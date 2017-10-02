Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5: Yasir Shah Picks 5, Pak Need 136 to Win

Yasir Shah (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Pakistan need 136 to go one up in the series!

66.5 Ali to N Pradeep, OUT! Knocked him over! That is too good a delivery for a number 11! Ali steams in a spears in a fuller delivery around off. Pradeep pushes at that and the ball sneaks in through the gap between bat and pad and disturbs the timber behind. The signature Hasan Ali celebration follows! SRI LANKA ALL OUT FOR 138! 138/10

66.4 H Ali to Dickwella, This is hurled on a length outside off, Dickwella plays it towards point and runs across for a run. 138/9

66.3 H Ali to Dickwella, Fuller ball around off, Niroshan defends it off the front foot. 137/9

66.2 H Ali to Dickwella, This delivery is flicked away to mid-wicket. 137/9

66.1 Ali to N Dickwella, Short delivery around middle and leg, Dickwella pulls it, gets it off the top edge past the keeper for a brace. 137/9

NUWAN PRADEEP is the last man in.

65.6 Y Shah to L Sandakan, OUT! Would you believe it, Sandakan has thrown it away in what would have been the last ball of the session! 12th five-fer for Yasir Shah! He bowls a wrong 'un, a tad short outside off, Sandakan stays back and cuts it aerially, straight to Amir at backward point. He should be gutted, as he's just thrown it away. The Lankans lead by 132. The lunch has been extended owing to this wicket. 135/9

65.5 Y Shah to Sandakan, Shah comes back over the wicket and lands it around off, Sandakan bunts it off the front foot. 135/8

65.4 Y Shah to Sandakan, Floats it on the pads, flicked away to mid-wicket. 135/8

65.3 Y Shah to Sandakan, Tossed up ball around middle, defended off the front foot. 135/8

65.2 Y Shah to Sandakan, This delivery in line of the stumps is played off the back foot. 135/8

65.1 Y Shah to Sandakan, Comes round the wicket and serves a loopy delivery around leg, Sandakan pads it away. 135/8

64.6 H Ali to N Dickwella, This ball is cut straight to the point fielder. 135/8

64.5 H Ali to Dickwella, Another cover-drive, but this time finds the fielder. 135/8

64.4 H Ali to Dickwella, Fuller ball outside off, driven through covers for a brace. 135/8

64.3 H Ali to Dickwella, Dickwella defends this off the back foot. 133/8

64.2 H Ali to Dickwella, Shafiq puts down another one! Ali bowls it fuller outside off, Dickwella looks to guide it away to third man. Ends up getting a thick outside edge to the lone wide slip Asad Shafiq, who grasses yet another chance. This is not helping things for Pakistan, who are on the lookout for quick wickets. 133/8

64.1 H Ali to Dickwella, Full delivery outside off, Dickwella drives it through point. The fielder in the deep rushes to his right, puts in the slide and keeps the batsmen down to two. 133/8

63.6 Y Shah to Sandakan, Well bowled and even better kept! Yasir comes round the wicket and bowls it flatter around middle. Sandakan looks to defend but misses the ball. Ahmed crouches low to collect that. The ball just shoots after pitching! 131/8

63.5 Y Shah to Sandakan, Shortish ball around off, Sandakan goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a brace. 131/8

63.4 Y Shah to Sandakan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 129/8

63.3 Y Shah to Sandakan, This ball is blocked off the back foot from within the crease. 129/8

63.2 Y Shah to Sandakan, Floated around off, Lakshan strides forward to defend that. 129/8

63.1 Y Shah to Sandakan, Tossed up delivery in line of the stumps, Sandakan defends it off the front foot. 129/8

62.6 H Ali to Dickwella, Length delivery around off, Niroshan gets squared up and gets a leading edge towards covers. He wanted a run initially but decides against it. 129/8

62.5 H Ali to Dickwella, On a length outside off, Dickwella looks to push at it but gets beaten. 129/8

62.4 H Ali to Dickwella, Now Ali comes round the wicket and hurls it around the off stump. Niroshan stands tall and defends. 129/8

62.3 H Ali to N Dickwella, FOUR! Edgy runs, but Sri Lanka won't mind that! Length delivery around off, Dickwella looks to clip it away. But the ball catches the outside edge of the bat and flies through the gap between the first slip and gully for a boundary. 129/8

62.2 H Ali to Dickwella, Beautifully driven! Full ball around off, Dickwella plays it through covers for a brace. 125/8

62.1 H Ali to Dickwella, Good start! Ali hurls it outside off, Dickwella looks to drive but misses. 123/8

HASAN ALI to have a bowl now. Remember he had walked back yesterday owing to an issue with his back.

61.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Another ball around off is reverse swept away for a run. 123/8

61.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Yasir tosses it up around off, Dickwella charges down and pads it away. 122/8

61.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy ball around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 122/8

61.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh-pad. 122/8

61.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, That's a grubber! Yasir serves it outside off, Dickwella goes back to defend but the ball just doesn't rise. The keeper misses the ball but the batsmen don't steal a bye. 122/8

61.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, FOUR! And finally the shot produces him a boundary! Tossed up delivery around off, Dickwella reverse sweeps that over point for a boundary. 122/8

60.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Amir bowls it in line of the stumps, Dickwella taps it in front of square on the leg side and rushes for a quick run. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Niroshan was safe through. 118/8

60.5 M Amir to Dickwella, Full in line of the stumps, Dickwella backs away but hits it straight to the cover fielder. 117/8

60.4 M Amir to Dickwella, FOUR! Brilliant, clever and effective! Amir bangs it short around middle, Dickwella sways back and plays the ramp shot over the keeper's head for a boundary. 117/8

60.3 M Amir to Dickwella, A tad fuller outside off, Niroshan drives towards deep covers. Sandakan wanted a run but there was a loud 'no' from Dickwella the moment he played that. 113/8

60.2 M Amir to Dickwella, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 113/8

60.1 M Amir to Dickwella, Length ball in line of the stumps, pushed towards covers from the crease. 113/8

59.6 Y Shah to L Sandakan, Nervy! A tad shorter around off, Sandakan looks to pull it away. Ends up getting an inside edge that strikes him on the inside of the front leg and lands next to the stumps. 113/8

59.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery around off, Dickwella charges down and clips it through mid-wicket. 113/8

59.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Dickwella defends this delivery from the crease, showing the full face of the bat. 112/8

59.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floated outside off, Dickwella offers no stroke and wears it on the pads. 112/8

59.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy ball around middle and leg, he goes back to clip it away. The ball lobs off his thigh pad and flies over the leaping short leg fielder. There were shouts of 'catch it' but there was no edge there. 112/8

59.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Shah floats it outside off, Dickwella gets down and reverse sweeps it through the front of square on the off side. Good running gets him a couple. 112/8

58.6 M Amir to Sandakan, FOUR! The plan almost worked! Keeping a leg slip in place, Amir bowls it full in line of the leg stump. Sandakan, being the tailender that he is, flicks it aerially, past Azam at leg slip. The ball raced away to the fence. 110/8

