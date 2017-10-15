Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla Create History as South Africa Crush Bangladesh by 10 Wickets in 1st ODI

Chasing a more than fighting target of 279, De Kock and Amla made short work of it as the hosts cross the line with as many as 43 balls to spare. By doing so, the duo set a new record of the highest chase in ODIs, without losing a single wickets.
De Kock and Amla surpassed the record set by England last year, when their openers chased down 256 against Sri Lanka at Birmingham. Also, this is just the 8th instance when a team has chased down a target of 200+ in ODIs, without losing a wicket.
279 SA v Ban, Kimberley, 2017
255 Eng v SL, Edgbaston, 2016
236 NZ v Zim, Harare, 2015
230 SL v Eng, Colombo RPS, 2011
226 Pak v Zim, Harare, 2011
Also, the duo are now tied at number three in the list of highest opening stand in in the 50-over format of the game.
286: S Jayasuriya/ U Tharanga v Eng, Leeds, 2006
284: D Warner/ T Head v Pak, Adelaide, 2017
282: H Amla/ Q de Kock, Kimberley, 2017
282: T Dilshan/ U Tharanga v Zim, Pallekele, 2011
Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batsman to score a century against South Africa to spur his team to power Bangladesh to 278 for seven, their highest total against South Africa.
The previous highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in any form of international cricket against South Africa was 90 by Soumya Sarkar in a one-day international in Chittagong in 2015, while Bangladesh’s previous highest total against the hosts was 251 for eight when they won a World Cup match in Guyana in 2007.
Mushfiqur's fifth one-day century was a timely boost for a touring team battered to heavy defeats in two Test matches and who were hit by the absence through injury of two key players, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and left-arm opening bowler Mustafizur Rahman.
Mushfiqur made his runs off 116 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. He shared successive partnerships of 59 with Shakib Al Hasan (29), 69 with Mahmudullah (26) and 42 with Sabbir Rahman (19) for the third, fourth and fifth wickets.
Kagiso Rabada spearheaded South Africa's bowling attack, taking three for 43. Dwaine Pretorius took two for 48 but debutant fast bowler Dane Paterson conceded 69 runs in nine overs.
With this comprehensive win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series, with the second ODI to be played at the Bolland Park on October 18.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 9:22 PM IST