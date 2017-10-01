Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test, Day 4: Karunaratne, Thirimanne Fall Early

(Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

16.6 H Ali to Silva, No run. 32/1

16.5 H Ali to Silva, Keeps it on a fuller length on middle and off, jammed out well by Silva. 32/1

16.4 H Ali to Silva, Bangs in a short ball outside off, Kaushal Silva ducks under it. 32/1

16.3 H Ali to Thirimanne, Angles in a full length delivery on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 32/1

16.2 H Ali to Thirimanne, Length delivery on off, defended with a straight blade. 31/1

16.1 H Ali to Thirimanne, Back of a length delivery outside off, Thirimanne dabs it with an angled bat towards point. 31/1

15.6 Y Shah to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out watchfully. 31/1

15.5 Y Shah to Silva, That was a good ball! Flatter one around off, draws Silva forward to defend. He obliges but it straightens to beat the outside edge. 31/1

15.4 Y Shah to K Silva, Quicker through the air, landing full on off, Kaushal comes forward to defend but gets it off the outer half of the bat towards short third man. 31/1

15.3 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flighted delivery outside off, defended by lunging forward for a single. 31/1

15.2 Y Shah to Silva, Loops it up on the stumps, wristed through mid-wicket for a single. 30/1

15.1 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter through the air outside off, Kaushal doesn't play at it. 29/1

14.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, Bouncer again, Lahiru ducks under it comfortably this time. 29/1

14.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, That was a brute of a delivery! Ali steams in from around the wicket and hits the deck hard, generating substantial bounce. Thirimanne gets into a tangle but somehow manages to duck under it. 29/1

14.4 H Ali to Silva, Similar length delivery outside off, Silva punches it firmly through cover-point to rotate strike. 29/1

14.3 H Ali to Silva, Back of a length on off, Kaushal defends it stoutly. 28/1

14.2 H Ali to Silva, Fuller in length outside off, skids through the surface. Silva comes forward confidently to keep it out. 28/1

14.1 H Ali to Silva, Length delivery outside off, shaping in. Silva points his bat skywards to allow it through. 28/1

Time for Drinks.

13.6 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flighted delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. End of a testing over from Yasir Shah. 28/1

13.5 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Nervy moment! A very, very loose stroke! Tossed up outside off and gets it to pitch in the rough. Thirimanne goes for an expansive drive against the spin but is completely bamboozled. Wonder how that didn't knock the off stump over! 28/1

13.4 Y Shah to Thirimanne, A loud shout for a caught behind denied! Around off, turning down the leg side. Lahiru looks to help it away but misses. Shah is confident but the umpire stays put. Replays show that there was no wood involved and it came off the pad. 28/1

13.3 Y Shah to Silva, Tight run! Silva uses his feet and wrists it to Azhar Ali at mid on. Calls for the single immediately and his partner responds. The shy at the bowler's end misses. Had he hit, it would have been close. 28/1

13.2 Y Shah to Silva, Stays back to the shortish delivery and keeps it out. 27/1

13.1 Y Shah to Silva, The pitch is playing tricks! Pitches on middle and turns away sharply to go past the outside edge of Silva's bat. 27/1

12.6 H Ali to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Sublime! Half-volley outside off, Thirimanne leans ahead and drives it elegantly through covers to find the fence. First boundary of the innings. 27/1

12.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Full length ball outside off, Thirimanne lunges forward in defense. 23/1

12.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Length delivery around off, Lahiru covers the line and defends it stoutly. 23/1