58.5 M Amir to Dickwella, That's well played! Amir hurls it on a length outside off, Dickwella shuffles across and clips it through square leg for a run. 106/8

58.4 M Amir to Dickwella, This is again outside off, ND fails to get bat onto that and misses the ball. 105/8

58.3 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery outside off, Dickwella plays inside the line and lets that go. 105/8

58.2 M Amir to Dickwella, This is on a length outside off, Niroshan plays it towards point. 105/8

58.1 Amir to Dickwella, Wonderfully bowled! Amir spears in a yorker around off and middle, Dickwella does extremely well to dig that out. 105/8

57.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, This is a tad short around off, punched towards long on for a run. 105/8

57.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, This is bowled outside off, Dickwella looks to play at that but misses. 104/8

57.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 104/8

57.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tossed up delivery outside off, Dickwella pads it away. 104/8

57.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Shah loops it up around middle, Niroshan looks to sweep. But the ball lobs off his thigh pad to short leg. The players appeal but to no avail. 104/8

57.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy ball around off, Dickwella defends it from the crease. 104/8

Mid on and mid-wicket are in the deep.

56.6 M Amir to Sandakan, Fuller ball around off. Sandakan defends it off the front foot. 104/8

56.5 M Amir to L Sandakan, This delivery is driven superbly through covers for a brace. 104/8

56.4 M Amir to Sandakan, This is a short ball down the leg side, Lakshan misses the flick. 102/8

56.3 M Amir to Sandakan, Length delivery just outside off, Sandakan looks to push at it but gets beaten. 102/8

56.2 M Amir to Dickwella, This is around off and middle, flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 102/8

56.1 M Amir to Dickwella, On a length around off, Dickwella defends it from within the crease. 101/8

55.6 Y Shah to Sandakan, Keeps out the hat-trick! Shah bowls it around off, Sandakan defends it off the front foot. 101/8

Umbrella field in place. Will Sandakan survive this?

LAKSHAN SANDAKAN is the next man in. He will face the hat-trick ball.

55.5 Y Shah to R Herath, OUT! Two-in-two for Yasir Shah! He loops it up around off, Herath lunges forward to defend. But the ball spins back in, catches the inside edge, lobs up after hitting the pad and Masood at short leg does extremely well to pull off a diving catch. Excellently done. Herath goes for a duck, the lead is still 98! 101/8

55.4 Y Shah to Perera, OUT! Perera is a goner! The drop doesn't prove to be costly. Yasir Shah serves a quicker one in line of the stumps, Dilruwan looks to defend but misses the ball and gets hit on the pads. The umpire immediately raises the dreaded finger on appeal by the Pakistan players. For some strange reason, Perera chooses to review it immediately. Replays ruled out presence of an inside edge, although multiple looks revealed that. Hawk Eye confirms that he was hit adjacent to the stumps. So Sri Lanka are sliding further, with the lead 98! Rangana Herath will walk in next. 101/7

Perera has been ruled out LBW. But he immediately chooses to review that. Maybe he feels he has got some bat onto that.

55.3 Y Shah to Perera, Floated in line of the stumps, Perera defends it off the front foot. 101/6

55.2 Y Shah to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 101/6

55.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Just away from short leg! Shah tosses it around off, Dickwella gets down to sweep. The ball hits the top edge, deflects off his helmet and rolls past the right of Masood at short leg. Again the fielder moved to his left and hence misses the ball completely. One run taken. 101/6

54.6 M Amir to Perera, Full and down the leg side, Dilruwan looks to flick but misses. 100/6

54.5 M Amir to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/6

54.4 M Amir to Perera, Bowls it outside off, Perera lets it be. 100/6

54.3 M Amir to Perera, Dropped! Asad Shafiq the culprit! Peach of a delivery. Amir bowls it on a length around middle and off, Perera just had to play at that and he does. The ball bounces a tad more and takes the edge of the bat and flies towards the slip cordon. Shafiq dives to his left from second slip but fails to latch on to that. In hindsight, it could have been an easier catch for the first slip fielder, Azam. Interesting to note is the absence of Azhar Ali from the slip cordon. Normally he's the guy standing there! Perera gets a life! 100/6

54.2 M Amir to Perera, Close! Hurls it fuller outside off, inviting the drive. Perera looks to play at that with minimal feet movement and gets beaten. 100/6

54.1 M Amir to Perera, Amir runs in and spears it full on the pads, Perera clips it to mid-wicket. 100/6

Drinks have been taken! It has been a good first hour of play. Pakistan managed to snap up both the overnight batsmen. But so far Dickwella and Perera have looked good and assured both against pace and spin. The lead is 97 and Sri Lanka would look to swell the lead. Pakistan would strive hard to prevent that.

53.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Another delivery around off is swept away to short fine leg. 100/6

53.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, FOUR! Brilliantly played. This shot proves how good Dickwella is against spinners. Yasir Shah loops it up around off, Niroshan charges down and smashes it down the ground. The ball wastes no time in racing away to the fence. 100 up for Sri Lanka with that! 100/6

53.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Flatter in line of the stumps, clipped to mid-wicket. 96/6

53.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, This delivery is swept straight to the short fine leg fielder. 96/6

53.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy delivery around off, Dickwella charges down and blocks it. 96/6

53.1 Y Shah to Perera, A long hop around off, Perera goes deep in the crease and pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder from mid on chases that down but the batsmen take three. Excellent running there. 96/6

52.6 M Amir to Dickwella, Length delivery around off, Dickwella defends it from within the crease. 93/6

52.5 M Amir to Dickwella, Amir bowls it full outside off, Dickwella drives it towards the cover fielder. 93/6

52.4 M Amir to Dickwella, Steams in and spears it fuller outside off, Dickwella plays inside the line to let the ball pass. 93/6

52.3 M Amir to N Dickwella, This is bowled fuller outside off, Niroshan drives it to the mid off fielder. 93/6

52.2 M Amir to Dickwella, Similar delivery outside off, Dickwella punches it towards covers. 93/6

52.1 M Amir to Dickwella, Starts off with a length ball around off, Dickwella defends it from the crease. 93/6

MOHAMMAD AMIR is brought in to bowl.

