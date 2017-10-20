Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Sharjah: Sri Lanka Batsmen Struggle

Sri Lanka are 98/5 after 23 overs. Thirimanne batting on 32 with Seekkuge Prasanna on 4 for company.
17:15(IST)
Hasan Ali has been in fine form for Pakistan in recent outings, and he is keeping the Lankans quite, not conceding singles or boundaries that easily, which is building up pressure on them. Prasanna and Thirimanne are having to run and work hard for the singles.
17:12(IST)
Thirimanne moves into the thirties, but he is losing partners quickly at the other end. A competitive total from here seems very unlikely against this Pakistan attack. SL are 96/5 after 22 overs.
17:09(IST)
Pakistan's skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is unhappy with his fielders. Another instance of bad fielding inside the 30 yard circle. Sri Lanka are 93/5 after 21 overs.
17:07(IST)
Half the side have been sent back to the hut before the end of the 21st over. Pakistan well and truly on top over here.
17:06(IST)
WICKET: Just as Sri Lanka were steadying the ship, Hasan Ali bowls a short one which Siriwardana has pulled straight to fine leg and debutant Usman has taken the catch. Pakistan take a 5th wicket and SL are in big trouble at 91/5 after Siriwardana is dismissed for 13.
17:05(IST)
Partnership of 32 and counting between Siriwardana and Thirimanne here for the 5th wicket. So far the highest for the Lankans in this game.
17:02(IST)
Hopeful LBW shout on the last ball of the over against Thirimanne by Hafeez. Sri Lanka are 90/4 after 20 overs.
17:02(IST)
Replays on the broadcast showing that Hafeez's action is a little different from the 3rd ODI when he was reported for an illegal bowling action. Hafeez though has lost out on pace on his deliveries.
17:00(IST)
5 off the over of Hasan Ali. Sri Lanka are 87/4 after 19 overs against Pakistan in the 4th ODI at Sharjah.
16:57(IST)
Sri Lanka have not been able to get too many boundaries this innings, but Thirimanne and Siriwardana are doing well to rotate the strike as often as they can. The first three balls of the Hasan Ali over have all gone for singles.
16:56(IST)
After 18 overs, Sri Lanka are 82/4. Pakistan have the upper hand and even though Sri lanka are looking to rebuild slowly, they aren't looking steady.
16:55(IST)
Hafeez has slipped in three quick dot balls, before Thirimanne can take a single to long off. Pakistan are bowling tight overs without having to work to hard on it.
16:53(IST)
After 17 overs, SL are 79/4 with Thirimanne batting on 21 and Siriwardana on 9 at the other end.
16:51(IST)
Off the pads for a boundary through midwicket for Thirimanne. Much awaited boundary for SL of Hasan Ali at the start of the over. Will relieve some pressure.
16:48(IST)
Imad and Hafeez have not only slowed the Lankans down, but have also put pressure on the batsmen with the many dot balls. No maiden over in the innings as yet though. Sri Lanka 72/4 after 16 overs.
16:46(IST)
After 15 overs Sri Lanka are 70/4. Pakistan, like they have in most of the series are dominating the match currently.
16:41(IST)
Once again half the over at least has been dot balls which means pressure for the batsmen. SL are 67/4 after 13 overs. Drinks on the field on a hot day in Sharjah.
16:38(IST)
Two of the over from Imad here. Sri Lanka are 64/4 after 13 overs. Up to the likes of Thirimanne and Siriwardana to rescue them from here on in.
16:37(IST)
Sri Lanka's scoring rate still above 5, but they have lost 4 crucial wickets and Pakistan continue to apply the pressure on the batsmen.
16:37(IST)
16:35(IST)
Spin from both ends with Imad and Hafeez. They've tied up the Sri Lankan batsmen and the runs are hard to come by for them right now even in the powerplay.
16:32(IST)
Another wicket for Pakistan as Imad has the debutant S Samarawickrama clean bowled. Sri Lanka are 59/4 after 10.5 overs and have started disastrously in Sharjah today.
16:28(IST)
Comedy of errors between Chandimal and Thirimanne as both were running to the same end. Chandimal has been run out as one would expect in the situation. Sri Lanka 59/3 after 10.3 overs.
16:26(IST)
End of 10 overs. The first Powerplay has been completed and Sri Lanka are 58/2. Chandimal and Thirimanne will look to build on slowly from here.
16:24(IST)
Another stoppage in the game as Imad has hurt his knee while fielding. Usman cannot continue his over as well on his debut and Mohammad Hafeez is going to finish his over. Hafeez has been reported for his action, but can bowl till he is tested after the series.
16:20(IST)
It does not look good for Usman on his debut, he is on his haunches and is uncomfortable in the heat. Pakistan will not want a bowler injured so early on.
16:18(IST)
Pakistan have made a change in the bowling, Imad Wasim comes in, and bowls a tight first over. Sri Lanka are 55/2 after 9 overs.
16:14(IST)
Chandimal takes a single of the last ball, Sri Lanka are 52/2 after 8 overs and the rebuilding process has begun for them.
16:14(IST)
Small break in play as Pakistan have a new ball to bowl with now. The first ball did not last a full 8 overs.
16:11(IST)
Fifty up for Sri Lanka in the 8th over itself and they have been scoring at a brisk rate in this game.
Preview:
Pakistan have already wrapped up the five match ODI series against Sri Lanka with an unassailable 3-0 lead and will aim for a whitewash with two matches to go.
There have been two things common in Sri Lanka's apathy thus far; their spineless batting display, and the lone fighter in Upul Tharanga who despite a hundred and a fifty has failed to reverse the fortunes of his side.
In the fourth ODI, where Sri Lanka know they can't alter the result of the series, and would look to overhaul their batting display. Tharanga aside, only Lahiru Thirimanne has scored a fifty in the series so far but that wasn't enough to topple Pakistan. Sri Lanka's bowling, though, has been in stark contrast to their batting as the bowlers, especially Suranga Lakmal, have delivered consistently.
A special mention for Lahiru Gamage cannot be denied either after he picked up three top-order wickets in the second game to ensure Pakistan couldn't end up with a big total.
On the other hand, Pakistan discovered a new hero in their opener Imam-ul-Haq, who became only the second Pakistani batsman after Saleem Elahi to score a century on debut. Babar Azam's form has been the biggest highlight of Pakistan's growth as a cricketing nation and by pinning their hopes on him, they are setting sights for bigger targets.
Even though Mohammad Hafeez being reported for the third time for a suspect action, Pakistan seem to have all bases covered in the bowling department. However, the think-tank will be a little worried about Fakhar Zaman's inability to convert starts. Despite the minor glitches, Pakistan look set to take a leap in rankings by the end of the series.
This also serves as the perfect chance for them to extend their winning streak past seven while it is becoming more and more imperative for Sri Lanka to arrest their ODI slide which stands at 10 defeats on the trot at the moment.
Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Junaid Khan