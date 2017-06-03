Champions Trophy 2017: PCB Chief Shaharyar Khan Sounds War Bugle Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

Photo Credit: Arnab Sen/ Cricketnext

Birmingham: With India and Pakistan clashing in Edgbaston on Sunday, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan met the players and pepped them up for the high-intensity clash. He asked the players to show fighting spirit and take on Virat Kohli and boys with confidence.

Shaharyar also spoke about the expectations that Pakistan fans around the world have from the team and Sarfaraz Ahmed and his boys shouldn’t let them down.

“Shaharyar Khan met with the players and team management today in Birmingham ahead of their opening match against India on June 4. He stressed on the need of showing fighting spirit and playing with complete unity.

“He emphasised on the players to play the game with composure, confidence and discipline. He also stated that Pakistan-India match has a huge viewership and large number of people are anxious and fully involved in the game and the team has to come up to the expectations of Pakistan,” a PCB release said.

The chairman also pepped the team up and said that if they played to potential, they could lift the trophy and return home victorious.

“We have a young and talented team under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed and if the boys play at the optimum level of their capacity and talent they would succeed in their aim in the Champions Trophy,” Khan said.

Shaharyar also spoke about the great rivalry between the two teams and the need for the players to maintain high level of sporting spirit.

“India Pakistan match is a great Competition and I expect from the players to demonstrate high level of sporting spirit,” he said.

India playing Pakistan on the cricket field is a sight to behold. And while one would think that it is only the fans who love the livewire atmosphere, the reality is that the players enjoy it just as much.

Even though the rivalry between the two teams is legendary, they don’t meet expect in multilateral events (ICC and ACC tournaments) due to the cross-border tension.

The Indian government has made it clear that bilateral cricketing activities cannot take place between the two teams in the present circumstance.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said on Friday that India hold the edge in the much-awaited clash considering current form.

"As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it's natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India.

"However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game," Afridi wrote in a column for the ICC.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 1:32 PM IST