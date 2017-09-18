Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
R Ashwin Gifts Fan a Ticket to Watch MS Dhoni Show in Chennai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 18, 2017, 2:20 PM IST
Image Credits: BCCI Twitter

India won the first of five ODIs against Australia by 26 runs in a rain-curtailed match at the Chepauk on Sunday. The fans enjoyed their time at the ground as the former CSK captain and local favourite MS Dhoni smashed 79 valuable runs. But the home crowd was also left disappointed as they couldn’t see their favourite Ravichandran Ashwin in action on his 31st birthday.

Ashwin, currently playing county cricket in England for Worcestershire though did a sweet favour to one of his biggest fans in Chennai, P Venkatesan by providing him with a hospitality box ticket for Sunday's match. The fan, who is currently fighting for his life, due to a kidney related problem, will have a transplant surgery in November.

An elated Venkatesan told New Indian Express. “I have only viewed matches from the galleries. Thanks to the efforts taken by Ashwin’s management team, I am watching the game from the hospitality box. For someone like me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. I will never ever forget the courtesy extended by Ashwin.”
First Published: September 18, 2017, 2:15 PM IST

