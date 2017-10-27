Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Abu Dhabi: Hafeez Runs Out Sadeera

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2017, 10:37 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 2nd T20I, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 27 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bowl)

22:33(IST)

FIFTY: Gunathilaka has converted his good start into an excellent innings. The southpaw slams his maiden T20I fifty off just 46 balls. Meanwhile, Sadeera hits a boundary off the bowling of Hafeez and SL cross the 100 run mark in 15.3 overs.

22:28(IST)

Partnership: Gunathilaka and Sadeera have now put together a partnership worth 52 (46 balls). The duo have batted really well and they are taking the attack to the hosts. For once in the series, the pressure is on Pakistan. 

22:23(IST)

Four: Second four of the over as this time Gunathilaka gets into the act and smacks the ball on the on side for for his fourth four of the innings. In total, 13 runs came of that Hasan Ali over and Sarfraz is not happy. SL: 86/1 in 13 overs.

22:22(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Hasan and Sadeera clears his front leg and hits the ball over the covers for his first boundary. The visitors need more of those.

22:20(IST)

Sadeera is batting steadily at the moment but he hasn't been able to hit the big shots yet. His strike rate is in the region of 90 but so far he hasn't hit even a single boundary. Sri Lanka need to up the ante soon to put up a big target as they have wickets in hand.

22:17(IST)

Chance: Sarfraz Ahmed for once lets one go and a stumping chance goes a begging. Imad Wasim beats Gunalthilaka on the leg stump and he was out of his crease but Sarfraz couldn't get hold of the ball.

22:11(IST)

After 10 overs, Sri Lanka are 61/1. The visitors will be happy if they score 140+ on this track as it will only get difficult to bat as the game progresses. So far, so good fo the Islanders.

22:10(IST)

Since the dismissal of Munaweera, boundaries have dried up a bit but the Lankan batsmen are doing well to take singles and doubles. The running between the wicket has been good so far for the visitors.

22:05(IST)

50: Sri Lanka have crossed the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs. So far, they have lost just one wicket - Munaweera run-out. The visitors will be happy with their efforts so far, considering the kind of start they got in the first T20I.

21:58(IST)

OUT: After a good start, Munaweera has thrown his wicket away. The right hander went for a risky run but Imad Wasim affected a direct hit from the covers to dismiss the Lanka opener. The visitors lose their first wicket of the day.

21:51(IST)

SIX: Hasan Ali bowls onto the pads of Gunathilaka and pays for it dearly. The southpaw simply uses the pace of the ball and flicks it in the air. The ball sails over the mid-wicket ropes for the first maximum of the day.

21:50(IST)

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has introduced Hasan Ali into the attack as he looks to break the opening partnership. Hasan has a knack of picking wickets at the right time and that is what the hosts need right now.

21:48(IST)

The Sri Lankan openers are scoring runs at a handsome pace at the moment and they are taking the attack to the hosts. The right hand/ left hand combination is working well for the Islanders. SL: 34/0 in 5 overs.

21:46(IST)

Four: Easily the shot of the day so far as the SL openers are starting to deal in boundaries. Munaweera hits the perfect straight drive to bring up his second four of the day.

21:39(IST)

Four: Imad Wasim bowls onto the pads of Munaweera and the right hander sits down on one knee and sweeps the ball for a boundary. Runs are starting to flow early on in the innings.

21:38(IST)

Four: This time Gunathilaka was in full control of the shot and he brings up his second four of the over. The southpaw comes charging down the track and hits the ball through the covers for a boundary off the bowling of Usman.

21:34(IST)

Four: First boundary of the day comes of the bat of southpaw Gunathilaka but surely he didn't have any idea about it. Usman's delivery takes an inside edge of his bat and goes away for a four behind the keeper.

21:32(IST)

Great start from Pakistan as slow left arm spinner Imad Wasim gives away just one run from it. He did really well in the first ODI and once again he gets a good start in this match.

21:30(IST)

Imad Wasim will be bowling the first over of the match while Gunathilaka will face the first ball of the day. Munaweera is at the non-striker end. And we are underway in the second T20I.

21:23(IST)

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sachith Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera(c), Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

21:06(IST)

TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to field first in this second match of the series. 

20:41(IST)

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera admitted his team was undone by Pakistan's superior bowling in the 1st T20I. "If we look back we didn't score runs so we have to put a good total on the board to win, full marks to Pakistan's bowling which is one of the best in the world at the moment," said Perera, captaining Sri Lanka for the first time.

20:40(IST)

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals after looking to build the innings at 51-2 in the ninth over. But they lost their last eight wickets for another 51 runs and were bowled out for their second lowest Twenty20 total against Pakistan. All six Pakistan bowlers took wickets with spinner Mohammad Hafeez (2-10) and pacer Usman Shinwari (2-24) supplementing Hasan to the best effect.

20:39(IST)

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with a career best bowling to once again anchor Pakistan's convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Hasan, who took 14 wickets in Pakistan's preceding 5-0 whitewash of the one-day series, took 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs. Only Seekkuge Prasanna (23 not out) and debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) put some resistance against a varied Pakistan bowling attack. 

20:38(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be played at Abu Dhabi. The hosts have already taken a 1-0 lead and will look to clinch the series today itself, before the final match in Lahore on 29th.

File image of Pakistan Cricket Team. (AFP Image)

Catch all the action of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan will look to beat Sri Lanka, twice in two days and take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, when they take to the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Earlier, medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with a career best bowling to once again anchor Pakistan's convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 at the same venue on Thursday. Hasan, who took 14 wickets in Pakistan's preceding 5-0 whitewash of the one-day series, took 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs. Only Seekkuge Prasanna (23 not out) and debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) put some resistance against a varied Pakistan bowling attack.
Pakistan did lose Fakhar Zaman (six), Babar Azam (one) and Ahmed Shehzad (22) but were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik 42 not out and Mohammad Hafeez 25 not out with 16 balls to spare. That gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Malik hit four boundaries in his 31-ball knock while Hafeez's 23-ball innings had three hits to the ropes as the pair added 39 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. It was again Pakistan's bowling which led them to victory. Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals after looking to build the innings at 51-2 in the ninth over. But they lost their last eight wickets for another 51 runs and were bowled out for their second lowest Twenty20 total against Pakistan.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sachith Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera(c), Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya
