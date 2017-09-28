Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test, Day 1: Shah Gets Another Wicket

Yasir Shah (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

37.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, angling away from the batsman. Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 83/3

37.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 83/3

37.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! Karunaratne was waiting for this delivery! Abbas bowls it short and wide outside off. Karunaratne seeing the width on offer goes after it and cuts it through point for a boundary. 83/3

37.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and very wide outside off. Karunaratne shoulders his arms to it. 79/3

37.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne punches it off the back foot to the man at covers. 79/3

Mohammad Abbas is brought back into the attack. He bowled a tight first spell. Sarfraz would want him to continue the same.

36.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/3

36.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Gives it air and lands it outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 79/3

36.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Bowls it quicker on leg stump. Chandimal flicks it fine down the leg side for three. 78/3

36.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Drags his length back on middle, Dinesh has all the time in the world to rock onto the back foot and hit it towards mid on. 75/3

36.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slower through the air outside off. Chandimal opts not to play at it. 75/3

36.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter delivery on middle, Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 75/3

35.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, A yorker on middle, Karunaratne does really well to get his bat down in time and jam it to mid-wicket. 75/3

35.5 M Amir to Chandimal, An off cutter outside off, Chandimal plants his front foot forward and pushes it towards cover-point for a run. 75/3

35.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Bowls it wide outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Chandimal opts not to and lets it through to the keeper. 74/3

35.3 M Amir to D Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Dinesh drives it to the man at covers. 74/3

35.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length on off, Chandimal defends it off the back foot. 74/3

35.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter in length, comes slower off the wicket after pitching. Karunaratne pulls it uppishly but well short of the man at deep square leg for a run. 74/3

34.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Mistimes his reverse sweep past the diving slip fielder and the batsmen run three. 73/3

34.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, Drags his length back on middle, skids off the surface. Dinesh goes on the back foot and works it past the diving mid-wicket fielder and towards wide mid on for a run. 70/3

34.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Slower through the air outside off, Dinesh eases it to the man at covers. 69/3

34.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flipper on off, Chandimal reads it well and defends it stoutly. 69/3

34.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up on off, Chandimal prods forward and defends it. 69/3

34.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter on off, turns away from the batsman. Chandimal does well to let it spin and guide it towards point. 69/3

33.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around middle, Karunaratne with the angle plays it to mid-wicket. 69/3

33.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Slower delivery outside off, Karunaratne plays it towards point. They think about a run but then opts not to. 69/3

33.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, A tad shorter in length outside off, Karunaratne gets into position and cuts it through covers for a couple. 69/3

33.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Comes over the wicket and lands it on a length on middle. Chandimal defends it towards mid-wicket for a run. 67/3

33.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter one and this time Karunaratne takes on the challenge of pulling it. He hits it towards deep square leg for a run. 66/3

33.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir comes steaming in and lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne with all the time in the world defends it towards covers. 65/3

32.6 Y Shah to D Chandimal, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 65/3

32.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Fuller in length on off, Chandimal drives it to the man at mid off. 65/3

32.4 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Shah gives it air on off, Dinesh drives it to mid off. 65/3

32.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, A leg spinner which skids off the surface. Chandimal does well to defend it. 65/3

32.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker delivery on leg stump, Chandimal with the angle works it to mid-wicket. 65/3

32.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tosses it up outside off, Chandimal drives it to mid off. 65/3

31.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length around off, Chandimal pushes it towards covers for a run. 65/3

31.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Bowls it from behind the crease, from 24 yards. Lands it on a length. Chandimal punches it to mid off. 64/3

31.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Chandimal does not fiddle with it. 64/3

31.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Good length around off, angling away. Chandimal confidently punches it to the man at mid off. 64/3

31.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Shorter in length outside off, Chandimal need not play at it. 64/3

31.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne punches it down towards long on and sets off for a run. Abbas there runs to his right and makes a good diving stop but could not prevent the single. 64/3

30.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, Quicker on middle, Chandimal defends it watchfully. 63/3

30.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, Fuller delivery on middle, Dinesh drives it to mid on. 63/3

30.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted ball on off, goes on with the arm. Chandimal tries to drive it through the off side but mistimes it to mid on. 63/3

30.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 63/3

30.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flatter delivery, flipper on middle. Chandimal defends it off the front foot. 63/3

30.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Gives it air on off, Karunaratne plays it down to long on with the spin for a run. 63/3

