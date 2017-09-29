R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Play in Ranji Trophy Opener

Jadeja and Pujara have been roped in the Saurashtra squad, while Ashwin and Vijay are set to represent Tamil Nadu for the first round of the matches of the Ranji Trophy league stage in the 2017-18 season.
However, Ashwin and Jadeja's availability is based on their selection for the three-match T20I series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on October 7. The duo was rotated out of India's squad for the ODI series against Australia and Sri Lanka and with the superb performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian think-tank would want to continue with the youngsters.
Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak has reportedly said that Jadeja is scheduled to join the squad on September 30, while captain Pujara was likely to return to home by the end of the month after finishing his county commitments with Nottinghamshire.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 7:56 PM IST