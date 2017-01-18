Peter Handscomb Set to Make ODI Debut Against Pakistan

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sydney: Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third ODI in Perth on Thursday.
Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to Test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan.
“He’s done really well, he’s been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer,” Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters on Wednesday.
“Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he’ll get his chance there.
Fast bowler Billy Stanlake comes in for Mitchell Starc, who is being rested.
Chris Lynn, who missed Sunday’s loss because of a neck injury, will be out for the remainder of the five-match series which is tied at 1-1, Lehman said.
Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake