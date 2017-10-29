Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I in Lahore: Babar, Malik Look to Finish Strong

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 29, 2017, 7:49 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 29 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

19:44(IST)

SIX, Four and Four: Shoaib Malik simply blows away Udana in this over and provides Pakistan that impetus that they needed in these final few overs. Malik hits a six, four and four off three balls an the hosts accumulate 16 runs from this over. Pakistan: 124/2 in 16 overs.

19:41(IST)

Another brilliant over from the Sri Lankan bowlers and they are really strifling the hosts with their impeccable line and length. Sanjaya gives just 5 runs from it and Pakistan are 108/2 after 15 overs. Babar and Malik will have to start some fireworks soon if they want to post a big total.

19:35(IST)

Another excellent over from Thisara Perera as he gives away just four singles in the over. In total, Perera has bowled two overs so far and has given just 8 runs. The skipper leading from the front. Pakistan: 103/2 after 14.

19:29(IST)

Four: Babar Azam spoils a good over from Udana as he hits a boundary on the last ball. Uadan bowled wide and Babar leaned onto the drive and hit the ball square on the off side. Pakistan: 99/2 after 13.

19:24(IST)

OUT: Udana finally provides wicket that Sri Lanka desperately needed at this stage. Slower delivery from the medium pacer and Amin hits the ball straight into the air and skipper Thisara Perera takes a good running catch wide of long-on. Amin goes for 45.

19:21(IST)

SIX and Four: Umar Amin is now starting to cut loose as hits four and a six off the bowling of de Silva. Flighted delivery from the debutant and Amin comes down the track and hits the ball straight over his head for the first six of the innings. Then he pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 14 runs coming from that over as Pakistan are 85/1 after 11 overs. 

19:14(IST)

Spell Ends: Munaweera's economical four overs come to an end as he gives away just six runs in his final over. In total, Munaweera ends the innings with figures of 1/26 and he is the only wicket-taker of the innings so far. Pakistan: 70/1 after 10 overs.

19:12(IST)

Four: Fakhar may have been dismissed by Amin is still going strong and hits his second four of the innings. Pathirana bowls on the legs of Amin and the southpaw sweeps it for a boundary towards the fine leg region. A total of 8 runs coming from that over. Pakistan: 65/1 after 9 overs.

19:08(IST)

OUT: Sri Lanka have finally managed to get the first breakthrough of the day as he gets rid of southpaw Fakhar Zaman. Munaweera gets his maiden T20I wicket as Fakhar went for the cut but missed the ball completely and it crashed into the off-stump. Pakistan: 57/1 after 8 overs.

19:05(IST)

Thisara Perera bowls a good over as he gives away just 5 runs from it which also included a leg bye. With that, Pakistan also cross the 50-run mark in the seventh over of the match. Fakhar Zaman and Umar Amir are batting well at the moment.

18:56(IST)

Four: Zaman slams his third boundary of the over as he comes down the track and hits the ball over the mid on fielder for a boundary off the bowling odf Gunathilaka. Pakistan: 47/0 after 6 overs.

18:55(IST)

The best part about Pakistan's batting so far has been their running between the wicket. The duo are hitting an occassional boundary here and there and keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and doubles when they are not able to score boundaries.

18:53(IST)

Four: Udana bowls at the body of Zaman and the southpaw simply pulls the ball for a boundary. 8 runs coming off from that over from Udana as Pakistan are now starting to change their gears in the innings. Pakistan: 37/0 after 5.

18:50(IST)

Four: Finally the second boundary of the innings arrives and it comes in the fourth over. Amin comes dancing down the ground and hits the ball over the extra cover fielder for a his first four of the innings. After three singles, Zaman takes 3 runs of the last ball and makes it 10 runs from the over. Pakistan: 29/0 after 4 overs.

18:43(IST)

This is the second consecutive over that Pakistan haven't scored a boundary. Zaman hit a boundary on the first ball of the innings and since then, they have been relying on singles and doubles. Pak: 19/0 after 3 overs. The two batsmen are biding their time in the middle.

18:40(IST)

Pakistan are off to the perfect start as they have scored 13 runs in 2 overs without the loss of any wicket Fakhar Zaman and Uman Amin are batting steadily at the moment and building a solid platform for them.

18:35(IST)

Four: Fakhar gets into the act straightaway as he hits a boundary off the first ball of the innings. Short and wide from the bowler and the soutpaw lashed hard at it and the ball went over the slip cordon for a boundary. 

18:34(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and Umar Amin and Fakhar Zaman will open the innings for Pakistan while, Vikum Sanjaya will bowl the first over for Sri Lanka.

18:30(IST)

Two changes for Pakistan in clash - Umar Amin debuts and Mohammad Amir returns from injury. Shehzad and Usman are the two to miss out of this match.

18:23(IST)

Pakistan will be eyeing a series whitewash over Sri Lanka, after winning the first two matches and already clinching this three-match series. Moreover, they would want to perform at their optimum levels in front of their home crowd.

18:16(IST)

Pakistan XI: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Mahela Udawatte, Chaturanga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (c), Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

18:10(IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have opted to field first in this third T20I.

17:55(IST)

Several Sri Lankan players and officials, including survivors who came under gunfire in 2009 and their head coach, had opted out of the Twenty20 fixture after some voiced concern about security. Sri Lanka played two Tests, five one-day internationals and the first two Twenty20 matches of the series in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan's neutral venue since 2009. In the last eight years Pakistan have only hosted minnows Zimbabwe in 2015, the final of Pakistan Super League and a three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI -- comprised of players from seven countries -- earlier this year.

17:52(IST)

Sri Lanka are the first top eight team to visit Pakistan, eight years after they were the last -- caught up in a deadly attack by militant gunmen outside Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The attack sent Pakistan into sporting isolation, with Sri Lanka abandoning an agreed tour in 2011 after attacks on a naval base in Karachi. But the same Gaddafi stadium will be buzzing with noise as a capacity 23,000 crowd is expected to watch the match under huge security arrangements.

17:52(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. 

Preview:

"We are ready to host Sri Lanka team," Haider Ashraf, Deputy Inspector General of Punjab Police, told reporters as he oversaw the final touches to security. "International security consultants and a delegation from Sri Lanka are also on board. There are four layers of security checkpoints to enter the stadium and we are confident that the match will be held safely," said Ashraf. Sri Lanka's sport minister Dayasiri Jayasekara is and president of Sri Lanka Cricket Thilanga Sumithapala have also travelled to Lahore. Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera is the only player from who has previously visited Pakistan -- as part of an invitational World XI last month.

"It's nice to be back in Pakistan," said Perera on team's arrival early Sunday. "We will be do our best to give best cricket to the fans." Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir will play for Pakistan at his home ground for the first time in his career. Experienced Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik is the only player from either side who took part in the fateful 2009 Test.

An another character present on both occasions was Pakistan's most famous fan, Sufi Jalil, known as Chacha Cricket (Uncle Cricket)."It's a historic day," said Jalil. "We hope the match is held without any problem and like always I will be in the stands raising slogans for both the teams. "I am fed up of going abroad, so I want cricket to be fully restored in Pakistan."

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Amin

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Thisara Perera (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte, Sachith Pathirana, Ashan Priyanjan, Vikum Sanjaya, Minod Bhanuka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chaturanga de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage
