Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Get Early Wickets

Photo Credit: Reuters

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

The hosts still trail by 79 runs with only two wickets in hand. The tourists will look to come out after lunch and wrap the tail up in a jiffy. The cracks are opening up a bit but nothing significant. The batsmen can score runs if they apply themselves. Can Pakistan wipe off the deficit? Join us in a while for the afternoon session.

A brilliant session for Sri Lanka. They have picked up four wickets and gave away only 74 runs in 27.4 overs. The visitors came out with intent and bowled probing lines and lengths, especially Herath and Lakmal. The experienced campaigner got the big wicket of Azhar Ali and after that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

139.6 R Herath to Y Shah, OUT! Yasir Shah departs on the final ball before lunch! 4-fer for Rangana Herath! He bowls a loopy delivery outside off, Shah leans forward to flick it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge and the ball lobs towards Thirimanne at first slip who makes no mistake. Sri Lanka are pumped! LUNCH ON DAY 4! 340/8

139.5 R Herath to Shah, Loopy delivery outside off, pushed towards the cover region. 340/7

139.4 R Herath to Shah, Darts it full on the stumps, blocked watchfully. 340/7

139.3 R Herath to Shah, An appeal for LBW! Slider around middle, forced Shah to go back and play. He does so but misses and is hit on the pads. Dickwella appeals loud and hard but to no avail. 340/7

139.2 R Herath to Shah, Lunges forward and blocks it out gently into the ground. 340/7

139.1 R Herath to Shah, Beaten! That was a good ball. Herath tosses it up on off, Shah lunges forward to defend but the ball turns away to nearly take the outside edge of the bat of Yasir. 340/7

138.6 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flatter and shorter outside off, Sohail goes back to cut but chops it towards the point fielder. 340/7

138.5 L Sandakan to Sohail, Once again bowls a googly, Sohail fails to read it and wears it on the pads. 340/7

138.4 L Sandakan to Shah, Googly outside off, Shah goes back and then steers it away towards short third man for a single. 340/7

138.3 L Sandakan to H Sohail, Tossed up ball outside off, driven towards cover for a single. 339/7

138.2 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flatter and quicker through the air outside off, left alone by Haris. 338/7

138.1 L Sandakan to Sohail, Floats it up on the stumps, pushed off the front foot towards the cover region. 338/7

137.6 R Herath to Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 338/7

137.5 R Herath to Shah, Chance! Floats it up on the stumps, Shah comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball just lobs wide of the short leg fielder. 338/7

137.4 R Herath to Shah, From around the wicket to the right-hander, Yasir comes forward to defend but the ball turns away and nearly takes the outside edge. 338/7

137.3 R Herath to Sohail, Drops it a bit short outside off, placed towards the backward point fielder for one. 338/7

137.2 R Herath to Sohail, Flighted delivery on off, defended off the front foot gently. 337/7

137.1 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter through the air outside off, turning back in, Sohail chops it away towards the off side. 337/7

Herath is back on.

136.6 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flatter ball on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 337/7

136.5 L Sandakan to Sohail, Fuller outside off, pushed towards the cover region. 336/7

136.4 L Sandakan to H Sohail, Floats it up on the stumps, worked towards mid on. 336/7

136.3 L Sandakan to Shah, Tossed up delivery outside off, Shah dabs it with an open bat face behind point for a single. 336/7

136.2 L Sandakan to Sohail, Keeps it full on the stumps, worked away towards mid-wicket for a single. 335/7

136.1 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flighted delivery outside off, Sohail decides to leave it alone. 334/7

135.6 S Lakmal to Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 334/7

135.5 S Lakmal to Shah, Once again hits the deck hard but not enough pace and bounce to trouble the tailender. Yasir ducks. 334/7

135.4 S Lakmal to Shah, Short of a length delivery on off, Yasir quickly evades it by moving away. 334/7

135.3 S Lakmal to Shah, Hurls it on a fuller length and it holds its line, the Pakistan leggie decides to flirt with it and hence gets beaten all ends up. 334/7

135.2 S Lakmal to Shah, Once again goes full but overpitches it by a margin. Yasir Shah leans ahead for a drive but gets it off the outer half behind point for a couple of runs. 334/7

135.1 S Lakmal to Shah, FOUR! Beautiful from Yasir! Lakmal fires in a full ball on middle, Shah leans forward and with a full face of the bat, eases it past a diving Sandakan at mid on for a boundary. 332/7

134.6 L Sandakan to Sohail, Leans forward and blocks it out watchfully. 328/7

134.5 L Sandakan to Sohail, NOT OUT! But a good throw from Lakmal! Sohail tucks it towards fine leg and calls for two. Lakmal fires a throw from the deep towards the keeper who takes the bails off as Haris drags his bat in. They appeal and it is taken upstairs. Replays show the batsman is safely in. Two added to the total. 328/7

There is a run out appeal at the striker's end. Seems safe though.

134.4 L Sandakan to Sohail, Lots of flight from Sandakan, Sohail shoulders his arms to that one. 326/7

134.3 L Sandakan to Sohail, Bowls a googly this time, but it's down leg. Haris lets it be. 326/7

134.2 L Sandakan to Sohail, Very full outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 326/7

134.1 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flatter through the air and bowls it outside off, Sohail shoulders his arms to that one. 326/7

133.6 S Lakmal to Shah, Fullish in line of the stumps, kept out watchfully. Great over from Lakmal. 326/7

133.5 S Lakmal to Shah, The batsman works it down the leg side. 326/7

Yasir Shah is the next man in.

133.4 S Lakmal to Amir, OUT! Lakmal gets his second wicket! He has bowled his heart out and is reaping the rewards. Length delivery on off, swings in a touch. Amir prods forward tentatively to block it but misses to get rapped on the front pad. Lakmal roars in appeal and up goes Richard Kettleborough's finger. Amir is not confident but after talking to his partner, challenges the decision. The replays roll in. It is pitching in line, impact is in line and it is going to clip the top of the off stump. Good passage of play for the visitors. Pakistan don't lose a review as it just clipped the stumps and hence, the on-field decision stays. 326/7

Mohammad Amir after having a conversation with Sohail, opts for the review. It is really close to the naked eye.

133.3 S Lakmal to Sohail, Tucks Sohail with a shortish delivery on the hips. He hops and rides the bounce nicely. Gets it around the corner for a run. 326/6

133.2 S Lakmal to Sohail, Length delivery this time in the same channel. Haris pushes it off the back foot to covers. 325/6

133.1 S Lakmal to Sohail, Fullish delivery around off, Sohail strides forward to block it. 325/6

132.6 L Sandakan to Amir, Bowls the wrong one and bowls it a bit too full on the stumps, the batsman easily digs it out. 325/6

132.5 L Sandakan to Amir, Gives it a nice flight and bowls it outside off, Amir leaves it alone. 325/6

132.4 L Sandakan to Amir, Drops it on a shorter length on middle, punched towards cover. 325/6

132.3 L Sandakan to Amir, Lunges forward and defends it down gently. 325/6

132.2 L Sandakan to Sohail, Flatter on the stumps, whipped away through mid-wicket for three runs. 325/6

132.1 L Sandakan to Sohail, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sohail doesn't play at it. 322/6

Lakshan Sandakan is brought into the attack.

131.6 S Lakmal to Amir, Lakmal goes around the wicket and fires in a yorker on the stumps, Mohammad jams it out. 322/6

131.5 S Lakmal to Amir, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Amir ducks under it to evade it. 322/6

131.4 S Lakmal to Amir, Amir gets behind the line and defends it with a straight bat. 322/6

131.3 S Lakmal to Amir, Fuller and sprayed a touch wider outside off, left alone by the Pakistan pacer. 322/6

131.2 S Lakmal to Amir, On a length and outside off, defended by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 322/6

131.1 S Lakmal to Amir, Good length delivery outside off, dabbed with an angled bat towards gully. Amir shouts NO! Immediately to send his partner back. 322/6

130.6 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker one around middle and leg, clipped behind square on the leg side and comes back for a couple of runs. 322/6

130.5 R Herath to Sohail, Sohail presses forward and blocks it out gently. 320/6

130.4 R Herath to Amir, Edged and away! Gives it a bit more air and lands it full outside off, Amir lunges forward to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes past the first slip fielder. The man there chases it down but the batsmen pick up three by then. 320/6

130.3 R Herath to Amir, Flatter through the air on off, defended by covering the line. 317/6

130.2 R Herath to Amir, Quicker one on the stumps, kept out with a solid defense. 317/6

130.1 R Herath to Amir, Tossed up outside off, defended by lunging forward. 317/6

129.6 S Lakmal to Amir, Short and on leg, helped by hopping in the crease down to fine leg for a single. 317/6

129.5 S Lakmal to Amir, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 316/6

129.4 S Lakmal to Amir, Once again bowls it on a length outside off, Amir has a tentative poke at it inside the line and as a result gets beaten. 316/6

129.3 S Lakmal to Amir, Slants it away on a length outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder. 316/6

Mohammad Amir is the next man in.

129.2 S Lakmal to Ahmed, OUT! Dragged on! Suranga Lakmal gets the Pakistan skipper! He tries to hit the deck hard and bowls it well outside off. Sarfraz stays back and tries to fetch it from outside off with a pull shot and that proves to be his undoing. Gets an inside edge as the ball then bounces and disturbs the furniture behind. It's a big wicket for Sri Lanka. The hosts still trail by 103 runs. 316/6

129.1 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Short and angling in from outside off, Ahmed winds up for a pull shot but the ball stays a touch low and hits him on the pads. 316/5

128.6 R Herath to Sohail, Looped up outside off, driven back to the bowler. Another maiden for Rangana! 316/5

128.5 R Herath to Sohail, Floats it up outside off, worked towards the mid-wicket fielder. 316/5

128.4 R Herath to Sohail, Around middle and leg, flicked towards the on side. 316/5

128.3 R Herath to Sohail, Outside off, worked with the spin towards mid-wicket. 316/5

128.2 R Herath to Sohail, A bit short and served outside off, slapped towards the man at point. 316/5

128.1 R Herath to Sohail, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sohail bunts it back to the bowler. 316/5

127.6 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Fuller in length outside off, Sarfraz eases it to covers. 316/5

127.6 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Wide! Lakmal bowls a bouncer on middle and leg, Ahmed sits underneath the bumper. Signaled wide by the umpire due to the height. 316/5

127.5 S Lakmal to S Ahmed, Short and width on offer, Ahmed cuts it straight to the man at point. Failed to capitalize there. 315/5

127.4 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Fullish delivery outside off, Sarfraz knocks it to short cover. 315/5

127.3 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Angling into Ahmed. He covers the line and defends it stoutly. 315/5

127.2 S Lakmal to S Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ahmed crouches and guides it nicely past backward point for a couple. 315/5

127.1 S Lakmal to Ahmed, Good length delivery on off, Ahmed looks to open up the off side but gets it off the inner half down the track. 313/5

Drinks taken. Meanwhile, Suranga Lakmal is back on.

126.6 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker one, pushed back to the bowler. 313/5

126.5 R Herath to Sohail, Again uses the depth of the crease to guide it to backward point. 313/5

126.4 R Herath to Sohail, Camps back to the shorter delivery and places it to point. 313/5

126.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Floated outside off, Ahmed knocks it to sweeper cover for a run. 313/5

126.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Full delivery on off, paddle swept to fine leg for a couple. 312/5

126.1 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker delivery on off, Sohail looks to defend it but gets an inside edge past short leg for a run. 310/5

125.6 D Perera to S Ahmed, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on. 309/5

125.5 D Perera to Ahmed, SIX! What a hit! Sarfraz plays this way and this can work in favour of the hosts. Tossed up outside off, Ahmed has his dancing shoes on and lifts it confidently with the spin over long on for a maximum. Good intent from the Pakistan skipper. 309/5

125.4 D Perera to Ahmed, FOUR! Elegant! Tossed up outside off, Ahmed leans ahead and strokes it exquisitely through extra cover for a majestic boundary. 303/5

125.3 D Perera to Sohail, Well bowled! Floated delivery on leg stump, spinning away. Sohail pushes at it tentatively but gets an outside edge past first slip. A run taken. 299/5

125.2 D Perera to Ahmed, Quicker ball, Ahmed is nimble on his feet and wrists it through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 298/5

125.1 D Perera to Ahmed, Fullish delivery, Ahmed lunges forward in defense. 297/5

124.6 R Herath to Sohail, Darts it on middle and leg, jammed out towards mid on for nothing. 297/5

124.5 R Herath to Sohail, Once again goes on the back foot and deals with this flatter delivery. 297/5

124.4 R Herath to Sohail, Flatter one around off, turning in, Haris defends it off the back foot. 297/5

124.3 R Herath to Ahmed, Sarfraz gets down and fetches the sweep from outside off to backward square leg for a single. 297/5

124.2 R Herath to Ahmed, Lunges forward to a loopy ball and blocks it into the ground. 296/5

124.1 R Herath to Ahmed, Tosses up ball outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 296/5

123.6 D Perera to Sohail, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 296/5

123.5 D Perera to Ahmed, Uses his feet and turns it through mid-wicket for a run and gets off the mark. 296/5

123.4 D Perera to Ahmed, Sarfraz dances down the track and defends it to mid on. 295/5

123.3 D Perera to Ahmed, Ahmed comes forward and block this one. 295/5

123.2 D Perera to H Sohail, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 295/5

123.1 D Perera to Sohail, Plays this one with the spin to mid-wicket. 294/5

The skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed comes out to bat.

