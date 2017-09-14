Pakistan vs World XI: Sana Mir Excited to See Return of Cricket

Taking to Twitter, Sana wrote: “#CricketComesHome 😍
One step at a time 🇵🇰 #PAKvWorldXI #PakistanZindabad.”
#CricketComesHome 😍— Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) September 13, 2017
One step at a time 🇵🇰#PAKvWorldXI #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/nu5EwLO4la
In fact, former England cricketer Paul Collingwood, who is keen on claiming a spot in the playing eleven in the final game of the Independence Cup, believes that there is no dearth of passion or spirit among cricket fans in Pakistan.
Speaking at the post-match press conference in Lahore, the 41 year old said that he "felt like a kid at Christmas. I'm 41 years old and to actually have the feeling of being in a Twenty20 International again is something I am very excited about," he added.
Reflecting on his memories having played in Pakistan earlier, Collingwood said: "The last time I came to Pakistan, I understood that cricket is a religion here. The passion and the atmosphere that you get in the ground is something special. I experienced that in Karachi in 2005 and certainly tonight was a great start to, hopefully, a series that we can still win. So I am very much looking forward to playing in the game."
Regarded as one of England's sharpest fielders, Collingwood admitted that he was nervous about playing international cricket after a gap of half a decade. "I am very proud, I can tell you right now. I came out of the net session yesterday and it felt like I was playing international cricket again. That, to me, when I retired back in 2011 and to have that same feeling again, that anxiety and that intensity when you play for your country and they all come back again, so I am very excited about playing."
First Published: September 14, 2017, 10:22 AM IST