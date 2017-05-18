Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Four Held in New Delhi

(Representative photo)

New Delhi: Police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in an IPL betting racket in south Delhi's Neb Sarai.

On Wednesday, while patrolling the area, sub-inspector Vinay Kumar, head constable Sushil and constable Dinesh received a tip-off about some men being involved in betting. They were allegedly betting on the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants, said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A raid was conducted and four persons — Subhash, Sachin, Gurpreet and Deepak — were arrested. They were allegedly running a betting racket using mobile phones while the live cricket match was running on two screens.

Police seized 15 mobile phones, one laptop and one LED television from the spot. The data available on the seized laptop was analysed which revealed that around 50-60 men were allegedly involved in betting to the tune of Rs 10-12 lakh.

They were involved in betting on the IPL matches earlier as well.

The accused, who are in the real estate business, had started their own betting racket in order to earn big bucks at this time when the property business is witnessing a slowdown, said the officer.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 8:51 AM IST