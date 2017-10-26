Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: 1st T20I in Abu Dhabi

Babar Azam (AP Images)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

12.3 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full again, with some decent air on it, it's driven through to sweeper cover for one. 69/3

12.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Slower through the air as it's looped up on middle, Malik clears his front leg and pushes it back to the bowler. 68/3

12.1 S Pathirana to M Hafeez, Tossed up on middle and off, drifting in, eased back down to long on for a single. 68/3

Sachith Pathirana is back.

11.6 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Good running between the wickets. Hafeez punches this to the right of mid on and immediately calls for the run. Both batsmen cross over and easily complete the single. Pakistan need 36 to win off 48. 67/3

11.5 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Comfortably done. Shoaib Malik helps the pull along the ground through square leg and rotates strike. 66/3

11.4 V Sanjaya to M Hafeez, Marginally behind a length on middle and leg, worked away through backward square leg for a single. 65/3

Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.

11.3 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, OUT! He's gone! That's a soft dismissal, really. Should never be getting out to such deliveries. Angling down the leg side, Shehzad looks to tickle it fine and ends up getting a feather behind. Samarawickrama moves to his right to collect and appeals instantly. The umpire takes a moment to think and then raises his finger. Shehzad doesn't even think of reviewing, just starts walking back to the dugout. The 46-run stand has been broken. 64/3

11.2 V Sanjaya to S Malik, Short of a good length on middle and off, Malik off the back foot pulls it along the ground through the leg side for one. 64/2

11.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Starts off with a full length delivery on the stumps, Ahmed Shehzad drives it through mid on and gets off strike. 63/2

Vikum Sanjaya returns.

10.6 T Perera to A Shehzad, A solid punch offered by Shehzad. He places it just wide of mid on and steals a run. 62/2

10.5 T Perera to S Malik, Full and in line of the stumps, driven towards mid on for a brisk single. 61/2

10.4 T Perera to S Malik, FOUR! That's a dangerous shot to play. Too close to comfort. Length delivery which keeps a little low, quite close to the off stump as Malik tries to run it down to third man. It takes the inside edge and goes past Sadeera away to the fine leg fence. 60/2

10.3 T Perera to A Shehzad, Slower one on a shortish length, pulled away on the leg side for a single. 56/2

10.2 T Perera to A Shehzad, That's an excellent effort from Gunathilaka! Brilliant! Full ball wide outside off, Shehzad drives it square towards point. Danushka there dives full stretch to his right and makes a terrific stop. 55/2

10.1 T Perera to A Shehzad, Tight line as it's pitched on off. It's a length ball which is worked to short mid-wicket. 55/2

Thisara Perera is here. As a captain. Bats at number 9, comes in as the 6th bowler. Not quite leading from the front.

9.6 I Udana to S Malik, Full again, outside the line of off stump, driven firmly straight to the cover fielder. 55/2

9.5 I Udana to A Shehzad, Very full and well outside off, driven towards the covers for one. 55/2

9.4 I Udana to S Malik, On a good length and outside off, punched down to mid off for a quick single. 54/2

9.3 I Udana to S Malik, FOUR! Shot! He put that away in style! Back of a length outside off, Shoaib Malik hangs back and cracks it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. 53/2

9.2 I Udana to S Malik, Back of a good length outside off, cut behind point for a couple of runs. Third man comes across to his right and slides to make a decent stop. 49/2

9.1 I Udana to S Malik, A bouncer to begin the new spell, around off, angling away, allowed to go through. 47/2

Isuru Udana is back on.

8.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 47/2

8.5 S Prasanna to S Malik, Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler. 46/2

8.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Short and outside off, Malik runs it down but finds short third man this time. 46/2

8.3 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, A touch short, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 46/2

8.2 S Prasanna to S Malik, Tossed up a bit outside off, Malik comes forward and pushes the ball past the bowler down the ground for a run. 45/2

8.1 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 44/2

7.6 S Pathirana to S Malik, Outside off, there comes that dab again, run down past short third man for a couple. 43/2

7.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 41/2

7.4 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 40/2

7.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 39/2

7.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, FIVE WIDES! Poor from the bowler. Fires it down the leg side, Shehzad misses his flick and the keeper is blinded. The ball races away to the fence behind. 38/2

7.2 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and around off, Shehzad goes back and looks to work but misses and is hit on the pads. 33/2

7.1 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, Shehzad gets down and paddles it gently through fine leg for a couple. 33/2

6.6 S Prasanna to S Malik, FOUR! Terrific timing! Slightly short outside off, Malik goes back and places it between short third man and backward point for a boundary! Bisection to perfection. Quickly judged the length and rocked back. 31/2

6.5 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Works it down the leg side for a single. 27/2

6.4 S Prasanna to S Malik, Short and outside off, Malik goes back and runs it past short third man. Sachith Pathirana chases it down and saves a run for his side with a desperate dive. 26/2

6.3 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Shortish in length, Shehzad looks to flick after coming down the track but misses. The ball goes off his pads through square leg and a leg bye is taken. 23/2

6.2 S Prasanna to A Shehzad, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 22/2

6.1 S Prasanna to S Malik, Outside off, eased through the covers for a single. 22/2

SEEKKUGE PRASANNA to bowl his leggies now.