122.6 R Herath to Ali, OUT! Rangana Herath strikes! The go-to-man has done the trick for Sri Lanka! He tosses this one up on middle, Ali skips down the track but is deceived in the flight. Ends up going through with his clip but is not in control of the stroke. The ball flies uppishly towards the substitute fielder, Sadeera Samarawickrama at short mid-wicket. He dives full length to his left and takes a brilliant catch inches above the ground. Azhar Ali departs after a fabulous knock. He thuds his bat on the pad in disappointment. Deserved a century the way he played. Pakistan trail by 125 runs with half their side back in the hut. Can Sri Lanka trigger a collapse now? 294/5

122.5 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 294/4

122.4 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker on a fullish length on off, Sohail prods at it tentatively but gets it off the inner half past short leg. A run taken. 294/4

122.3 R Herath to Sohail, Quicker and flatter outside off, Sohail covers his stumps to allow it through. 293/4

122.2 R Herath to Sohail, Floated outside off, Sohail comes down the track and hammers it towards mid off who gets behind it to stop it. The fielder looked clumsy but he got the job done. 293/4

122.1 R Herath to Sohail, Outside off, spinning in. Sohail lets it go. 293/4

Sri Lanka's trump card, Rangana Herath comes into the attack.

121.6 D Perera to Ali, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 293/4

121.5 D Perera to Ali, Uses his feet and decides to block this one. 293/4

121.4 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 293/4

121.3 D Perera to A Ali, FOUR! Glorious! Floated outside off, Ali leans into it and drives it elegantly through extra cover to find the fence. 293/4

121.2 Perera to Ali, Not Out! Sri Lanka lose a review! Full delivery around off, Ali kneels to paddle sweep it but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. Perera is confident and so are his teammates. However, umpire Richard Kettleborough stays put. Chandimal looks at his bowler and decides to finally take the review. Time for the replays. Surprise. The Snicko doesn't spot any inside edge and there is no glove as well. The Hawk Eye rolls in. Alas, the impact is well outside off and it also not spinning back enough to hit the stumps either. A desperate review really! 289/4

Chandimal after a long thought decides to take a review against Azhar Ali. It is regarding an LBW decision. The impact is in question and there might be an inside edge as well.

121.1 D Perera to Sohail, Flatter delivery on middle, helped nicely around the corner to rotate strike. 289/4

120.6 N Pradeep to H Sohail, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Sohail eases it to sweeper cover for a run and will retain strike. 288/4

120.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, Fuller in length, angling in. Haris shuffles a bit and taps it to mid on. 287/4

120.4 N Pradeep to Sohail, Good length delivery well outside off, Sohail plants his front foot across and watches it go. 287/4

120.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Tries to tuck Azhar with a short one. He hops and works it to deep backward square leg for a run. 287/4

120.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Hits the deck hard but this one is down the leg side. Azhar doesn't bother to play at it. 286/4

120.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Good fielding! Pradeep comes around the wicket and bowls it around the hips, Ali tucks it uppishly but in the gap through backward square leg. Sandakan sprints all the way from fine leg and slides to make a good stop. Saves a couple for his side. 286/4

Leg gully and backward short leg in place. Seems like Ali is going to be tested with the short stuff.

119.6 D Perera to Sohail, On the pads, defended besides the pitch on the leg side. The debutant is looking solid in the middle. 284/4

119.5 D Perera to Sohail, Fraction short this time, coming in with the arm. Haris clips it to short leg. 284/4

119.4 D Perera to Sohail, Landed on middle and leg, Sohail shows the full face of the bat to block it. 284/4

119.3 D Perera to Sohail, Stays back to the flatter delivery and turns it to short mid-wicket. 284/4

119.2 D Perera to Sohail, This time Sohail eases it to the right side of Perera who dives full length to make a good stop. 284/4

119.1 D Perera to Sohail, Fullish delivery on middle, pushed to the left side of the bowler. 284/4

118.6 N Pradeep to Sohail, Full length delivery outside off, stroked to sweeper cover for a single. 284/4

118.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, Short delivery, climbing on Haris. He ducks but keeps his bat in the air like a periscope. Manages to evade it though. Needs to be careful. 283/4

118.4 N Pradeep to Sohail, Length delivery well outside off, Sohail doesn't fiddle with it. 283/4

118.3 N Pradeep to Sohail, Pradeep bangs this one short on middle and leg, Haris sits underneath the bumper. 283/4

118.2 N Pradeep to Sohail, FOUR! Shot! Not much use of the feet but the hand-eye co-ordination was great. Fullish delivery outside off, Sohail creams it through covers and the ball whistles away to the fence. The timing was spot on there. 283/4

118.1 N Pradeep to Sohail, Pradeep comes around the wicket and angles it in from outside off. Sohail covers his off stump to allow it through. 279/4

117.6 D Perera to Ali, He is again nimble on his feet to the flighted delivery outside off and buries it down the track. 279/4

117.5 D Perera to Ali, Azhar uses his feet this time to push it back to the bowler. 279/4

117.4 D Perera to Ali, Floated outside off, Ali lunges forward in defense. 279/4

117.3 D Perera to Sohail, Straying on the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 279/4

117.2 D Perera to Sohail, Nervy moment! Slider around off, coming in with the angle. Sohail stays back and looks to defend it tentatively but gets an inside edge onto his pads. That could have easily gone back on the stumps. 278/4

117.1 D Perera to Sohail, Fullish delivery around off, Sohail leans ahead and blocks it right under his eyes. 278/4

116.6 N Pradeep to Ali, That is nasty! Pradeep again bowls a bouncer but this time it doesn't rise. Ali is caught in a tangle as he takes it on his left shoulder. There is a lot of variable bounce on this track. 278/4

116.5 N Pradeep to Ali, This is good bowling from Pradeep. He is bowling his heart out. Goes wider of the crease and hits the deck hard. Ali ducks under it to evade it. 278/4

116.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Length delivery on middle, worked to mid-wicket. 278/4

116.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Not in control of that but in the gap! Banged in short on middle, Ali is not in a comfortable position and ends up top edging his pull towards fine leg. Sandakan rushes to his right and keeps it down to a couple. 278/4

116.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Ali gets his first runs of the day! Length delivery outside off, Ali leans into it and strokes it through covers for a brace. 276/4

116.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Pradeep goes wider of the crease and angles it on a fullish length. Ali taps it to the off side. 274/4

115.6 D Perera to Sohail, Quicker delivery around off, Sohail makes good use of the depth of the crease to defend it calmly. 274/4

115.5 D Perera to Sohail, Stays back to this one and defends it solidly. 274/4

115.4 D Perera to Sohail, A fraction short, coming in with the arm. Answered with a straight bat to mid on. 274/4

115.3 D Perera to Sohail, Persists in that off stump channel, defended solidly off the front foot. 274/4

115.2 D Perera to Sohail, Flatter on off, Haris covers the line to block it. 274/4

115.1 D Perera to Sohail, Tossed up on off, Sohail leans ahead and pushes it to covers. 274/4

114.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Fuller in length, searching for some swing and generates some from outside off. Azhar knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 274/4

114.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, stays low. Ali doesn't fiddle with it. 274/4

114.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Pradeep bends his back and opts for the effort delivery. Bangs it on middle and leg but it doesn't take off much. Ali ducks under it easily. 274/4

114.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Back of a length outside off, Azhar Ali camps back and punches it to covers. 274/4

114.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Length delivery, shaping into Ali. He shuffles across and tucks it to mid-wicket. 274/4

114.2 N Pradeep to Ali, No ball! Fuller in length, angling in from around off. Ali lunges forward and defends it confidently. Pradeep has overstepped on this occasion. 274/4

114.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Length delivery in the zone of apprehension, Azhar camps back and defends it stoutly to short cover. 273/4

113.6 D Perera to Sohail, Loopy delivery, Haris puts his head down and defends it calmly. Perera starts the day with a maiden! 273/4

113.5 D Perera to Sohail, Floated outside off, Haris drives it to short cover. 273/4

113.4 D Perera to Sohail, Landed on middle, patted back to the bowler. 273/4

113.3 D Perera to H Sohail, Shortish outside off, coming in with the arm. Haris shapes for the cut but is cramped for room. Ends up chopping it to short third man. 273/4

113.2 D Perera to Sohail, A bit quicker on leg stump, Sohail lunges forward in defense. 273/4

113.1 D Perera to Sohail, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 273/4

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

112.6 N Pradeep to Sohail, Similar length delivery outside off, Haris dabs it deftly past the gully region. Will pick up three runs for doing so. 273/4

112.5 N Pradeep to Sohail, FOUR! What a way to begin your Test career! Confidence at its best! Good length delivery outside off, Sohail cuts it late in the gap through backward point and gully to find the fence. 270/4

We are set to get underway. Azhar Ali to continue his innings while Haris Sohail, the debutant joins him at the crease. Nuwan Pradeep to continue his over. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Pakistan still trail by 153 runs with 6 wickets in hand. The first aim of the hosts will be to go past the visitors and then up the scoring rate. However, it won't be an easy task as their lower middle order is not that experienced. The tourists will bank on their go-to-man, Rangana Herath to turn things around. Pradeep is also bending his back and will be eager to make the ball talk. Let's see who comes out on top today.

Hello and a warm welcome for Day 4 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. The bowlers have toiled so far in the sweltering heat and it has been a grinding task for the batsmen as well. To add to it, the track is slow and low but there is no alarming turn. Amidst all this, Azhar Ali has stood tall, composed as ever.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

It was a long day for the Islanders. They were made to work hard and really apply themselves in the baking Abu Dhabi sun. They'd have liked a wicket or two more, but will be fairly happy with how they've finished the day. The track is slow and difficult for both batsmen and bowlers. It was evident by the rate at which the runs were being scored. With the hosts still trailing by 153, the Lankans have the chance to make further inroads from here as the Pakistan lower middle order isn't as experienced. So join us tomorrow for Day 4 to see how it all unfolds. Till then, cheers!

The day mostly belongs to Pakistan, but this wicket right at the stroke of stumps has given Sri Lanka something to smile about. It's evident in the way Nuwan Pradeep just celebrated there. The day started off with the two openers being dismissed just before the end of the first session. Then Azhar Ali, who's unbeaten still, threaded two vital stands with Asad Shafiq first and Babar Azam next. All was going well for the hosts before Babar threw his wicket away rather softly.

112.4 N Pradeep to Azam, OUT! OH YES, HE'S DELIVERED! His skipper wanted him to bring one home for the team and he's done what he's always does, delivered! Nuwan Pradeep with the breakthrough. This is sensational. But, to be honest, it's a soft dismissal in the end. Not the kind of delivery you'd want to get out to, Babar Azam will be disappointed in himself. Angling down leg, Babar looks to tickle it fine and gets some glove on it. Dickwella behind the stumps dives to his left and collects it well. A good partnership of 71 has been broken. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 3! 266/4

112.3 N Pradeep to B Azam, Low full toss on off, Azam off the bottom half drives it to the right of the bowler. 266/3

112.2 N Pradeep to Azam, Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, guarded out on the off side. 266/3

112.1 N Pradeep to Azam, That just took off! Pradeep pounds in a bumper around off, Azam ducks and Dickwella had to leap high to keep a hold of that. 266/3

The last over of the day is coming up.

111.6 D Perera to Ali, Wicket-to-wicket line from Perera, defended rather comfortably by Azhar Ali. 266/3

111.5 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 266/3

111.4 D Perera to Azam, Touch and go from this current pair. Azam drops it in front of cover and sets off. Beats the throw at the bowler's end and gets there comfortably. 266/3

111.3 D Perera to Azam, Straighter one outside off, defended off the outer half. 265/3

111.2 D Perera to Azam, Spinning in with some extra bounce, Azam comes half-forward and keeps it out off the top half of the bat. 265/3

111.1 D Perera to Azam, Short and flat on middle and off, punched to mid on from the back foot. 265/3

110.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Bit fuller than a length, outside the line of off stump, driven to cover with his front foot planted across. 265/3

110.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Brings the short one out of nowhere as he bangs it in hard. Azhar Ali, however, is alert to it as he crouches really low to let it sail over his head. 265/3

110.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Quite straighter in line, Azhar Ali with his bat ahead of his pad defends it back down the track. 265/3

110.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Shaping back in on middle and leg, Azhar picks it off his pads and nudges it to man at short mid-wicket. 265/3

110.2 N Pradeep to Ali, On a length again, outside off, punched solidly to the left of the cover fielder. 265/3

110.1 N Pradeep to Azam, Good length ball in the channel outside off, driven through to sweeper cover for a run. 265/3

Nuwan Pradeep is called back into the attack. Chandimal is looking for a little miracle from his pacer. Can he deliver?