29.6 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Variation from Amir. He bowls a slower ball, full on middle. Karunaratne works it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. A single added. It was a risky run. 62/3

29.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, bounces a touch more. Dimuth tries to push it through the off side but gets it off the inner half to mid on. 61/3

29.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir is making good use of the crease here. He now goes wide of it and angles it on off. Karunaratne defends it solidly. 61/3

29.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Bangs in a short ball on off, Dimuth ducks under it. The umpire signals one for the over. 61/3

29.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Angles it on the pads of Dimuth who flicks it to mid-wicket. 61/3

29.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne who looked solid before the break defends it off the front foot. 61/3

Mohammad Amir will bowl from the other end.

28.6 Y Shah to Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 61/3

28.5 Y Shah to Chandimal, This one turns sharply! He bowls it slower through the air outside leg, turns away from the batsman. Chandimal tries to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. There is a muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. It may have gone on to hit the stumps but was pitching outside leg. 61/3

28.4 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted ball on middle, does not turn a lot. Dinesh defends it off the front foot. 61/3

28.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Floats it up on middle, Chandimal defends it solidly. 61/3

28.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Starts off with a flatter but shorter delivery on middle, a flipper you can say. Chandimal works it to the man at short leg. 61/3

We're all set to resume. The men who matter are out in the middle. Dinesh Chandimal, their skipper is the new man in. Dimuth Karunaratne will continue from where he left off. Yasir Shah to continue his over.

...Day 1, Session 2...

The away side would now hope their captain Chandimal and Karunaratne, who is batting well out there can stitch a good partnership together and bail them out of trouble. The hosts, on the other hand, would hope for more wickets to stay on top. Join us in a while for the second session.

So, Pakistan enter the break in cruise control. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss won't be happy with how things have panned out. They started the first hour really well without losing a wicket but after the drinks break, it went all wrong. Pakistan made it difficult for them to score and it resulted in Sri Lankan batsmen making more mistakes and losing their wickets.

28.1 Y Shah to Mendis, OUT! Just at the stroke of lunch, Yasir Shah strikes and it is an absolute gem to get rid of Kusal Mendis. Yasir goes wide of the crease and tosses it up on off, he gets it to drift into the batsman before turning it away. Mendis lunges forward in defense but gets an outside edge to Sarfraz, who grabs it on the second attempt and appeals. The umpire has no doubt as he raises his finger. A big, big wicket here for Pakistan. Yasir once again is the man who is waving his magic. He gets his second and there are smiles on the faces of the hosts. Sri Lanka in trouble here as they head into LUNCH ON DAY 1! 61/3

27.6 S Masood to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around middle, Karunaratne drives it back to mid on. 61/2

27.5 S Masood to Karunaratne, A good effort by the fielder there! Fuller in length by Masood, Karunaratne drives it towards mid on, who dives to his right and makes a good stop. 61/2

27.4 S Masood to Karunaratne, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 61/2

27.3 S Masood to Karunaratne, Fuller in length around off. Karunaratne drives it to mid off. 61/2

27.2 S Masood to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

27.1 S Masood to Karunaratne, Starts off with a full toss outside off. Karunaratne drives it to the man at covers. 61/2

Surprise, surprise! Shan Masood is into the attack just before lunch.

26.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker outside off, Mendis first thinks about cutting it but then lets it go. 61/2

26.5 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

26.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Very full ball on leg stump, almost a yorker by the spinner. Mendis does well to flick it to mid on. 61/2

26.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Gives it air and bowls it fuller on off. Mendis defends it off the front foot. 61/2

26.2 Y Shah to Mendis, That was nicely played by Mendis! He waits for the ball to turn away and then delicately guides it through backward point for a couple. 61/2

26.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shorter in length on middle, Dimuth lets it turn and works it through backward square leg for a run. 59/2

25.6 M Amir to Mendis, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Mendis defends it off the front foot. 58/2

25.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 58/2

25.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, He is putting in a lot of effort here! He bangs in another short one on a wicket which is very slow. That was just a little shorter than the last one. Karunaratne lets it through easily. 57/2

25.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, A sharp bouncer by Amir. Karunaratne ducks under it. 57/2

25.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, jags back in a touch. Dimuth pushes it back to the bowler. 57/2

