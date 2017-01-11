Pujara Vows to Learn From Mistakes and Perform Better Against Australia

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mumbai: Wiser after learning from his mistakes, India’s specialist Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has promised to unleash an improved version of himself in what is expected to be a hard-fought series against Australia next month.
“I would look to continue the same form. Probably try and do even better than whatever I did against New Zealand and England. I have learnt from the mistakes which I did during these series and continue the good things which I have done in the previous two series,” Pujara told reporters talking about the four-Test series that will get underway from February 23.
“Australia will be obviously challenging but we are playing as a team (and) have done well against New Zealand and England, particularly England was a tough team to beat, and we were playing a five Test match series, which is always tough. So the way we played in the last year, we should continue doing the same thing.
“To start with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh and then the following series against Australia.”
“It depends a lot (on the mindset). And I don’t think there was anything wrong with my technique or strike rate when I didn’t perform to the potential,” he said.
“Probably people have high expectations because I am known to score double hundreds. So when I score a 50 or 80 runs, no one notices it, sometimes even the 80 runs is helpful for the team’s success. But people always expect me to score big runs, hundreds or double hundreds,” said Pujara, who has played 43 Tests for India.
“So there was a time when I didn’t perform to what I was expected to, but that phase is over now. I am back in form, I did well against New Zealand and England, so both the Test series went well. Even the shorter format of this game, I did well in a few T20 games here and whatever games I have played this year, I have performed well. I am happy with the way things are going,” he added.
“They (England) started off well in Rajkot, we made a very good comeback and then from second Test match onwards we were in command. Though they were playing good cricket, we played better cricket than them and that was the reason (why) we were successful,” he said.
“All in all we played as a team, our fast bowlers also picked up wickets when needed and that was the reason we were successful,” added the Saurashtra player.
The stylish batsman also heaped praised on India skipper and his teammate Virat Kohli, saying he has been leading from the front.
“I don’t want to discuss much about his captaincy. But his fitness, the kind of fitness he has and the way he performs as a captain, he leads from the front. His fielding is remarkable, he excels in all the aspects of his game and he works hard, we have a captain who is leading from the front,” Pujara said.