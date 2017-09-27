Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pragyan Ojha Not in Bengal Squad for First Two Ranji Games

IANS | Updated: September 27, 2017, 9:35 AM IST
Kolkata: India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was on Tuesday not named in Bengal's squad for the first two Ranji Trophy cricket matches against Services and Chhattisgarh.

Bengal take on Services from October 6-9 at Palam ground in New Delhi while Chhatisgarh will play them in Raipur.

Ojha, who played two seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

But since then, the game's parent body in the state has failed to establish contact with him.

Meanwhile, India Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was named in the squad but is expected to join the national camp soon after the two games for India's Test series against Sri Lanka in November.

Bengal are in Group D along with Services, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Kr. Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashoke Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Writtick Chatterjee.