109.6 D Perera to Ali, Darts it full on the stumps, almost like a pacer's delivery, driven to mid on. 264/3

109.5 D Perera to Ali, Zero amount of turn on this from Dilruwan, Azhar works it straight to short mid-wicket. 264/3

109.4 D Perera to Ali, Full and flat, angling into the pads, Azhar brings his bat 'round his pads to defend it on the on side. 264/3

109.3 D Perera to Azam, Full again, Azam leans across and wrists it to deep backward square leg for an easy run. 264/3

109.2 D Perera to Azam, Full and pitched outside off, comes forward to meet it with the full face of the bat. 263/3

109.1 D Perera to Azam, Comes down the track and blocks it out with the full face. 263/3

108.6 R Herath to Ali, Fuller outside off, drilled to extra cover. 263/3

108.5 R Herath to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 263/3

108.4 R Herath to Azam, Clips it through square leg off the inner half for a run. 263/3

108.3 R Herath to Azam, Straighter one outside off on a driving length, Azam is forward to defend. There's a loud shout from Herath as the ball hits the pads. Though, it seems he clearly failed to see the big inside edge before that happened. Hence, umpire Nigel Llong offers nothing in response. 262/3

108.2 R Herath to Azam, Flighted full and in the zone around off, Babar skips out of his crease to push it away before the ball spins. 262/3

108.1 R Herath to Azam, Slider coming in from around off, Azam comes forward to defend but gets it off the inner half on the pads. 262/3

107.6 D Perera to Ali, Full and straight, blocked. 262/3

107.5 D Perera to Ali, Turns it with the spin and works it to the mid-wicket area. Dot ball. 262/3

107.4 D Perera to Ali, Comes down the track this time and Azhar Ali displays another way in which you can defend. 262/3

107.3 D Perera to Ali, Drags his length back around off, Ali goes back but still just defends. 262/3

107.2 D Perera to Ali, Another one of the fuller side of things, blocks it out off the front foot. 262/3

107.1 D Perera to Ali, Tossed up outside off, brings down a straight bat to defend. 262/3

106.6 R Herath to Azam, Defended off the front foot by Babar Azam presenting the full face of the bat. 262/3

106.5 R Herath to B Azam, Drives again, down the ground but it's straight to the mid off fielder. 262/3

106.4 R Herath to Azam, Floated ball on middle and off, a little stab from Babar on the off side. 262/3

106.3 R Herath to Azam, FOUR! Beautiful shot. He's timed that so well. A lot of flight from Herath, Azam with a little shimmy down the track drives it past mid off for a boundary. 262/3

106.2 R Herath to Azam, Not much foot movement on this occasion, just stays inside the crease and guards well. 258/3

106.1 R Herath to Azam, Straightaway tosses it up with a lot of revs, Babar Azam plants his front foot forward and defends. 258/3

105.6 D Perera to Ali, Works it to the man at mid-wicket with the spin. That'll be the end of the over. 258/3

105.5 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 258/3

105.4 D Perera to Azam, Tossed up on leg, the flick misses and the ball goes off the pads on the leg side. A leg bye is taken. 258/3

105.3 D Perera to Azam, Some loop on this occasion, defended. 257/3

105.2 D Perera to Azam, Tad short on middle and off, Babar backs away to hack it on the off side but the low bounce takes the bottom edge and thuds him on the pads. Risky, risky stuff. Shouldn't be trying such things when the track is so uneven. 257/3

105.1 D Perera to Azam, Quicker through the air on off, met with a straight bat in defense. 257/3

104.6 L Sandakan to Azam, Quick and short outside off, cut away square on the off side for a single. 257/3

104.5 L Sandakan to Azam, Stands his ground and pushes it out with a defensive bat. 256/3

104.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Sliding in on leg stump, whipped away through mid-wicket for an easy run. 256/3

104.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Spinning too far down leg, Azhar lets it be. Dickwella has difficulty to gather it so the ball goes behind. Two byes are taken. 255/3

104.2 L Sandakan to Azam, Goes on straight as it's dropped on a shorter length outside off, punched off the back foot through covers for one. 253/3

104.1 L Sandakan to Ali, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 252/3

103.6 D Perera to Azam, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out to end a maiden over from Dilruwan. 251/3

103.5 D Perera to Azam, Steps out to get close to the pitch and meets it with the full face of the bat. 251/3

103.4 D Perera to Azam, Full and slow through the air around off, Azam dead-bats it right under his nose. 251/3

103.3 D Perera to Azam, Babar Azam has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 251/3

103.2 D Perera to Azam, Full and loopy outside off, Babar looks to drive but mistimes it back to the bowler. 251/3

103.1 D Perera to Azam, Shorter in length, outside off, punched away into the off side. 251/3

102.6 L Sandakan to Azam, Short and wide outside off, it should have been put away but Azam cuts Sandakan a break. Only takes a single via a punch through the covers. 251/3

102.5 L Sandakan to Azam, Outside off on a fuller length, Azam misses his attempted sweep shot. 250/3

102.4 L Sandakan to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 250/3

102.3 L Sandakan to Azam, Uses the crease well, goes deep inside and dabs it with an open face to point. 250/3

102.2 L Sandakan to Azam, Just back of a driving length, Azam steps out and push it out defensively. 250/3

102.1 L Sandakan to Azam, Starts off from around the wicket and gets it to turn in from around off, Azam goes back and offers a punch to the cover fielder. 250/3

101.6 D Perera to Ali, Ali gets to the pitch of the ball once again, offers a tight defense. 250/3

101.5 D Perera to Ali, Another forward block from Azhar Ali. Tightly done. 250/3

101.4 D Perera to Ali, Teasing flight outside off, on a driving length inviting Azhar Ali forward. He obliges but only blocks. 250/3

101.3 D Perera to Azam, The 250 is up for Pakistan! Babar Azam brings it up with a single behind square leg. 250/3

101.2 D Perera to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 249/3

101.1 D Perera to Azam, Darts it down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but misses. 249/3

100.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Brings his wrists into play and works it away to mid on. Can't get it wide of him so no run is taken. 249/3

100.5 L Sandakan to Ali, This is around off, Ali kneels to drag the sweep but can only manage to get if off the bottom part behind to first slip. 249/3

100.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Leans ahead to a fullish ball from Sandakan and meets it with a tight defensive block. 249/3

100.3 L Sandakan to Azam, Wrong one around off, Babar picks it up, waits for it and guides it behind square on the off side for a single. 249/3

100.2 L Sandakan to Azam, FOUR! The 50-run stand is up! This is a good shot and a good partnership for Pakistan. The current pair has to carry on though. Tossed up outside off, Babar Azam drives it hard through the covers for a boundary. 248/3

100.1 L Sandakan to Ali, A lot of air given by Lakshan, wristed through mid-wicket for a run. 244/3

99.6 D Perera to Ali, Works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He did well to get close to the pitch using his feet and whip it away. 243/3

99.5 D Perera to Ali, Comes half-forward to this flighted ball and buries it into the track. 242/3

99.4 D Perera to Ali, Flatter and a tad shorter on middle and off, worked away to the mid-wicket area for a run. 242/3

99.3 D Perera to B Azam, Pitched right up there, Babar is playing for the turn when there is none and hence draws an edge. It flies past the slip fielder and goes behind while the batsmen take one. 242/3

99.2 D Perera to Ali, Shimmies down the wicket and eases it to long on to get off strike. 241/3

99.1 D Perera to Ali, FOUR! That's a good shot. Saw the field beforehand, picked his spot well and executed the shot to perfection. Azhar Ali goes across and kneels down to this and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. Nobody out there, so that's a well played shot. 240/3

Dilruwan Perera is back.

98.6 L Sandakan to Azam, Loops it up outside the line of off stump, Babar moves a step across and deals with it well. 236/3

98.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 236/3

98.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Lands it shorter and outside off, pushed out off the back foot. 235/3

98.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Darts it full and quicker through the air, Ali clips it in front of square on the leg side and takes two because of the big gap out there on the leg side. 235/3

98.2 L Sandakan to Ali, Spinning back in on middle and leg, works it with the spin to the man at mid-wicket. 233/3

98.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Flights it right up there, Ali pushes it out with a defensive bat. 233/3

Lakshan Sandakan to roll his arm over.

97.6 D Karunaratne to Azam, Just ahead of a length around off, driven to extra cover. 233/3

97.5 D Karunaratne to Azam, Fires it down the leg side, Babar looks to flick but misses and so does the keeper. It goes off his gloves and behind and seeing this opportunity, the batsmen steal two byes. 233/3

97.4 D Karunaratne to Azam, Fuller length ball attacking the stumps, it's driven back to the bowler. 231/3

97.3 D Karunaratne to Azam, Length delivery around the off pole, Babar walks across a step and defends by getting behind the line. 231/3

97.2 D Karunaratne to Azam, Keeps it fuller but outside off this time, driven to the cover fielder. 231/3

97.1 D Karunaratne to Azam, A hint of reverse for Karunaratne. It's full and coming back in on middle and leg, Azam drives it towards wide mid on. 231/3

Drinks are on the field!

96.6 D Perera to Azam, Bit full outside off, a little more than Perera would have liked, Babar drives it a bit square through cover-point for one run. 231/3

96.5 D Perera to Ali, Slower through the air, surprisingly, from Dilruwan Perera and Azhar Ali works it through the gap in the leg side for a single. 230/3

96.4 D Perera to Ali, Seeing the ball dropped a little short, Azhar Ali quickly goes deep inside his crease to play it out off the back foot. 229/3

96.3 D Perera to Azam, Flatter ball on the pads, Babar Azam works it in front of square leg for a run. 229/3

96.2 D Perera to Azam, Pushed quicker through the air, outside off, pushed to the cover area. No run taken. 228/3

96.1 D Perera to Azam, Dilruwan with some rare flight on this, Azam defends it on the on side. 228/3

95.6 D Karunaratne to Azam, Short of a good length outside off, punched square through backward point by Babar Azam for a single. 228/3

95.5 D Karunaratne to Ali, Outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 227/3

95.4 D Karunaratne to Ali, Gentle medium pace on middle and off, Ali drives this fuller length ball back to the bowler. 226/3

95.3 D Karunaratne to Ali, Going down leg this time, looks to flick but fails to make connection. 226/3

95.2 D Karunaratne to Ali, Dimuth with a delivery which is a bit straightish in line, Ali flicks it to short mid-wicket. 226/3

95.1 D Karunaratne to Ali, Good length delivery on middle stump, Ali gets inside the line and taps it to the on side. 226/3

Dimuth Karunaratne back on to have a go with the ball.

94.6 D Perera to Azam, Floats it just outside off, the batsman plants his front foot forward and blocks. 226/3

94.5 D Perera to Azam, Down the leg side, no shot offered. 226/3

94.5 D Perera to Azam, No ball! A rare one from a spinner. Dilruwan bowling it full and straight which is defended solidly by Azam. Umpire signals no ball for overstepping. 226/3

94.4 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 225/3

94.3 D Perera to Ali, Looped up on middle and off, flicked to mid-wicket. 224/3

94.2 D Perera to Azam, Touch short and pitched outside off, Babar backs away and punches it into the covers for a single. 224/3

94.1 D Perera to Azam, Not much spin on this, Babar keeps it out. 223/3

Dilruwan Perera returns.

93.6 N Pradeep to A Ali, FOUR! That's a scintillating shot! Overpitched delivery on off, Azhar Ali gets right behind the line by leaning a touch across and drives it hard past the mid on fielder for a boundary. 223/3

93.5 N Pradeep to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 219/3

93.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Plays it to mid-wicket again, straight to the fielder this time. 219/3

93.3 N Pradeep to Azam, Full ball on the stumps, Babar Azam nudges it wide of mid on to steal a quick run. 219/3

93.2 N Pradeep to Azam, Again it's too straight, flicked away through mid-wicket by Babar. There's a slight misfield from Sandakan out in the deep but not much harm done. Two runs taken. 218/3

93.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Full and straight from Pradeep, flicked away towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a half-stop. Single taken. 216/3

92.6 R Herath to Azam, Positions himself right behind the line and blocks. 215/3

92.5 R Herath to Azam, Straight from Rangi, attacking the stumps, played right back to the bowler. 215/3

92.4 R Herath to Ali, The batsman drives this through the covers. They pick up a single. 215/3

92.3 R Herath to Ali, Looped up outside off, Azhar looks to sweep it away but does so wildly. Misses the shot and almost loses his balance in the process. Could have been stumped. Close call. 214/3

92.2 R Herath to Ali, Spinning away from around off, Azhar watching it go away doesn't bother himself with it. 214/3

92.1 R Herath to Azam, Slider pretty straight in line, flicked to the leg side for an easy run. 214/3

91.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Easy pickings for Azhar! Receives it on his pads and nudges this through mid-wicket for a single. 213/3

91.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Brings his bat around his pads and works it away to mid-wicket. No run taken. 211/3

91.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Back of a length around off, punched away off the back foot. 211/3

91.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Outside off on a good length, left alone for the keeper to collect. 211/3

91.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Straighter in line on middle and leg, worked away in front of square leg. 211/3

91.1 N Pradeep to Ali, 26th Test fifty for Azhar Ali! He's one of those players who sticks around for a long time when he gets his eye in. Proving that here again today. He just flicks this through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. He'll look to hang around like Dinesh Chandimal and get a big score. 211/3

90.6 R Herath to Azam, Floated outside off, driven to extra cover where it is stopped well. 209/3

90.5 R Herath to Ali, Drifting into Ali. He clips it through mid-wicket. Good running between the wickets allows the batsmen to complete three runs. 209/3

90.4 R Herath to Ali, Outside off, coming in with the angle. Ali plants his front foot across to leave it alone. 206/3

90.3 R Herath to Ali, He is again nimble on his feet and wrists it to mid on. 206/3

90.2 R Herath to Ali, Ali uses his feet to and pushes it back to Herath. 206/3

90.1 R Herath to B Azam, Quicker through the air outside off, Azam skips down the track and places it to mid off for a single. 206/3

89.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Short of a length outside off, Ali slaps it to short cover where the fielder parries it with a dive to extra cover. 205/3

89.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Full length delivery on off, Azhar drives it on the up past the bowler to mid off. 205/3

89.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Pradeep steams it and hits the deck hard outside off, generates extra bounce. Ali prods forward but is surprised a bit. Ends up fending it off past gully for a couple. 205/3

89.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Angling in from a good length outside off, Azhar points his bat skywards to leave it. 203/3

89.2 N Pradeep to Ali, On a length around off, shaping in. Azhar keeps it out with a straight bat. 203/3

89.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Good length delivery well outside off, holding its line. Ali lets it go. 203/3

The Pakistani players are taking a breather. The heat is taking a toll on the players.

