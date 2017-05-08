Play Home Series In Champions League T20 Window to Make Up For Lost Revenue: Shukla to BCCI

Image credit: BCCI.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India might have resolved to continue its fight with the International Cricket Council in order to increase its revenue share, there are some voices within the board which are suggesting an easier way out of the current mess.

Known for his tactical acumen in the BCCI corridors IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, at the Special General Meeting on Sunday, proposed that rather than fighting it out with ICC, the Indian cricket board should just engage in playing a short home series and make up for the loss due to the reduced revenue share as per the new ICC revenue model.

Going into the meeting, a few members were of the mood to pullout of the Champions Trophy even though the Committee of Administrators — appointed by the SC — had asked the board from taking any action against the interest of Indian cricket. Others were confused on how to come to a suitable solution. And it was Shukla who came to the rescue.

“I felt that rather than getting into a legal tangle or stopping the players from participating in the mega event, it was best if we sort it out in an amicable manner. The ICC has already said that they are willing to pay another $100 million to the already earmarked $293 million. So, that makes it $393 million.

“Now, there is a gap in the calendar where we earlier had the Champions League. If we use that window to play a home series, we can easily make around approximately Rs 200 crore from the broadcasters alone. BCCI gets around Rs 43 crore for an international match. So, even a 5-game ODI series is enough. Now, if we multiply it by five years, we get our Rs 1000 crore,” he explained.

Asked how he got the idea, Shukla said: “It was a policy suggested by former BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya and I just felt it was the most feasible option in the current scenario. I am glad the other members agreed to the idea.”

Shukla said that even the COA did not want a stubborn stance and that is why a middle-path was the best solution. “The COA had also asked us to keep the doors open for future discussions and not take a tough stand,” he said.

