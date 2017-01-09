R Ashwin Doesn't Give too Much Away, Feels Adam Zampa

Ravichandran Ashwin picked 28 wickets in the Test series against England. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sydney: Promising Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is eyeing a place in the national cricket team for the four-Test tour to India, has revealed that World No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin likes to keep the secrets of his trade under wraps.
The 24-year-old Zampa, who shared the dressing room with Ashwin and his national team captain Steve Smith during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rising Pune Supergiants, said the Chennai off-spinner bowled only leg spin to Smith at the nets.
"I don't think he (Ashwin) wants to give too much away," the leggie added.
Zampa, who has often been compared with legendary leg-spinner and current India coach Anil Kumble for bowling quicker through the air instead of relying on spin and guile, isn't perturbed by the criticism.
"People have a lot of criticism on that side of my game but there's other ways of taking wicket than being a big spinner of the ball."
"A lot of people have been talking about my first-class statistics and all those things, but if I was given the opportunity, the way I bowled in Sri Lanka particularly and I know it's Twenty20 cricket but during the IPL, the respect I've gained from those countries and the players now I think I would suit that role," he added.