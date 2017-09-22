Pat Cummins to Skip T20s Against India; Will Focus on Ashes Preparation

The decision to send Cummins home early replicates that of four years ago when Mitchell Johnson was rested from a tour to India in order to prepare for the Ashes, in which he took a record-breaking 37 wickets in Australia's 5-0 whitewash.
Cummins' replacement for the three-match T20 series in India, which runs from October 7 to 13, will be named at a later date.
"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement, according to cricket.com.au.
"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes Series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket." he added.
Cummins will be available to play for his state team - the NSW Blues - in the latter stages of the One-Day Cup, should they make the finals on October 19 and 21, but his main focus will be the start of the Sheffield Shield season on October 27.
Earlier, David Saker, who is the head coach for Australia on their tour to India had said that Cummins will play all 5 ODIs.
At this stage we're planning for him to play all the games," Saker was quoted as saying. "We will look at (resting him), it's obviously been brought up between all of us. We know that his workloads are up there, but we know it's an important series. It's Australia vs India, it doesn't get any bigger than that," he added.
Cummins is leading a relatively weakened pace bowling attack in the absence of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson, who are all nursing injuries. He is expected to bear the major burden along with Nathan Coulter-Nile.
"As of now, the Plan 'A' is to play Cummins in all the matches in India," added Saker,. He admitted that Cummins's workload itself is "up there" after the pacer worked hard in the oppressive conditions during the drawn Test series in Bangladesh. However, for the tourists, resting Cummins is only "Plan B".
"He's really determined to play well over here. It'll be game-by-game basis, we'll play it by the ear," Saker concluded.
First Published: September 22, 2017, 10:49 AM IST