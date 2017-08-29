Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Joins Virender Sehwag & Harbhajan Singh to Pay Tribute to Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand. (Photo Credit: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, and congratulated all sportspersons and enthusiasts on the occasion of National Sports Day.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion."

"I pay tributes to the exemplary Major Dhyan Chand, whose legendary sporting skills did wonders for Indian hockey," he tweeted.










Modi said India is blessed with immense sporting talent and to harness this potential, a portal was launched by the sports ministry.

"The #NationalSportsTalentSearchPortal gives essential direction and support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations and shine," he said.

Modi was joined by none other than former India opener Virender Sehwag who wrote: “Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times and India's greatest sportsman, Major Dhyanchand on #NationalSportsDay.”




Even off-spinner Harbhajan Singh joined in to write: “Tribute to the finest hockey player of all time, Dhyan Chand. #NationalSportsDay.”



Dhyan Chandharbhajan singhMajor Dhyan Chandpm narendra modivirender sehwag
First Published: August 29, 2017, 12:53 PM IST