25.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot. 57/2

24.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Loopy ball on off, Mendis drives it towards mid off and completes a run. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The ball deflects past the fielder who was backing up and they get another overthrow. 57/2

24.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter on off stump, Mendis watchfully keeps it out. 55/2

24.4 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/2

24.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Gives it air on middle, Mendis prods forward in defense. 55/2

24.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on middle, Karunaratne lets it turn and then works it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen complete a run. The fielder fumbles but does not concede an extra run. 55/2

24.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 54/2

23.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Just behind a length around off. Dimuth pushes it through covers for a run. 54/2

23.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, FOUR! He finally puts one away! Bangs it short outside off. Karunaratne cuts it through backward point and into the boundary. Poor length and line by Amir, he is offering a lot of room to the batsman. This also brings up the fifty for Sri Lanka. 53/2

23.4 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Karunaratne misses out there! Amir bowls it short and wide outside off. Karunaratne cuts it hard but straight to Yasir Shah at point. Dimuth should have put that away. 49/2

23.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, Karunaratne eases it to the man at mid off. 49/2

23.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, Dimuth cuts it but straight to the man at point. 49/2

23.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 49/2

Mohammad Amir is back into the attack, also change of ends for him. He was a touch wayward in his first spell, will he get his line right?

22.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 49/2

22.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, That kept low! Yasir almost had another. He bowls it flatter on middle, turns back in and keeps low. Karunaratne misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire shakes his head. That might be missing leg but a close call there. 48/2

22.4 Y Shah to K Mendis, Bowls a leg spinner on middle, turns away ever so slightly. Mendis tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point for a run. 48/2

22.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Floats it full on middle. Mendis drives it to covers. 47/2

22.2 Y Shah to K Mendis, Gives it air this time on off, Mendis mistimes his drive back to the bowler. 47/2

22.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Tosses it up outside off, turning away. Mendis opts not to play at it. 47/2

21.6 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne punches it to the man at covers off the back foot. 47/2

21.5 H Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR LEG BYES! Errs in line, Hasan. He angles it down the leg side. Karunaratne misses the flick and it goes off the pads, beating the diving keeper and down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 47/2

21.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 43/2

21.3 H Ali to K Mendis, That was nicely timed! Fuller in length on off. Mendis leans into it and pushes it through mid off. Aslam, there gives it a chase and does well to pull it in. He saves a run for his team. 43/2

21.2 H Ali to Mendis, Good length outside off, Mendis guides it to the man at point. 40/2

21.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne taps it towards mid on for a run. 40/2

20.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Mendis is off the mark! Shorter in length outside off, Kusal rocks back and cuts it through the cover region for a couple. 39/2

20.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Fuller on off, Kusal eases it to covers. 37/2

20.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker on off, Mendis lunges forward in defense. 37/2

20.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter on off, Mendis solidly defends it off the front foot. 37/2

20.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Tosses it up on off, Mendis defends it off the front foot. 37/2

20.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shah gives it air on middle. Karunaratne comes down the track seeing the flight and works it uppishly but wide of the man at short leg for a run. 37/2

19.6 H Ali to Mendis, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 36/2

19.5 H Ali to Mendis, Good length outside off. Mendis is a touch vulnerable on that line but this time he lets it through. 36/2

19.4 H Ali to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 36/2

19.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 35/2

19.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 35/2

19.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on off, Karunaratne drives it back to the bowler. 35/2

18.6 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 35/2

Kusal Mendis strides out to the middle. He is one of Sri Lanka's best batsmen and they would want him to fire. Also a new position for him, no.4, he usually comes out to bat at no.3.

18.5 Shah to Thirimanne, OUT! What was Thirimanne thinking there? He had just arrived to the crease and he plays a big slog. Yasir Shah, smartly gives it air on middle and bowls it full. Lahiru could not resist as he goes down on one knee and tries to heave it over mid-wicket but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire straightaway raises his finger. That was plumb. A poor shot to be honest. Yasir Shah is ecstatic. He has 150 Test wickets now, the quickest spinner to do so. Sri Lanka have lost two in two overs and are in a spot of bother now. 35/2

18.4 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Slower through the air on middle, Thirimanne goes back and across and times his push to mid on. 35/1

18.3 Y Shah to Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

18.2 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flatter on off, Thirimanne defends it off the back foot. 35/1

18.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Shorter in length on middle, turns back in. Karunaratne waits for it to turn and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 35/1

17.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 34/1

17.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Flicks it with the angle towards mid-wicket. 34/1

17.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Comes around the wicket and angles it full on the pads. Thirimanne flicks it to mid-wicket. 34/1

Lahiru Thirimanne is the next man in.