51.6 Y Shah to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 93/6

51.5 Y Shah to Perera, Beaten all ends up! Tossed up delivery around off, Perera strides forward to defend but the ball passes the edge of the bat. 93/6

51.4 Y Shah to Perera, This is played off the front foot to silly point. 93/6

51.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floats it around off and middle, Dickwella gets it off the pads for a leg bye. 93/6

51.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Yasir tosses it very wide of off, Dickwella guides it to backward point. 92/6

51.1 Y Shah to Perera, Quicker straighter delivery around middle and leg, Dilruwan looks to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat, past short leg for a run. 92/6

50.6 M Abbas to N Dickwella, Bowled a tad short around off, pulled straight to square leg. 91/6

50.5 M Abbas to Dickwella, Length ball around off, pushed towards mid on. 91/6

50.4 M Abbas to Dickwella, This is bowled around off, Niroshan defends off the front foot. 91/6

50.3 M Abbas to Perera, Very full inswinging delivery, almost a yorker. Perera watches it well and digs it out towards mid on for a run. 91/6

50.2 M Abbas to Perera, Spears it outside off, Perera shoulders his arms in response. 90/6

50.1 M Abbas to Perera, On a length outside off, Perera doesn't bother to play at that and lets it be. 90/6

49.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Loopy delivery around middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. 90/6

49.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floats it outside off, Dickwella reverse sweeps it. Gets it off the top edge of the bat as the ball rolls towards third man. Two runs taken. 90/6

49.4 Y Shah to D Perera, Lucky! This is a leg-spinner in line of the stumps that didn't turn, Perera didn't seem to have picked that. Gets an inside edge as he is hurried onto that. The ball rolls towards fine leg for a run. 88/6

49.3 Y Shah to Perera, Perera looks to cut that but misses the ball completely. 87/6

49.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Connects the sweep this time. Yasir serves it around middle and leg, Dickwella plays it through square leg for a run. 87/6

49.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tosses this around middle and leg, Dickwella looks to flick but misses and wears it on the pads. 86/6

48.6 M Abbas to Perera, This delivery outside is left alone. The ball barely carried to the keeper. 86/6

48.5 M Abbas to Perera, Full delivery around off, Perera looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside. 86/6

DILRUWAN PERERA walks in to bat at the fall of the sixth wicket. He's got runs with the bat in recent times and the Lankans would hope for an encore!

48.4 M Abbas to Lakmal, OUT! The nightwatchman falls to a short ball! Mohammad Abbas bangs it short around off, Lakmal is unable to resist the temptation to pull. He goes through with the shot but Pakistan were prepared for this and had a man in the deep. Babar Azam at deep square leg catches it ever so easily to hand Abbas another wicket. Lakmal was never comfortable with the short ball today and in the end falls prey to it. Interestingly, he seemed to have hit that well. Sri Lanka are threatening to fold up rather early here. They lead by only 83! 86/6

48.3 M Abbas to Lakmal, This is hurled outside off, Suranga leaves it alone. 86/5

48.2 M Abbas to S Lakmal, FOUR! Streaky yet effective! Abbas hurls it full outside off, Lakmal throws his bat in a bid to drive that. Gets a thick outside edge that rolls through the slip cordon for a boundary. This would frustrate Pakistan to no end. 86/5

48.1 M Abbas to N Dickwella, Abbas comes round the wicket and bangs it short around off. Dickwella pulls it through square leg for a run. 82/5

47.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Beauty! Shah gives some more air to this delivery outside off. Lakmal looks to defend off the front foot but sees the ball whiz past the edge of the bat. 81/5

47.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, Tossed up delivery around off, Lakmal lunges forward and defends it. 81/5

47.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, Quicker down the leg side, Lakmal looks to flick but misses. 81/5

47.3 Y Shah to Lakmal, Loopy ball outside off, Lakmal lets it be. 81/5

47.2 Y Shah to Lakmal, This delivery in line of the stumps is defended from the crease. 81/5

47.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Flatter on the pads, worked away towards mid-wicket for a run. 81/5

Lakmal is down on the ground. He looks to be in some pain and the physio is tending to him. Sri Lanka would not want to lose him as he would be vital for their chances with the ball later in the day.

46.6 M Abbas to S Lakmal, Another bouncer outside off, left alone. 80/5

46.5 M Abbas to Lakmal, Slower off-cutter around off, Lakmal defends it off the front foot. Seems to have read the pace of the ball there. 80/5

46.4 M Abbas to Lakmal, On a length around off, Suranga shows full face of the bat while defending that. 80/5

46.3 M Abbas to S Lakmal, This delivery is pushed towards mid on. 80/5

46.2 M Abbas to S Lakmal, Bouncer outside off, Lakmal looks to pull but misses. 80/5

46.1 M Abbas to Lakmal, On a length outside off, Lakmal goes for the pull but gets the bottom edge next to the pitch. 80/5

45.6 Y Shah to Dickwella, Another failed sweep in this over! Yasir serves it around middle and spinning down leg. Niroshan plays and misses yet again. 80/5

45.5 Y Shah to Dickwella, Dickwella again looks to sweep and wears it on the thigh pad. He'd rather fancy the reverse sweep as this could bring his downfall. 80/5

45.4 Y Shah to Dickwella, Lands it around off, Niroshan looks to play from the crease. Gets it off his forearm to first slip. A stifled appeal follows, only to be turned down. 80/5

45.3 Y Shah to Dickwella, And again! Shah floats it around off, Dickwella goes for the sweep again. The ball hits his helmet and lands near the short leg fielder. Interestingly, the Shan Masood there looks to take evasive action anticipating the shot and loses his balance in the process! That looked funny! 80/5

45.2 Y Shah to Dickwella, Floats it around off, Niroshan blocks off the back foot. 80/5

45.1 Y Shah to Dickwella, Tosses this outside off, the ball spins in sharply. Dickwella looks to sweep but misses. 80/5

44.6 M Abbas to Dickwella, Dickwella gets going straightaway! Length ball on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 80/5

44.5 M Abbas to Lakmal, This is flicked away through mid-wicket for a run. 79/5

44.4 M Abbas to Lakmal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 78/5

44.3 M Abbas to S Lakmal, FOUR! Now that would give him some confidence! On a back of a length around off, Lakmal stays in the crease and pulls it through backward square leg. The ball races away to the fence for the first boundary of the day. 78/5

44.2 M Abbas to Lakmal, Length ball outside off, it nips back in a great deal again. Hits Lakmal high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. 74/5

44.1 M Abbas to Lakmal, Landed around off, Lakmal blocks it from the crease. 74/5

43.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Quicker on the pads, he misses to put bat to that and wears it on the pads. They steal a leg bye. 74/5

43.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, Another ball around off, it is blocked off the front foot. 73/5

43.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, Lands it in line of the stumps, Suranga blocks it off the front foot. 73/5

43.3 Y Shah to Lakmal, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 73/5

43.2 Y Shah to Lakmal, This is flatter around leg, Lakmal misses the flick and wears it on his pads. 73/5

43.1 Y Shah to S Lakmal, Tosses it outside off, Lakmal pushes it towards covers. 73/5

NIROSHAN DICKWELLA is the next man in. How will he approach this now? Meanwhile, umpire Richard Kettleborough is seen giving some friendly advise to Sarfraz Ahmed regarding excessive appealing.

42.6 Abbas to Mendis, OUT! Mendis has to depart! Abbas' clever bowling has earned him a wicket. He lands it on a length outside off, Mendis looks to push at it, but the massive inward movement of the ball meant that he misses it and the ball strikes him on the pads. A long appeal follows, which is upheld. After some thought, Mendis goes upstairs. Hawk Eye shows that it is umpire's call on impact and the ball would go on to hit the off stump. Sri Lanka lose the wicket although they retain the review. Big wicket this for Pakistan. 73/5

Given! Mendis has been adjudged LBW. After a lonnng thought, he decides to review that. Seems mighty close.

