Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Puducherry Becomes Associate Member of BCCI

PTI | Updated: October 26, 2017, 8:47 AM IST
Puducherry Becomes Associate Member of BCCI

BCCI (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) has cleared Puducherry's associate membership in the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Out of the three parties claiming to represent Puducherry in the BCCI, the Supreme Court-appointed COA decided the matter in favour of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP).

The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry's associate membership.

"The COA is of the view that there is no reason not to accept the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee and grant affiliation to the CAP. The submission made and documents submitted by the claimants do not disclose any reason, let alone compelling reasons, to reject the Affiliation Committee's recommendation which has been made after two visits to Puducherry.

"Accordingly, the decision of the COA is that the CAP should be granted associate membership for the Union Territory of Puducherry," said the COA.
bcciPuducherrysupreme court
First Published: October 26, 2017, 8:47 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking