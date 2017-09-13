Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I in Lahore Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2017, 11:18 PM IST

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, Independence Cup, 2017 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 13 September, 2017

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Thisara Perera

22:54(IST)

SIX and OVER: Full toss from Raees and Thisara Perea bludgeons the ball straight over the bowlers head for a huge six as World XI went over the line by seven wickets and one ball to spare.

22:50(IST)

Amla hit the ball straight into the air and just when everyone thought that it will be caught, the ball lands in no man's land. Amla survives as World XI now need 7 off 3 balls.

22:47(IST)

SIX: To add insult to injury, Perera hits the next ball for a huge six over the mid-wicket boundary. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz might be thinking what could have been had the catch been taken by Malik. World XI need 13 off 6 balls.

22:46(IST)

Dropped: Pressure gets to the best of the players! Shoaib Malik drops a sitter at the boundary ropes and Thisara Perera survives. This may just comeback to haunt Pakistan.

22:43(IST)

SIX: Sohail Khan bowls a full toss and Perera makes the most of it as he bludgeons the ball straight over the bowlers head for his third six. World XI needs more of such strikes if they are to get over the line.

22:41(IST)

SIX: Perera is now joining the Amla party as he is also hitting sixes for fun. The southpaw this time clears his front leg and hits the ball straight downt he ground for his second maximum. World XI now need 33 off 12 deliveries.

22:37(IST)

SIX: Commentator's curse maybe! Just when we were playing downt he effect of Perera, the southpaw hits a huge six off the bowling of Sohail Khan. Perera simply hits the ball in the air and it lands over the sqaure leg boundary. World XI need 41 off 18 deliveries.

22:36(IST)

Thisara Perera is struggling to find the middle of the bat and Pakistan would have to have him on the strike more often than now. They need dot deliveries and keeping Perera on strike seems to be helping with that. 

22:31(IST)

Four and Four: Slow half volley from Raees and Amla just dug the ball out from underneath his feet and bludgeoned the ball towards the mid wicket boundary for yet another boundary. Amla then guides the ball for a boundary towards the fine leg region for the second four of the over. World XI now need 51 off 24 deliveries.

22:28(IST)

World XI now need 63 off 30 deliveries and with Hashim Amla striking the ball like he is, the visitors will feel that they are in commanding position to win this match. Pakistan need wickets and that to very quickly.

22:24(IST)

OUT: Faf Du Plessis takes his luck a bit too far as this time he is caught in the deep. After hitting a huge six down the ground, Faf went for the same shot but this time he was caught by Shadab on the boundary ropes. World XI lose their third.

22:21(IST)

50: Amla once again shows why he is regarded as one of the best in the world asn complete yet another internation fifty. Till the time he is there, World XI will be feelinf comfortable of chasing down the target. Pakistan cross the 100-run mark as well.

22:18(IST)

SIX: Shadab bowls a half-volley and Du Plessis gets into position early and hits the ball straight over the bowlers head for a huge maximum over the long-off boundary ropes.Du Plessis must be feeling a lot better now after that monstrous strike.

22:14(IST)

SIX: But there is no stopping Hashim Amal who is timing the ball perfectly. The right hander this time comes dancing down the track and hits the ball straight over the head of bowler Nawaz for his second maximum of the innings. World XI now need 89 off 48 balls.

22:13(IST)

Faf Du Plessis has started a bit slowly in the innings as off the 8 balls that he has faced, he has scored just 5 runs with no boundaries. The Proteas captain needs to up the ante soon.

22:09(IST)

There have been no boundaries in the last 13 balls and Pakistan bowlers have brought the team back into the match with some tight bowling. If they get rid of Amla now the hosts will be firmly on top in the match.

22:05(IST)

OUT: A freak delivery from Imad Wasim as the ball doesn't bounce and crashes onto Paine's stumps. The Australia didn't have clue what happened there as World XI lose their second wicket of the innings.

