in a touch. Dimuth pushes it back to the bowler. 57/2

25.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 57/2

24.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Loopy ball on off, Mendis drives it towards mid off and completes a run. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The ball deflects past the fielder who was backing up and they get another overthrow. 57/2

24.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter on off stump, Mendis watchfully keeps it out. 55/2

24.4 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/2

24.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Gives it air on middle, Mendis prods forward in defense. 55/2

24.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on middle, Karunaratne lets it turn and then works it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen complete a run. The fielder fumbles but does not concede an extra run. 55/2

24.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 54/2

23.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Just behind a length around off. Dimuth pushes it through covers for a run. 54/2

23.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! He finally puts one away! Bangs it short outside off. Karunaratne cuts it through backward point and into the boundary. Poor length and line by Amir, he is offering a lot of room to the batsman. This also brings up the fifty for Sri Lanka. 53/2

23.4 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Karunaratne misses out there! Amir bowls it short and wide outside off. Karunaratne cuts it hard but straight to Yasir Shah at point. Dimuth should have put that away. 49/2

23.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, Karunaratne eases it to the man at mid off. 49/2

23.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, Dimuth cuts it but straight to the man at point. 49/2

23.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 49/2

Mohammad Amir is back into the attack, also change of ends for him. He was a touch wayward in his first spell, will he get his line right?

22.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 49/2

22.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, That kept low! Yasir almost had another. He bowls it flatter on middle, turns back in and keeps low. Karunaratne misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. That might be missing leg but a close call there. 48/2

22.4 Y Shah to K Mendis, Bowls a leg spinner on middle, turns away ever so slightly. Mendis tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point for a run. 48/2

22.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Floats it full on middle. Mendis drives it to covers. 47/2

22.2 Y Shah to K Mendis, Gives it air this time on off, Mendis mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 47/2

22.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Tosses it up outside off, turning away. Mendis opts not to play at it. 47/2

21.6 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne punches it to the man at covers off the back foot. 47/2

21.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR LEG BYES! Errs in line, Hasan. He angles it down the leg side. Karunaratne misses the flick and it goes off the pads, beating the diving keeper and down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 47/2

21.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 43/2

21.3 H Ali to K Mendis, That was nicely timed! Fuller in length on off. Mendis leans into it and pushes it through mid off. Aslam, there gives it a chase and does well to pull it in. He saves a run for his team. 43/2

21.2 H Ali to Mendis, Good length outside off, Mendis guides it to the man at point. 40/2

21.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne taps it towards mid on for a run. 40/2

20.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Mendis is off the mark! Shorter in length outside off, Kusal rocks back and cuts it through the cover region for a couple. 39/2

20.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Fuller on off, Kusal eases it to covers. 37/2

20.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker on off, Mendis lunges forward in defense. 37/2

20.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter on off, Mendis solidly defends it off the front foot. 37/2

20.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Tosses it up on off, Mendis defends it off the front foot. 37/2

20.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah gives it air on middle. Karunaratne comes down the track seeing the flight and works it uppishly but wide of the man at short leg for a run. 37/2

19.6 H Ali to Mendis, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 36/2

19.5 H Ali to Mendis, Good length outside off. Mendis is a touch vulnerable on that line but this time he lets it through. 36/2

19.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 36/2

19.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 35/2

19.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 35/2

19.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, Karunaratne drives it back to the bowler. 35/2

18.6 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 35/2

Kusal Mendis strides out to the middle. He is one of Sri Lanka's best batsmen and they would want him to fire. Also a new position for him, no.4, he usually comes out to bat at no.3.