42.5 M Abbas to Mendis, Beaten! That's bowled on a length outside off, Mendis looks to push at that but the ball moves away just a tad to beat the edge of the bat. Beautifully bowled. 73/4

42.4 M Abbas to Lakmal, Aerial but safe! That was banged short around off and middle, Lakmal gets into a tangle as he looks to pull that. Gets a top edge that lands at where short fine leg would have been. One run taken. 73/4

42.3 M Abbas to Lakmal, Spears it outside off, Lakmal shoulders arms to let that go. 72/4

Two slips in place now.

42.2 M Abbas to Lakmal, This is bowled around off, Lakmal stays on the back foot and plays towards point. The ball moved away just that little bit after pitching. 72/4

42.1 M Abbas to Lakmal, Bowls it full outside off, Lakmal strides forward and points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 72/4

41.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Floated around middle and leg, Mendis bunts it down from within the crease. 72/4

41.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, Flatter in line of the stumps, whipped away in front of square on the leg side for a run. First runs for Lakmal for the day. 72/4

41.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, Lovely loopy leg break outside off, the ball spins away. Lakmal lets that go without playing at that. 71/4

41.3 Y Shah to Lakmal, Loopy delivery in line of the stumps, the nightwatchman shows the full face of the bat to defend that. 71/4

41.2 Y Shah to Lakmal, Tosses it around middle and leg, Suranga lunges forward and defends it off the front foot. 71/4

41.1 Y Shah to Lakmal, Begins with a flat delivery around middle and leg, Lakmal blocks it from within the crease. 71/4

YASIR SHAH to bowl from the other end. Knowing that the track is good for spin bowling, Pakistan would want him to strike early.

40.6 M Abbas to Mendis, Length ball well outside off, Mendis doesn't bother to play at that and lets it go to the keeper. 71/4

40.5 M Abbas to Mendis, Hurled fuller around off, Mendis pushes it off the front foot towards point. 71/4

40.4 M Abbas to Mendis, Lands it on a length outside off, Kusal shoulders arms and lets that go to the keeper. 71/4

40.3 M Abbas to Mendis, A tad fuller around off and middle, Mendis pushes it towards mid on. 71/4

40.2 M Abbas to Mendis, First runs for the day! This one is around middle, Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there makes a half-stop but is unable to prevent the brace. 71/4

40.1 M Abbas to Mendis, Runs in and begins with hurling a fuller delivery around off. Mendis strides forward and defends it with the full face of the bat. 69/4

The players and the umpires have taken their positions on the field. Everybody is set for another tough session of play. MOHAMMAD ABBAS has the cherry in the hand and will begin the proceedings. KUSAL MENDIS will face him first up. The nightwatchman, SURANGA LAKMAL, is at the other end and he would look to frustrate the opposition by staying out there as long as he can. Pakistan have one slip in place to start with. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - There are plenty of cracks on the pitch. If anything, the cracks have widened as the game has progressed. It would surely aid spin. Tough times await the batsmen.

Pakistan would be happy with the way the game is poised. What would please them to no end is that their main weapon, Yasir Shah, is proving to be effective as the climax approaches with the track aiding his bowling too. The hosts would love to restrict the opposition to as less as possible for them to have a better chance of going one up. They would do well to remind themselves of the potent spin attack that the visitors possess. Cricket isn't an easy game, leave alone Test cricket. All these ingredients are the makings of a delicious day's play. Stay with us for all the action.

Sri Lanka are effectively 66/4 and would aim to get anything north of 150 for them to defend. The pugnacious Kusal Mendis is at the crease, after surviving some nervy moments before close of play on the fourth day. There's little to follow in batting with only Niroshan Dickwella, the recognized batsman, to follow. Yes, Dilruwan Perera can bat, but on a testing track, it would be a tall ask from him to battle it out for long periods.

The final day, a deteriorating track, spinners in the game, both the sides almost going neck and neck, with one having a slender advantage - this first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has all the makings of a thrilling end. Welcome to the last day's coverage of the game which is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DAY 5, SESSION 1!

You can never rule any team out on a day 5 subcontinent track. If Sri Lanka get to a lead in excess of 150, they have the attack that can turn things around. Will we see Pakistan wrapping things up quickly or do the Islanders have it in them? An exciting end to this Test beckons. Join us at 1000 local (0600 GMT) to catch all the action. Until next time, it's goodbye and cheers!

This match seemed like it would head towards a draw but it proved to be a wrong thought. The Pakistan spinners relished the Day 4 wicket, especially Yasir Shah who exploited the roughs while the rest too got good purchase from the deck which has started to misbehave. Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail were the other two to have wickets to their name. Sri Lanka, now find themselves in huge trouble as they only lead by 66 runs and have just 6 wickets in hand. The track is expected to deteriorate further tomorrow and so the tourists would be looking to stretch this lead to another hundred odd runs.

Pakistan walk off with their heads held high! They started the day on the back foot as they were trailing by 153 runs with 4 wickets down. A few quick wickets meant that they might surrender to the Lankans. But, it wasn't meant to be as the debutant had other plans. Haris Sohail, the tormentor-in-chief, came out with great intent. Not only did he score a breezy fifty on debut but got good support from Hasan Ali as well, which allowed them to get ahead of the visitors by a mere 3 runs.

39.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Fullish delivery outside off, Lakmal prods forward and defends it with the spin to silly point to see off the day. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 4! 69/4

Sarfraz calls everyone in. Umbrella field for the last ball of the day...

39.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, Straying on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a couple. 69/4

39.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, An appeal for a bat-pad denied! Floated around leg stump, Lakmal keeps his bat behind the pad as the ball lobs off something to the silly point fielder. The Pakistanis are interested but the umpire shakes his head. Sarfraz Ahmed walks across to Yasir Shah and has a chat with him about the review. They decide not to take it. Wise call perhaps! Not really. The Snicko shows a bit of spike as the ball goes past the glove. Suranga is a lucky man. 67/4

39.3 Y Shah to Lakmal, Drifting into Suranga. He keeps it out off the inner half of his bat. 67/4

39.2 Y Shah to Lakmal, Fraction short this time, Lakmal covers the line to defend it. 67/4

39.1 Y Shah to Lakmal, Sharne Warne like turn on that one. Quicker one on middle, spinning away venomously. Lakmal has no clue about it as he gets beaten all ends up. 67/4

Sarfraz is running towards the other end. He wants one more over from Yasir Shah before stumps...

38.6 M Abbas to Mendis, Fullish delivery, angling in. Mendis comes forward to block it. 67/4

38.5 M Abbas to Mendis, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Mendis leaves it alone. 67/4

38.4 M Abbas to Mendis, Length delivery around off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 67/4

A wide slip comes in place.

