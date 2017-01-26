Prasanna Blitz Helps Sri Lanka Clinch T20 Series

Image credit: Getty Images.
Cape Town: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-1.
South Africa batted first on winning the toss and AB de Villiers on his international return for the Proteas slammed 63 of just 44 deliveries to help the home team post a fighting total of 169/5 on the board.
Opener Reeza Hendricks (41 of 34 balls) and wicket-keeper batsman Mangaliso Mosehle (32* of 15 balls) were the other major contributors.
Sri Lanka's chase was held together by an attacking knock of 68 by opener Niroshan Dickwella. But a three-wicket haul by leg spinner Imran Tahir brought the Proteas back in the match and it seemed like South Africa will eventually coast home easily as the Lankans needed as many as 54 runs from the last 5 overs.
But a Seekkuge Prasanna blitz helped the Lankans roar back into contention. The power hitter slammed three maximums and three boundaries to stay unbeaten on 37 of just 16 deliveries as Asela Gunaratne (11 of 6 balls) hit the winning runs.
3rd T20I: SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA - AS IT HAPPENED
Scores: South Africa 169-5 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka 170-5 in 19.5 overs.
Series: Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-1.