18.5 Shah to Thirimanne, OUT! What was Thirimanne thinking there? He had just arrived to the crease and he plays a big slog. Yasir Shah, smartly gives it air on middle and bowls it full. Lahiru could not resist as he goes down on one knee and tries to heave it over mid-wicket but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire straightaway raises his finger. That was plumb. A poor shot to be honest. Yasir Shah is ecstatic. He has 150 Test wickets now, the quickest spinner to do so. Sri Lanka have lost two in two overs and are in a spot of bother now. 35/2

18.4 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Slower through the air on middle, Thirimanne goes back and across and times his push to mid on. 35/1

18.3 Y Shah to Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

18.2 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flatter on off, Thirimanne defends it off the back foot. 35/1

18.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shorter in length on middle, turns back in. Karunaratne waits for it to turn and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 35/1

17.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 34/1

17.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Flicks it with the angle towards mid-wicket. 34/1

17.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Comes around the wicket and angles it full on the pads. Thirimanne flicks it to mid-wicket. 34/1

Lahiru Thirimanne is the next man in.

17.3 H Ali to Silva, OUT! KABOOM! Hasan Ali draws first blood! Silva who was looking a touch tentative at the balls bowled outside off, drags it on. Ali hurls it on a length outside off. Kaushal first thinks about playing at it but then opts to leave it. The ball gets a touch big on him and also skids off the surface, takes the inside edge and crashes onto the stumps. Hasan Ali does provide the breakthrough for Pakistan. 34/1

17.2 H Ali to Silva, Bouncer! Silva does well to duck under it. 34/0

17.1 H Ali to Silva, Fuller in length on off, Silva drives it back to the bowler, who bends and makes a good stop in his followthrough. He shows good awareness by having a shy at the non-striker's end to check whether he is alert but misses the stumps. 34/0

16.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on middle. Karunaratne defends it solidly. 34/0

16.5 Y Shah to Silva, Drags his length back outside off. Silva waits for it to turn and guides it to cover-point for a run. 34/0

16.4 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 33/0

16.3 Y Shah to Silva, TURN! BOUNCE! This ball had everything. Brilliant by Yasir Shah. Floats it on off, it turns away sharply and also bounces, Silva tries to defend but gets beaten. The keeper collects it at chest height. 33/0

16.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it towards square leg with the spin for a run. 33/0

16.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Quicker on middle, turning back in. Karunaratne dances down the track and misses the flick as he is struck on the pads. There is an ambitious appeal from the players but the umpire remains put. 32/0

15.6 H Ali to Silva, LOVELY STUFF! That was nicely bowled. Hasan Ali makes good use of the crease and goes wide of it. He angles it in and gets it to shape away. Silva pokes at it but gets beaten. 32/0

15.5 H Ali to Silva, Length outside off, gets it to bounce a touch more. Silva opts not to play at it. 32/0

15.4 H Ali to Silva, Good length on middle, Silva who has looked solid up till now. Defends it off the front foot. 32/0

15.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, These two share good chemistry between them. Hasan Ali bowls it on a length around middle. Dimuth flicks it towards square leg. The fielder makes a good diving stop but could not prevent a run. 32/0

15.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman. Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 31/0

15.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length around off, Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. He thinks about a run but then is sent back by his partner as the fielder was quick to the ball. 31/0

Drinks! Sri Lanka have done well. They have not lost a wicket in the first hour. The pitch seems a touch slow and difficult for scoring runs. The Pakistan bowlers have not got a lot of assistance from the wicket and they will desperately want a breakthrough.

14.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through the leg side for a run. 31/0

14.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth dances down the track. Yasir Shah sees him coming down and drags his length back. Karunaratne adjusts and defends it well. 30/0

14.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it on off, Dimuth defends it off the front foot. 30/0

14.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 30/0

14.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 30/0

14.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter but down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to flick it and the keeper collects it. 30/0

13.6 H Ali to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 30/0

13.5 H Ali to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 30/0

13.4 H Ali to Silva, Lands it on a length around off. Silva lets it be. 30/0

13.3 H Ali to K Silva, EDGY FOUR! The first of the day, not how he intended but Kaushal won't mind. Hasan Ali bowls it around off, shapes away after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. He goes past 2000 runs in Test cricket. 30/0

13.2 H Ali to Silva, Good length outside off stump. Silva like he has been doing up till now, leaves it watchfully. 26/0

13.1 H Ali to Silva, Starts off with a length ball outside off, stays a touch low. Silva showing patience, opts not to play at it. 26/0

Hasan Ali is into the attack. A slippery kind of a bowler. Can he provide the breakthrough?

