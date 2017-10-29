Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Lahore: Babar, Malik Look to Finish Strong

19:21(IST)

SIX and Four: Umar Amin is now starting to cut loose as hits four and a six off the bowling of de Silva. Flighted delivery from the debutant and Amin comes down the track and hits the ball straight over his head for the first six of the innings. Then he pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 14 runs coming from that over as Pakistan are 85/1 after 11 overs.