38.3 M Abbas to Mendis, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension. Mendis initially looks to feel for it but bails out at the last moment. 67/4

38.2 M Abbas to Mendis, Fuller in length around off, Kusal covers the line and defends it solidly. 67/4

38.1 M Abbas to Mendis, On a length outside off, holding its line. Mendis points his bat skywards to allow it through. 67/4

37.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Floated around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 67/4

37.5 Y Shah to Lakmal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 67/4

37.4 Y Shah to Lakmal, Tossed up outside off, eased towards mid off. 67/4

37.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Not Out! Shortish outside off, Mendis cuts it towards point and calls for a run. Lakmal is late to take off. Masood dives to his right and throws it towards Ahmed but it is a bit wayward. That allows Suranga to dive and slide his bat in. It is referred upstairs. The replays confirm that Lakmal has made his ground. 67/4

A run out appeal against Lakmal is taken upstairs. The batsman has dived to get back in and looks safe...

37.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker delivery, clipped to short leg. 66/4

37.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Around off, spinning away. Tapped to covers. 66/4

36.6 M Abbas to Lakmal, Abbas bowls a pinpoint yorker on middle, Lakmal is alert to it and digs it out. 66/4

Silly point in place now.

36.5 M Abbas to Lakmal, On a length and angling in sharply. Lakmal looks to defend it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 66/4

36.4 M Abbas to Lakmal, Back of a length delivery on leg stump, Lakmal looks to help it away but the ball raps him on the thigh pad and rolls towards leg gully. 66/4

36.3 M Abbas to Mendis, Shaping into Kusal. Turned around the corner for no run. 66/4

36.2 M Abbas to Mendis, Length delivery outside off, shaping in. Mendis leaves it alone. 65/4

36.1 M Abbas to Mendis, Angling into Mendis. Clipped to mid-wicket. 65/4

Mohammad Abbas is brought back into the attack.

35.6 Y Shah to Lakmal, Shortish delivery, punched to mid on. 65/4

The nightwatchman, Suranga Lakmal comes out to bat. A slip, a leg gully, a short leg in place...

35.5 Y Shah to D Chandimal, OUT! Shah gets the big fish! The centurion of the first innings departs. Yasir Shah goes a bit wider of the crease and bowls it quick, getting it to drift in towards the leg stump. Chandimal looks to work across the line. Ends up getting an outside edge towards Shafiq at first slip who pouches it comfortably. Yasir is ecstatic and celebrates in a Brett Lee-like manner. It seems like the floodgates have opened. Sri Lanka lead by 62 runs! 65/4

35.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Flatter delivery, tucked to mid-wicket. 65/3

35.3 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 64/3

35.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Tossed up on off, Chandimal turns in the vacant deep mid-wicket region. Amir from square leg hares after it to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 64/3

35.1 Y Shah to Mendis,Full delivery on off, Mendis works it to wide mid on for a run. 61/3

34.6 M Amir to Chandimal, Amir loses his radar and slips it down the leg side. Chandimal tries to tuck it away but the ball brushes his thigh pad and carries to the keeper. 60/3

34.5 M Amir to Chandimal, Similar length ball outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 60/3

34.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Fuller in length well outside off, the Sri Lankan skipper doesn't flirt with it. 60/3

34.3 M Amir to Chandimal, Another short delivery, straighter this time. Dinesh again ducks under it. 60/3

34.2 M Amir to Chandimal, Well-directed bouncer from Amir around off. Chandimal sits underneath in time. 60/3

34.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to cover-point. 60/3

33.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Quick and flat on middle and leg, Kusal does well to block it. 60/3

33.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Leans ahead and blocks it with authority. 60/3

33.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Continues to be full on off, tapped to covers. 60/3

33.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Pitches this one around the leg stump and gets it to spin in. Mendis clears his front leg and keeps it out. 60/3

33.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Very full outside off, Mendis whips it to mid on. 60/3

33.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Fullish delivery on off, pushed back to the bowler. 60/3

Yasir Shah is back on!

32.6 M Amir to Chandimal, In the zone of apprehension, holdings its line. Dinesh doesn't fiddle with it. 60/3

32.5 M Amir to Mendis, Sliding down the leg side, helped around the corner for a single. 60/3

32.4 M Amir to Chandimal, Back of a length delivery around the ribs, Chandimal gets into a tangle but manages to tuck it through backward square leg. A run taken. 59/3

32.3 M Amir to Chandimal, On a length outside off, Dinesh strides forward to pat it to short cover. 58/3

32.2 M Amir to D Chandimal, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Chandimal drives it crisply to mid off. 58/3

32.1 M Amir to Chandimal, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, played with soft hands back to the bowler. 58/3

Amir is back for a burst.

31.6 H Sohail to K Mendis, Poor delivery but Kusal fails to capitalize on it! Half-tracker in line of the stumps, Mendis pulls it to the man at mid-wicket. Found out the man to perfection. 58/3

31.5 H Sohail to Mendis, Shorter in length, defended solidly off the back foot. 58/3

31.4 H Sohail to Mendis, Strides forward and smothers it with the spin. 58/3

31.3 H Sohail to Mendis, Mendis decides to uses his feet and Sohail spots him. Smartly fires it on a full length on middle. Dug out to covers. 58/3

31.2 H Sohail to Mendis, Flatter one on middle and leg, Mendis brings his bat down at an angle and blocks it. 58/3

31.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Coming in with the arm, turned around the corner for a single. 58/3

30.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker and straighter one on middle and leg, Mendis works it nicely through in front of square leg. A couple taken. 57/3

30.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Short and width on offer, Mendis cuts it through cover-point for a couple. Good batting from Kusal, needs to keep scoring off the loose deliveries. 55/3

30.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Around off, tapped to covers. 53/3

30.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Fraction short around off, cut to backward point. 53/3

30.2 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/3

30.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Floated in line of the stumps, blocked watchfully. 53/3

29.6 H Sohail to Chandimal, Allows the ball to come to him and turns it to the leg side. 53/3

29.5 H Sohail to Chandimal, That's a ripper! Floated on middle, spinning away and stops a bit on the track. Bounces a touch extra as well. Chandimal leans forward to defend but the ball hits the high part of the bat and lobs past the vacant silly point region. It will be tough work for the batsmen. 53/3

29.4 H Sohail to Chandimal, Fullish on leg stump, Chandimal looks to work it across but gets a soft leading edge down the track. 53/3

29.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 53/3

29.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Around the boots, helped to backward square leg. 53/3

29.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Coming in with the arm, blocked solidly. 53/3

28.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Flighted full ball, landed around off, Kusal presses forward in defense. 53/3

28.5 Y Shah to Mendis, Very full, almost a yorker, Mendis jams it out. 53/3

28.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Keeps it really full on off, watchfully defended. 53/3

28.3 Y Shah to Chandimal, Darts it fuller on off, pushed towards cover for a single. 53/3

28.2 Y Shah to Chandimal, Short and outside off, cut straight to the point fielder. 52/3

28.1 Y Shah to Chandimal, Flighted delivery around off, Chandimal dead-bats it. 52/3

27.6 H Sohail to Mendis, Comes nicely forward and defends it down. 52/3

27.5 H Sohail to Mendis, A shout for an LBW! Sohail tosses it up on middle, Mendis goes back to defend but the ball turns away and pings him on the back pad. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Maybe, height was an issue. 52/3

27.4 H Sohail to Mendis, Down the leg side, Mendis looks to sweep but misses. 52/3

27.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Short and served wider outside off, Chandimal pushes it towards covers and calls for a quick single. 52/3

27.2 H Sohail to Chandimal, Fuller around middle and off, Chandimal blocks it out. 51/3

27.1 H Sohail to Chandimal, Fuller on the stumps, bunted back to the bowler. 51/3

Drinks are on the field...

