PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter to Yuvraj Singh

Modi wrote to Yuvraj, praising the work which his charity YouWeCan is doing.
Modi wrote, I am delighted to know about your passion towards social service and the rich community service that you are involved in through your foundation.
As a noted cricketer and someone who has successfully fought cancer, several Indians derive immense inspiration from you.
May you continue to serve the society with same zeal and enthusiasm.
Yuvraj too expressed his happiness, and wrote on Instagram - It's an absolute honor & privilege for all of us here at Youwecan to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji himself. We at @youwecan strongly believe that each one of us together can change the world and it's not what you've got, its what you use that makes a difference. There is no greater reward than making someone else's life better and making a difference in the world #youwecan #gratitude 🙏🏻
First Published: September 2, 2017, 9:01 AM IST