PM Modi Writes to BCCI; Asks Indian Team To Do Their Bit for Swachh India

Modi praised the role of cricket in being a great unifying force across the country and asked the board to do their bit for a clean India.
Modi wrote, "I am writing to you on a subject that is very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart - Swachhata or cleanliness.
In the coming days we will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An inspiration to billions across generations and borders. Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation.
Bapu also believed that Swachhata is for each of us to practice. Inspired his noble thoughts and a faith in spirit of 125 crore Indians, let us renew our pledge towards cleanliness. Let us ensure that the coming days are about the mantra 'swacchata hi seva.' Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage wide spread support for, and cleanliness initiatives across India.
A clean India is the most noble service we can do for the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised. Unclean surroundings adversely impact the weaker sections of the society even more.
The game of cricket has won a number of accolades worldwide. As the CEO of BCCI and with a sea of experience in media industry, you have the opportunity to use the game that unites India to contribute to cleanliness initiative and help build a sustained mass movement for the same.
I personally invite you to lend your support to the Swacchata hi Seva movement and dedicate some time for cause of a swachh bharat. Your participation will further inspire others to be part of the movement. You can share your experience with me on the Narendra Modi app.
Let us all come together for cleanliness, pay a fitting tribute to Bapu and work towards building a new India,
Jai Hind!"
Rahul Johri shared the letter on twitter, saying, Absolute Honour to receive from @PMOIndia, will do everything for #SwachhataHiSeva @BCCI
First Published: September 23, 2017, 12:17 PM IST