26.6 Y Shah to Mendis, Drops it short on off, punched off the back foot towards the cover fielder. 51/3

26.5 Y Shah to Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/3

26.4 Y Shah to Mendis, Pushes it quicker through the air, defended into the ground. 51/3

26.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Floats it up around off, defended into the ground. 51/3

26.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Short again, cut towards the point fielder. 51/3

26.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Short and around off, defended from within the crease. 51/3

Yasir Shah is back on!

25.6 H Sohail to Chandimal, Darts it around the pads, Chandimal flicks it straight to backward square leg. A successful over for Sohail. 51/3

25.5 H Sohail to Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/3

25.4 H Sohail to Chandimal, Shorter one on the stumps, punched towards mid on. 51/3

25.3 H Sohail to Chandimal, Floats it up outside off, Chandimal lunges forward to defend but the ball takes the outer part of the bat and rolls towards backward point. 51/3

Skipper, Dinesh Chandimal walks in next with his side in real trouble. Can he play another big innings to bail his side out of this?

25.2 Sohail to Silva, OUT! Haris Sohail strikes! Did his job with the bat earlier and now he is making the ball talk! Pakistan are turning it on here. He keeps it full on middle, Silva gets down to play the sweep shot. It's too full to play that kind of shot. The ball straightens a touch and pings him on the pads right in front of the stumps. Umpire Kettleborough has no harm in raising his dreaded finger to the appeal that has been made. Kaushal doesn't opt for a review as he knew he was a dead duck. Sri Lanka lead by 48 runs! 51/3

25.1 H Sohail to Silva, Slider around middle, Silva goes back and defends. 51/2

24.6 A Shafiq to Mendis, Quicker in line of the stumps, kept out watchfully. 51/2

24.5 A Shafiq to Mendis, Stays back to the flatter delivery and blocks it. 51/2

24.4 A Shafiq to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 51/2

Mid-wicket and mid on go back.

24.3 A Shafiq to Mendis, FOUR! Intent from Mendis! Floated outside off, the young man skips down the track and drives it uppishly past mid on for a boundary. Didn't get it off the meat of the beat but gets the desired result. Perhaps, that's the way to play a part-time spinner. Can't let Shafiq settle down. 51/2

24.2 A Shafiq to Silva, Leg bye! On middle and leg, Silva looks to turn it across but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. 47/2

24.1 A Shafiq to Silva, Tossed up outside off, Silva defends it tentatively off the inner half of his bat. 46/2

Good news for Pakistan! Hasan Ali is back on the field.

23.6 H Sohail to Mendis, Mendis leans ahead and blocks it out watchfully. 46/2

23.5 H Sohail to Mendis, Flatter and way outside off, left alone. 46/2

23.4 H Sohail to Mendis, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 46/2

23.3 H Sohail to Silva, Chance of a run out! Kaushal Silva would have been sent packing here! Flighted delivery outside off, Silva comes forward and drives it towards cover before taking off. There is a slight hesitation between the two as they see Wahab Riaz (sub) attacking the ball but eventually go for the run. The fielder picks up the ball and throws it at the non-striker's end. Sohail, the bowler doesn't come behind the stumps to collect and the ball goes further. No one backing up either and it's four bonus runs to Sri Lanka. Had Sohail collected it, Silva would have been a goner as he wasn't even in the frame. 46/2

23.2 H Sohail to Silva, Gets forward and pushes it towards point. 41/2

23.1 H Sohail to Silva, Starts off with a loopy ball on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. 41/2

Haris Sohail is brought into the attack now.

22.6 A Shafiq to Mendis, Goes around the wicket and drops it around middle, turning down leg as Mendis misses his flick shot. 41/2

22.5 A Shafiq to Mendis, Flatter one in line of the stumps, defended back to Asad. 41/2

22.4 A Shafiq to Silva, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 41/2

22.3 A Shafiq to Mendis, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 40/2

22.2 A Shafiq to Mendis, That kept low! Bowls an off spinner around off, Mendis rocks back to punch it through the line but this one stays really low and the batsman has to crouch to keep that one out. Alarming signs these! 39/2

22.1 A Shafiq to Mendis, Floats it up outside off, spins back in as Mendis works it straight to square leg. 39/2

21.6 Y Shah to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/2

21.5 Y Shah to Silva, Once again drifts it in on middle and leg, Kaushal Silva looks to flick but gets a leading edge which rolls safely towards cover. 39/2

21.4 Y Shah to Silva, Bowls a googly with doesn't spin. The flipper which is called. Silva plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 39/2

21.3 Y Shah to Mendis, Drifting in on middle, Kusal Mendis looks to work it away on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover. 39/2

21.2 Y Shah to Mendis, Short on off, turning further away. As long as it is short, no trouble for the batsman. Mendis goes back and cuts it towards the cover-point fielder. 38/2

21.1 Y Shah to Mendis, Quicker one outside off, defended towards cover-point. 38/2

20.6 A Shafiq to Silva, Dances down the track and wrists it towards mid on. 38/2

20.5 A Shafiq to Silva, Tossed it up on off, Kaushal brings his bat close to the pad to defend it. Ahmed likes it and appreciates! 38/2

20.4 A Shafiq to Silva, Quicker through the air outside off, punched towards cover. 38/2

20.3 A Shafiq to Silva, Sensible! Allows the ball to pitch and then works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 38/2

20.2 A Shafiq to Mendis, Flatter on middle, tucked through square leg for a single. 38/2

20.1 A Shafiq to Mendis, Risky! Floats it up outside off, Mendis looks to play against the spin and almost falls in the trap. The ball catches the inner half of the bat and dies down in front of the mid-wicket fielder. 37/2

19.6 Y Shah to Silva, Pitch it up Yasir! He once again bowls it on a shorter length, Silva punches it in the same region to collect another couple. 37/2

19.5 Y Shah to Silva, Short and outside off, Kaushal Silva goes back and forces it square of the wicket on the off side for a couple. 35/2

19.4 Y Shah to Silva, Tosses it up on off, nicely dealt by KS. 33/2

19.3 Y Shah to Silva, It's spinning too much now! Yasir Shah lands it on middle, it turns square. Sarfraz almost collects it near first slip. Kaushal Silva admires this. 33/2

19.2 Y Shah to Silva, Silva presses forward and stonewalls this loopy ball. 33/2

19.1 Y Shah to Silva, Drops it short outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 33/2

18.6 A Shafiq to Mendis, Quicker one around middle and off, worked towards mid on. 33/2

Kusal Mendis strides out to bat.