88.6 R Herath to Azam, Slow through the air on off, Azam lunges forward in defense. 203/3

88.5 R Herath to Azam, Outside off, spinning away. Babar pushes it off the front foot to short cover. 203/3

88.4 R Herath to Azam, Lunges to the tossed up delivery to block it. 203/3

88.3 R Herath to Azam, Flighted outside off, knocked to the same region. 203/3

88.2 R Herath to Azam, Azam is nimble on his feet and eases the fullish delivery to mid off. 203/3

88.1 R Herath to Azam, On middle and leg, defended solidly off the front foot. 203/3

87.6 S Lakmal to Ali, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Ali doesn't flirt with it. 203/3

87.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, a hint of away swing there. Azhar points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 203/3

87.4 S Lakmal to Ali, FOUR! Glorious! Fuller length delivery on off, Ali stays well-balanced and clips it uppishly through mid-wicket. All timing and grace and the ball whistles away to the ropes. This is his first boundary of the innings. He has been rock solid so far. 203/3

87.3 S Lakmal to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali plays it with a vertical bat to mid off. 199/3

87.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Length delivery, angling in from outside off. Azhar works it off the inner half to mid-wicket. His bottom hand came off while playing that stroke. 199/3

87.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Overpitched on middle, patted back towards Lakmal who bends and makes a half-stop. The ball rolls towards mid off. 199/3

86.6 R Herath to Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam decides to pad it away. A loud appeal for an LBW but that was way outside off. 199/3

86.5 R Herath to Azam, Landed outside off, stroked to short cover. 199/3

86.4 R Herath to Ali, Cheeky! Ali kneels and paddle sweeps the fullish delivery on off past the keeper. Thirimanne from first slip and Lakmal from short fine leg give it a chase. The latter reaches it first. Saves a run for his side. 199/3

As mentioned a little earlier, Rangana Herath is dangerous with the new ball. He averages just 19.10 in the first 10 overs after taking the new ball. You can see a glimpse of that now. He dismissed Asad Shafiq and justified that stat further. Killer!

86.3 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up in line of the stumps, kept out off the back foot. 196/3

86.2 R Herath to Azam, Drifting in on middle, Babar looks to block it but gets it off the inner half to short fine leg. A run taken. 196/3

86.1 R Herath to Azam, Floated delivery, Azam prods forward in defense. 195/3

85.6 S Lakmal to Ali, In the zone outside off, left alone. 195/3

85.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 195/3

85.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Fullish delivery outside off, holding its line. Azhar points his bat skywards to let it go. 195/3

85.3 S Lakmal to Ali, Sliding down the leg side, Azhar looks to clip it away but misses. Dickwella moves to his left to collect it. 195/3

85.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Fullish outside off, Ali mistimes his drive to covers. 195/3

85.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali strides forward to block it. 195/3

Babar Azam strides out to bat.

84.6 R Herath to Shafiq, OUT! The veteran strikes! Look at him, he is absolutely pumped up! Intelligent bowling and he gets the reward! Tosses this one outside off and gets it to spin away sharply with a bit of extra bounce. Shafiq prods forward and looks to leave it at the last moment but he is too late to make that decision. The ball catches the outside edge of Asad's bat and flies towards Thirimanne at first slip. He is sharp as a hawk and bends to his right to take it inches above the ground. Big breakthrough for the hosts. End of the 79-run stand. Pakistan trail by 224 runs. 195/3

84.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Uses his feet and drives it to mid on. 195/2

84.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Around off, coming in with the arm. Shafiq pushes at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 195/2

84.3 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 195/2

84.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Drifting into Asad. He leans forward and blocks it. 195/2

84.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Floated outside off, played with an open bat face towards point. 195/2

Rangana Herath to continue his spell.

83.6 S Lakmal to Ali, Good length delivery, angling in from around off. Ali turns it to mid-wicket. 195/2

83.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, shaping away. Azhar doesn't fiddle with it. 195/2

83.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, swinging away with some extra bounce. Ali points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 195/2

83.3 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Angling into the hips, tucked around the corner for a run. 195/2

A bit of a delay. Shafiq is struggling with cramps in his hands and the physio comes out to attend him. Hopefully, he will be alright.

83.2 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Similar delivery outside off, stays low. Shafiq leaves it alone. 194/2

83.1 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fuller length delivery outside off, Shafiq leans ahead and eases it to covers. 194/2

We are back for the evening session. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to continue their innings. Suranga Lakmal to share the second new ball from the other end. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

So an excellent session for Pakistan. They've gone wicketless in this session scoring 73 runs in 30 overs. The experienced pair of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq has dealt with the Lankan spin threat considerably well and kept the scoreboard ticking away. The visitors should have done more, given there has been assistance from the track for the spinners. This last session will be crucial for both teams in terms of who holds the upper hand in this game. Should be an intriguing one to witness. It'll start shortly, so don't go anywhere.

82.6 R Herath to Ali, Once again Azhar comes down the track to negotiate the spin, misses it and gets hit on the body. He's safe and that's TEA ON DAY 3! 194/2

82.5 R Herath to Ali, Azhar Ali dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 194/2

82.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Sliding in with the arm, turned to square leg off the inner half for a run. 194/2

82.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Full and in line of the stumps, keeps it out with the full face of the bat. 193/2

82.2 R Herath to Ali, A half-shout for an lbw! Was never going to be given out though. From around the wicket, Herath floats it around leg, Ali kneels to sweep but misses and is caught on the front pad. Was always going down leg, so the umpire doesn't bother with the appeal at all. A leg bye taken. 193/2

82.1 R Herath to Ali, Drops this just back of a driving length, Ali skips down and blocks it out. 192/2

The second new ball has been taken. And it will be Rangana Herath to take it first up.

81.6 D Perera to Ali, Another shot which deserved a boundary, but undone by the slow outfield. Azhar uses his feet well and drives the ball through the covers by getting close to the pitch. It's chased down with a slide just inside the rope and three runs are collected. 192/2

81.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Off spinner on middle and leg, Asad whips it with the turn past short leg. Easy single taken by the batsmen. 189/2

81.4 D Perera to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 188/2

81.3 D Perera to A Shafiq, Not much spin on this occasion, it's wristed towards mid on. No run taken. 188/2

81.2 D Perera to Ali, Full, quick and flat on middle and leg, Azhar leans forward and across as he paddles this fine down the leg side. Picks up a single for doing so. 188/2

81.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Steps out of the crease to this loopy ball and drives it to long on for a single. 187/2

80.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Spinning in from off, worked away on the leg side. 186/2

80.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Quite full in length, Shafiq brings out the sweep and brooms it through square leg for a single. 186/2

80.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Picks up the wrong 'un this time, goes back and taps it towards gully for an easy run. With this, Azhar Ali reaches 5000 runs in Test match cricket. An excellent player who has completely deserved to reach this milestone. He's an important player for Pakistan, a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. 185/2

80.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Looped up on off stump this time, Ali keeping bat and pad close together defends. 184/2

80.2 L Sandakan to Ali, Another googly, but it's pitched wide outside off. Ali looks to go after it but misses. 184/2

80.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Googly around off, Ali blocks it by coming on the front foot. 184/2

The second new ball is available for Sri Lanka to take. They haven't taken it yet for some reason.

79.6 D Perera to Shafiq, Short, wide and outside off, Shafiq makes a little room for himself and cracks it through the gap in the covers. Picks up a couple of comfortable runs as the fielder chases it down. 184/2

79.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Bit fuller in length this time, Shafiq is rock solid in his defense. 182/2

79.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Over the wicket now, it's darted on middle and off, Shafiq meets the ball with a straight bat. 182/2

79.3 D Perera to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 182/2

79.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Straighter one on the pads, worked away on the on side. 182/2

79.1 D Perera to Ali, From around the wicket, it's darted across Azhar Ali. He comes down the track and pushes it to mid off. There is a shy at the bowler's end but nobody there to back it up. So the batsmen take a single as a result. 182/2

78.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Fullish outside off, Asad drives it crisply to wide mid off. 181/2

78.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Ali is nimble on his feet and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 181/2

78.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Puts his head down to the the tossed up delivery on off and defends it calmly. 180/2

78.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 180/2

78.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Full toss on off, Shafiq sweeps it straight to backward square leg. Perhaps it is too full to sweep. 179/2

78.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Tossed up on middle, Azhar clips it through in front of square leg. He wants the second but is sent back by Shafiq. 179/2

77.6 D Perera to A Shafiq, Fullish delivery outside off, Shafiq times it sweetly to mid off. 178/2

77.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Strides ahead to the floated delivery and blocks it nicely. 178/2

77.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Down the leg side, Shafiq misses out on his flick. Dickwella fails to collect it cleanly. A rare occasion he has done so. 178/2

77.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Spinning into Asad. He cuts it to covers. 178/2

77.2 D Perera to Ali, On leg stump, Ali takes it on the full and paddles it to short fine leg to rotate strike. 178/2

77.1 D Perera to Ali, On the pads, turned around the corner. 177/2

76.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Floated in line of the stumps, kept out watchfully. Maiden over! 177/2

76.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Flighted outside off, Shafiq stride forward to block it. 177/2

76.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 177/2

76.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Shortish delivery on off, Asad hangs back and punches it to mid on. 177/2

76.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Slow through the air on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 177/2

76.1 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Tossed up outside off, eased to extra cover. 177/2

75.6 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 177/2

75.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Worked away through the mid-wicket area for a run. 177/2

75.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Turns it with the spin in front of square leg. 176/2

75.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Leans into this full ball and drives it to the mid on fielder. 176/2

75.2 D Perera to A Shafiq, From around the wicket, it's on middle and leg, Asad makes a little room and pushes it to the covers. 176/2

75.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Full on the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 176/2

Dilruwan Perera has a change of ends.

74.6 D Karunaratne to Ali, Another front foot defense presented by the batsman. 176/2

74.5 D Karunaratne to Ali, Some loop on this, it is blocked. 176/2

74.4 D Karunaratne to Shafiq, Fraction straighter in line, full in length, whipped to deep mid-wicket for one run. 176/2

74.3 D Karunaratne to Ali, Ali works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 175/2

74.2 D Karunaratne to Shafiq, Short outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a brisk run. 174/2

74.1 D Karunaratne to Ali, Full, fast and flat on middle, worked through square leg for a single. 173/2

Dimuth Karunaratne is introduced into the bowling attack. Sri Lanka trying something new to break this partnership.

73.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Darts it on leg, or around leg, which is why Shafiq fearlessly pads it out. 172/2

73.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Turns it to the leg side for no run. 172/2

73.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, FOUR! Aggressive intent from Asad Shafiq. This is good batting. He sees the flight on it from Sandakan and skips out. Plays across the line as he lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 172/2

73.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and defends. 168/2

73.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, FOUR! The 50-run stand is up! Good batting from this experienced pair. Slower through the air, just back of a driving length on off. Shafiq drives this crisply and beats mid off. The fielder gives it everything to chase it down but can't do so. A rare occasion when the outfield didn't stop it from getting to the rope. 168/2

73.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Azhar Ali makes good use of his feet and takes it on the full, hits it through the covers and takes a single. 164/2

Lakshan Sandakan is back to bowl.