12.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth drives it to mid off. 26/0

12.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, turns back in. Karunaratne being a good player of spin, defends it solidly. 26/0

12.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/0

12.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Drags his length back on the stumps. Karunaratne pushes it off the back foot to the man at covers. 26/0

12.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter this time on middle, Dimuth works it to mid-wicket. 26/0

12.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on middle, turning into the batsman. Karunaratne flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a brace. 26/0

11.6 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length outside off. Seeing the width Silva's eyes lit up there. He went after it but gets beaten. Almost an edge there, a good over by Abbas. 24/0

11.5 M Abbas to Silva, Almost a drag on! Abbas continues to bowl it in that channel outside off. This time closer to the off pole. Silva is not sure whether to play at it or not. He hangs his bat out and gets an inside edge which bounces over the stumps. That was close. 24/0

11.4 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length on middle, not a lot of pace off the wicket. Silva quite easily ducks under it. 24/0

11.3 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas I think is finding it difficult to adjust with the left hand, right hand combination. He bowls it full on the pads, Silva flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 24/0

11.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Angles it into the pads, Dimuth flicks it through mid-wicket. He completes a run, thinks about the second but then opts against it. A good decision, there was never two there. 24/0

11.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, Karunaratne lets it through. 23/0

10.6 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. A tight over from Yasir. 23/0

10.5 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/0

10.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tosses it up outside off, Silva eases it to covers. 23/0

10.3 Y Shah to Silva, Fires it on off, gets it to turn away. Silva pushes it towards cover-point off the back foot. 23/0

10.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth uses his feet and takes the ball on the full. He drives it towards mid on for a run. 23/0

10.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 22/0

Yasir Shah, the leg spinner comes into the attack. Interestingly, Pakistan have only one specialist spinner in their line-up, whereas Sri Lanka have gone with atleast two in the form of Herath and Sandakan.

9.6 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva taps it towards cover and sets off for a run. Karunaratne at the other end sees the fielder get to the ball quickly and refuses the run. No harm done. 22/0

9.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length gets it to come into the batsman this time. Silva watchfully leaves it. 22/0

9.4 M Abbas to K Silva, Good length around off, pitches and moves away. Kaushal gets it off the outer half and on the bounce to gully. 22/0

9.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle past the diving mid-wicket fielder and collects a brace. 22/0

9.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas comes around the wicket but angles it into the pads. Karunaratne flicks it through backward square leg. Amir from fine leg runs to his right and keeps it down to two. 21/0

9.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. He obliges but gets it off the inner half due to the slowness of the wicket to mid off. 19/0

8.6 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, stays a touch low. Silva opts not to play at it. It seems to be a very slow surface also the outfield is not that fast. Run scoring won't be easy. 19/0

8.5 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length around middle, not a lot of pace off the surface. Silva defends it solidly. 19/0

8.4 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle, trying to get some swing but there is none available. Dimuth flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 19/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Good batting by Sri Lanka! Amir bowls it on a length around off, Silva taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. 18/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Better delivery! He gets it closer to off, also shapes in a touch. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and lets it through. A good leave in the end you can say. 17/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, from around the wicket. Silva lets it through to the keeper. 17/0

7.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 17/0

7.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A huge appeal! Abbas bowls it on a length around leg stump, gets it to jag back in sharply. Karunaratne fails to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The Pakistani players appeal but the umpire stays put. Might be missing leg. 17/0

7.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller on the pads but this time, Karunaratne flicks it straight to mid-wicket. He will be disappointed he did not put that away. 17/0

7.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowls it on a length around middle. Karunaratne who is very good at using his writs, flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 17/0

7.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

Sarfraz Ahmed has a word with Abbas. Maybe, he wants the bowler to make the batsman play a little more.

