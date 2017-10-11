R Ashwin Pulls Up Guwahati People for Throwing Stone at Australia Team Bus

Australian cricket team players at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on Monday. (Image: PTI)

The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that.🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality. Contd — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

