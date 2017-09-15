Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs World XI, Third T20I: Where to Watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Time IST

Updated: September 15, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
Pakistan take on World XI in the third and the final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The three-match series in currently locked at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first match and World XI edged the hosts in the second.

The third match will be broadcast Live and Exclusive on DSPORT at 7:30 PM IST on Friday while the live streaming of the match can be caught on cricketgateway.com.

"It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home," Du Plessis said during a press conference in Pakistan.

The players and officials have had a heavy security cover via the mall road to their hotel where all of their activities are planned for the duration of their stay in Lahore.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
First Published: September 15, 2017, 4:43 PM IST

