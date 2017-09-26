Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Prithvi Shaw Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record in Duleep Trophy

Cricketnext | Updated: September 26, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record in Duleep Trophy

Prithvi Shaw (Twitter/ Cricketopia‏)

New Delhi: There is something about Mumbai that keeps churning out young and uber talented batsmen. The world remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Vinod Kambli, and it's time to brace up for another talented youngster. The 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw has taken domestic cricket by a storm as he became the youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut. The record was previously held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Shaw scored 154 runs for India Red during their Duleep Trophy final against India Blue. His ton helped the team reach 317/5 on the opening day of the match. The boy came into the limelight after he scored an astonishing 546 off 330 balls at a school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket.

Shaw also displayed decent form in the recently-concluded tour of England where he represented India's Under-19 team in the five Youth ODI matches. The right-hander scored 21, 48, 26, 13 and 52 in the series. The Mumbai batsman has played two first-class matches so far, scoring 239 runs at an average of 59.75. He has one century and one half-century to his name.
Duleep trophyindia blueindia redprithvi shawsachin tendulkar
First Published: September 26, 2017, 9:28 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking