Pandurang Salgaoncar - Greed or A Cry for Attention?

Salgaoncar could, and should, have been a contender. His numbers – 214 wickets at 26.7 on pitches designed to deter anyone but masochists from bowling fast – say as much. But for whatever reason, the big break never came. Those less gifted and far less quick took the new ball for India. His career faded into anonymity.
Bookies, or those seeking to expose cricket’s dark underbelly, approach their task in the same way that criminals do a heist. It’s the fault lines they look for, the weak links. Even the strongest vaults and most united cricket teams have them. There can be high-profile players, like Hansie Cronje, that can’t keep greed at bay. There will be others embittered by life on the fringes who seek to cash in. And then there will be those, like Mohammed Amir and Henry Williams, who just don’t know how to turn down a crooked captain or senior.
It was no coincidence that cricket’s last fixing scandal, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), featured individuals like Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Irfan. Irfan, with a body like a giant Meccano installation, is liable to break down any time. Latif is one of those, in his 30s, who time has passed by. Sharjeel had his breakthrough during the 2016 PSL, but his physique was never going to do him any favours with the modern generation of coaches and trainers.
Salgaoncar interacted fairly extensively with the media during the India-Australia Test in Pune earlier this year. He didn’t know then that he would be thrown under the bus, with the pitch he prepared – likely under instructions from the Indian team management – attracting censure from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
For someone like him, those few days of hosting a match are the only time spent in the spotlight. Several of his peers are fixtures in newspapers and TV studios, while others got lucrative one-off payments from the Indian board for their services to the game. Salgaoncar, except for the cricket tragics of his era, may as well be invisible. That changes only when the microphone-and-laptop pack descend on the stadium in Gahunje for a match.
Having spoken to various curators down the years, most are desperate to shine some light on what they do. Pitch preparation is far from being an exact science, and they usually only make the news when things go wrong. But for most of these men, it remains a way to stay relevant.
The idea that Salgaonkar or any other individual on a ground staff could manipulate a pitch to suit a couple of bowlers a few hours before a game is both laughable and preposterous. Such utterances are mostly a cry for attention, not too different from a small child smearing chocolate on his face.
If the images and clips that have gone viral are to be believed, Salgaonkar was clearly in breach of the anti-corruption code. We just can’t be sure if it was avarice that drove him to be so indiscreet. There’s every chance that he was just trying to sound important, and feel part of a bigger picture that he was airbrushed out of more than 40 years ago.
First Published: October 25, 2017, 2:24 PM IST