Pakistan vs World XI T20: Mohammad Amir May Miss T20 Series Against World XI

However, other team sources claim that Amir may skip the series in Lahore since he suffered a back strain while playing his last match for Essex. "He has been playing non-stop cricket this year and understandably he might not want to take any gamble with his back problem as Pakistan is due to play a full series with Sri Lanka later this month in the UAE,” one source said.
Amir produced a blistering three-wicket burst against India in the Champions Trophy final to seal Pakistan's victory at the Oval in June. Since that final he has not returned to Pakistan even for the celebrations that followed as he was busy playing for Essex in the County championship.
Faf du PlessisHashim AmlaMohammad Amirmorne morkelMuhammad Aamirpakistan vs world xiSarfraz Ahmedshoaib malikTamim Iqbal
First Published: September 11, 2017, 11:06 AM IST