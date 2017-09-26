Prithvi Shaw Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record in Duleep Trophy

Shaw scored 154 runs for India Red during their Duleep Trophy final against India Blue. His ton helped the team reach 317/5 on the opening day of the match. The boy came into the limelight after he scored an astonishing 546 off 330 balls at a school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket.
Shaw also displayed decent form in the recently-concluded tour of England where he represented India's Under-19 team in the five Youth ODI matches. The right-hander scored 21, 48, 26, 13 and 52 in the series. The Mumbai batsman has played two first-class matches so far, scoring 239 runs at an average of 59.75. He has one century and one half-century to his name.
First Published: September 26, 2017, 9:28 AM IST