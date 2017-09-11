Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Pakistan vs World XI T20: Where to Watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Time IST

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 11, 2017, 6:53 PM IST
Pakistan vs World XI T20: Where to Watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Time IST

World XI coach Andy Flower, left, displays a match shirt with skipper World XI Faf du Plessis during a news conference in Lahore, Pakistan (AP Images)

World XI captain Faf du Plessis on Monday said that their tour of Pakistan is not just about playing a series but way bigger than that where the crazy fans get a dose of top flight international cricket.

"It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home," Du Plessis said at a press conference.

The World XI squad reached Lahore in the wee hours of Monday from Dubai and were received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi and other high ranking officials.

The players and officials had a heavy security cover via the mall road to their hotel where all of their activities are planned for the duration of their stay in Lahore when they play three T20 internationals on September 12th, 13th and 15.

The matches will be broadcast Live and Exclusive on DSPORT. The match won't be available for live streaming.

Match Schedule
​​
Match 1: Tuesday, September 12, 7:30PM IST
Match 2: Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 PM IST
Match 3: Friday, September 15, 7:30 PM IST

The Commentary team for the Independence Cup 2017 will include:

Pakistan fast bowling legends and former Captains - Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan Captain - Rameez Raja

Former Zimbabwe Medium Pacer - Pommie Mbangwa
d sportsFaf du Plessislive streamingpakistan vs world xi t20Where to watch
First Published: September 11, 2017, 6:53 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking