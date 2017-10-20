Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Sharjah

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket. Image (AFP)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Seekkuge Prasanna is into the attack now. Spin form both ends!

10.6 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 41/2

10.5 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Full in length on middle, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket. 41/2

10.4 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, Tosses it up on off, turns away. Hafeez tries to defend but gets an outside edge to point. 41/2

10.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Comes down the track and drives it to long on for a run. 41/2

10.2 A Dananjaya to B Azam, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 40/2

10.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Shorter in length on off, turning back in, stays low also. Azam off the back foot punches it to covers. 40/2

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! A maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Angles it into the batsman. Hafeez flicks it towards wide mid on. Perera there does not put in the dive and the batsmen run two. 40/2

9.5 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Pulls his length back this time. Hafeez defends it solidly off the back foot. 38/2

9.4 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Fullish ball on off, Hafeez drives it back to the bowler. 38/2

9.3 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Length outside off, Hafeez watchfully makes a leave. 38/2

9.2 L Gamage to M Hafeez, Good length on off, Hafeez defends it off the front foot. 38/2

9.1 L Gamage to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam whips it wide of mid on. Perera there dives to his right and makes a half-stop but can't stop the single. 38/2

8.6 A Dananjaya to M Hafeez, A leg spinner on middle, Hafeez flicks it to mid-wicket. 37/2

Mohammad Hafeez strides out to the middle.

8.5 A Dananjaya to F Zaman, OUT! Zaman the dangerman departs! Once again he is out stumped, this time to Akila Dananjaya! He gives it a nice loop outside off, dips on Zaman. He comes running down the track and tries to go big but misses the ball completely. A wild swing you can say, he did not have his eyes on the ball. Dickwella collects the ball and takes the bails off. Dananjaya strikes in his first over. Sri Lanka have to continue to take wickets as Pakistan need another 137 runs. 37/2

8.4 A Dananjaya to F Zaman, Slower through the air on off, turning back in. Zaman defends it off the back foot. 37/1

8.3 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Flatter on middle, turns back in. Azam waits for it and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 37/1

8.2 A Dananjaya to B Azam, Tosses it up on middle, Azam with the spin works it to short fine leg. 36/1

8.1 A Dananjaya to B Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/1

Akila Dananjaya is into the attack.

7.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Length ball around off, Azam tries to force it down the ground but gets an inside edge towards the leg side and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 36/1

7.5 L Gamage to B Azam, FOUR! Exquisite! What a time this guy is having with the bat! Fuller in length by Gamage on off, a half-volley. Azam with a very straight bat drives it back past the bowler for a boundary. 35/1

7.4 L Gamage to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam drives it to the man at point. 31/1

7.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Almost chops it on! Good length, closer to the off pole. Zaman tries to cut but the shot was not on. He gets a bottom edge which just misses the leg pole and goes towards short fine leg for a run. 31/1

7.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Just ahead of a length outside off, a touch wider than the last one. The ball also stays a touch low. Zaman goes for the expansive drive only to get beaten. 30/1

7.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Slower ball outside off, on a fullish length. Zaman is deceived and is early into the drive as he gets beaten. 30/1

6.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, A dot to finish! A length ball on middle, Azam whips it to mid on. 30/1

6.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Shortish ball outside off, Azam cuts it off the middle but straight to point. 30/1

6.4 S Lakmal to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, hint of movement away from the batsman. Azam prods forward and blocks it. 30/1

6.3 S Lakmal to B Azam, Good length on off, Azam defends it solidly. 30/1

6.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Azam gets on top of the bounce and punches it off the back foot through cover-point for a boundary. 30/1

6.2 S Lakmal to B Azam, WIDE! Drifts it down the leg side, Azam fails to flick and the umpire signals a wide. 26/1

6.1 S Lakmal to B Azam, Full on middle, Azam drives it towards mid on who makes a good stop diving to his right. 25/1

5.6 L Gamage to F Zaman, FOUR! Crunched! That was hit hard! Short by Gamage on middle, Zaman takes on the challenge of pulling it and times it brilliantly through square leg for a boundary. 25/1

5.5 L Gamage to F Zaman, Shorter in length outside off, Zaman cuts it to point. 21/1

5.4 L Gamage to F Zaman, BEAUTY! Cuts him into half! Gamage bowls it on a length around off, gets inward movement after the ball pitches. Zaman tries to defend but the ball goes between bat and pad but over the stumps. 21/1