18.5 A Shafiq to Thirimanne, OUT! Asad Shafiq strikes! Would you believe it? I couldn't honestly! He has been asked to complete Hasan Ali's over and look what he's done! Asad pushes it nicely outside off, Thirimanne lunges forward to defend but it turns away with some extra bounce and catches the feather of the bat. Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps takes the catch. He appeals but Asad Shafiq is not even bothered to look back at the umpire, he knows he has got his man. Second Test wicket for him and what a time to do so. Sri Lanka in a spot of bother now. 33/2

18.4 A Shafiq to Thirimanne, Flattish on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket. 33/1

18.3 A Shafiq to Thirimanne, Shafiq dops it on a shorter length around off, defended off the back foot. 33/1

Hasan Ali is walking off! He has been really bending his back in this spell. He is feeling uncomfortable and is going off the field due to a sore back. Wahab Riaz is the substitute fielder. Meanwhile, Asad Shafiq will complete the over.

18.2 H Ali to Thirimanne, Once again hits the deck hard, Lahiru moves inside the line to keep Sarfraz busy. 33/1

18.1 H Ali to Thirimanne, Bangs in a short ball outside off, Thirimanne arches his back to let that one go through to the keeper. 33/1

17.6 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter one on off, cut away towards the point fielder. 33/1

17.5 Y Shah to Silva, Drifting in on middle, tucked on the bounce towards the short leg fielder. 33/1

17.4 Y Shah to Silva, Floats it up around middle and off, Kaushal keeps his bat close to the pad and defends. 33/1

17.3 Y Shah to Silva, Gives it a nice flight and lands it around off, Silva comes down the track and drives it towards the cover fielder. 33/1

17.2 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Drops it a bit short outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover for a single. 33/1

17.1 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Outside off, turning back in, worked with the spin past short leg. 32/1

16.6 H Ali to Silva, Switches the angle, goes around the wicket and hits the deck hard around leg. Gets a good amount of bounce as the batsman ducks under it. 32/1

16.5 H Ali to Silva, Keeps it on a fuller length on middle and off, jammed out well by Silva. 32/1

16.4 H Ali to Silva, Bangs in a short ball outside off, Kaushal Silva ducks under it. 32/1

16.3 H Ali to Thirimanne, Angles in a full length delivery on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 32/1

16.2 H Ali to Thirimanne, Length delivery on off, defended with a straight blade. 31/1

16.1 H Ali to Thirimanne, Back of a length delivery outside off, Thirimanne dabs it with an angled bat towards point. 31/1

15.6 Y Shah to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out watchfully. 31/1

15.5 Y Shah to Silva, That was a good ball! Flatter one around off, draws Silva forward to defend. He obliges but it straightens to beat the outside edge. 31/1

15.4 Y Shah to K Silva, Quicker through the air, landing full on off, Kaushal comes forward to defend but gets it off the outer half of the bat towards short third man. 31/1

15.3 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flighted delivery outside off, defended by lunging forward for a single. 31/1

15.2 Y Shah to Silva, Loops it up on the stumps, wristed through mid-wicket for a single. 30/1

15.1 Y Shah to Silva, Flatter through the air outside off, Kaushal doesn't play at it. 29/1

14.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, Bouncer again, Lahiru ducks under it comfortably this time. 29/1

14.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, That was a brute of a delivery! Ali steams in from around the wicket and hits the deck hard, generating substantial bounce. Thirimanne gets into a tangle but somehow manages to duck under it. 29/1

14.4 H Ali to Silva, Similar length delivery outside off, Silva punches it firmly through cover-point to rotate strike. 29/1

14.3 H Ali to Silva, Back of a length on off, Kaushal defends it stoutly. 28/1

14.2 H Ali to Silva, Fuller in length outside off, skids through the surface. Silva comes forward confidently to keep it out. 28/1

14.1 H Ali to Silva, Length delivery outside off, shaping in. Silva points his bat skywards to allow it through. 28/1

Time for Drinks.

13.6 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Flighted delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. End of a testing over from Yasir Shah. 28/1

13.5 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Nervy moment! A very, very loose stroke! Tossed up outside off and gets it to pitch in the rough. Thirimanne goes for an expansive drive against the spin but is completely bamboozled. Wonder how that didn't knock the off stump over! 28/1

13.4 Y Shah to Thirimanne, A loud shout for a caught behind denied! Around off, turning down the leg side. Lahiru looks to help it away but misses. Shah is confident but the umpire stays put. Replays show that there was no wood involved and it came off the pad. 28/1

13.3 Y Shah to Silva, Tight run! Silva uses his feet and wrists it to Azhar Ali at mid on. Calls for the single immediately and his partner responds. The shy at the bowler's end misses. Had he hit, it would have been close. 28/1

13.2 Y Shah to Silva, Stays back to the shortish delivery and keeps it out. 27/1

13.1 Y Shah to Silva, The pitch is playing tricks! Pitches on middle and turns away sharply to go past the outside edge of Silva's bat. 27/1

12.6 H Ali to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Sublime! Half-volley outside off, Thirimanne leans ahead and drives it elegantly through covers to find the fence. First boundary of the innings. 27/1

12.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Full length ball outside off, Thirimanne lunges forward in defense. 23/1

12.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Length delivery around off, Lahiru covers the line and defends it stoutly. 23/1

12.3 H Ali to K Silva, Short delivery, pulled through backward square leg to rotate strike. 23/1

12.2 H Ali to Silva, Back of a length outside off, pushed firmly off the back foot to covers. 22/1

12.1 H Ali to Silva, Angling in from outside off, Silva defends it with a straight bat. 22/1

11.6 Y Shah to Silva, Going down leg, Silva helps it through backward square leg for a run. 22/1

11.5 Y Shah to Silva, Fullish on middle and leg, Kaushal lunges forward in defense. 21/1

11.4 Y Shah to Silva, Fires it outside off, Silva doesn't fiddle with it. 21/1

11.3 Y Shah to Silva, Quicker and flatter outside off, stays low. Kaushal leaves it alone. 21/1

11.2 Y Shah to Silva, Short delivery outside off, cut to point. 21/1

11.1 Y Shah to Silva, Quicker through the air around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 21/1

10.6 H Ali to Thirimanne, Good length delivery on middle and off, LT leans forward and blocks. 21/1

10.5 H Ali to Thirimanne, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 21/1

10.4 H Ali to Thirimanne, Touch shorter this time on off, Lahiru lifts his bat and lets it be. 21/1

10.3 H Ali to Thirimanne, Slants it away on a fuller length on off, Thirimanne shoulders his arms to it. 21/1

10.2 H Ali to Silva, Fuller and angling in on the pads, glanced down to fine leg for a single. 21/1

10.1 H Ali to Silva, Starts off from around the wicket and lands it on a length on off, Silva stabs it off the back foot towards point. 20/1

Hasan Ali to bowl now.

9.6 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Things are already happening! Turns in sharply from the rough outside off, Thirimanne looks to block it but gets hit on the thigh pad. Terrific first over from Shah. 20/1

9.5 Y Shah to Thirimanne, Tossed up around off, defended off the front foot. 20/1

Lahiru Thirimanne is the new man in.