17.3 H Ali to Silva, OUT! KABOOM! Hasan Ali draws first blood! Silva who was looking a touch tentative at the balls bowled outside off, drags it on. Ali hurls it on a length outside off. Kaushal first thinks about playing at it but then opts to leave it. The ball gets a touch big on him and also skids off the surface, takes the inside edge and crashes onto the stumps. Hasan Ali does provide the breakthrough for Pakistan. 34/1

17.2 H Ali to Silva, Bouncer! Silva does well to duck under it. 34/0

17.1 H Ali to Silva, Fuller in length on off, Silva drives it back to the bowler, who bends and makes a good stop in his followthrough. He shows good awareness by having a shy at the non-striker's end to check whether he is alert but misses the stumps. 34/0

16.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Tosses it up on middle. Karunaratne defends it solidly. 34/0

16.5 Y Shah to Silva, Drags his length back outside off. Silva waits for it to turn and guides it to cover-point for a run. 34/0

16.4 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 33/0

16.3 Y Shah to Silva, TURN! BOUNCE! This ball had everything. Brilliant by Yasir Shah. Floats it on off, it turns away sharply and also bounces, Silva tries to defend but gets beaten. The keeper collects it at chest height. 33/0

16.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it towards square leg with the spin for a run. 33/0

16.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Quicker on middle, turning back in. Karunaratne dances down the track and misses the flick as he is struck on the pads. There is an ambitious appeal from the players but the umpire remains put. 32/0

15.6 H Ali to Silva, LOVELY STUFF! That was nicely bowled. Hasan Ali makes good use of the crease and goes wide of it. He angles it in and gets it to shape away. Silva pokes at it but gets beaten. 32/0

15.5 H Ali to Silva, Length outside off, gets it to bounce a touch more. Silva opts not to play at it. 32/0

15.4 H Ali to Silva, Good length on middle, Silva who has looked solid up till now. Defends it off the front foot. 32/0

15.3 H Ali to Karunaratne, These two share good chemistry between them. Hasan Ali bowls it on a length around middle. Dimuth flicks it towards square leg. The fielder makes a good diving stop but could not prevent a run. 32/0

15.2 H Ali to Karunaratne, Comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman. Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket. 31/0

15.1 H Ali to Karunaratne, Good length around off, Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. He thinks about a run but then is sent back by his partner as the fielder was quick to the ball. 31/0

Drinks! Sri Lanka have done well. They have not lost a wicket in the first hour. The pitch seems a touch slow and difficult for scoring runs. The Pakistan bowlers have not got a lot of assistance from the wicket and they will desperately want a breakthrough.

14.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball outside off, turning back in. Karunaratne flicks it through the leg side for a run. 31/0

14.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth dances down the track. Yasir Shah sees him coming down and drags his length back. Karunaratne adjusts and defends it well. 30/0

14.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Floats it on off, Dimuth defends it off the front foot. 30/0

14.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 30/0

14.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Works it with the spin to mid-wicket. 30/0

14.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter but down the leg side, Karunaratne fails to flick it and the keeper collects it. 30/0

13.6 H Ali to Silva, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 30/0

13.5 H Ali to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 30/0

13.4 H Ali to Silva, Lands it on a length around off. Silva lets it be. 30/0

13.3 H Ali to K Silva, EDGY FOUR! The first of the day, not how he intended but Kaushal won't mind. Hasan Ali bowls it around off, shapes away after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. He goes past 2000 runs in Test cricket. 30/0

13.2 H Ali to Silva, Good length outside off stump. Silva like he has been doing up till now, leaves it watchfully. 26/0

13.1 H Ali to Silva, Starts off with a length ball outside off, stays a touch low. Silva showing patience, opts not to play at it. 26/0

Hasan Ali is into the attack. A slippery kind of a bowler. Can he provide the breakthrough?