12.3 H Ali to K Silva, Short delivery, pulled through backward square leg to rotate strike. 23/1

12.2 H Ali to Silva, Back of a length outside off, pushed firmly off the back foot to covers. 22/1

12.1 H Ali to Silva, Angling in from outside off, Silva defends it with a straight bat. 22/1

11.6 Y Shah to Silva, Going down leg, Silva helps it through backward square leg for a run. 22/1

11.5 Y Shah to Silva, Fullish on middle and leg, Kaushal lunges forward in defense. 21/1

11.4 Y Shah to Silva, Fires it outside off, Silva doesn't fiddle with it. 21/1

11.3 Y Shah to Silva, Quicker and flatter outside off, stays low. Kaushal leaves it alone. 21/1

11.2 Y Shah to Silva, Short delivery outside off, cut to point. 21/1

11.1 Y Shah to Silva, Quicker through the air around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 21/1

10.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on middle and off, LT leans forward and blocks. 21/1

10.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 21/1

10.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Touch shorter this time on off, Lahiru lifts his bat and lets it be. 21/1

10.3 H Ali to Thirimanne, Slants it away on a fuller length on off, Thirimanne shoulders his arms to it. 21/1

10.2 H Ali to Silva, Fuller and angling in on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 21/1

10.1 H Ali to Silva, Starts off from around the wicket and lands it on a length on off, Silva stabs it off the back foot towards point. 20/1

Hasan Ali to bowl now.

9.6 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Things are already happening! Turns in sharply from the rough outside off, Thirimanne looks to block it but gets hit on the thigh pad. Terrific first over from Shah. 20/1

9.5 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Tossed up around off, defended off the front foot. 20/1

Lahiru Thirimanne is the new man in.

9.4 Y Shah to D Karunaratne, OUT! Shah strikes in his very first over! He has already started weaving his magic. From around the wicket, he tosses it up nicely outside off in the rough. Gets it to spin in with some extra bounce. Karunaratne looks to work it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs behind Shan Masood at short leg. He backpedals and dives forward to take a really good catch. The stubborn opening stand comes to an end. Wait on! The replays roll in and surprise, surprise. The Snicko shows that there was a clear daylight between bat and ball. The spike was due to the bat hitting the ground. Strange that the southpaw didn't realize it. Reviews are meant for these kind of circumstances. Nevertheless, Pakistan rejoice! 20/1

9.3 Y Shah to Silva, Shortish outside off, Silva places it to backward point for a brisk single. 20/0

9.2 Y Shah to Silva, Outside off, cut with the spin to point. 19/0

9.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on off, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 19/0

Time for spin. Yasir Shah comes into the attack. Can he weave his magic?

8.6 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery outside off, keeps low. Silva points his bat skywards to allow it through. 18/0

8.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good running! Fuller length ball on off, Dimuth clips it with good timing through mid-wicket. Yasir Shah in the deep has a lot of ground to cover to his right. The two batsmen sense the opportunity and take three. 18/0

8.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery outside off, Dimuth leans ahead to block it. 15/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Angling into the hips, turned through square leg for a single. 15/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, blocked watchfully. 14/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Fractionally overpitched outside off, knocked to short cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 14/0

Karunaratne is getting his bat taped.

7.6 M Abbas to K Silva, Back of a length on the ribs, Kaushal hops and tucks it around the corner for a run. 14/0

7.5 M Abbas to Silva, Lapse in concentration! Short delivery well outside off, Silva shuffles and aims to play a pull shot across the line but misses it completely. That took off after landing. 13/0

7.4 M Abbas to Silva, Slower delivery on a fullish length outside off. Kaushal plays it with soft hands to covers. 13/0

7.3 M Abbas to K Silva, Short delivery on middle, Silva pulls it through backward square leg. Amir from fine leg runs across and saves a couple for his side. 13/0

7.2 M Abbas to Silva, On a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 11/0

7.1 M Abbas to Silva, Fullish delivery around off, Silva leans ahead and taps it to covers. 11/0

6.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, That was close! Similar length delivery outside off, swinging in substantially. Karunaratne knows where his off stump is and makes a brave leave. That was not far from the off pole. 11/0

6.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Stays back to the good length delivery and punches it to point. 11/0

6.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Straying on the pads, tucked around the corner for another couple. 11/0