5.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Good length around off, Zaman defends it towards cover-point. 21/1

5.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Lands it on a length around off, Zaman defends it off the back foot. 21/1

5.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Full ball on off, Zaman again drives it to the fielder at covers. They are finding it difficult to pierce the gaps. 21/1

4.6 S Lakmal to B Azam, Once again on the probing length around off. Azam lunges forward and blocks it. 21/1

4.5 S Lakmal to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, Azam drives it to point. 21/1

4.4 S Lakmal to B Azam, Length on middle, Babar walks across and flicks it towards square leg. 21/1

4.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Comes around the wicket and angles it into the batsman. Zaman taps it towards mid on for a quick run. 21/1

4.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Slower one outside off, Zaman reads it well but mistimes his drive to the man at covers. 20/1

4.1 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Good length on off, jags back in. Zaman plays it back to the bowler. 20/1

3.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Fuller in length, no swing available this time. Azam eases it to mid off. 20/1

3.5 L Gamage to B Azam, PEACH! He goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, gets it to shape away after pitching. Azam tries to defend but gets beaten. 20/1

3.4 L Gamage to B Azam, Just ahead of a length on off, Azam drives it on the up to covers. 20/1

3.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Short ball, a well-directed one. Zaman pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 20/1

3.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, Fuller on off, Zaman times it beautifully to mid off. 19/1

3.1 L Gamage to F Zaman, Length ball on off, Zaman drives it towards cover-point who jumps and makes a half-stop but no runs conceded. 19/1

2.6 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Short on middle, skids off the surface. Zaman is late on the pull and mistimes it towards mid-wicket for a run. 19/1

2.5 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Slower ball on a fuller length outside off. Zaman chips it over mid off and bags two. 18/1

2.4 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Short outside off, Zaman cuts it through point, does not quite get the timing right but enough to pick up two. 16/1

2.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Shorter in length on off, Zaman cuts it towards point where the fielder makes a good stop. 14/1

2.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Back of a length on off, Zaman defends it off the back foot. 14/1

2.1 S Lakmal to F Zaman, BEATEN! Fuller in length outside off, Zaman goes for the drive but gets beaten by the away movement. 14/1

1.6 L Gamage to B Azam, Pitches it on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a brace. An eventful over by Gamage, 13 runs and a wicket. 14/1

1.5 L Gamage to B Azam, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 12/1

Babar Azam is the next man in. He is in terrific form.

1.4 L Gamage to Imam, OUT! An early strike for Sri Lanka, just what they needed! Gamage has drawn first blood. He continues with the angle from around the wicket and bowls it full around off, gets it to shape back in. Imam tries to drive it down the ground but misses and is struck on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire after taking his time raises his finger. Imam walks up to his partner and has a word but then decides not to review. A great start for the Lankans here. The centurion of the last game departs early. 12/1

1.3 L Gamage to F Zaman, Comes around the wicket and bowls it full outside off, Zaman tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

1.2 L Gamage to F Zaman, FOUR! Zaman is away in style. He is very strong through the off side! Gamage bowls it fuller outside off, too easy for Zaman who drives it through covers for a boundary. 11/0

1.1 L Gamage to Imam, Length outside off, swings away. Imam tries to defend but gets it off the outside edge down to third man for a run. 7/0

1.1 L Gamage to Imam, FIVE WIDES! Errs in line but not by much! That was close to the leg stump but there is no margin for error in this game for the bowlers. He lands it on a length around leg stump, swings in. Imam misses the flick and it also beats the keeper who dives to his right but fails to stop it. 6/0

Lahiru Gamage to bowl with the second new ball. A wide slip and a gully in place for him as well.

0.6 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Good length on off, pushed to mid off. A good tight over by Lakmal. 1/0

0.5 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Appeal but nothing from the umpire! Gets some inswing this time. Lakmal bowls it fuller on leg. Zaman fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. Missing leg! 1/0

0.4 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Lands it on a length on off, no swing for the bowler. Zaman defends it solidly. 1/0

0.3 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Just behind a length on off, Fakhar pushes it to covers. 1/0

0.2 S Lakmal to F Zaman, Back of a length on middle, Zaman tucks it to mid-wicket. 1/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Imam, Pakistan are underway! Imam who is fresh from a hundred gets off the mark. Lakmal bowls it on a length just outside off. Imam plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run. 1/0

First Published: October 20, 2017, 3:25 PM IST