22:01(IST)

SIX: What a brilliant shot from Amla. The right hander plays the shot with the spin and on the up. The ball goes over the mid wicket boundary ropes in a jiffy and this is the second six of the World XI innings.

21:59(IST)

Pakistan may have broken the opening stand between Iqbal and Amla but they have to get rid of the South African as soon as possible. The right hander is capable of upping the ante in a flash and can take away the match from the hosts in a blink of an eye.

21:55(IST)

Four: Nawaz bowls a straighter delivery and Tim Paine plays the paddle sweep to perfection. The ball races away for a boundary at this fast outfield towards the fine leg boundary ropes. 

21:52(IST)

OUT: Sohail Khan finally provides the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan as Tamim Iqbal falls. Shoaib Malik takes a brilliant diving catch at short fine leg to remove the southpaw.

21:44(IST)

The duo have silenced the capacity crowd in the stands with their stunning start in the chase. Both Iqbal and Amla are playing good attacking shots are going along nicely in the chase.

21:38(IST)

Four and Four: Usman Khan bowls a good delivery on the off stump of Amla but the South Africa shows his class and sends it for a boundary. Amla stands tall and guides the ball for a four towards the cover. And then, the right hander hits the perfect straight drive with impeccable timing for the second four of the over. 

21:36(IST)

Four: Tamim Iqbal is growing into the match slowly and steadily as he once again despatches the ball for a boundary towards the squads leg region. 16 runs came off that Imad Wasim over.

21:34(IST)

Six and Four: Tamim Iqbal now gets into the act as he thrashed Imad Wasim for a six and a four of successive deliveries. First the southpaw hits the ball straght down the ground for a huge six. And then gets onto his knees and works the ball for a boundary towards the fine leg region. 

21:33(IST)

Four: Straight delivery from Sohail Khan and Amla uses his wrists to perfection as guides the ball towards the mid wicket boundary for a four. First boundary of the innings for the World XI.

21:31(IST)

Amla and Iqbal have started the chase in a steady manner as they are relying on singles and doubles so far. The running between the wickets have been good and the duo will look to continue to bat like this without throwing away their wicket.

21:25(IST)

Tamim Iqbal and Hashim Amla have started the proceedings for World XI while spinner Imad Wasim is bowling the first over for the hosts.

21:25(IST)

The players are making their way out in the middle and skipper Sarfraz Khan has got the players into a huddle. The World XI openers are also making their way out into the middle.

21:14(IST)

WICKET: Shoaib Malik tries to hits that over the in field on the off side but Paul Collingwood takes a blinder in the deep to dismiss Malik for 39. Pakistan finish with 174/6 on the board

21:14(IST)

SIX: Another maximum from the blade of Shoaib Malik as he hits that over the long on to take Pakistan to 174

Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I in Lahore Highlights: As It Happened

World XI batsman Hashim Amla plays a shot . (AP Images)

Pakistan on Tuesday took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security.

The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is the first game of only the second series Pakistan has hosted since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

The Pakistan team will lock horns with the Faf du Plessis led ICC World XI in the second match of the series on Wednesday.

In the first T20I Pakistan was sent into bat by World XI skipper Faf du Plessis, notched 197-5 with Babar Azam hitting a rapid 52-ball 86. His career best Twenty20 score had ten boundaries and two sixes.

Azam added 122 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad (39) as Pakistan built on the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman for eight.

Shoaib Malik smashed a 20-ball 38 with two sixes and four boundaries to give the final touches to the innings.

The World XI started off well with Tamim Iqbal hitting 18 with three boundaries and Hashim Amla smashing three boundaries and a six in his 17-ball 26 but left-arm pacer Rumman Raees dismissed both in the same over to put the brakes on their innings.

Skipper Faf du Plessis hit four boundaries and a six while Darren Sammy smashed three sixes -- both scoring 29 -- but were unable to see their team through.

For Pakistan, paceman Sohail Khan and leg-spinner Shadab Khan finished with two wickets apiece.

Playing XI:

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Paul Collingwood, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan, Rumman Raees