12.6 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth drives it to mid off. 26/0

12.5 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, turns back in. Karunaratne being a good player of spin, defends it solidly. 26/0

12.4 Y Shah to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 26/0

12.3 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Drags his length back on the stumps. Karunaratne pushes it off the back foot to the man at covers. 26/0

12.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter this time on middle, Dimuth works it to mid-wicket. 26/0

12.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on middle, turning into the batsman. Karunaratne flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a brace. 26/0

11.6 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length outside off. Seeing the width Silva's eyes lit up there. He went after it but gets beaten. Almost an edge there, a good over by Abbas. 24/0

11.5 M Abbas to Silva, Almost a drag on! Abbas continues to bowl it in that channel outside off. This time closer to the off pole. Silva is not sure whether to play at it or not. He hangs his bat out and gets an inside edge which bounces over the stumps. That was close. 24/0

11.4 M Abbas to Silva, Shorter in length on middle, not a lot of pace off the wicket. Silva quite easily ducks under it. 24/0

11.3 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas I think is finding it difficult to adjust with the left hand, right hand combination. He bowls it full on the pads, Silva flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 24/0

11.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Angles it into the pads, Dimuth flicks it through mid-wicket. He completes a run, thinks about the second but then opts against it. A good decision, there was never two there. 24/0

11.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length ball outside off, Karunaratne lets it through. 23/0

10.6 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. A tight over from Yasir. 23/0

10.5 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/0

10.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tosses it up outside off, Silva eases it to covers. 23/0

10.3 Y Shah to Silva, Fires it on off, gets it to turn away. Silva pushes it towards cover-point off the back foot. 23/0

10.2 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Dimuth uses his feet and takes the ball on the full. He drives it towards mid on for a run. 23/0

10.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 22/0

Yasir Shah, the leg spinner comes into the attack. Interestingly, Pakistan have only one specialist spinner in their line-up, whereas Sri Lanka have gone with atleast two in the form of Herath and Sandakan.

9.6 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length on off, Silva taps it towards cover and sets off for a run. Karunaratne at the other end sees the fielder get to the ball quickly and refuses the run. No harm done. 22/0

9.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length gets it to come into the batsman this time. Silva watchfully leaves it. 22/0

9.4 M Abbas to K Silva, Good length around off, pitches and moves away. Kaushal gets it off the outer half and on the bounce to gully. 22/0

9.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle past the diving mid-wicket fielder and collects a brace. 22/0

9.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas comes around the wicket but angles it into the pads. Karunaratne flicks it through backward square leg. Amir from fine leg runs to his right and keeps it down to two. 21/0

9.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. He obliges but gets it off the inner half due to the slowness of the wicket to mid off. 19/0

8.6 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, stays a touch low. Silva opts not to play at it. It seems to be a very slow surface also the outfield is not that fast. Run scoring won't be easy. 19/0

8.5 M Amir to Silva, Lands it on a length around middle, not a lot of pace off the surface. Silva defends it solidly. 19/0

8.4 M Amir to D Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle, trying to get some swing but there is none available. Dimuth flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 19/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Good batting by Sri Lanka! Amir bowls it on a length around off, Silva taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. 18/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Better delivery! He gets it closer to off, also shapes in a touch. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and lets it through. A good leave in the end you can say. 17/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, from around the wicket. Silva lets it through to the keeper. 17/0

7.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 17/0

7.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, A huge appeal! Abbas bowls it on a length around leg stump, gets it to jag back in sharply. Karunaratne fails to flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The Pakistani players appeal but the umpire stays put. Might be missing leg. 17/0

7.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller on the pads but this time, Karunaratne flicks it straight to mid-wicket. He will be disappointed he did not put that away. 17/0

7.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Bowls it on a length around middle. Karunaratne who is very good at using his writs, flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 17/0

7.2 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Fuller in length outside off, Dimuth shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

Sarfraz Ahmed has a word with Abbas. Maybe, he wants the bowler to make the batsman play a little more.

7.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Abbas continues to bowl it a tad outside off. Karunaratne need not play at it. 15/0

6.6 M Amir to Silva, Change in angle almost pays dividends there! Amir comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman, gets it to shape away. Silva feels for it but gets beaten. A beauty to finish by Amir. 15/0

6.5 M Amir to Silva, Again hits that good length area on off. Silva is solid in defense. 15/0

6.4 M Amir to Silva, Good length ball, lands it on middle, wanting Silva to fall over as he tries to play across but he defends it with a straight bat. 15/0

6.3 M Amir to Silva, First signs of aggression by Amir. He comes running in and bangs it in short on middle. Kaushal watches it early and ducks under it. 15/0

