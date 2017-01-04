Playing For India is a Matter of Destiny, Says Ranji Trophy's Leading Bowler

File photo of Shahbaz Nadeem, who was the highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy last season and leads the charts this season as well (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Shahbaz Nadeem might be busy plying his trade for Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Gujarat, but a strong performance in this year’s premier domestic season, (leading wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy this season with more than 50 wickets), sees him in the mix as the national selectors sit down to pick the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England on Thursday.
With both left-arm spinner Axar Patel and off-spinner Jayant Yadav nursing injuries, Nadeem could well be the go-to-man for MSK Prasad & Co, when they sit down to select the team on Thursday. The fact that limited-overs captain MS Dhoni worked closely with him over the past couple of months could also work in Nadeem’s favour.
But then, apart from working closely with Dhoni, Nadeem also has the performance to stake his claim for his maiden India call-up. He was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, last season as well with 51 wickets in 9 games. This apart, he has performed well for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, holding his own, despite the presence of big ticket tweakers like Amit Mishra and Imran Tahir.
Speaking to CricketNext, Nadeem played down talks of a national call-up and said that destiny is the biggest factor when it comes to wearing the blue cap.
“If you have it written, you will play for India, sooner than later. No point pondering over it because if you look at it, even talented youngsters in the various age-group teams in Jharkhand are missing playing Ranji Trophy because I am doing well in the domestic circuit. So, in a way, it is a circle,” he explained.
Interestingly, this season has also seen Nadeem play handy knocks with the bat and the left-arm spinner says that one needs to keep evolving to stay relevant in the game nowadays.
“I have worked on my batting in the off-season and the results have come in quite a few games. I had failed to score runs on a consistent basis earlier, but this season I have managed to be consistent with the bat,” the 27-year-old said.
The positive spirit is evident in the way Nadeem comes back strong every season despite not getting a national call-up and also doesn’t want to think much about selection matters.
“Right now, I am not thinking about the national team. I want to help the team qualify for the final of the Ranji Trophy and that is what matters to me. If we can go on and win it, that would be the icing on the cake,” he signed off.