72.6 D Perera to A Shafiq, Short and wide outside off, cut away square for nothing. 163/2

72.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Plants his front foot forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 163/2

72.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Driven towards the mid on region. 163/2

72.3 D Perera to A Ali, Drives it towards mid on again, just wide of the fielder and a quick single is taken this time. 163/2

72.2 D Perera to Ali, Fullish in length around off, comes half-forward to defend. 162/2

72.1 D Perera to A Ali, Darted full and straight, on the stumps, driven to mid on. Won't get any run for it though. 162/2

71.6 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 162/2

71.5 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Full and straight, driven to mid on for nothing. 162/2

71.4 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Just what happened here right now? Total miscommunication between Kaushal Silva and Kusal Mendis! Shafiq stands tall and offers a firm punch through the covers. The slow outfield stops the ball from reaching its destination. Silva is chases it down, slides and parries it back towards Mendis who runs to help him out. But, the parry is too powerful and goes over the latter's head. This allows the batsmen to take the fourth run as well. Comical stuff, really. 162/2

71.3 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Makes the batsman play this time, brings it in closer on a good length. It's kept out from the back foot. 158/2

71.2 N Pradeep to Shafiq, This is close to the off stump now but still well outside off, Asad Shafiq with another leave. 158/2

71.1 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Wide outside off, Shafiq is never going to bother himself with that. 158/2

70.6 D Perera to Ali, Too full on middle, no trouble for Azhar Ali to turn it just past short leg. 158/2

70.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Plays it with the spin and works it away square on the leg side for one. 158/2

70.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Presses forward and dead-bats it right under his nose. 157/2

70.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Spinning in after landing on off, beats the bat and raps the batsman on the thigh pad. 157/2

70.2 D Perera to Shafiq, Short and wide outside off, Shafiq makes room and cuts it away. Is unable to beat the point fielder though who moves to his right to make a tumbling stop. 157/2

70.1 D Perera to Shafiq, Darts it full and quite straight in line, Shafiq presents a tight defensive shot. 157/2

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

69.6 N Pradeep to Ali, Fires it full but down the leg side, the batsman attempts to tickle it fine but fails to make any connection. 157/2

69.5 N Pradeep to Ali, Bumper on the stumps, Ali ducks and evades. 157/2

69.4 N Pradeep to Ali, Oh, that was close! At 136 clicks, Nuwan Pradeep makes this jag back in a long way from outside off. Azhar Ali walks a step across but doesn't expect the heavy movement. Tries guiding it behind square on the off side but instead gets an inside edge back onto his pads. Could have just as easily chopped it back on. 157/2

69.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Closer to off this time, on a good length once more. Ali stands tall and punches it on the off side. 157/2

69.2 N Pradeep to Ali, Bowls it nicely on a length on the fourth stump line, it's moving back in as Azhar covers the line and shoulders his arms to it. 157/2

69.1 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Angling back in on middle and leg, Shafiq works it to mid-wicket with a closed face for a single. 157/2

68.6 R Herath to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 156/2

68.5 R Herath to A Ali, Floated delivery around off, driven to mid on. 156/2

68.4 R Herath to Ali, Similar ball, same shot. Into the covers again for nothing. 156/2

68.3 R Herath to A Ali, Slower through the air outside off, pushed into the covers. 156/2

68.2 R Herath to Ali, Sliding in on middle stump, Ali brings a straight bat down and gets it off the inside edge past short leg. Two runs are quickly taken. 156/2

68.1 R Herath to Ali, Floats it up around off, Ali takes a step out of his crease and keeps it out. 154/2

Drinks time.

67.6 N Pradeep to A Shafiq, Well bowled! Pradeep goes wider of the crease and angles it in substantially on a fuller length. Shafiq aims to push it down the ground but gets an inside edge on his pads. Had he missed that, he would have been LBW. 154/2

67.5 N Pradeep to Shafiq, In the channel outside off, left alone. 154/2

67.4 N Pradeep to Shafiq, Length delivery outside off, holding its line. Asad plants his front foot across to allow it through. 154/2

67.3 N Pradeep to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali punches it through covers for a run. There are chats of Pakistan, Pakistan in the stadium. 154/2

67.2 N Pradeep to Ali, A bit fuller this time outside off, Azhar doesn't fiddle with it. 153/2

67.1 N Pradeep to Ali, Starts off his new spell with a good length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Ali watches it closely and leaves it alone. 153/2

Nuwan Pradeep comes back for a burst.

66.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Floated on middle, kept out watchfully. 153/2

66.5 R Herath to Shafiq, FOUR! Hit with authority! Shafiq needs to play such strokes at times to unsettle the rhythm of Herath. Around off, Shafiq takes it on the full and sweeps it through square leg to pick up a boundary. 153/2

66.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Fuller delivery on off, knocked to mid off. 149/2

66.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 149/2

66.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Tossed up on off, Asad prods forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards first slip. 149/2

66.1 R Herath to A Shafiq, Floated outside off, eased to covers. 149/2

65.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Quicker delivery down the leg side, Ali looks to help it away but misses. Dickwella collects it nicely and roars in appeal. However, the umpire is unmoved. Niroshan is flabbergasted but Sri Lanka decide not to take a review. The replays show that it was close to the glove but there was no deviation. 149/2

65.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, On the pads, flicked to backward square leg for a tight run. 149/2

65.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 148/2

65.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Flighted delivery outside off, Shafiq plays for the turn but it is not on offer. Ends up getting a thick outside edge past first slip. Couple taken. 148/2

65.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Floated delivery, Asad clips it straight to short mid-wicket this time. 146/2

65.1 L Sandakan to A Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali clips it towards short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left to parry the ball to mid on. A run taken. 146/2

64.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Slow through the air outside off, Shafiq knocks it down to mid off. 145/2

64.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Strides forward to the loopy delivery and taps it to covers. 145/2

64.4 R Herath to Ali, Sliding down leg, Ali misses out on his nudge. The ball brushes his pads and rolls to short fine leg. A leg bye taken. 145/2

64.3 R Herath to Ali, Ali kneels and takes it on the full to sweep it to backward square leg. 144/2

64.2 R Herath to Ali, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 144/2

64.1 R Herath to Ali, Drifting into the pads, Ali brings his bat down at an angle and clips it to short mid-wicket. 144/2

63.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Slow through the air outside off, Shafiq lunges forward in defense. 144/2

63.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Fired in towards Ali. Clipped past the mid-wicket fielder for a single. There were shouts of catch it but it was well wide of the concerned fielder. A single taken. 144/2

63.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Spinning in sharply into Azhar. He makes use of the depth of the crease and defends it. 143/2

63.3 L Sandakan to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/2

63.2 L Sandakan to Ali, On the pads, turned to the short leg fielder again. 143/2

63.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Full delivery on middle, clipped straight to the man at short leg. Ali was on the move but he does well to get back in the crease. 143/2

62.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Floated outside off, Shafiq lunges forward in defense. 143/2

62.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Darted in on a fuller length on middle and leg, Asad keeps it out. 143/2

62.4 R Herath to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/2

62.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Drifting into Shafiq. He looks to block it but is struck on the pads again. 143/2

62.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Smart bowling from Herath! Loads of experience coming to the fore. Shafiq uses his feet and Rangana spots that. Fires it on leg stump to beat his defence and raps him on the pads. 143/2

62.1 R Herath to Shafiq, Tossed up on off, defended with the spin to silly point. 143/2

61.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Fullish around off, stroked to wide mid on. 143/2

61.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Strides ahead to the tossed up delivery and blocks it with authority. 143/2

61.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Leg bye! That one turned and gripped! Pitches on off and turns in sharply. Shafiq tries to play it across but the ball brushes his pads and rolls to backward square leg. A run taken. 143/2

61.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 142/2

61.2 L Sandakan to A Shafiq, Floated around off, eased to mid on. 142/2

61.1 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Full toss on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket. 142/2

60.6 R Herath to Ali, Great effort! Fullish delivery outside off, Ali thumps it towards Thirimanne at cover-point who dives to stop a certain boundary. He is all smiles. 142/2

60.5 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 142/2

60.4 R Herath to Ali, Slow through the air outside off, Azhar defends it with soft hands towards silly point. He dives to his left to stop it but the ball spins past him. 142/2

60.3 R Herath to Ali, Uses his feet to the tossed up delivery and pushes it back to the bowler. 142/2

60.2 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Azhar drills it towards short cover where the fielder dives to his right to make a sharp stop. 142/2

60.1 R Herath to Ali, Flatter delivery outside off, pushed past the silly point fielder. 142/2

59.6 L Sandakan to Ali, Wrong one outside off at a quicker pace, placed through point for a single. 142/2

59.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Fullish delivery on off, driven to the right side of Sandakan who rushes across to deny a run. 141/2

59.4 L Sandakan to Ali, Clips this one with the spin towards mid-wicket. Ali searches for a run but it is not on offer. 141/2

59.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 141/2

59.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Googly outside off, Shafiq cuts it with the spin through point for a run. The batsmen see Herath charge towards the ball and don't take the veteran on for the second. 141/2

59.1 L Sandakan to Shafiq, FOUR! Aggression from Shafiq! What a blow! Flighted outside off, Asad kneels and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary. That came out of nowhere. 140/2

58.6 S Lakmal to Ali, Fullish around off, tailing in. Ali shuffles across to turn it to short mid-wicket. 136/2

58.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Fullish length delivery outside off, tapped to covers. 136/2

58.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Shaping in from outside off again. Ali brings his bat close to his pad and manages to keep it out. 136/2

58.3 S Lakmal to Ali, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 136/2

58.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Angling in from a fullish length around off, stays a touch low. Ali puts his head down and defends it off the inner half down the track. If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. His bottom hand came off while blocking it. 136/2

58.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Full length delivery outside off, Azhar pushes it off the front foot to mid off. 136/2

57.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, This time the googly is at a quicker outside off, Shafiq shapes for the cut but bails out of it at the last moment. 136/2

57.5 L Sandakan to Ali, Good bowling from Sandakan! Slips in the googly on off. Turns away slowly. That gives Ali enough time to read it off the pitch. It stays low but he places it behind point. Herath covers a lot of distance from sweeper cover to his left and saves a run for his side. 136/2

57.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Leg bye! Down the leg side, Asad aims to work it across but is hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg. A run taken. 133/2

57.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Allows this one to spin back to him and punches it back to the bowler. 132/2

57.2 L Sandakan to Ali, Quicker through the air on middle, Ali whips it through mid-wicket for a single. 132/2

57.1 L Sandakan to Ali, Fullish outside off, driven to the right of Sandakan who dives and makes a good stop. 131/2

56.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Fuller length delivery outside off, shapes away on this occasion. Shafiq moves his feet outside off and leaves it alone. 131/2

56.5 S Lakmal to Ali, Straying on the hips, tucked around the corner for an easy single. 131/2

56.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, defended solidly off the back foot to short cover. 130/2

56.3 S Lakmal to A Ali, Angling in sharply from outside off, Ali shuffles across and looks to block it with his bat close to the pad but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 130/2

56.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Pacy delivery on a fullish length around off, a hint of reverse swing again. Azhar is a bit hurried by it but does well to get his bat down in time. 130/2

56.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Full length delivery outside off, tailing in a bit. Ali strides confidently to the pitch of the ball and strokes it to wide mid off. 130/2

55.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Fullish on off, Asad knocks it down to mid on. 130/2

55.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Floated outside off, patted back to the bowler. 130/2

55.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Similar delivery, probably quicker in pace. Shafiq tries to cut it but mistimes it to covers. 130/2

55.3 L Sandakan to Ali, Shorter delivery around off, Ali makes use of the depth of the crease and punches it nicely through covers. The fielder from the same region hares after it to save a run for his side on this slow outfield. 130/2

55.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, On the pads, helped through backward square leg for a single. 127/2

55.1 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Starts off with a loosener outside off, Shafiq drills it straight to the fielder at extra cover. 126/2

Lakshan Sandakan is back on.

54.6 S Lakmal to Shafiq, Leg bye! Angling into Shafiq. He looks to play it across but is hit on the pads and the ball rolls to the leg side. A single taken. 126/2

54.5 S Lakmal to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 125/2

54.4 S Lakmal to Ali, Fullish delivery, angling in from outside off. Azhar strides forward to defend it but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket. A single taken. 125/2

54.3 S Lakmal to Ali, Bowled with a scrambled seam in the zone of apprehension, stays very low. Ali plants his front foot across to leave it alone. That died on the keeper. 124/2

54.2 S Lakmal to Ali, Fuller in length around off, Ali prods forward and pushes it to mid off. 124/2

54.1 S Lakmal to Ali, Sri Lanka have been ordinary in the field today! They need to be alert and back their bowlers up in this hot weather. On a length outside off, Ali strokes it to Chandimal at extra cover who makes a mess of it allowing it to go through. Concedes a couple. 124/2

Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end. Meanwhile, Herath gets the thumb of his right hand taped. He will probably be back for a bowl soon.

53.6 D Perera to Shafiq, On the pads, helped to short fine leg. 122/2

53.5 D Perera to Shafiq, Loose shot! Spinning in from a shorter length around off, Shafiq rocks back, exposes his stumps and tries to cut it but is cramped for room. Ends up getting a bottom edge on it. 122/2

53.4 D Perera to Shafiq, Floated on off, Asad lunges forward in defense. 122/2

53.3 D Perera to Shafiq, Shorter delivery on middle, spinning down. Shafiq aims to work it across but is struck on the thigh pad. 122/2

53.2 D Perera to Ali, Strides forward confidently and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 122/2

53.1 D Perera to A Ali, Fullish on off, Ali drives it to mid on. 121/2

We are back for the afternoon session. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to continue their innings. Dilruwan Perera to bowl first up after Lunch. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

The middle order has got a good platform and they need to capitalize on it. A lot of responsibility lies on the current pair of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to stitch a substantial stand and keep the scoreboard ticking. It won't be easy though as the Lankan spinners have their tails up with Pakistan still trailing by 298 runs. Join us in a while for the second session.

Session highlights - 30 overs, 57 runs, two wickets. Sri Lanka have fought back well to dismiss both the openers. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood after reaching their fifties departed soon after. First signs of the pitch cracking up and things have started happening. We all know how dangerous Herath can be on a deteriorating wicket.

