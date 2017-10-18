Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi: Siriwardana Falls, SL Lose Fifth

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 18, 2017, 7:17 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 18 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

19:16(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Sri Lanka innings is simply falling apart. This time, Junaid Khan gets rid of Malinda Siriwardana and the visitors lose their fifth wicket for just 140 on board. Junaid gets his first wicket of the day.

19:12(IST)

OUT: Hasan Ali once again manages breaks this budding partnership as he gets rid of Kapugedera. The right hander tries to flick the ball on the onside but is beaten by pace and the ball takes a leading edge. Hasan takes an easy catch of his own bowling and with that he becomes the leading wicket-taker of 2017 with 37 wickets. Lanka lose their fourth wicket.

19:08(IST)

Four: Junaid Khan bowls a bit short and it was going down leg. Kapugedera tries to pull but couldn't connect with it properly. Still, the ball goes away for a boundarybehind square. Much needed boundary for the visitors.

18:56(IST)

Junaid Khan is coming back onto the attack for his second spell. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed know that Sri Lanka is vulnerable at the moment with two relative new batsmen and he has opted for his premier pacer.

18:52(IST)

Shadab Khan has turned the match in favour of Pakistan. He has given just 26 runs in seven overs and more importantly he has picked the curcial wickets of Chandimal and Tharanga. Sri Lanka have lost three top order batsmen now and their middle order is exposed once again.

18:45(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Shadab Khan gets his second wicket of the day and it is the big one of half-centurion Upul Tharanga for 61. The Lanka opener hits the ball on the up but is caught by Fakhar Zaman easily at backward square leg. 

18:41(IST)

Four: Finally a boundary for Sri Lanka who have had their backs against the wall in the last few overs. New batsman Chamara Kapugedera shows some aggression and slogs the ball on the on-side for a four. The visitors need more of these as their run-rate is not that great at the moment.

18:37(IST)

OUT: Another googly from Shabad and he completely fools Chandimal who was playing for the spin. The balls hits him right in front of the pads and the umpire says out. Chandimal opted for the DRS but the third umpire rules in favour of the hosts as Sri Lanka lose their second wicket of the day.

18:28(IST)

DRS: Shabad Khan bowls a googly and the ball seem to hit the pad of Chandimal and the Pakistani players go up with the appeal. Skipper Sarfraz was convinced that the ball had hit the pad and not the bat and so when the umpire said not out he opted for the DRS. But replays showed that the ball had hit the bat and Pakistan lose their review. 

18:20(IST)

The boundaries have completely dried up in the last few overs and Sri Lankan batsmen are keeping the scoreboard ticking with the help of singles and doubles. This partnership is worth 36 off 73 balls and the strike rate just says it all. Pakistani bowlers have pulled things back nicely after Tharanga's explosive start. Sri Lanka 95/1 in 23 overs.

18:07(IST)

FIFTY: Upul Tharanga continues his good run of form in the series as he slams his half-century. This is Tharanga's 35th fifty of his career and he hasn't given even a single chance to Pakistan. 

18:03(IST)

Fahim Ashraf is bowling at a good pace and he is constantly hitting in the upward of 140. Good find he is turning out to be for Pakistan but he will have to add to his figures in the wickets department.

17:58(IST)

Shadab Khan is now introduced into the attack and Sarfraz will be hoping that he will get the crucial wicket of Tharanga. The southpaw has been in good form in the series as he got a century in the last match and he is also approaching a fifty in this match.

17:56(IST)

Hasan Ali bowls the first over after the short break and gives just three runs from it. The pacer has been bowling really well and he is one with the only wicket of the day so far. With that wicket, Hasan Ali has 36 wickets in 2017, jointly at the top with Liam Plunkett of England and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

17:43(IST)

Since the wicket of Dickwella, Sri Lanka's rate has come down a bit. This is not because Dickwella was scoring at a brisk pace. It is because Tharanga has stopped taking risks and playing a bit steadily. Also, Chandimal is not looking to increase the run-rate at the moment. At drinks break, Sri Lanka: 69/1 in 15 overs.

17:37(IST)

Fahim Ashraf has now been introduced into the attack. The right arm medium pacer is playing his third ODI only he would want to leave a lasting impression after picking up just 2 wickets in his previous two ODIs.

17:35(IST)

Hasan Ali is bowling a great line and length and is troubling the batsmen. He surprised Chandimal with a well directed bouncer and the right hander did well to duck out of the way in time.

