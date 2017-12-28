Quinton de Kock a Doubtful Starter for India Series

De Kock pulled the muscle while batting on the opening day of the day-night Test at St George's Park and after being assessed was told to rest in a bid to be ready for the three-Test series against India that starts on Jan. 5, officials said.
De Kock suffered the injury running between the crease in his brief innings and did not come out to take his place behind the stumps later on Tuesday when Zimbabwe were put into bat after South Africa declared their first innings on 309-9.
Instead, AB de Villiers did wicket-keeping duty, having already being pressed into the captaincy when Faf du Plessis pulled out before the start of the Test because of a bout of flu.
Fast bowler Dale Steyn's return after a year out with injury was also postponed because of a viral infection.
South Africa are meeting Zimbabwe in a one-off test ahead of tours by India and Australia in the next three months.
South Africa, seeking to topple India as the top ranked test side, will be hoping De Kock, Du Plessis and Steyn will all be fit again next week ahead of the opening test at Newlands in Cape Town.
AB de VilliersFaf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2018Quinton de Kocksa vs ind 2018South Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: December 28, 2017, 11:32 AM IST