52.6 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Not out! That wasn't too far off really. Some lightning glovework from Niroshan Dickwella almost dismissed Asad Shafiq. Sandakan bowls the googly around off which Shafiq doesn't pick. He comes forward to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge and into the keeper's gloves. He whips the bails off in a flash and appeals loudly. It's taken upstairs and after several angles on the replays, the third umpire decides to signal not out. Was a very close call, probably didn't have clear evidence whether his foot was on the line or behind it. Cannot blame him either. In any case, Pakistan survive a scare and that shall be LUNCH ON DAY 3! 121/2

There is a stumping appeal against Asad Shafiq which is referred upstairs by the umpire.

52.5 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 121/2

52.4 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Full around off, wristed to mid on. 121/2

52.3 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Loopy full toss outside leg, Shafiq kneels down and sweeps it towards short fine leg. 121/2

52.2 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Full and straight, too full actually yet again, Shafiq can play it before it turns as he pushes it back to the bowler. 121/2

52.1 L Sandakan to Shafiq, Flights it right up there, Asad can block it without much trouble. 121/2

Lakshan Sandakan will bowl the last over before lunch.

51.6 R Herath to Ali, With a straight front hand and a steady head, Azhar Ali is forward in defense. Good technique shown. 121/2

51.5 R Herath to Ali, Turning and bouncing a touch on off, blocked. 121/2

51.4 R Herath to A Ali, Picks the gap out yet again. Eases it nicely through the gap in the covers and comes back for the second. Thirimanne does well to chase the ball down and throw it back in. 121/2

51.3 R Herath to Ali, Skates down the wicket and pushes the ball back out. 119/2

51.2 R Herath to Ali, Herath gives it some decent air and tosses it up on middle, Ali with a solid front foot defense. 119/2

51.1 R Herath to Shafiq, That could have been dangerous. Dropped short and it kept really low, Shafiq went back to pull and did well at the last second to adjust and get his bat down in time before eventually playing it through backward square leg. One run taken. 119/2

50.6 D Perera to Ali, Superbly done. Sweetly leans into the shot and drives it through the gap in the covers for a double. 118/2

50.5 D Perera to Ali, Landed around off and it drifts it away a bit, Azhar goes deep inside his crease and meets it with the full face of the bat. 116/2

50.4 D Perera to Ali, Quick once more, the batsman looks to get some bat on it and does so, but it's only an inside edge onto his pads. 116/2

50.3 D Perera to Ali, It's pushed quicker through the air again, driven to mid on. Dot ball. 116/2

50.2 D Perera to Ali, Short and flat just outside off, Azhar Ali hangs back and taps it down next to him. 116/2

50.1 D Perera to Ali, Quicker through the air on middle stump, it's driven down to mid on for no run. 116/2

49.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Too full and outside off, eased away to the cover area. 116/2

49.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 116/2

49.4 R Herath to Shafiq, Straighter one on middle and off, easily negotiated by the batsman. 116/2

49.3 R Herath to Shafiq, Sliding in on middle and leg, catches Asad on the pads as he looks to play at it. Stifled shout, but it was always going down leg. 116/2

49.2 R Herath to Shafiq, Spinning away from around off on a bit of a fuller length, Shafiq pushes it into the covers. 116/2

49.1 R Herath to Shafiq, A lot of flight from Herath, Shafiq is forward in defense. 116/2

48.6 D Perera to Ali, Full in length, played off the front foot to end the over. 116/2

48.5 D Perera to Ali, Presses ahead to meet the ball at its pitch and smothers it in its tracks. 116/2

48.4 D Perera to Ali, No spin on this occasion, easy for Azhar to block it out. 116/2

48.3 D Perera to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 116/2

48.2 D Perera to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, driven to mid on with ease. 116/2

48.1 D Perera to Ali, Full and flat, darted on the stumps, Ali goes back and keeps it out. 116/2

47.6 R Herath to Shafiq, Full and straight, driven back down the track to the bowler. 116/2

47.5 R Herath to Shafiq, Waits for the ball to come to him and defends it safely. 116/2

Asad Shafiq is the next batsman in.

47.4 Herath to S Masood, OUT! Rangana Herath has started to weave his magic here. Some assistance from the pitch and he's scalped his first wicket. A poor shot from Masood as well, should have been more careful while playing this. Loopy ball on off, it spins in a lot as Shan kneels across to sweep it away. He, however, leaves his stumps exposed and has his leg stump knocked over. Sri Lanka have two quick wickets and will feel quite confident right now. 116/2

47.3 R Herath to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 116/1

47.2 R Herath to Ali, Some flight on this occasion, it's swept away nicely on the leg side for a single. 116/1

47.1 R Herath to Ali, Looped up around off, Azhar gets to the pitch and pushes it away. 115/1

The wicket is finally showing signs of something. It has started to turn and grip a lot. The match will get interesting now in terms of how the Pakistan batsmen face the spin threat.

46.6 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 115/1

46.5 D Perera to Masood, Full and straight from Dilruwan, played back to him. 115/1

46.4 D Perera to Masood, Appeal for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. 115/1

46.3 D Perera to Masood, Huge bite off the wicket. Now the batsmen are really going to be tested. Tossed up on off and it grips and turns sharply. Beats the outside edge of Masood's bat and goes behind. Even Dickwella couldn't keep a hold of that. 115/1

46.2 D Perera to Masood, Gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it out. 115/1

46.1 D Perera to Masood, From around the wicket, floated on middle and off, blocked off the front foot. 115/1

45.6 R Herath to Ali, Drives this full ball again to the covers and that's the end of the over. 115/1

45.5 R Herath to Ali, Tossed up outside off, pushed to the covers for nothing. 115/1

45.4 R Herath to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 115/1

45.3 R Herath to Masood, Full in length and around off, driven to mid on for a run. 115/1

45.2 R Herath to Masood, Dropped short in length, kept out off the back foot. 114/1

45.1 R Herath to Masood, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out safely. 114/1

44.6 D Perera to Ali, Takes a step out and drives it to mid on. 114/1

44.5 D Perera to Ali, Outside off, defended into the off side. 114/1

44.4 Perera to Ali, NOT OUT! Well, well, well... This is a surprise. It's actually the inside edge that's saved Azhar Ali. Pitched outside off and it spins in sharply, Azhar moves across to defend but is caught on the pads. Loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Ali talks with his partner and then reviews. The TV umpire has a look at it and replays show that there's a slight inside edge there, while the impact was fine. Lucky him and unlucky Sri Lanka. He survives to fight another day. 114/1

Azhar Ali has been adjudged LBW but he has opted for the review. Only the impact may be outside off which can save him. Let's find out...

44.3 D Perera to Ali, From over the wicket, it's turning in from around off, Azhar Ali stays back and flicks it on the leg side. 114/1

Azhar Ali walks in at No.3.

44.2 Perera to Aslam, OUT! Sami Aslam departs! Is quite unfortunate, really. But Dilruwan strikes and this is just what Sri Lanka would have wanted. The offie comes from around the wicket and bowls a straighter one around off, it's sliding in and keeps really, really low. Strikes him low on the pads and there's an appeal made by the Lankans. Nigel Llong doesn't respond so the review is taken. Replays show that there is no bat involved and the impact is dead in line. So, Sami's innings comes to an end. 114/1

Review! Only an inside edge will save him. Sami Aslam could be in real trouble here.

44.1 D Perera to Aslam, Not out! Easy enough decision for the TV umpire. One of the easiest he'll ever have to make. Aslam sweeps it to square leg and takes off. Seeing the keeper run to the ball though, he comes back and plants his bat in the crease as there is a direct hit from Dickwella. He looks safe but the umpire just wants to make sure. It's taken upstairs and replays confirm that he's comfortably in. 114/0

43.6 R Herath to Masood, Edged but it's not carried! Herath floats it outside off, Masood prods forward to play for the turn when there is none, so he edges it behind. However, it falls just short of the diving first slip fielder. 114/0

43.5 R Herath to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 114/0

43.4 R Herath to Masood, Another solid defensive shot off the front foot from Shan. Does so comfortably. 114/0

43.3 R Herath to Masood, Tossed up outside off, meets the ball at its pitch with the full face of the bat. 114/0

43.2 R Herath to Aslam, Turning in from around off, Aslam bends the knee and sweeps it away behind square on the leg side and takes one. 114/0

43.1 R Herath to Aslam, Skips down the track and blocks it before the ball has a chance to turn. 113/0

42.6 D Perera to Aslam, 7th Test fifty for Sami Aslam! Like his partner, he has looked really good since he's come out to bat. He goes back and taps it in front of point for a quick single. The wicket isn't easy to bat on and it's quite hot out there as well, so it's been a good knock. 113/0

42.5 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

42.4 D Perera to Masood, Sees the flight on this and uses his feet. Gets to the pitch and works it towards mid on. Hares across and completes the run with ease. 112/0

42.3 D Perera to Masood, Full and fast around off, Shan with a solid front foot defense. 111/0

42.2 D Perera to Masood, Straighter one from Dilruwan, blocked out with a straight bat. 111/0

42.1 D Perera to Masood, Starts from over the wicket and flights it around off, Masood gets behind the line and defends. 111/0

Dilruwan Perera is into the attack now.

41.6 R Herath to Masood, Loopy ball outside off, pushed square to point for one. 111/0

41.5 R Herath to Masood, Leans ahead and across to push it into the covers. Wanted to find the gap but it went straight to the fielder. 110/0

41.4 R Herath to Aslam, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 110/0

41.3 R Herath to Masood, Touch short in length outside off, Shan off the back foot taps it to point and crosses over. 109/0

41.2 R Herath to Aslam, Gets to the pitch of the delivery with the use of the feet and wrists it wide of mid on for a single. 108/0

41.1 R Herath to Masood, Flighted delivery on middle and off, it's quite full so Masood plays this before it even turns. Flicks it through mid-wicket and picks up a run. 107/0

40.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Full delivery close to off, driven by Aslam to the mid off fielder. 106/0

40.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Switches to over the wicket, fires it full and wide outside off, doesn't bounce as much as Aslam shoulders his arms to it. 106/0

40.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Brings out the sharp one and it's pretty sharp. Accurate and well-directed which forces Sami Aslam to duck and evade. 106/0

40.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Comes from around the wicket, it's outside the line of off stump, pushed to the covers. 106/0

40.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Full and attacking the stumps, driven past mid on for a couple of runs. 106/0

40.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Length delivery seaming away from around off, Aslam with soft hands taps it down in front of covers. 104/0

39.6 R Herath to Masood, Hint of turn on the final ball of the over, blocked again. 104/0

39.5 R Herath to Masood, No spin on this occasion, so Masood walks a step across and defends it with a straight bat. 104/0

39.4 R Herath to Aslam, Tossed up again from Rangi, worked wide of the mid on fielder for a single. 104/0

39.3 R Herath to Aslam, Goes down the ground again, but on the other side. Eases this full ball down to mid off. 103/0

39.2 R Herath to Aslam, Floats it up on the stumps, driven to mid on for no run. 103/0

39.1 R Herath to Aslam, Spinning into the batsman from around off, hangs back and works it on the leg side. 103/0

38.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Outside off on a similar length, tapped square on the off side with an open face. Dot ball and that's the end of the over from Pradeep. 103/0

38.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Lands it on a good length very close to the off stump, Shan Masood stays rooted in his crease and defends it right under his nose. 103/0

38.4 N Pradeep to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/0

38.3 N Pradeep to Masood, In the channel outside off, an easy leave to make for the batsman. 103/0

38.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Swerving away from around off, just ahead of a length, tapped to the right of the bowler from within the crease. 103/0

38.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Slanting across on a good length, Masood covers the line and lets it go past him. 103/0

37.6 R Herath to S Aslam, Full outside off, eased back down the ground to mid off to end the over. 103/0

37.5 R Herath to Aslam, Goes on the back foot to this one and works it on the leg side with all the time in the world. 103/0

37.4 R Herath to Masood, Muted shout for an lbw, nothing from the umpire though. A lot of loop from Rangana Herath, drops it full on off, turns in as Masood attempts the sweep. A shout results, shut down, however, because of the impact. Was outside off. A leg bye is taken. 103/0

37.3 R Herath to Aslam, Spinning in from a full length on off, once again it's flicked to the mid-wicket region. A single results this time. 102/0

37.2 R Herath to Aslam, Fullish around off, turned to mid-wicket again, this time by Aslam, but for no run. 101/0

37.1 R Herath to Masood, A lot of flight to start things off from Herath, Masood leans ahead and works it through mid-wicket for an easy single. 101/0

Drinks taken. Good first hour for Pakistan. Aslam and Masood started slowly but have been more proactive as the day progressed. Masood was dropped on 51 and he will be eyeing a big one now. Sri Lanka have been sloppy in the field. There is no alarming turn and bounce on this track as the cracks haven't opened up that much. The visitors need to bowl probing lines and length to get success.

36.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Back of a length outside off, Aslam camps back and defends it stoutly. 100/0

36.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Surprise bouncer from Pradeep and it is well-directed. Aslam ducks under it. 100/0

36.4 N Pradeep to S Aslam, Short delivery on middle and leg, sits up nicely for Aslam. He pulls it through in front of square leg for a couple. 100 up for Pakistan. It is met with a cheer from the crowd. 100/0

36.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Aslam plants his front foot across to allow it through. 98/0

36.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Fullish delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 98/0

36.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Length delivery outside off, eased through covers for a single. 98/0

Change of ends for Pradeep.