17:30(IST)

Four: Rumman Raees bowls onto the pads of Dinesh Chandimal and the right hander just flicks the ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. This is just the second ball that he faced and Chandimal hits it for a four. 

17:26(IST)

OUT: This is why he was introduced into the attack. Hasan Ali castles Dickwella to provide the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan. Dickwella departs for 18 off 26 ball. Dinesh Chandimal now comes out to bat.

17:23(IST)

Bowling Change: Another bowling change for Pakistan as Hasan Ali is brough into the attack for the first time today. Sri Lanka have scored 53 runs in 10 overs without losing a wicket and that is something that Pakistan look to change. Also, Hafeez is given just one over and is taken off.

17:16(IST)

Four: Hafeez tosses the ball up and Dickwella gets the chance to free his arms. The southpaw bludgeons the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the day. And with that, Lanka also cross the 50-run mark in 9 overs.

17:13(IST)

Bowling Change: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed seems to have run out of patience with his pacers and Mohammed Hafeez has been brought in as the first bowling change. The hosts are getting desperate to break this opening partnership.

17:09(IST)

The umpires are now having a conversation in the middle and they seem to thinking about changing the ball. It is bizarre as the ball is only 7.4 overs old. Never seen anything like this in ODIs before. 

17:08(IST)

Junaid Khan finally bowls a good over as he gives away just three runs off it. Pakistan need more such overs as their bowlers are giving runs freely at the moment. Sri Lanka openers also need to be appluaded as they have batted well.

17:02(IST)

The Sri Lanka openers have started well and they are scoring at a rate of 6 per over at the moment. The best part is that they haven't lost a single wicket yet and Tharanga and Dickwella are looking in good touch.

16:58(IST)

Chance: Fortune favours the brave and that is what happened with Dickwella there. The southpaw went for the expansive paddle scoop but the ball takes a top edge. However, Dickwella survives as the ball landed in no man's land at backward square leg.

16:55(IST)

Four and Four: Skipper Upul Tharanga is on fire and he is taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. Tharanga hits two boundaries off three balls from Junaid Khan. First he hits the ball towards the point boundary and then hits the perfect cover drive. Breezy start for Sri Lanka.

16:48(IST)

Four: Dickwella now gets into the act now and hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. Pacer Raees won't be happy as he sees the ball go over his head. Sri Lankan openers are on fire at the moment.

16:46(IST)

Four: Raees looks for swing and bowls a bit up and onto the pads of Tharanga. The southpaw gets into position early and flicks the ball for a boundary towards the gap between mid-wicket and long-on. Second boundary of the innings for Tharanga.

16:43(IST)

FOUR: Tharanga gets into position early and hits the first four of the innings. Junaid Khan bowls short and wide and Tharanga rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball on the off-side for a boundary. This will give the southpaw a lot of confidence.

16:40(IST)

Junaid Khan gives just one run from the first over and Sri Lankan openers have started a bit steady. Rumman Raees takes over now and is bowling the second over the day.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi: Siriwardana Falls, SL Lose Fifth

File image of Hasan Ali. (Getty Images)

Catch all the action of the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi through our live blog.

Preview:

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the five-match series in Abu Dhabi. The home side have taken a 2-0 lead in the series, after winning the first and second ODIs convincingly. Babar Azam scored a second succesive hundred while Shadab Khan gave his career best bowling and batting to help Pakistan thump Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second day-night international. One-drop batsman Babar knocked a fighting 133-ball 103 while Shadab scored a career best 52 not out to lift Pakistan from a struggling 79-5. That was before Shadab the bowler returned with his best figures of 3-47 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 187 all out in 48 overs.The 23-year-old Babar and Shadab, who turned 19 earlier this month, were engaged in a match-turning 109-run seventh wicket stand which helped Pakistan reach 291-9 on a sluggish Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The victory gives Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series while this becomes Sri Lanka's ninth defeat in a row.
Skipper Upul Tharanga became the first Sri Lankan and 11th batsmen in the one-day history to carry his bat through a complete innings with a fighting 144-ball 112 not out with 14 boundaries -- his 15th ODI century. It were bowlers who helped Pakistan defend a low total despite Tharanga and Jeffrey Vandarsay (22) put up a fighting 76-run eighth wicket stand, but it wasn't enough.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
