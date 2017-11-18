Pujara's Lone Battle at Eden Garden Makes Him Stand a Class Apart

Pujara's half-century was the 8th instance of an Indian batsmen in the top 5 scoring 50+ when the remaining 4 fell for a single digit score.
These are the following instances of an IND batsman scoring 50+ in the top 5, whilst the other 4 have fallen for single digits: -
1. V Manjrekar (58*) v WI, 1958/59 at Eden Gardens
2. D Vengsarkar (65) v WI, Kanpur, 1983
3. D Vengsarkar (102*) v ENG, Leeds, 1986
4. NS Sidhu (97) v PAK, Sialkot, 1989
5. SR Tendulkar (122) v ENG, Birmingham, 1996
6. R Dravid (60) v AUS, Bengaluru, 2004
7. V Sehwag (58) v AUS, Nagpur, 2004
8. SR Tendulkar (56) v ENG, Nottingham, 2011
9. G Gambhir (65) v ENG, Mumbai (Wankhede), 2012
Thus, only SRT & Vengsarkar have managed this multiple times.
Pujara's 52 aided by Saha's 29 guided India to 172 in what were extremely difficult batting conditions. Relentless rains and some grass on the pitch had aided the Sri Lankan seam bowlers, who had India hobbling at 50/5.
Pujara showed great composure and skill, as he negotiated the Lankan paceman and also punished the loose deliveries. He was quick to attack the balls pitched up outside the off-stump and hit a couple of boundaries through the extra cover region.
This was Pujara's 16th half-century before he was dismissed by Gamage.
It will give him great encouragement before India embarks on a series of tough away tours, starting with South Africa in January and also including England, Australia and New Zealand later in the year.
First Published: November 18, 2017, 12:48 PM IST