35.6 R Herath to S Masood, Dropped! A tough chance goes down! Tossed up outside off, Masood prods forward to play for the spin but it isn't there on this occasion. Catches the outside edge of Masood's bat and flies towards Dickwella. It hits his pad and lobs towards Karunaratne at first slip. He is a bit blinded, bends to his right but fails to hold on. A single taken. The experienced campaigner almost struck in his first over of the day. 97/0

35.5 R Herath to Masood, Fullish and wider outside off, kept out watchfully. 96/0

35.4 R Herath to Aslam, Turning into Aslam. Worked in front of square leg for a single. 96/0

35.3 R Herath to Aslam, Floated around off, played with the spin to mid-wicket. 95/0

35.2 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 95/0

35.1 R Herath to Aslam, Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler. 95/0

Sri Lanka turn to their go-to-man. Rangana Herath to roll his arm for the first time in the day.

34.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/0

34.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Down the leg side, Masood misses out on his clip. 95/0

34.4 L Sandakan to S Masood, FOUR! Great way to bring up his 3rd Test fifty! He has looked in command and played a good knock. Fullish outside off, Masood drives it elegantly through extra cover and the ball whistles away to the fence. He raises his bat towards the dressing room. His teammates are up on their feet and applaud him. 95/0

34.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Wrong one that goes down the wrong line. Down the leg side, Masood tries to flick it away but misses. Good take by Dickwella. 91/0

34.2 L Sandakan to S Masood, Floated outside off, eased to covers. 91/0

34.1 L Sandakan to Masood, FOUR! Sublime! Tossed up outside off, Masood leans ahead confidently and creams it through extra cover to find the fence. Timing at its best! 91/0

33.6 N Pradeep to Masood, This is good cricket from Masood. Fullish delivery around off, Shan plays it with soft hands towards mid off. Calls his partner through for a run and completes it with ease. There is a shy at the non-striker's end which misses. The back up fielder is not in place but Shan has run a long way. An extra run doesn't result. 87/0

33.5 N Pradeep to Masood, FOUR! Well-controlled! Short delivery in line of the stumps, Masood swivels across and pulls it all along the ground past the diving backward square leg fielder. A boundary results. 86/0

33.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Masood drives it crisply towards short cover who makes a sharp stop. 82/0

33.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Fuller in length just outside off, Shan shuffles across and taps it back to the bowler. 82/0

33.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Similar ball on off, timed sweetly to mid off. 82/0

33.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Fullish delivery around off, slanting across Masood. He initially looks to commit himself to it but bails out at the last moment. 82/0

Nuwan Pradeep comes into the attack. Can he provide the breakthrough?

32.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Googly outside off, turning in sharply. Aslam shuffles across to keep it out. 82/0

Sandakan stops in his delivery stride. He is struggling with his landing a bit.

32.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Shortish around off, Masood cuts it with the spin through point to rotate strike. 82/0

32.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Fullish delivery, knocked to mid on. 81/0

32.3 L Sandakan to Masood, The wrong one again on a fuller length around off, Masood prods forward to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. A chirpy appeal for an LBW follows but the umpire stays put. The replays confirm there was an inside edge. 81/0

32.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Floated delivery, pushed to covers off the front foot. 81/0

32.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Bowls the wrong one again from the back of the hand. Spins in sharply and also stays low. Aslam perhaps reads it off the pitch. Adjusts well in the end to block it close to his pads. 81/0

31.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal goes wider of the crease and bowls a full delivery outside off, Aslam moves across his stumps and clips it nicely to mid-wicket to pick up a single. 80/0

31.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fuller in length outside off, Sami prods forward to ease it to covers. 79/0

31.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal switches his angle to around the wicket. Hurls it on a length outside off. It is angling in initially but after pitching straightens a bit. Sami makes a watchful leave. 79/0

31.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish in length in that off stump channel. Aslam lunges and defends it. 79/0

31.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Length delivery on off, Shan transfers his weight on the front foot and taps it past the bowler towards mid off. Masood calls for the run straightaway and his partner responds. Good judgement! 79/0

31.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal bowls this one with a scrambled seam around off and gets it to angle away. Masood doesn't fiddle with it. 78/0

30.6 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Tossed up delivery, pushed with the spin to covers. 78/0

30.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Slow through the air outside off, Aslam lunges forward in defense. 78/0

30.4 L Sandakan to Aslam, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it. 78/0

30.3 L Sandakan to S Masood, Fullish delivery, knocked to mid off for a run. 78/0

30.2 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/0

30.1 L Sandakan to Masood, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Poor fielding again. Floated around off, Masood drives it crisply towards covers. The fielder puts in a swimming pool dive to his left and the ball goes through to the fence. The visitors should not let the intensity in the field drop. 77/0

29.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good leave! Length delivery outside off, angling in. Aslam knows where his off stump is and lets it go. 73/0

29.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal comes around the wicket and gets it to angle in. Played with an open bat face to point. 73/0

29.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, In the zone outside off, left alone. 73/0

29.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Runs after 24 deliveries! Sloppy work in the field as well! Full length delivery on middle and leg, Aslam works it to wide mid on and sets off immediately. Herath picks up the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. The back up fielder is not that attentive and has to dive but fails to stop it. Chandimal runs all the way from mid off to cut it off. Three extra runs conceded. 73/0

29.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Similar length delivery, Sami keeps his bat inside the line and watches it through. 69/0

29.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery on off, angling away. Aslam plants his front foot across and lets it go. 69/0

28.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Terrific bowling from the youngster! Slips in the googly at a quicker pace on off, Masood rocks back to cut it, perhaps doesn't read the wrong one and is cramped for room. Somehow he manages to keep it out off the bottom half of the bat. Third consecutive maiden. Great stuff from the Sri Lankan bowlers. 69/0

28.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Quicker and flatter one, Masood can't pick the gap once again as he punches it to covers. 69/0

28.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 69/0

28.3 L Sandakan to Masood, A fraction short this time, spinning away. Shan rocks back and cuts it to the man at covers again. Dot balls continue and the pressure is mounting on the youngsters. 69/0

28.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Fullish around off, Masood eases it to mid off. 69/0

28.1 L Sandakan to S Masood, Tossed up on off, driven crisply to the lone man at covers. 69/0

27.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish again outside off, a bit wider. Aslam strides to the pitch of the delivery and blocks it. Two consecutive maidens for Sri Lanka. 69/0

27.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Lakmal changes his angle and runs in from around the wicket. Keeps it on a fuller length around off. Pushed off the front foot to short cover. 69/0

27.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery on off, Aslam puts his head down and blocks it. 69/0

27.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good bowling! Lakmal hurls it on a length in the off stump channel, gets it to move away after pitching. Aslam makes a watchful leave. 69/0

27.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Slanting across Sami. He points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 69/0

27.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery around off, Aslam strides forward and defends it solidly. 69/0

26.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Spin and bounce! On a fuller length around off, turning away sharply. Masood opts for the big sweep but gets beaten. The ball flies to the first slip fielder. Signs of things to come? 69/0

26.5 L Sandakan to Masood, On middle, spinning away. Shan prods forward and keeps it out. 69/0

26.4 L Sandakan to Masood, A bit quicker through the air on off, a bit of extra bounce. Masood covers the line and blocks it besides the pitch on the leg side. 69/0

26.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood lunges forward in defense. 69/0

26.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Floated on off, Masood puts his head down and defends it calmly. 69/0

26.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Half-tracker down the leg side, Masood goes for the pull but misses. Failed to capitalize on that. 69/0

25.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good length delivery on off, hits the deck and seams away. Sami adopts a circumspect approach again and does not flirt with it. 69/0

25.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Aslam plants his front foot across to allow it through. 69/0

25.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish outside off this time, it is on a driving length but it does not engage Sami into a stroke. 69/0

25.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, On a length this time in the zone of apprehension. Aslam covers his stumps and makes a watchful leave. This is a good line and length to bowl. 69/0

25.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fractionally overpitched, angling away. Aslam strides ahead and strokes it through covers. Will get a couple for doing so. 69/0

25.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Full length delivery on middle, Aslam pats it back to Lakmal. He picks it up and mimes a throw back to the batsman. Aggression from the quickie. 67/0

24.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Fullish in line of the stumps, Aslam kneels and sweeps it all along the ground to deep square leg for a run. 67/0

24.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Stays back to this one and keeps it out watchfully. 66/0

24.4 L Sandakan to Masood, A stifled appeal for an LBW is turned down! Tossed up around leg stump, spinning in and staying a bit low. Masood looks to tuck it away but misses and the ball brushes his pad to go past the keeper. The Sri Lankans are interested but the umpire is not. It pitched outside leg stump. 66/0

24.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Tossed up around off, Shan lunges forward in defense. 65/0

24.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Fuller this time, defended solidly off the front foot. 65/0

24.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Starts off with a shortish delivery on off, turning away. Masood cuts it towards short cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 65/0

Lakshan Sandakan to bowl from the other end. He was really good yesterday.

23.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Full length delivery again, a bit wider this time. Aslam doesn't fiddle with it. 65/0

23.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish delivery outside off, Aslam glides it to point. 65/0

23.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Good length delivery, slanting across Sami and staying a touch low. He looks to guide it towards third man but gets a bottom edge to second slip. 65/0

23.3 S Lakmal to Aslam, That's a beauty! Touch fuller on off, swinging away. Aslam plants his front foot across and feels for it but is foxed completely. 65/0

23.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Aslam waits for it and taps it with an open bat face to gully. 65/0

23.1 S Lakmal to Masood, First run of the day! Length delivery on leg stump, Masood tucks it with soft hands to wide mid on for a single. 65/0

We are set to get underway. The players and the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Sri Lankan side is in a huddle and Chandimal is instilling inspiration in them. Sami Aslam and Shan Masood to continue their innings. The visitors to begin with pace. Suranga Lakmal to start off the proceedings. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. The hosts' openers, Sami Aslam and Shan Masood, have replied well in response to the huge total posted by Sri Lanka. After the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, it will be interesting to see how the senior men in Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed take responsibility. There are no real demons on the track but it is on the slower and lower side. Spin will be expected to play a part and the visitors have a trio of them. Sandakan looked threatening yesterday with his variations and the tourists will bank on him. The experienced campaigners, Herath and Perera will also be expected to deliver. The third day is often considered the moving day of a Test match and the cracks might start to open up today. It will be a battle of wits and the character of both sides will be tested. Let's see who comes out on top.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka managed to post a very good total on the board, courtesy Chandimal's ton and his crucial partnerships with Dickwella first and then Perera. Pakistan too have started really well in order to cut down the deficit as they have not lost a wicket and already added 64 on the board. Join us for day 3 tomorrow. Till then, take care and good bye!

So, Pakistan have not only survived the last hour but have got off to a really good start. They still have a long way to go as they trail by another 355 runs. It won't be easy for the hosts. They will need all their batsmen to put their hands up if they are to surpass or get close to the score. For Sri Lanka, majority of the bowling will be done by spin tomorrow as they are the ones getting assistance from the track. They will try and take some early wickets to put the Pakistan side under pressure.

22.6 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning in from around off, the googly, Aslam moves across his sticks and defends it down by getting right behind the line. End of a testing final over from Lakshan Sandakan. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 64/0

22.5 L Sandakan to Aslam, Spinning down the leg side, goes off Aslam's pads and down the leg side. The batsmen take two leg byes. 64/0

22.4 L Sandakan to Aslam, He almost had him! Sami Aslam did not pick up the wrong 'un at all. Sandakan drops it outside off and Aslam expects this to spin away from him. Only, it comes back in and almost takes the inside edge. Could have easily gone on to then hit the stumps. Close call. 62/0

22.3 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Straighter one around off, takes the inside edge and raps him on the pads. 62/0

22.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off stump, pushed firmly to the man at mid off. 62/0

22.1 Sandakan to Aslam, Huge appeal from Dickwella, probably because he didn't see the inside edge on it. Tossed up on middle and off, Aslam with an inside edge onto his pads on his attempted sweep. 62/0

21.6 R Herath to Masood, Picks it off his pads and works it away on the leg side. 62/0

21.5 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 62/0

21.4 R Herath to Aslam, Slight turn in from around off, Sami Aslam gets an inside edge onto his pads as he attempts to play at it. 61/0

21.3 R Herath to Aslam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/0

21.2 R Herath to Aslam, Spinning in from outside off, Aslam defends but is caught on the pads. Loud appeal but impact is well outside the line. 61/0

21.1 R Herath to Aslam, FOUR! That's a terrific shot! Sami Aslam is taking Rangana on here. Sees the massive amount of flight on that and takes a step out of his crease. Gets close to the pitch and lofts it over mid on for a one bounce boundary. 61/0

20.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Flighted ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 57/0

20.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Wide enough for the batsman to play at it. 57/0

Mohammad Abbas is padded up. He might come in next as the nightwatchman if there is a wicket.

