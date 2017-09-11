Pakistan vs World XI T20: Where to Watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Time IST

"It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home," Du Plessis said at a press conference.
The World XI squad reached Lahore in the wee hours of Monday from Dubai and were received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi and other high ranking officials.
The players and officials had a heavy security cover via the mall road to their hotel where all of their activities are planned for the duration of their stay in Lahore when they play three T20 internationals on September 12th, 13th and 15.
The matches will be broadcast Live and Exclusive on DSPORT. The match won't be available for live streaming.
Match Schedule
Match 1: Tuesday, September 12, 7:30PM IST
Match 2: Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 PM IST
Match 3: Friday, September 15, 7:30 PM IST
The Commentary team for the Independence Cup 2017 will include:
Pakistan fast bowling legends and former Captains - Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan Captain - Rameez Raja
Former Zimbabwe Medium Pacer - Pommie Mbangwa
First Published: September 11, 2017, 6:53 PM IST