PM Narendra Modi Joins Virender Sehwag & Harbhajan Singh to Pay Tribute to Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand. (Photo Credit: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)

I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2017

On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2017

India is blessed with immense sporting talent. To harness this potential, a portal was launched by @IndiaSports. https://t.co/yOGTU3U59h — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2017

Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times and India's greatest sportsman, Major Dhyanchand on #NationalSportsDay . pic.twitter.com/MzYxMGPDtC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2017

Tribute to the finest hockey player of all time, Dhyan Chand. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/GoQvWEBa4k — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 29, 2017

First Published: August 29, 2017, 12:53 PM IST