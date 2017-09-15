Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20 in Lahore, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 11:41 PM IST

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, Independence Cup, 2017 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 15 September, 2017

Toss won by World XI (decided to bowl)

Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs

Man of the Match: Ahmed Shehzad

22:54(IST)

Pakistan bowlers turned on the style in this match and they simply blew away the World XI batsmen. Also, not to forget, their feilders who were lively and affected couple of run outs. The hosts are in comfortable position to clinch the match.

22:49(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this Morne Morkel is run out. World XI now lost their eight wicket and it is just a matter of time now when Pakistan win this match.

22:46(IST)

OUT: Hasan Ali bowled a slower ball and David Miller tried to hit it out of the part but could manage only a touch from the toe end of the bat. Babar Azam took an easy catch as WXI lose their seventh wicket.

22:41(IST)

Four and Six: Miller hits a four on the last ball to ruin a great over by Raees. And then on the first ball of the next over, Darren Sammy hits a huge six off the bowling of Hasan Ali. It sems that there is still some life left in World XI after all.

22:35(IST)

The run rate has crossed the 10-run per over barrier while World XI have lost 6 wickets as well. They need 65 runs in 5 overs. With everything firmly stacked against them, World XI need a miracle now.

22:27(IST)

OUT: Right after scoring a boundary, Perera tries to go for yet another big shot but he couldn't time it well and it caught  at the cover region off the bowling of Raees. Thisara Perera falls as World XI lose their sixth.

22:21(IST)

Perera Goes Berserk: Thisara Perera is now taking the attack to the hosts as he bludgoens  6,6,6,4 off the bowling of Shadab Khan. With the help of that, World XI also cross the 100-run mark. Stunning hitting from Perera.

22:10(IST)

OUT:  World XI have lost half their side as skipper Faf Du Plessis is run-out. Shabad Khan affects a direct hit from the covers. This dismissal has brought Thisara Perera onto the crease.

22:05(IST)

Four: David Miller comes dancing down the track and hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. World XI have lost four wickets but they still have two power-hitters on the crease and turn the match in their favour.

21:58(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Imad Wasim castles George Bailey for just 3 runs. With that, World XI have now lost 4 wickets they are staring right down the barrell.

21:54(IST)

Four: Till the time Faf Du Plessis and George Bailey are out there World XI cannot be discounted for. Du Plessis comes down the track off the bowling of Nawaz and hits inside out for a boundary. World XI also cross the 50-run mark.

21:51(IST)

Rumman Raees with a sensational over as he bowls the first maiden over of this three match series. The hosts are firmly on top of the World XI at the moment who are in search of a big partnership after losing three early wickets.

21:49(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this time Hashim Amla heads back into the hut. Terrible mix up between the batsmen and Amla was in no man's land when he was run out. World XI lose their third wicket and they are on the backfoot now.

21:44(IST)

OUT: After scoring a boundary, Ben Cutting went for the expansive pull shot but the ball took an inside edge of his bat and crashed into his stumps. World XI lose their second wicket.

21:40(IST)

Four: Usman now bowls onto the pads of Amla and the South Africa simply flicks the ball over the infield and goes for the boundary towards square leg. While the next four goes over the long off fielder for the third boundary of the over.

21:37(IST)

Four: Hashim Amla his his second four of the innings and this time he hit the ball straight as an arrow. Usman bowled a delivery going away from the right hander and Amla played with a straight bat and it is easily the shot of the day so far.

21:36(IST)

OUT: Usman provides the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan as he castles Tamim Iqbal for 14. Pakistan have got the timely breakthrough as Tamim as looking dangerous as he hit three fours in the first over.

21:34(IST)

Four, Four and Four: Tamim Iqbal has started the chase on the frontfoot as he has slammed three boundaries in the first over. The first one he got lucky the catch was dropped in the deep and tricked away for a four. The second and third boundaries were simply majestic as World XI are on a great start.

21:23(IST)

The players are back out onto the field and Tamim Iqbal and Hashim Amla have opened the innings for World XI. While Imad Wasim is bowling the first over of the day for Pakistan.

21:08(IST)

And a single take Pakistan to 183/4 after 20 overs. The World XI team needs to score 184 to win the series

21:07(IST)

OUT: Imad Wasim departs without scoring but Pakistan have breached the 180-run mark so they should be fine

21:03(IST)

WICKET: Perera picks up a wicket with the first delivery of the last over. Babar Azam looking to go inside out over the cover fielder, but eventually gives an easy catch. Babr goes back for a well-made 48 off 31 deliveries

21:01(IST)

BOUNDARY:  It's pitched up by Morkel and Shoaib Malik blasts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 

21:00(IST)

A great 19th over being bowled by Morne Morkel, just three singles from the first four deliveries

20:57(IST)

Just caught a glimpse of two Pakistani greats in attendance, former captains Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq watching the action from the sidelines

20:54(IST)

OUT: That's a wide delivery by Ben Cutting and Ahmed Shehzad attempts a run but is sent back by Babar Azam, a direct hit though ends his stay. Shehzad departs after a strokeful 89

20:53(IST)

SHEHZAD ON SONG: Ahmed Shehzad has hit Ben Cutting for three huge sices. The first two were lofted over the deep mid-wicket fence while the third one was hit over the fine leg boundary with some improvisation. 

The last of those sixes also bringing up the hundred-run stand between Shehzad and Babar Azam

20:48(IST)

That's the end of a good over for Pakistan, the hosts get 17 from it. They are now of 142/1 after 17 overs

20:47(IST)

BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES: Ahmed Shehzad hits two on consecutive deliveries. The first one was an inside edge which ran down to the boundary behind the keeper. On the next delivery Shehzad stepped outside the off stmp and took the attempted yorker on the full and guided into over the short fine leg fielder's head

20:46(IST)

BOUNDARY: Morkel bowls a slower delivery outside the off-stump and he has been carted to the boundary on the off side by Babar Azam

20:44(IST)

Morne Morkel is into the attack and he has been welcomed to the bowling crease by Babar Azam with a boundary

Preview:

The third match between Pakistan and World XI is being touted as a blockbuster finale after hosts won the opening match while Faf Du Plessis' troops clinched a thrilling win the second match on Wednesday.

Pakistan took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in the first match of the series, before excited crowds amid tight security on Tuesday.

The first match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009, killing eight people and injuring seven players and staff.

While in the second match, Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

Perera made a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes, while Hashim Amla finished not out 72 off 55 balls to help the World XI overhaul a 175-run target and level the three-match series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