20.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 57/0

20.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Sweeps it to deep square leg for a run. 57/0

20.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Shorter in length outside off, turns back in sharply. Aslam tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls besides the pitch. 56/0

20.1 L Sandakan to S Aslam, Tosses it up but very full outside off. Aslam tries to drive but gets it off the bottom edge back to the bowler. 56/0

19.6 R Herath to Aslam, Comes down the track and hits it towards wide mid off. Lakmal there fumbles but only concedes a run. 56/0

19.5 R Herath to Aslam, Loopy ball on off, Aslam defends it solidly. 55/0

19.4 R Herath to Aslam, Drives it to mid on with the spin. 55/0

19.3 R Herath to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

19.2 R Herath to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, Aslam prods forward and blocks it. 55/0

19.1 R Herath to Aslam, Tosses it up on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.6 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/0

18.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Flatter on off, Masood punches it back to the bowler. 55/0

18.4 L Sandakan to Masood, Gives it air on off, Masood defends it off the front foot. 55/0

18.3 L Sandakan to Masood, Shorter outside off, Masood has all the time in the world to cut it through point for a brace. 55/0

18.2 L Sandakan to Masood, Googly, on middle which Masood is finding difficult to pick. He tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads. 53/0

18.1 L Sandakan to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 53/0

17.6 R Herath to S Masood, Driven down to long on for a run. 53/0

17.5 R Herath to Masood, NOT OUT! That was very good work from Dickwella and it was beautifully bowled by Herath. He bowls a loopy ball outside off. Masood plays for the turn but there isn't any. Dickwella collects the ball and in a flash takes the bails off and appeals. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show that Masood had not lifted his legs at all. He survives. 52/0

The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a stumping against Masood. Dickwella is confident about it.

17.4 R Herath to Masood, Floats it on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler. 52/0

17.3 R Herath to Masood, Tosses it up on leg stump, Masood tucks it towards short leg who is sharp there and makes a good stop. 52/0

17.2 R Herath to Masood, Works it with the spin towards short leg. 52/0

17.1 R Herath to Aslam, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Aslam drives it down to long on for a run. 52/0

Rangana Herath is into the attack.

16.6 L Sandakan to Masood, A googly by Sandakan outside off. Masood fails to read it. He plants his front foot ahead to defend but misses and is struck on the pad. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. The impact was an issue there. 51/0

16.5 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 51/0

16.4 L Sandakan to S Masood, Quicker through the air this time. Skids off the surface. Masood tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards short third man. 51/0

16.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Nails the sweep through square leg for a run. 51/0

16.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flighted ball on off, Aslam defends it off the front foot. 50/0

16.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Floats it up outside off, Aslam lets it turn away and opts not to play at it. 50/0

15.6 D Perera to Masood, Tosses it up outside off, Masood lets it be. 50/0

15.5 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/0

15.4 D Perera to Masood, FOUR! Masood says it is his turn now! He comes down the track as he sees a flighted ball on off and hits it over mid off for a boundary. Third boundary in the over. Also the fifty-run stand is up between the two. 50/0

15.3 D Perera to Aslam, Fires it on the pads, Aslam flicks it down to deep square leg for a run. 46/0

15.2 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Aslam on the charge here. He is nimble on his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 45/0

15.1 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! He picks his spot well there! He knows there is nobody in the deep. Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 41/0

14.6 L Sandakan to Masood, Lahiru Thirimanne does really well! Shorter in length on middle, Masood flicks it towards mid-wicket where Thirimanne dives and saves a few runs for his team. 37/0

14.5 L Sandakan to Masood, Drags his length back outside off, Masood goes on the back foot and punches it to covers. 37/0

14.4 L Sandakan to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/0

14.3 L Sandakan to Aslam, Flatter this time but errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Aslam flicks it through square leg for a run. 37/0

14.2 L Sandakan to Aslam, Gives it air on off, Sami lunges forward in defense. 36/0

14.1 L Sandakan to Aslam, Slower through the air on off, not a lot of turn. Aslam defends it off the front foot. 36/0

Lakshan Sandakan comes onto bowl. A lot will be expected of him.

13.6 D Perera to Masood, Fires it on off, turning away. Masood covers the line and defends it. 36/0

13.5 D Perera to Masood, Floats it up on off, Masood drives it back to the bowler who shows some aggression and throws it back to the keeper. 36/0

13.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/0

13.3 D Perera to Masood, Gives it air on middle, Masood defends it off the front foot. 36/0

13.2 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on leg stump. Aslam comes down the track and tries to go big but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder for a run. 36/0

13.1 D Perera to Masood, Angles it into the pads, Masood works it around the corner for a run. 35/0

12.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Lands it on a length outside off, Masood defends it towards point for a run. 34/0

12.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Aslam takes on the challenge to pull and does it well but to the man at deep backward square leg for a run. 33/0

12.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Once again consistently bowling on the good length area around off. Aslam with authority defends it. 32/0

12.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angles it into the batsman. Masood shuffles across and works it around the corner for a run. 32/0

12.2 N Pradeep to Masood, A better length outside off, Masood lunges forward and defends it towards covers. 31/0

12.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Pradeep angles it into the pads of the batsman. Masood plants his front foot across and defends it. 31/0

11.6 D Perera to Aslam, Floats it up on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 31/0

11.5 D Perera to Aslam, Quicker on the stumps, Sami camps back and blocks it. 31/0

11.4 D Perera to Aslam, Flatter on off, Aslam defends it stoutly. 31/0

11.3 D Perera to Aslam, Tosses it up on middle, Aslam goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a brace. 31/0

11.2 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 29/0

11.1 D Perera to Aslam, BEAUTY! A great ball after the break, almost gets a wicket. Perera angles it into the batsman and then gets it to spin away. Aslam goes to defend it but gets beaten. 29/0

Drinks are on the field!

10.6 N Pradeep to Masood, Full and wide outside off, driven towards mid off. Masood will feel he's missed out, should have put it away. Was full and quite wide. 29/0

10.5 N Pradeep to Masood, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run taken. 29/0

10.4 N Pradeep to Masood, Short of a good length around off, blocks it out off the back foot. 29/0

10.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Angling back in on middle and off, Masood closes the face of the bat and works it in front of square leg. It's in the gap, so he immediately calls for the second. Good running, this. 29/0

10.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Drops this into the vacant spaces in the cover region for a quick single. 27/0

10.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Some room on offer outside off, on a length, Aslam opens the bat face and dabs it to gully. 26/0

9.6 D Perera to Masood, Floated right up there, outside off, met with a straight bat. 26/0

9.5 D Perera to Masood, Spinning away from around off, goes back and pushes it away into the off side. 26/0

9.4 D Perera to Masood, Makes decent of his feet to get to the pitch, flicks it but again straight to short mid-wicket. 26/0

9.3 D Perera to Masood, Darts this quicker again, on middle and off with only a hint of turn, Shan Masood presents a neat front foot defense. 26/0

9.2 D Perera to Masood, Full and straight, played right back to Perera. 26/0

9.1 D Perera to Masood, Quick and flat on middle and off, turned away straight to the short mid-wicket fielder. 26/0

8.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, In the off stump channel, covers the line well and shoulders arms. 26/0

8.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length ball outside off, Sami offers a solid punch but finds the man at point. Wanted the single, then rightly decided against it. 26/0

8.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, defended down on the off side with soft hands. 26/0

8.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Leans ahead a touch this time and pushes it just wide of the mid off fielder to steal a quick single. Nicely done. 26/0

8.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Just back of a length again, straightening up after hitting the deck, Masood stands tall and meets it with a straight blade. 25/0

8.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, left alone. 25/0

Nuwan Pradeep back on to bowl.

7.6 D Perera to Aslam, Spinning away from around off, blocked off the front foot. 25/0

7.5 D Perera to Aslam, FOUR! Graceful shot! So sweetly done by Sami Aslam. Loopy and full outside off, the batsman leans into the shot easily and drives it past mid off to send it across the rope. 25/0

7.4 D Perera to Aslam, Full from Dilruwan, some decent air on it, defended. 21/0

7.3 D Perera to Aslam, Not much spin on this occasion, Sami moves across to get behind the line and blocks. 21/0

7.2 D Perera to Aslam, In the air... It's just short again! Perera darts it full, Aslam looks to clear mid on but doesn't exactly get underneath it. Chips it towards Herath positioned there but it falls just short of him. Crouched low to take it, wasn't there for the taking. 21/0

7.1 D Perera to Aslam, Tossed up on middle and off from around the wicket, Sami Aslam presses ahead and buries it into the track. 21/0

6.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Stays back again and keeps it out safely to end the over. 21/0

6.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 21/0

6.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Edged but just short! Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, Masood has a poke at it and gets a healthy edge. It flies to third slip but falls just short of the diving fielder there. Close one, that almost carried. 21/0

6.3 S Lakmal to S Masood, Bit short around off but there isn't much bounce on it. Shan Masood tries to put bat on ball and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 21/0

6.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Short of a good length outside off, punched off the back foot square through point for a couple of runs. 21/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by the batsman. 19/0

6.1 S Lakmal to Masood, No ball! And a big one too, Suranga Lakmal's giving Wahab Riaz a real run for his money. He comes steaming in and lands it on a length outside off, it's left alone but the umpire signals no ball. 19/0

5.6 D Perera to Aslam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 18/0

5.5 D Perera to Masood, Poor line and Shan has taken full advantage of it. It's sliding down leg, Masood tickles it fine down the leg side past the keeper. The slip fielder chases it down and throws it back in. Three runs are taken. 18/0

5.4 D Perera to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/0

5.3 D Perera to Masood, Quite straight in line, easily negotiated by Shan Masood. 15/0

5.2 D Perera to Masood, Some flight on this occasion, it's pushed away square on the off side for nothing. 15/0

5.1 D Perera to Masood, Tossed up on middle and leg, quite full in length, Masood presents a tight defensive shot. 15/0

Dilruwan Perera is on to roll his arm. Spin on rather quickly for Sri Lanka. Good move, the wicket does have a lot of bite. A slip and a short leg in place for him.

4.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Dabs it away to point to end the over. 15/0

4.5 S Lakmal to Aslam, Just ahead of a length and outside off, Aslam is half-forward to defend but is beaten past the outside edge. 15/0

4.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Angling back in on middle and leg, flicked off the pads on the leg side. 15/0

4.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Around off on a good length, once again it's tapped to the covers for a quick run. 15/0

4.2 S Lakmal to Aslam, Fullish in length from Lakmal, Aslam drops it just wide of the cover fielder and steals a quick single. 14/0

4.1 S Lakmal to Aslam, Yes, no, yes, no. Confusion but no harm done in the end. Lakmal bowls it shorter in length. Aslam plays it with soft hands towards the leg side and wants a single. He sets off but is sent back by his partner. The fielder from mid-wicket comes running in and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Aslam is not happy with his partner as he gives him the stare. It would have been close had that hit, even Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shakes his head looking at that. He is not impressed. 13/0

3.6 N Pradeep to Masood, FOUR! Elegant! Fuller in length on off, Masood leans into it and drives it through mid off for a boundary. 13/0

3.5 N Pradeep to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/0

3.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Brilliant by Mendis! Saves a boundary for his team. Shorter in length outside off, Aslam guides it to the right of point. Kusal there dives full stretch to his right and makes an excellent stop but can't stop the single. 9/0

3.3 N Pradeep to Aslam, Bowls it on a length on off, Aslam defends it towards covers. 8/0

3.2 N Pradeep to Aslam, Good length on off, Aslam defends it off the back foot. 8/0

3.1 N Pradeep to Aslam, Pradeep also comes around the wicket and bowls it outside off. Aslam lets it be. 8/0

2.6 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length ball on off, Masood defends it with authority. 8/0

2.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal bowls it fuller on middle, Masood flicks it through square leg but does not hit it that well. Has enough though to beat the diving fielder and collects two. 8/0

2.4 S Lakmal to Aslam, Errs in line and angles it down the leg side. Aslam just shuffles across and helps it down to fine leg to get off the mark with a run. 6/0

2.3 S Lakmal to Masood, Flicks it down to fine leg with the angle for a run. 5/0

2.2 S Lakmal to S Masood, Shorter in length on middle, Masood pulls it along the ground to the man at square leg. That was nicely struck but straight to the fielder. 4/0

2.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Lakmal comes around the wicket and lands it on a length on off. Masood defends it watchfully. 4/0

1.6 N Pradeep to Aslam, Back of a length on off, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 4/0

1.5 N Pradeep to Aslam, Short of a length outside off, Aslam off the back foot punches it to covers. 4/0

1.4 N Pradeep to Aslam, Just ahead of a length on off, angling away. Aslam lunges forward in defense. 4/0

1.3 N Pradeep to Masood, Fuller in length on off, Masood plays it towards the cover region for a quick single. 4/0

1.2 N Pradeep to Masood, Good length outside off, Masood is not interested in playing at it. 3/0

1.1 N Pradeep to Masood, Comes running in and lands it on a length around off. A very good line and length to bowl. Masood defends it off the front foot. 3/0

Nuwan Pradeep will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Aslam, Bowls it on a length outside off, Aslam opts not to play at it. 3/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on middle, Masood shuffles across and flicks it through square leg for a run. 3/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Masood, Good length outside off, wanting Masood to go after it but he resists and lets it through. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Masood, That was beautifully timed! Lakmal bowls it on middle, Masood off the back foot punches it through mid-wicket and completes a run. They take off for a second. Herath gives it a chase, slides, picks the ball up and fires a throw at the striker's end but the batsman has made his ground. 2/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Masood, Lands it on a length on off, Masood defends it off the back foot. 0/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Masood, Starts off with a length ball on middle, it comes slow off the wicket. Masood tries to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off. He wanted a run but is sent back by his partner. He will be eager to get off the mark here. 0/0

First Published: October 1, 2017, 11:28 AM IST