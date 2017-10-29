Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Lahore: Babar, Malik Look to Finish Strong

Another brilliant over from the Sri Lankan bowlers and they are really strifling the hosts with their impeccable line and length. Sanjaya gives just 5 runs from it and Pakistan are 108/2 after 15 overs. Babar and Malik will have to start some fireworks soon if they want to post a big total.
SIX and Four: Umar Amin is now starting to cut loose as hits four and a six off the bowling of de Silva. Flighted delivery from the debutant and Amin comes down the track and hits the ball straight over his head for the first six of the innings. Then he pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 14 runs coming from that over as Pakistan are 85/1 after 11 overs.
Four: Finally the second boundary of the innings arrives and it comes in the fourth over. Amin comes dancing down the ground and hits the ball over the extra cover fielder for a his first four of the innings. After three singles, Zaman takes 3 runs of the last ball and makes it 10 runs from the over. Pakistan: 29/0 after 4 overs.
Pakistan XI: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir
Sri Lanka XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Mahela Udawatte, Chaturanga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (c), Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya
Several Sri Lankan players and officials, including survivors who came under gunfire in 2009 and their head coach, had opted out of the Twenty20 fixture after some voiced concern about security. Sri Lanka played two Tests, five one-day internationals and the first two Twenty20 matches of the series in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan's neutral venue since 2009. In the last eight years Pakistan have only hosted minnows Zimbabwe in 2015, the final of Pakistan Super League and a three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI -- comprised of players from seven countries -- earlier this year.
Sri Lanka are the first top eight team to visit Pakistan, eight years after they were the last -- caught up in a deadly attack by militant gunmen outside Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The attack sent Pakistan into sporting isolation, with Sri Lanka abandoning an agreed tour in 2011 after attacks on a naval base in Karachi. But the same Gaddafi stadium will be buzzing with noise as a capacity 23,000 crowd is expected to watch the match under huge security arrangements.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking