R Ashwin Gifts Fan a Ticket to Watch MS Dhoni Show in Chennai

Ashwin, currently playing county cricket in England for Worcestershire though did a sweet favour to one of his biggest fans in Chennai, P Venkatesan by providing him with a hospitality box ticket for Sunday's match. The fan, who is currently fighting for his life, due to a kidney related problem, will have a transplant surgery in November.
An elated Venkatesan told New Indian Express. “I have only viewed matches from the galleries. Thanks to the efforts taken by Ashwin’s management team, I am watching the game from the hospitality box. For someone like me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. I will never ever forget the courtesy extended by Ashwin.”
First Published: September 18, 2017, 2:15 PM IST