6.2 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva shoulders his arms to it. 15/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Seam up delivery from Amir but no swing on offer. Bowls it on middle. Karunaratne flicks it towards mid-wicket and changes strike. 15/0

5.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Silva does not play at it. 14/0

5.5 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it a touch straighter this time. Silva flicks it straight to short leg who shows good awareness, collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. There was no danger there for the batsman but good work from the fielder. 14/0

5.4 M Abbas to Silva, Good length outside off, Kaushal need not play at it. 14/0

5.3 M Abbas to Silva, Again bowls it wide outside off, not making the batsman play too often. Silva shoulders his arms to it. 14/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 14/0

5.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Close! Abbas bowls it on a length around off. Karunaratne defends it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done in the end. 14/0

4.6 M Amir to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

4.5 M Amir to Silva, Scratch what I wrote. He bowls a beauty this time. Amir lands it on a length around off, gets it to go away with the angle. Silva tries to defend but gets beaten. 13/0

4.4 M Amir to Silva, Amir is not quite getting it right! He bowls it down the leg side, Silva fails to flick it and it goes off the pads down to fine leg for two leg byes. 13/0

4.3 M Amir to Silva, Good length outside off, angling away from the batsman. Silva points his bat skywards and lets it through. 11/0

4.2 M Amir to Silva, A scrambled seam delivery on off, Silva defends it stoutly. 11/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Again Amir errs in line and sprays it on the pads. Karunaratne tries to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye. 11/0

3.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne taps it in front of covers for a run. 10/0

3.5 M Abbas to Silva, Good length on off, gets outward movement after pitching. Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge through the slip cordon. The outfield here is quite slow and also the boundaries are quite big and hence it does not go all the way. The batsman run three. 9/0

3.4 M Abbas to Silva, Makes the batsman play this time. He lands it on a length around off. Gets it to shape away after pitching. Silva defends it solidly. 6/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Once again, bowls it on the length just outside off, perfect Test match length. Silva watchfully lets it through. 6/0

3.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length on middle, Silva drives it to mid on. 6/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length outside off, swinging away, wanting the batsman to drive. Kaushal resists the temptation and opts not to play at it. 6/0

2.6 M Amir to Silva, Comes around the wicket as there is minimal movement and angles it into the batsman. Silva works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 6/0

2.5 M Amir to Silva, Errs in line Amir. Drifts it on the pads. Silva flicks it fine down towards fine leg. Abbas hares to his right, bends down and does well to keep it down to two. 5/0

2.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Flicks it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 3/0

2.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Beauty by Amir! He comes steaming in and goes wide of the crease. Angles it into the batsman and gets it to straighten. Karunaratne tries to defend it but gets beaten. That could have so easily taken the edge. There are three slips waiting. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir comes running in and lands it on a length on off, Karunaratne defends it solidly. 2/0

2.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 2/0

Just to let everybody know, Umpire Richard Kettleborough replaces Ian Gould who is not feeling well. Ahsan Raza is the third umpire for today at least.

1.6 M Abbas to Silva, Good length ball on off, Silva defends it off the front foot. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Silva, Lands it on a length outside off, inviting the batsman to go after it. Silva resists the temptation and lets it through. 2/0

1.4 M Abbas to Silva, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainty. Silva keeps his eye on the ball and leaves it. 2/0

1.3 M Abbas to Silva, Length ball outside off. Silva lets it be. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Swing on offer for the bowler. He bowls it full outside off. Silva who is making a return into the team watchfully lets it through to the keeper. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Starts off on the money but fuller in length on middle. Dimuth flicks it towards mid on. The fielder there makes a half stop and concedes a run. 2/0

Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end. He too has three slips and gully in place for him.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Finishes the over with a nice delivery. Amir goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. It shapes away after pitching. Karunaratne tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge through cover-point for a run. Sri Lanka are underway. 1/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length outside off, Dimuth opts not to play at it. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir not quite at full pace up till now. Bowls a length ball on off, Karunaratne lunges forward in defense. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fuller in length on middle. The batsman drives it to mid on. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Amir does get some away movement this time. Bowls it a tad fuller on middle, shapes away a little. Karunaratne tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side. Karunaratne fails to flick it and it goes to the keeper. Amir bowls it full in hope of some swing but there was none there. 0/0

First Published: September 28, 2017, 11:05 AM IST