9.4 Y Shah to D Karunaratne, OUT! Shah strikes in his very first over! He has already started weaving his magic. From around the wicket, he tosses it up nicely outside off in the rough. Gets it to spin in with some extra bounce. Karunaratne looks to work it across but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs behind Shan Masood at short leg. He backpedals and dives forward to take a really good catch. The stubborn opening stand comes to an end. Wait on! The replays roll in and surprise, surprise. The Snicko shows that there was a clear daylight between bat and ball. The spike was due to the bat hitting the ground. Strange that the southpaw didn't realize it. Reviews are meant for these kind of circumstances. Nevertheless, Pakistan rejoice! 20/1

9.3 Y Shah to Silva, Shortish outside off, Silva places it to backward point for a brisk single. 20/0

9.2 Y Shah to Silva, Outside off, cut with the spin to point. 19/0

9.1 Y Shah to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on off, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 19/0

Time for spin. Yasir Shah comes into the attack. Can he weave his magic?

8.6 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery outside off, keeps low. Silva points his bat skywards to allow it through. 18/0

8.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good running! Fuller length ball on off, Dimuth clips it with good timing through mid-wicket. Yasir Shah in the deep has a lot of ground to cover to his right. The two batsmen sense the opportunity and take three. 18/0

8.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery outside off, Dimuth leans ahead to block it. 15/0

8.3 M Amir to Silva, Angling into the hips, turned through square leg for a single. 15/0

8.2 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, blocked watchfully. 14/0

8.1 M Amir to Silva, Fractionally overpitched outside off, knocked to short cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 14/0

Karunaratne is getting his bat taped.

7.6 M Abbas to K Silva, Back of a length on the ribs, Kaushal hops and tucks it around the corner for a run. 14/0

7.5 M Abbas to Silva, Lapse in concentration! Short delivery well outside off, Silva shuffles and aims to play a pull shot across the line but misses it completely. That took off after landing. 13/0

7.4 M Abbas to Silva, Slower delivery on a fullish length outside off. Kaushal plays it with soft hands to covers. 13/0

7.3 M Abbas to K Silva, Short delivery on middle, Silva pulls it through backward square leg. Amir from fine leg runs across and saves a couple for his side. 13/0

7.2 M Abbas to Silva, On a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 11/0

7.1 M Abbas to Silva, Fullish delivery around off, Silva leans ahead and taps it to covers. 11/0

6.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, That was close! Similar length delivery outside off, swinging in substantially. Karunaratne knows where his off stump is and makes a brave leave. That was not far from the off pole. 11/0

6.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, Stays back to the good length delivery and punches it to point. 11/0

6.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Straying on the pads, tucked around the corner for another couple. 11/0

6.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, Swinging in sharply on a fuller length. Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 9/0

6.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery on off, kept out watchfully. 7/0

6.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Overpitched outside off, played with an angled bat face to point. 7/0

5.6 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length around off, Silva covers the line and blocks it. Maiden for Abbas. 7/0

5.5 M Abbas to Silva, That almost took the outside edge! Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, a bit of nibble there. Silva goes for a drive with minimal foot movement and gets beaten comprehensively. 7/0

5.4 M Abbas to Silva, Sliva has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/0

5.3 M Abbas to Silva, Abbas hits the deck hard this time and gets Silva to duck under it. Kaushal is standing way in front of the crease to negotiate the swing. 7/0

5.2 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 7/0

5.1 M Abbas to Silva, Full length delivery attacking the stumps, Silva pushes it to mid on. 7/0

4.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Good length delivery around off, Karunaratne offers a straight bat in defense. 7/0

4.5 M Amir to Silva, Fullish delivery swerving into Kaushal. He clips it to square leg for a run. He took his bottom hand off while playing it. 7/0

4.4 M Amir to Silva, Short delivery, going down leg. Silva ducks underneath it. 6/0

4.3 M Amir to Silva, Full length delivery, angling in from outside off. Kaushal puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow. 6/0

4.2 M Amir to Silva, Short of a length outside off, stabbed to point. 6/0

4.1 M Amir to Silva, Straight on this occasion, flicked to forward short leg. 6/0

3.6 M Abbas to D Karunaratne, In the corridor of uncertainty, Dimuth leans ahead to defend it. 6/0

3.5 M Abbas to Silva, Shortish outside off and width on offer. Silva cuts it nicely but Shah at point dives to his right to save certain runs. Keeps it down to a single. 6/0

3.4 M Abbas to Silva, On a length again, shaping in. Kaushal clips it to short leg. 5/0

3.3 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 5/0

3.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fuller in length this time, a hint of inswing there. Silva prods forward tentatively to keep it out. 5/0

3.1 M Abbas to Silva, Length delivery on off, jags back prodigiously. Silva is taken aback a bit but manages to fend it off to short leg. 5/0

2.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery around off, swinging in appreciably. Karunaratne is hurried in his front foot defence and gets a thick outside edge past mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 5/0

2.5 M Amir to Silva, Angling into the hips, tucked through backward square leg for a run. 3/0

2.4 M Amir to Silva, On a similar length outside off, punched firmly off the back foot to point. 2/0

2.3 M Amir to Silva, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Silva is undone by it and gets beaten. 2/0

2.2 M Amir to Silva, Back of a length outside off, shaping away this time. Kaushal doesn't fiddle with it. 2/0

2.1 M Amir to Silva, Brilliant bowling! Hits the deck hard from around the wicket and gets it to swing in sharply. Silva's feet go nowhere. He looks to place it square of the wicket on the off side but gets beaten on the inside edge. 2/0

1.6 M Abbas to Karunaratne, That's a peach! Back of a length on off, hits the deck and seams away appreciably with extra bounce. Karunaratne has no option but to play at it and is beaten all ends up. A brilliant start from Abbas. 2/0

1.5 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Dimuth defends it stoutly. 2/0

1.4 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Shorter in length outside off, shoots off after pitching. Karunaratne leaves it alone. 2/0

1.3 M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, shaping away after pitching. Dimuth points his bat skywards to let it go. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Silva, Fullish delivery around off, Sliva shuffles across and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run. He is off the mark with that. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, Back of a length delivery, slapped to backward point. 1/0

1.1 M Abbas to Silva, No ball! Fullish delivery outside off, shaping in. Silva plants his front foot across and watches it through. Abbas has overstepped on this occasion. He fails to take a hat-trick. 1/0

Mohammad Abbas to share the new ball from the other end. He is on a hat-trick. Can he take it? Three slips and a gully are waiting.

0.6 M Amir to Karunaratne, Full delivery in line of the stump, eased to mid on. 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a good length outside off, bowled with a scrambled seam and generates some extra bounce. Karunaratne watches it closely and makes a good leave. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Karunaratne, Angling into the southpaw sharply. He offers a straight bat in defense. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Karunaratne, On a fullish length outside off, this time it swings away. Dimuth doesn't flirt with it. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Karunaratne, Fullish delivery, swinging in. Karunaratne tucks it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Karunaratne, Length delivery outside off, Karunaratne lunges forward and pushes it to covers. 0/0

First Published: October 2, 2017, 11:31 AM IST