5.6 S Pathirana to S Malik, Pushes this through mid on for a run. 21/2

5.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 20/2

5.4 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Outside off, Shehzad goes for the cut but gets a bottom edge which goes on the off side. 19/2

5.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, The batsman gets an inside edge on that which goes fine down the leg side. 19/2

5.2 S Pathirana to S Malik, Full and outside off, pushed with consummate ease through mid off for a single. 19/2

SHOAIB MALIK walks in at number 4, replacing Babar.

5.1 S Pathirana to B Azam, OUT! Babar Azam is gone for his first single-digit score in T20Is! Big, big wicket. Pathirana gets his man. He tosses this up outside off and Babar is enticed into going after him. He jumps down the track but is beaten in flight. Sadeera Samarawickrama collects the ball nicely, around his chest and whips the bails off. It is referred upstairs and the third umpire confirms the bad news. 18/2

STUMPED? Referred upstairs... Babar Azam is the man in question. This could be a big moment.

4.6 I Udana to A Shehzad, FOUR! First of the innings! On a length outside off, Shehzad wallops down the track and just eases it through the covers. The ball does the rest after finding the gap. 18/1

4.5 I Udana to B Azam, Outside off, Babar looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which flies down to third man. A single taken. 14/1

Slip has disappeared now. Fine leg is inside the circle while square leg drops back. We are yet to see a boundary in this run chase.

4.4 I Udana to B Azam, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 13/1

4.3 I Udana to B Azam, Outside off, punched straight to short cover. Still not off the mark. 13/1

Fine leg goes back and deep backward square leg comes in. Third man in place as well.

4.2 I Udana to A Shehzad, MISFIELD. Cannot afford that. On a length outside off, Shehzad punches this on the up through the covers. Mahela Udawatte comes across to his right but fumbles and the ball goes through. A single taken. 13/1

4.1 I Udana to A Shehzad, Good start. On a length outside off, angling away, Shehzad pokes at it but misses. 12/1

ISURU UDANA to bowl now.

3.6 S Pathirana to B Azam, Flighted outside off, Babar comes down the track and drives it straight to short extra cover. Another great over. Last 2 overs have yielded just 3 runs with a wicket. 12/1

3.5 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, A touch shorter in length, AS goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a single. First of this over. 12/1

3.4 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Outside off, left alone this time. 11/1

3.3 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, slow turn, Ahmed lunges to defend but misses. 11/1

3.2 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, Full on middle and off, watchfully defended. 11/1

3.1 S Pathirana to A Shehzad, HOWZZAT? Not out. An arm ball to start, Shehzad goes back to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. Pathirana appeals but then scratches his head. No review taken, not quite sure whether they are aware. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping leg stump. 11/1

SACHITH PATHIRANA to bowl now. The Munaweera experiment is over.

2.6 V Sanjaya to B Azam, Around middle and leg, punched off the back foot. Impressive over from Sanjaya. Just 2 runs and a wicket from it. 11/1

2.5 V Sanjaya to B Azam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 11/1

2.5 V Sanjaya to B Azam, WIDE. Oops... mega wide. Attempted slower ball, fuller in length, goes miles down the leg side. Left alone. 11/1

2.4 V Sanjaya to B Azam, Down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 10/1

BABAR AZAM, the run machine, walks in at number 3, replacing Zaman.

2.3 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, OUT! The leg stump is out of the ground! Sanjaya has struck. Though, that is more because of the rash shot from Zaman. He might have wanted to make a statement, fails to trouble the scorers instead. The delivery was full, around middle and leg and Fakhar, just jumped down the track and had a wild swing. He missed, the length being almost a yorker at the point of contact and the ball swung in late to topple the leg pole. Beautifully bowled but that was a rash shot. One down, Sri Lanka need 9 more to win. 10/1

2.2 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, A touch shorter than fuller, around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 10/0

2.1 V Sanjaya to A Shehzad, Full and outside off, nice little outswing, left alone. 9/0

1.6 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Full and flat on the stumps, watchfully defended. 9/0

1.5 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for another single. 9/0

1.4 D Munaweera to F Zaman, Comes down the track, is not to the pitch of the ball, heaves hard and the ball goes off the inner half to mid-wicket. One more run. 8/0

1.3 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Clips this through mid-wicket for one. 7/0

1.2 D Munaweera to F Zaman, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 6/0

1.1 D Munaweera to A Shehzad, Full and on the pads, flicked through the leg side for a single to get off the mark. 5/0

DILSHAN MUNAWEERA to bowl from the other end. He opened the batting as well.

0.6 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Fuller in length aiming the base of off stump, a mistimed drive back in the bowler's direction. 4/0

0.5 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Full and wide outside off, Fakhar with a solid drive through the gap in the covers which earns him a brace. 4/0

0.4 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Bit fullish in length just outside off, Zaman gets to the pitch of the ball and slices it to point. 2/0

0.3 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Oh, that could have been out! No timing at all from Zaman. Length ball outside off, the southpaw mistimes the pull, off the bottom of the bat down towards mid on. Perera is the man there, he moves to his right and dives, but the ball just about evades him. It nearly goes all the way to the boundary. That was terribly close, Sri Lanka would have hoped for that to stick. Two runs taken. 2/0

0.2 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Full again but attacking the stumps this time, Zaman drives it hard but finds short mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 V Sanjaya to F Zaman, Spears it full and swings it back in late to the left-hander, Fakhar Zaman digs it back out to the bowler. 0/0