7.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas continues to bowl it a tad outside off. Karunaratne need not play at it. 15/0

6.6 M Amir to Silva, Change in angle almost pays dividends there! Amir comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman, gets it to shape away. Silva feels for it but gets beaten. A beauty to finish by Amir. 15/0

6.5 M Amir to Silva, Again hits that good length area on off. Silva is solid in defense. 15/0

6.4 M Amir to Silva, Good length ball, lands it on middle, wanting Silva to fall over as he tries to play across but he defends it with a straight bat. 15/0

6.3 M Amir to Silva, First signs of aggression by Amir. He comes running in and bangs it in short on middle. Kaushal watches it early and ducks under it. 15/0

6.2 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Seam up delivery from Amir but no swing on offer. Bowls it on middle. Karunaratne flicks it towards mid-wicket and changes strike. 15/0

5.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva does not play at it. 14/0

5.5 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it a touch straighter this time. Silva flicks it straight to short leg who shows good awareness, collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. There was no danger there for the batsman but good work from the fielder. 14/0

5.4 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Kaushal need not play at it. 14/0

5.3 M Abbas to Silva, Again bowls it wide outside off, not making the batsman play too often. Silva shoulders his arms to it. 14/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 14/0

5.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Close! Abbas bowls it on a length around off. Karunaratne defends it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done in the end. 14/0

4.6 M Amir to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

4.5 M Amir to Silva, Scratch what I wrote. He bowls a beauty this time. Amir lands it on a length around off, gets it to go away with the angle. Silva tries to defend but gets beaten. 13/0

4.4 M Amir to Silva, Amir is not quite getting it right! He bowls it down the leg side, Silva fails to flick it and it goes off the pads down to fine leg for two leg byes. 13/0

4.3 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, angling away from the batsman. Silva points his bat skywards and lets it through. 11/0

4.2 M Amir to Silva, A scrambled seam delivery on off, Silva defends it stoutly. 11/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Again Amir errs in line and sprays it on the pads. Karunaratne tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye. 11/0

3.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne taps it in front of covers for a run. 10/0

3.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length on off, gets outward movement after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon. The outfield here is quite slow and also the boundaries are quite big and hence it does not go all the way. The batsman run three. 9/0

3.4 M Abbas to Silva, Makes the batsman play this time. He lands it on a length around off. Gets it to shape away after pitching. Silva defends it solidly. 6/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Once again, bowls it on the length just outside off, perfect Test match length. Silva watchfully lets it through. 6/0

3.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length on middle, Silva drives it to mid on. 6/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length outside off, swinging away, wanting the batsman to drive. Kaushal resists the temptation and opts not to play at it. 6/0

2.6 M Amir to Silva, Comes around the wicket as there is minimal movement and angles it into the batsman. Silva works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 6/0

2.5 M Amir to Silva, Errs in line Amir. Drifts it on the pads. Silva flicks it fine down towards fine leg. Abbas hares to his right, bends down and does well to keep it down to two. 5/0

2.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 3/0

2.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Beauty by Amir! He comes steaming in and goes wide of the crease. Angles it into the batsman and gets it to straighten. Karunaratne tries to defend it but gets beaten. That could have so easily taken the edge. There are three slips waiting. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir comes running in and lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 2/0

2.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 2/0

Just to let everybody know, Umpire Richard Kettleborough replaces Ian Gould who is not feeling well. Ahsan Raza is the third umpire for today at least.

1.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length ball on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, inviting the batsman to go after it. Silva resists the temptation and lets it through. 2/0

1.4 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and leaves it. 2/0

1.3 M Abbas to Silva, Length ball outside off. Silva lets it be. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Swing on offer for the bowler. He bowls it full outside off. Silva who is making a return into the team watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Starts off on the money but fuller in length on middle. Dimuth flicks it towards mid on. The fielder there makes a half stop and concedes a run. 2/0

Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end. He too has three slips and gully in place for him.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Finishes the over with a nice delivery. Amir goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. It shapes away after pitching. Karunaratne tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge through cover-point for a run. Sri Lanka are underway. 1/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length outside off, Dimuth opts not to play at it. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir not quite at full pace up till now. Bowls a length ball on off, Karunaratne lunges forward in defense. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle. The batsman drives it to mid on. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir does get some away movement this time. Bowls it a tad fuller on middle, shapes away a little. Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Karunaratne fails to flick it and it goes to the keeper. Amir bowls it full in hope of some swing but there was none there. 0/0

