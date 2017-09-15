Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20 in Lahore, Highlights: As It Happened

Four, Four and Four: Tamim Iqbal has started the chase on the frontfoot as he has slammed three boundaries in the first over. The first one he got lucky the catch was dropped in the deep and tricked away for a four. The second and third boundaries were simply majestic as World XI are on a great start.
SHEHZAD ON SONG: Ahmed Shehzad has hit Ben Cutting for three huge sices. The first two were lofted over the deep mid-wicket fence while the third one was hit over the fine leg boundary with some improvisation.
The last of those sixes also bringing up the hundred-run stand between Shehzad and Babar Azam
BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES: Ahmed Shehzad hits two on consecutive deliveries. The first one was an inside edge which ran down to the boundary behind the keeper. On the next delivery Shehzad stepped outside the off stmp and took the attempted yorker on the full and guided into over the short fine leg fielder's head
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking