Pakistan's Usman Khan Picks Up Third Fastest Fifer in One Day Cricket

Cricketnext | Updated: October 23, 2017, 10:40 PM IST
A file photo of Usman Khan. (AP)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket has never been short of fast bowling reserves, and keep churning out match-winners at will. This certainly holds true as far as ODI cricket is concerned. In the past few months, the world has seen the rise of Hasan Ali, now the number 1 ODI bowler. And now within a few months, there is new kid on the block, Usman Khan.

In the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, the 23-year-old picked up a five wickets in just his second international outing for Pakistan. That's not it, he claimed these wickets in just 21 balls. His effort is ranked behind Netherland's Timm van der Gugten, who achieved the feat in 20 balls, and Chaminda Vaas, who took reached the milestone in 16 balls.

On his way to the milestone, Usman also became the first Pakistani left-arm pacer, after Wahab Riaz, to pick-up five wickets in an innings. That effort from Wahab had come way back in 2011 World Cup in 2011.

First Published: October 23, 2017, 5:52 PM IST

