Pakistan vs World XI T20: Wasim Akram Excited as Cricket Returns to Pakistan

Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket! #CricketComesHome— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2017
Pakistan will take a huge step towards reviving international cricket at home after years of isolation when they host the three-match Twenty20 series.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have high hopes that the series will close the dark chapter for good — and allow a new generation of players to experience the thrill of playing before a home crowd for the first time.
Juts five members of the current squad have done that before — skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan and Ahmed Shehzad.
"I can assure all Pakistan cricket fans that we have missed playing in front of them," Ahmed said.
"But I am confident that through this tour more cricket will come our way and we will (do) our best to win for home fans."
"Everybody involved in the series will realise there are bigger issues at stake than winning at cricket," said World XI coach and former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower.
"However, I think when these excellent players get together as a team, their competitive juices will undoubtedly flow and they will come together and be doing everything in their power to win those games.
"I'm pretty certain about that," added the former England coach.
Security has dramatically improved in Pakistan in recent years, but militant groups retain the ability to carry out spectacular attacks and officials are taking no chances.
Some 8,000 police and paramilitary forces will guard teams as they travel back and forth from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Roads and shops will be closed around the 27,000-capacity venue, while spectators will have to pass through multiple security checkpoints.
While some vendors around the stadium have complained about the security, fans seemed unfazed.
Since the 2009 attack Pakistan have been forced to play most of their "home" games in the United Arab Emirates -- with the PCB complaining they have incurred losses of around $120 million.
On the field, Pakistan will start favourites in their first outing since their shock victory at the 50-over Champions Trophy in England in June.
The World XI are led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis and feature his countrymen Hashim Amla and David Miller, plus Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal and Australia's George Bailey in strong batting line-up.
They have also tempted out of retirement at the age of 41 the captain of England's 2010 World T20-winning side, Paul Collingwood.
A potent bowling attack comprises South Africa's Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir, with Australian Ben Cutting and West Indies' Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy.
First Published: September 11, 2017, 2:22 PM IST