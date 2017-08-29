PM Narendra Modi Joins Virender Sehwag & Harbhajan Singh to Pay Tribute to Dhyan Chand

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion."
"I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey," he tweeted.
Modi said India is blessed with immense sporting talent and to harness this potential, a portal was launched by the sports ministry.
"The #NationalSportsTalentSearchPortal gives essential direction and support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations and shine," he said.
Modi was joined by none other than former India opener Virender Sehwag who wrote: “Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times and India's greatest sportsman, Major Dhyanchand on #NationalSportsDay.”
Even off-spinner Harbhajan Singh joined in to write: “Tribute to the finest hockey player of all time, Dhyan Chand. #NationalSportsDay.”
First Published: August 29, 2017, 12:53 PM IST