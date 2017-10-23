Pakistan's Usman Khan Picks Up Third Fastest Fifer in One Day Cricket

In the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, the 23-year-old picked up a five wickets in just his second international outing for Pakistan. That's not it, he claimed these wickets in just 21 balls. His effort is ranked behind Netherland's Timm van der Gugten, who achieved the feat in 20 balls, and Chaminda Vaas, who took reached the milestone in 16 balls.
On his way to the milestone, Usman also became the first Pakistani left-arm pacer, after Wahab Riaz, to pick-up five wickets in an innings. That effort from Wahab had come way back in 2011 World Cup in 2011.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 5:52 PM IST