6.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Swinging in sharply on a fuller length. Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 9/0

6.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on off, kept out watchfully. 7/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Overpitched outside off, played with an angled bat face to point. 7/0

5.6 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length around off, Silva covers the line and blocks it. Maiden for Abbas. 7/0

5.5 M Abbas to Silva, That almost took the outside edge! Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, a bit of nibble there. Silva goes for a drive with minimal foot movement and gets beaten comprehensively. 7/0

5.4 M Abbas to Silva, Sliva has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/0

5.3 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas hits the deck hard this time and gets Silva to duck under it. Kaushal is standing way in front of the crease to negotiate the swing. 7/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 7/0

5.1 M Abbas to Silva, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Silva pushes it to mid on. 7/0

4.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length delivery around off, Karunaratne offers a straight bat in defense. 7/0

4.5 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery swerving into Kaushal. He clips it to square leg for a run. He took his bottom hand off while playing it. 7/0

4.4 M Amir to Silva, Short delivery, going down leg. Silva ducks underneath it. 6/0

4.3 M Amir to Silva, Full length delivery, angling in from outside off. Kaushal puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow. 6/0

4.2 M Amir to Silva, Short of a length outside off, stabbed to point. 6/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Straight on this occasion, flicked to forward short leg. 6/0

3.6 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, In the corridor of uncertainty, Dimuth leans ahead to defend it. 6/0

3.5 M Abbas to Silva, Shortish outside off and width on offer. Silva cuts it nicely but Shah at point dives to his right to save certain runs. Keeps it down to a single. 6/0

3.4 M Abbas to Silva, On a length again, shaping in. Kaushal clips it to short leg. 5/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 5/0

3.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length this time, a hint of inswing there. Silva prods forward tentatively to keep it out. 5/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery on off, jags back prodigiously. Silva is taken aback a bit but manages to fend it off to short leg. 5/0

2.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery around off, swinging in appreciably. Karunaratne is hurried in his front foot defence and gets a thick outside edge past mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 5/0

2.5 M Amir to Silva, Angling into the hips, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 3/0

2.4 M Amir to Silva, On a similar length outside off, punched firmly off the back foot to point. 2/0

2.3 M Amir to Silva, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Silva is undone by it and gets beaten. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Silva, Back of a length outside off, shaping away this time. Kaushal doesn't fiddle with it. 2/0

2.1 M Amir to Silva, Brilliant bowling! Hits the deck hard from around the wicket and gets it to swing in sharply. Silva's feet go nowhere. He looks to place it square of the wicket on the off side but gets beaten on the inside edge. 2/0

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, That's a peach! Back of a length on off, hits the deck and seams away appreciably with extra bounce. Karunaratne has no option but to play at it and is beaten all ends up. A brilliant start from Abbas. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Dimuth defends it stoutly. 2/0

1.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, shoots off after pitching. Karunaratne leaves it alone. 2/0

1.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, shaping away after pitching. Dimuth points his bat skywards to let it go. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fullish delivery around off, Sliva shuffles across and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run. He is off the mark with that. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length delivery, slapped to backward point. 1/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, No ball! Fullish delivery outside off, shaping in. Silva plants his front foot across and watches it through. Abbas has overstepped on this occasion. He fails to take a hat-trick. 1/0

Mohammad Abbas to share the new ball from the other end. He is on a hat-trick. Can he take it? Three slips and a gully are waiting.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery in line of the stump, eased to mid on. 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a good length outside off, bowled with a scrambled seam and generates some extra bounce. Karunaratne watches it closely and makes a good leave. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Angling into the southpaw sharply. He offers a straight bat in defense. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a fullish length outside off, this time it swings away. Dimuth doesn't flirt with it. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery, swinging in. Karunaratne tucks it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, Karunaratne lunges forward and pushes it to covers. 0/0

First Published: October 1, 2017, 11:28 AM IST