R Ashwin Pulls Up Guwahati People for Throwing Stone at Australia Team Bus

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2017, 12:00 PM IST
Australian cricket team players at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on Monday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The stone thrown at the Australian team bus while they were returning from the stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday hasn’t gone down well with spinner R Ashwin. Even though he is currently not part of the limited-overs team, he has made his displeasure known and asked the people to act more responsibly with guests as it ends up spoiling the country’s name.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: “We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality. The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that.🙏”







The Australia cricket team suffered a scare following their T20 international win over India in Guwahati on Tuesday after a rock was thrown at their team bus, shattering one of the windows, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said.

Players and staff were travelling from Busapara Stadium back to their team hotel in the eastern city when the rock pierced the window on the right-hand side of the bus, CA said on its website.


The board said the rock was "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball" and had ended up inside the bus.

"In a remarkable piece of good fortune, no one was sitting on the seat next to the window when it was broken," CA's report said.

"While no one was injured, the Australian players were understandably shaken up by the incident."

Australia's team bus was also struck by a rock in Bangladesh five weeks ago as it travelled back to a hotel following the first day's play of the second and final test against the home side in Chittagong.

That prompted authorities to tighten security around the Australia team.

Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch posted a photo of a shattered window on a bus on Twitter.

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" he tweeted.




Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and said that anti-social elements were behind the attack and that the culprits would be put behind bars soon. MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma also apologised to the Australian team and promised to punish the guilty.

The Australian team are scheduled to play India in the third and final Twenty20 of the series in Hyderabad on Friday.
First Published: October 11, 2017, 11:58 AM IST

